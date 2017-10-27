Taylor Swift’s ‘Ready For It’ music video is about Tay-bot 2.0′s electrical force field?

Before we discuss Taylor Swift’s new music video, let’s spend a moment discussing her beloved collaborator, director Joseph Kahn. I know Kahn is the go-to guy for many of pop music’s most beloved divas, but this guy is problematic as f–k. Kahn has also become sort of a de facto spokesperson for Taylor in recent years, doing her dirty work in tweets and interviews, slamming Kim Kardashian and Kanye and all of Taylor’s real or perceived enemies. It’s one thing to argue “Kahn can say whatever he wants, Taylor’s not making him say that stuff,” but the fact that she continues to hire him again and again for her music videos speaks volumes.
Anyway, last night Taylor dropped the music video for “Ready For It,” which is – thus far – the best song I’ve heard on Reputation. “Look What You Made Me Do” sucks as a song and sucks even harder as a music video (just my opinion) and “Gorgeous” is juvenile trash. “Ready For It” is at least a good workout song and it has a decent hook. I didn’t know what I expected from the music video, but it wasn’t… this? I don’t even know what this is, honestly. Some sort of Star Wars/Ghost In the Shell/Blade Runner/X-Men/Ex Machina dystopian nonsense where Taylor is a robot and she’s checking in on Tay-bot 2.0. Tay-bot 2.0 comes with an electrical force field and a mirage pony.
No, really: what the sh-t is the message of this video? I felt like Taylor lost the thread a bit with the video for “LWYMMD” – it was billed as Taylor “clapping back” at criticism, when she was merely restating the criticism and embracing her inner and outer snake – but that video made more sense than this mess. Also: can we talk about how Taylor isn’t good at “moving” on camera? It’s not a huge deal, many people look and feel unnatural when they have to move, walk, strut or dance on camera. But it’s sort of funny that Taylor looks so uncomfortable as she basically only has to walk in a straight line repeatedly in this video. Anyway… I’m sure all the Tay stans are going to yell at me because I obviously don’t GET how this is like the deepest and most important music video of all time and how she’s obviously taking it to her haters and shedding her SNAKE SKIN OF JUSTICE. Have at it.
Screencaps from ‘Ready For It.’
I just find the video to be too dark visually, I couldn’t even make out the contrast of it.
Otherwise, it feels unfinished but I like the song.
Her nose looks funny in the second to last photo.
And don’t get me started on the boobs.
That photo looks like she’s wearing a fake nose, right? She looks so different, but it’s only in that one shot, weird.
This video is the result of a singer like TS with her previous record sales having an amazingly bloated PR and marketing budget. The video budget is so huge they can spend as much as they want on whatever they want. And you get this.
Uh..why is when ppl express opinion it’s always “yelling”?
There are barely any Tay stans on this site.In fact I’d say it’s the exact opposite.
The video is stupid.
Looks like I spoke to soon,lol. However they don’t seem to be yelling or being.. Unhinged. I’d don’t even like Tay but hey, it’s nice to seem some positivity I suppose.
I have not been enjoying her makeup, she’s very pretty and it does her no favours. Second thought, has she been getting lipwork?
It could be the makeup, her lips look different but not like they’ve been injected.
Maybe Squad member Gigi Hadid taught Tay her patented Catwalk Stomp Walk?
Haaaaaa this Emily the Strange, middle-schooler discovers Goth thing gets more and more hilarious.
Oh Taylor. It’s so off-putting to watch you try to be sexy.
I was thinking the same thing! It’s like trying to make asparagus sexy. Just. Stop.
I didn’t get it at first, prob cos I watched it at 7am but a trip to tumblr soon sorted that, and there are plenty of Easter eggs in it . I just think Taylor isn’t aiming these vids for general public or the critics , her dad said at one secret session this era was solely for the fans , and Yh I think that’s true . She looks beautiful in the video either way.
Who is this about?
The song is about Joe Alwyn.
I am glad Taylor is trying a different style of music and video imagery. Her previous two albums got a lot of harsh criticism for mostly portraying herself as fairy tale princess. You can’t please everybody so you have to try your best and that is all you can do and be expected to do. Taylor’s talent and beauty are indubitable though.
I don’t think either of those things are indubitable for her…
WTF was that? I really miss the 80′s and 90′s when music and music videos were actually good
Me too, Even the early 2000s were better.
Those were the days when a singer didn’t try to look sexy by strutting around in a raincoat with thigh high boots or walking around and sitting on a horse while naked covered with a couple of laser beams. This video was ridiculous
Even Christina’s “Getting Better”(?) cheap AF music video is more entertaining cuz she has more than one facial expressions.
Oh yes. I’m stuck in 70s, 80s and 90s.
As for this… I saw post on BuzzFeed and i had no interest to watch the video. I know people hate look what you made me do, but i liked it, which was my first real Swifty experience.
I’m just gonna go back to not loving or hating her. She’s just there, not hurting me in any way…
Her tumblr likes are insane. That’s what really makes me side eye her. A 28 year old celebrity commenting and liking posts that hero worship her and rewrite history in her favor. It’s nuts.
Same as Leann Rimes.
Does Leann still have any fans? lol That would shock me.
Yup. And after reading one of the above comments, I went and read a People Mag article on all the “Easter eggs” in the video. Firstly, it sounded like she sent it to People herself. Secondly, holy sh!t. The depth of her self involvement is so staggering. The navel gazing. It’s like she truly hasn’t been paying attention to anything for the last 10 years except the microcosm of her own little universe.
She has been really struggling in this new era of hers, hasn’t she. The song is alright, but this video is really stupid and incredible boring. And her music videos are the best part of her brand. I wonder (and hope) if 1989 was her peak. I need new blood in the music scene.
She’s honestly so awkward as a mover. Like she cannot dance or even two step. I guess not everyone has natural rhythm.
Exactly she has poor co-ordination period:
https://media.giphy.com/media/iVEgSkT89vTAk/giphy.gif
I have a terrible sense of rhythm. Once, I was asked to lead a gym class in jumping jacks and confused everyone because I couldn’t even match my jumping to my counting.
She isn’t dancing in this video, though, and her clutziness worked well for Shake It Off. So maybe she knows her weakness.
Rihanna, Britney, Gwen, Taylor, Nicki…are all terrible dancers IMO. It makes me uncomfortable watching them try! Anyway, I like this song, but the video is forgettable.
I’m the opposite of the majority here, it seems: I actually like the video but don’t like the song. Boring & forgettable. Plus, using autotune as “artistic effect” is lazy and sounds terrible. Not just in Taylor’s case here, always.
Taylor Stan here. At least we didn’t get accused of being Trump supporters this time. (And just to be clear. I’m very much not.)
I dont think she supports him at all. She even reminds me of HRC. Her friends are all anti potus, but its her right not to talk about politics. The likes of Miley and Perry just made it worse IMO.
Her problem is that he claims feminism and solidarity with women in general when it suits her brand and hell, she even donates, but she remains completely mum. It’s well known that a huge chunk of her fanbase are white racists and the more extreme parts literally trot her out as their Perfect Aryan Princess. It’s even been discussed on Celebitchy before.
She wants to have her cake and eat it too. She can play it safe, and I can think her a coy little jerk who thrives on the support of the hatred such a sizeable chunk of her fandom oozes.
I don’t know her political stance and I don’t think she has a responsibility to tell us. She said in interviews that Stevie Wonder’s speech for Obama moved her to tesrs and that election night 2008 was one of the greatest nights to “be alive” but no, she has never publicly endorsed a party or candidate. We would just be guessingbif we tried to pin her down.
Ummm… The neo-Nazis are NOT a huge chunk of her fanbase. (FAKE NEWS lol). Sure they exist, but they’re a creepy minority.
Weirdly, Swifties seem to be divided 50/50 between Democrats and Republicans.
http://time.com/3543579/facebook-taylor-swift-politics-jon-stewart/
I think Taylor deliberately keeps quiet about politics for selfish reasons ($$$$$$) but seeing as how Kanye literally hung out with Twitler in Trump Tower, it really seems like she’s being held to a different standard here.
This being Celebitchy, I think everybody has the right to hate on whatever celebrities they want, but I do get irritated when generalizations are made about the fandom.
I love it all. I love the song, I love the video, most of all I love that Taylor is a woman in control of herself and her career and her self-expression and she doesn’t have any f—is to give about what anyone else thinks. A+
Except she very clearly cares about what every single person thinks? I don’t understand the love for her “idgaf moment” when she absolutely and obviously still give lots of f%*cks. Which is fine, caring isn’t always a bad thing. Just wish her fans would stop acting like she invented this spin, when it’s simply a recycled angle so many have played before her.
Yeah, putting an Easter egg in your video referring to your boyfriend’s birth date is not “for yourself”.
It’s also a good signal to run for the hills, Joe!
I think that’s the funniest lie I’ve EVER heard. Taylor cares and she cares too much. When you have to slam people in every single using blind items, lie about people to gain sympathy and play the victim this much you care.
When I don’t care I don’t spare a second thought about the person. That’s when I know I’ve truly let go. Taylor spends so much time caring what people think and trying to win at some fake game she made up in her head. The only difference is we are tired and over her “poor me” stance.
Man stans are always good for a laugh.
If there is a woman in the world who clearly gives a crap what everyone thinks its her.
Is there something between a hater and a stan? I swear I’ve tried to break up with Taylor so many times but the secret charity work and the baking and the forever butt hurt and the dork dancing and the fucking kittens keep pulling me back in.
*stares into middle distance*
If there is , I’m there. I just enjoy her for what she is and what she does do.
Well, if the charity work was actually secret, you wouldn’t know about it, and plenty of celebs do real secret charity work.
Handwoven
This wasn’t a celebrity charity comparison. I respect anything anyone does to make someone’s life better. Some of Taylor’s giving is public but we know about some of the private giving because family members, hospital staff etc always, invariably gush on social media. She’s known for being unusually generous and I lime that about people.
yeah, I feel you.
She’s smart, driven, hard working, pretty, talent. And also petty, self absorbed and a giant pain in the arse.
And I sometimes even like her music.
I am with you in this grey room listening to her tunes (when no one’s watching). I came back for the cute kitties- damn them.
But, really, the court case with the horrific dj db. She did an amazing job, I was so proud of her & she gained many points in my bank that will last a long time. I also like the new music.
In-betweeners unite! Anonymously!
Lol, chocolate chip cookie anyone?
It looks so dated, like it’s straight out of the mid 2000′s. Not in a throwback way, just in a ‘are we really still doing this kind of video’ way. It feels like a lesser Britney video from the In The Zone or Blackout eras.
Anyway, so far reputation seems like a big flop compared to her last efforts. Despite all the initial hype LWYMMD dropped from No. 1 real fast and is now barely clinging to the top 10, this single isn’t even in the top 50 and Gorgeous starting falling on all the download charts within a day, so I can’t see it being a hit. I don’t think this is how Swift thought her big reinvention was going to go.
“It feels like a lesser Britney video”…That’s the director, Kahn. Back in the day he directed Britney’s Toxic video and a few others. Most of the work he’s done in the last few years has been for Taylor.
It’s the director, seems like Khan really only knows how to do like one or two types of videos… oh and say really problematic racist s**t but Taylor loves him and his stale repetitive videos. 😒
All I can say is – I really hope Taylor doesn’t go down the techno/dance/rap route with her music as it really doesn’t suit her. *sigh* Didn’t like video, look to much of a Ghost in the shell rip off and it made no sense.
I don’t mind the song, like the article said it’s a good work out song. But I don’t understand the video at all.
Someone above said there are a lot of waster eggs, what are they because I really didn’t get how the video connected to thd song.
I can’t remember them all Off hand but they are all to do with Joe. His year of birth 91 next to 89 at the start, his name grafettied on one of the walls, something else to do with the numbers on the keypad, there is also more grafetti, and oh the chinese writing translations too.
Thanks. I don’t understand why she has all these Easter eggs about her life, I mean she isn’t game of throne she is a person her life shouldn’t require that many clues and games. If she wants aspects private I get and respect that but then don’t drop weird hints in a song.
But again thanks for answering
I understood everything but the horse. What was with that sudden horse?
I think she is supposed to be a warrior drone? And warriors sometimes ride horses? Im over thinking it..
Maybe it’s that she is her own knight in nude bodysuit armour and doesn’t need anyone else to succeed? She also did have a song called White Horse in her country days.
I don’t get the message (if there is one) but it looks cool.
Do you all honestly not understand the video? I don’t get what’s not to get. The “good, white” Taylor was trapped in a box and the “mean LWYMMD black” Taylor who replaced her was taunting her. So the white Taylor bashed free, killed the black Taylor, and now she’s free.
I don’t like it, but I’m also not confused by it.
But how does it match the song lyrics? This video might have made more sense on a different song. The lyrics to the song aren’t about her getting a new guy…..
Hella, I didn’t say I was confused. I think it looks cool. Thats the extent of it. It’s just a music video. Doesn’t have to have some deep meaning. I don’t care about dissecting a video.
I only watched it once but no, I did not get the meaning, so thanks!
I really hate the rapping bits. But the chorus is so catchy. I think the video is beautiful but so annoying because I dont see the point of it.
Basically I feel very confused about this song… I’d rather listen to Style 😂
Ok let me get all these out of the way:
She’s problematic, a snake, a flawed faux feminist, dramatic blabla. I don’t understand the video, looked like she or they were trying to harness electricity. I prefered the song LWYMMD to this song.
But I enjoyed this video and I will still talk about her songs and her videos. So there. She still catches my attention, I still sing to her songs, whether I like it or not.
I’m sitting here imagining Taylor staring in the mirror as she practices her lip curl ala Elvis. She cracks me up!
Ha! Sexy lady!! I’d be embarrassed if someone saw me try it even in private. She’s hilarious
Aha ahahaha! I’m sorry I apologise to the Taylor Swift fans here – I respect that you like her. But this is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen, never heard the song before, had no idea Taylor was trying to do some sort of horrid rnb or rap number. Also her name in graffiti in the intro? Using grammatically incorrect english like “he don’t try at all though”?. No one is further from street smart or cool than Taylor. Unintentionally hilarious, whoever helped produce this album to sound like this should be fired asap.
meh i have seen worst. if you think this is a bad music video, you must not have watched enough. lol this is fine, the message is a bit confusing but the cgi is good.
I watched the video and was utterly confused. The lyrics didn’t match the video. The video was a very interceptive thing all about two versions of herself, the song is about her getting a new man?
Unless she’s trying to just say she’s in love with her own image and thus “creating” a Taylor robot to love her. Which given how Joe looks like her twin might be what’s going on between them…..
I like the song. It’s alright and the chorus is catchy. The video looks like it cost a lot of money, but… meh. I wish it made sense. It has nothing to do with the song.
Her front row flailing coming up at video and music award shows is what I think about. We had a year of no Tay at those.
Wouldn’t it be funny if her album dropped after only a few weeks and yet Thor smashed records? Just to me? Not even watching her videos.
I don’t see how one has anything to do with the other. They’re two very different things and audiences. Did I side eye the album release date? Sure. But I never doubted that either will do well on their own respectively. But I will say this is Thor’s biggest success from tracking reports while Taylor’s latest efforts are underperforming.
I am saying this because her stans think Tom’s career is over and that she is a legend. That is why it would be funny.
If it’s a form of karmic justice since her crew seems to love the word yet have no idea what it actually means, sure 😁
@jammypants, do you know who or forget that her ex, Tom Hiddleston plays a main character in Thor? I hope the mighty Thor and the god of mischief, Lokis movie is a huge hit
Hm I just saw this comparison and see now https://twitter.com/patfromearth/status/923907043542650881
Madly, what? Why would her Stan’s even care about Tom? There seems to be no bad blood between the two.
His career will be what it is no matter what, Taylor can’t and hasn’t tries to ruin his career and that doesn’t even make sense.
Ppl who hate Tom because of Taylor are just as dumb as ppl who hate Taylor because of Tom.
There is no drama.
Ppl are making drama.
@Yandy, I’m aware of my own hypocrisy here because I keep revisiting Hiddleswift 18 mos after its end, but her stans do still bring him up, for the simple reason that in their eyes he couldn’t make her happy so they need to find fault with him. It’s true of all her boyfriends, except whoever happens to be boyfriend dujour. In some cases Taylor encourages that (via song), and sometimes she doesn’t. I really hope the Tom-Taylor drama is over, and there is nothing on this new album anyone can even remotely relate to him.
It’s true she hasn’t bad-mouthed Tom or tried to ruin his career and/or reputation – directly. But soon after the breakup there was an organized effort to place all the blame for the ridicule they both suffered directly at his feet, while Taylor – once again – played the victim card. I lost track of all the tabloid stories that had “sources close to Taylor” who said repeatedly being so public with their relationship was all Tom’s idea and it was Taylor who begged him to be more private and worried he was just using her for her fame. One or two stories like that I can chalk up to tabloids pulling things out of thin air, but this was many articles, from many places, all with more or less the same wording.
I have nothing to say about the song or the music video. But I’m starting to get tired of the whole “Taylor clones” trope that she keeps reusing in this album. Like, we get it. Thanks for beating us over the head with that imagery. Can we move on now?
If it’s just for the fans then why did she discount lwymmd just before bodak yellow took number 1
Why does she still have those bangs.
I was actually looking forward to seeing it and I am far from a fan of hers, but I was really underwhelmed. The preview she released looked interesting, but I feel like something got lost in translation because I didn’t get the point. And the witch will burn or whatever graffiti at the end was a bit much, but this is Taylor so I guess it’s to be expected. I actually like the song, bummer the video doesn’t seem to relate at all to it.
Assassin’s Creed + Metropolis + West World + Ex Machina + Thor!
My thought was that it is totally derivative of West World.
Haven’t seen Thor, I do get the Assassin’s Creed thing with the hooded cape, don’t know Metropolis. How does Ex Machina fit in there? Is it just the FemBot aspect?
It seems so much more West World-y to me.
Check out the trailers for Thor Ragnorak. He’s shooting lightning and his eyes glow light.
The director just tweeted that the cinematographer worked on Westworld. Nice catch.
I thought of Westworld as well. I can kind of see her playing a robot on there lol. Seemingly human but not quite.
So extra. New Taylor is Old Taylor. Still
a victim.
OK… she looks pretty in this video?
I don’t get the video at all and I generally enjoy TS and this song specifically. I think she looks really good with the weight she’s gained too (is it appropriate for me to say that? I usually keep comments like that to myself cause I don’t know)
What’s that??!
Not distinguishable as Taylor Swift. She’s floundering. Could easily be a Katy Perry song. Or even Ellie Goulding…
I am so not her target audience, but it feels this time around Taylor is just phoning it in. Her lyrics are grade-school level, repetitive and unoriginal. The videos, although lavish, seem lifeless – as is her performance in them. It’s all just a giant, muddled mess with high production values.
I feel pretty objective because I really have no strong feelings about her personality, I do enjoy a lot of her music. This song, I can dig it. I could see pumping that before a nervewracking work meeting or something. But the video had me like, ‘wtf?’ It seemed cheesy, honestly, like ‘Tron’ 80s vibes, but not in a cool way. I honestly thought the video would be more sports oriented. My 10-year-old son really likes ‘Gorgeous’ – it came up on my shuffle on youtube, don’t judge – which means I’ll probably end up like it too. I sure hope the video is better than this one though.
I don’t get the hostility against TS from you (the writer of this thread). She is a lot better than a lot of the Hollywood people who make it a point in life to give their opinions about politics despite it not affecting them or just sounding unappreciative AF.
username checks out.
Her songs and videos are just about finding clues. Fans don’t just listen and enjoy, and maybe relate the song to something personal to themselves. As a mom and middle school teacher, I find this way of attracting people to her music very similar to the immature behaviors I witness in my classroom. I guess I’m just too old to be interested in all her bs.
I couldn’t finish it because it sounds really generic and a lot like her other songs. IMO, she needs to either come out with a REALLY catchy song (Shake it Off) or something that sounds vastly different in order to stand out and withstand the test of time.
