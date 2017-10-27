Taylor Swift’s ‘Ready For It’ music video is about Tay-bot 2.0′s electrical force field?

Before we discuss Taylor Swift’s new music video, let’s spend a moment discussing her beloved collaborator, director Joseph Kahn. I know Kahn is the go-to guy for many of pop music’s most beloved divas, but this guy is problematic as f–k. Kahn has also become sort of a de facto spokesperson for Taylor in recent years, doing her dirty work in tweets and interviews, slamming Kim Kardashian and Kanye and all of Taylor’s real or perceived enemies. It’s one thing to argue “Kahn can say whatever he wants, Taylor’s not making him say that stuff,” but the fact that she continues to hire him again and again for her music videos speaks volumes.

Anyway, last night Taylor dropped the music video for “Ready For It,” which is – thus far – the best song I’ve heard on Reputation. “Look What You Made Me Do” sucks as a song and sucks even harder as a music video (just my opinion) and “Gorgeous” is juvenile trash. “Ready For It” is at least a good workout song and it has a decent hook. I didn’t know what I expected from the music video, but it wasn’t… this? I don’t even know what this is, honestly. Some sort of Star Wars/Ghost In the Shell/Blade Runner/X-Men/Ex Machina dystopian nonsense where Taylor is a robot and she’s checking in on Tay-bot 2.0. Tay-bot 2.0 comes with an electrical force field and a mirage pony.

No, really: what the sh-t is the message of this video? I felt like Taylor lost the thread a bit with the video for “LWYMMD” – it was billed as Taylor “clapping back” at criticism, when she was merely restating the criticism and embracing her inner and outer snake – but that video made more sense than this mess. Also: can we talk about how Taylor isn’t good at “moving” on camera? It’s not a huge deal, many people look and feel unnatural when they have to move, walk, strut or dance on camera. But it’s sort of funny that Taylor looks so uncomfortable as she basically only has to walk in a straight line repeatedly in this video. Anyway… I’m sure all the Tay stans are going to yell at me because I obviously don’t GET how this is like the deepest and most important music video of all time and how she’s obviously taking it to her haters and shedding her SNAKE SKIN OF JUSTICE. Have at it.