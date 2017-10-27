Alicia Vikander wore her new wedding ring to a Louis Vuitton event in NYC

Louis Vuitton Exhibition Opening

Last night, Nicolas Ghesquiere held a big event for Louis Vuitton in New York. The event was celebrating the opening of Louis Vuitton’s “art of travel” exhibition, which is basically a look at Louis Vuitton’s history as a maker of luggage and travel accessories. For the opening event, almost all of LV’s “girls” made appearances… except for LV’s newest face, Emma Stone. You can pay Emma millions of dollars, but she’s still not going to show up to an exhibition of old suitcases, peeps.

Someone who did drop everything to show up? Alicia Vikander, who flew to New York for this event from Miami – Alicia and Michael Fassbender flew straight to Miami from their Italian honeymoon, there were photos of Alicia in Miami a few days ago. In New York, Alicia posed solo and with Ghesquiere, and she got to wear one of the better Louis Vuitton coats. She also wore her wedding ring! But her husband Michael Fassbender wasn’t there. He’s studiously avoiding being seen in public while The Snowman is still in theaters, which is one of the most unique promotional schemes I’ve ever seen.

Louis Vuitton Exhibition Opening

Louis Vuitton Exhibition Opening

Here are some additional photos from the LV event. Jaden Smith looks… comfortable.

Louis Vuitton Exhibition Opening

I’m not shocked that Michelle Williams got one of the worst LV looks.

Louis Vuitton Exhibition Opening

Yes, I also wear a chintzy gold coat with a red and white striped dress, much like Lea Seydoux.

Louis Vuitton Exhibition Opening

Riley Keough… considering how everyone else looks, Riley’s actually pulling this off.

Louis Vuitton Exhibition Opening

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

57 Responses to “Alicia Vikander wore her new wedding ring to a Louis Vuitton event in NYC”

  1. aims says:
    October 27, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Call me crazy, but I really like Alicia’s coat. It works.

    Reply
  2. Jaii says:
    October 27, 2017 at 8:06 am

    I want Alicia’s jacket! Who’s the guy with her in all his bearded glory?

    Reply
  3. Beth says:
    October 27, 2017 at 8:07 am

    What’s with all the hideous clothes these days?

    Reply
    • Handwoven says:
      October 27, 2017 at 8:11 am

      Well, it’s impossible not to find an example of “hideous clothes” in every year that we have documented evidence of clothes.
      However, if you’re wondering why these are ugly compared to, say, Dior’s New Look suits… we’ve done almost everything now. Almost every way there is to create clothes, we’ve done it. So, if you want to be a designer, and you want to have a new distinct style every season, then more and more it has to be pretty out there. Or else you’re just copying yourself/someone else from your own label, or a different label.

      Reply
  4. Handwoven says:
    October 27, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Actually, I think Lea’s making it work.

    Reply
  5. ib says:
    October 27, 2017 at 8:08 am

    i am actually offended for michelle williams

    Reply
  6. sara says:
    October 27, 2017 at 8:09 am

    The coat Alicia is wearing is amaaaaaaaahzing.

    Reply
  7. littlemissnaughty says:
    October 27, 2017 at 8:10 am

    The coats are amazing. Nothing revolutionary but they look great.

    I had to laugh at the headline, guys. I mean … yeah, she wears a wedding ring. She’s not going to take it off in public, is she? ;-) Altough I wouldn’t put that past Fassbender. I know people LOVE him but he’s a little weird.

    Reply
  8. Mannori says:
    October 27, 2017 at 8:14 am

    The coat is great but she makes it look cheap for some reason. Maybe those ill fitting and plain looking black jeans aren t helping.

    What’s up with her left eyebrow? tox not settled yet? I’ve noticed she’s started to have subtle and minimal use of botox for face sculpting which is fortunately helping change her perennial sleepy face expression. Those lifted eyebrows are an example, she didn’t have this expression before. Which is Imo great use of botox and face sculpting even if she’s probably too young to it, but she’s doing it right.

    Reply
  9. sr says:
    October 27, 2017 at 8:17 am

    He’s in Italy racing cars, that’s why he’s not in the photos.

    Reply
  10. Anne says:
    October 27, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Michael is not in Miami. He’s in Italy racing cars.

    Reply
  11. Who ARE these people? says:
    October 27, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Super-practical travel togs. Coats great for the overhead bin.

    Reply
  12. fran says:
    October 27, 2017 at 8:37 am

    I am irrationally and entirely unfairly absolutely hating on her for marrying Fassbender 😂😂😂

    Reply
  13. Serene Wolf says:
    October 27, 2017 at 8:43 am

    She is one lucky girl! I don’t know how she landed Fassy.

    Reply
  14. Alleycat says:
    October 27, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Please, Emma Stone is not “too cool” for this event. She signed with them, didn’t she? It’s probably in Alicia and Michelle’s contact to attend. I actually like Alicia’s outfit here, but I guess I’m one of the few that like her and find her very pretty.

    Reply
  15. Jayna says:
    October 27, 2017 at 8:50 am

    I think it just makes her look even shorter. It’s okay. But the blues in the jacket are flattering on her.

    Reply
  16. marc kile says:
    October 27, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Why does Jaden Smith always look like someone ask him to add 2 + 2 without the use of a
    calculator.

    Reply
  17. Unicorn_Realist says:
    October 27, 2017 at 9:12 am

    All I see is the facr that Michelle Williams looks like she had a lot of work done to her face.

    Reply
  18. Bijou says:
    October 27, 2017 at 9:48 am

    I like Alicia’s coat and shoes, but for the most part Louis Vuitton sucks now.

    Reply
  19. Harryg says:
    October 27, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Michelle Williams looks like someone else.

    Reply
  20. Severin88 says:
    October 27, 2017 at 11:02 am

    These coats are fabulous. I love it when clothing has a direct historical inspiration. I don’t like the middle part wet look to hair though. So severe!

    Reply
  21. minxx says:
    October 27, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Looks like a random bunch of people who are desperately trying to stay relevant (except for Lea who’s gorgeous and talented, of course).

    Reply
  22. bella says:
    October 27, 2017 at 11:13 am

    I actually love Michelle’s dress and think it has a somewhat 1920′s vibe to it. I don’t like the matador coats at all and I think that Nicholas G just repeats himself. The coats look like the stuff he did at Balmain and I never liked anything from Balmain.

    Reply
  23. magnoliarose says:
    October 27, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Riley looks great and I love the 18th century jackets. I even almost like Michelle’s dress.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment