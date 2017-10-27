Alicia Vikander wore her new wedding ring to a Louis Vuitton event in NYC

Last night, Nicolas Ghesquiere held a big event for Louis Vuitton in New York. The event was celebrating the opening of Louis Vuitton’s “art of travel” exhibition, which is basically a look at Louis Vuitton’s history as a maker of luggage and travel accessories. For the opening event, almost all of LV’s “girls” made appearances… except for LV’s newest face, Emma Stone. You can pay Emma millions of dollars, but she’s still not going to show up to an exhibition of old suitcases, peeps.

Someone who did drop everything to show up? Alicia Vikander, who flew to New York for this event from Miami – Alicia and Michael Fassbender flew straight to Miami from their Italian honeymoon, there were photos of Alicia in Miami a few days ago. In New York, Alicia posed solo and with Ghesquiere, and she got to wear one of the better Louis Vuitton coats. She also wore her wedding ring! But her husband Michael Fassbender wasn’t there. He’s studiously avoiding being seen in public while The Snowman is still in theaters, which is one of the most unique promotional schemes I’ve ever seen.

Here are some additional photos from the LV event. Jaden Smith looks… comfortable.

I’m not shocked that Michelle Williams got one of the worst LV looks.

Yes, I also wear a chintzy gold coat with a red and white striped dress, much like Lea Seydoux.

Riley Keough… considering how everyone else looks, Riley’s actually pulling this off.