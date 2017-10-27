Alicia Vikander wore her new wedding ring to a Louis Vuitton event in NYC

Last night, Nicolas Ghesquiere held a big event for Louis Vuitton in New York. The event was celebrating the opening of Louis Vuitton’s “art of travel” exhibition, which is basically a look at Louis Vuitton’s history as a maker of luggage and travel accessories. For the opening event, almost all of LV’s “girls” made appearances… except for LV’s newest face, Emma Stone. You can pay Emma millions of dollars, but she’s still not going to show up to an exhibition of old suitcases, peeps.
Someone who did drop everything to show up? Alicia Vikander, who flew to New York for this event from Miami – Alicia and Michael Fassbender flew straight to Miami from their Italian honeymoon, there were photos of Alicia in Miami a few days ago. In New York, Alicia posed solo and with Ghesquiere, and she got to wear one of the better Louis Vuitton coats. She also wore her wedding ring! But her husband Michael Fassbender wasn’t there. He’s studiously avoiding being seen in public while The Snowman is still in theaters, which is one of the most unique promotional schemes I’ve ever seen.
Here are some additional photos from the LV event. Jaden Smith looks… comfortable.
I’m not shocked that Michelle Williams got one of the worst LV looks.
Yes, I also wear a chintzy gold coat with a red and white striped dress, much like Lea Seydoux.
Riley Keough… considering how everyone else looks, Riley’s actually pulling this off.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Call me crazy, but I really like Alicia’s coat. It works.
Idk man… they all look like long matador jackets to me.
They are very similar to men’s cut away jackets from the 18th century.
I really like it too, and I rarely like LV clothes these days. The pants, though…bleh.
MTE. I like the jacket and shoes, but something isn’t right about the pants.
I’d like the coats much better if they were shorter, and didn’t have that long back, shorter front look. The fabrics are nice though.
I agree, they should be shorter. I actually used to have a less elaborate, cropped version of Lea’s jacket (it was my grandmother’s). I would wear it all the time with a white tank and jeans (peak 00s fashion).
Yes, shorter would be beautiful.
I like it too
I like it too, she looks great… except for the hair styling ( or lack thereof).
I like it, although the length makes her look tiny heightwise; I guess that’s the look they are going for.
She looks happy!
I want Alicia’s jacket! Who’s the guy with her in all his bearded glory?
Nicholas Ghesquiere I think the head designer for LV
Thank you . I should have googled but was too lazy.
What’s with all the hideous clothes these days?
Well, it’s impossible not to find an example of “hideous clothes” in every year that we have documented evidence of clothes.
However, if you’re wondering why these are ugly compared to, say, Dior’s New Look suits… we’ve done almost everything now. Almost every way there is to create clothes, we’ve done it. So, if you want to be a designer, and you want to have a new distinct style every season, then more and more it has to be pretty out there. Or else you’re just copying yourself/someone else from your own label, or a different label.
Someone at LV just watched a British period series and went to work “designing” these coats or they just finished watching season 2 of Versailles.
Nothing new here.
Not “new”, but not “that thing we did two seasons ago” or even “that normal thing from twenty five seasons ago”.
Look at Lea’s. That’s not original and completely out of a new headspace, but based on something worn long ago in a very different context.
So true, handwoven. Really, the only new fashion comes from technological advances (pantyhose, laser cuts, etc)
Actually, I think Lea’s making it work.
I can’t remember Lea wearing anything terrible. I’m sure she has and that I just haven’t noticed because she’s so fxcking gorgeous. Next to Marion Cotillard and the Villainness Jolie, she might be my favorite face to look at.
i am actually offended for michelle williams
Maybe her dress didn’t photo well but it looks as though it’s probably very pretty in person, and comfortable enough for normal women (who can afford a LV dress) to actually wear — useful, not costume.
It honestly looks like some kind of Halloween costume…of a bag lady. TRAGIC look…
IKR? The people at LV must really hate her. I’ve never seen her wear anything decent from that design house. They just keep putting her in the craziest, fugliest sh*t.
The coat Alicia is wearing is amaaaaaaaahzing.
The coats are amazing. Nothing revolutionary but they look great.
I had to laugh at the headline, guys. I mean … yeah, she wears a wedding ring. She’s not going to take it off in public, is she? Altough I wouldn’t put that past Fassbender. I know people LOVE him but he’s a little weird.
I agree. I think the embroidery is amazing.
The coat is great but she makes it look cheap for some reason. Maybe those ill fitting and plain looking black jeans aren t helping.
What’s up with her left eyebrow? tox not settled yet? I’ve noticed she’s started to have subtle and minimal use of botox for face sculpting which is fortunately helping change her perennial sleepy face expression. Those lifted eyebrows are an example, she didn’t have this expression before. Which is Imo great use of botox and face sculpting even if she’s probably too young to it, but she’s doing it right.
Wow, who knew they gave out internet Ph.Ds on Botox these days .
It doesn’t take a genius or PhD to detect facial changes and being able detect plastic surgery
Usually the muscles on on side of the face are stronger than the other. Normally I can lift one eyebrow, but not the other.
Wow, I noticed her face looks better but I couldn’t put my finger on why. The swelling around her eyes is going down faster on one side of the face than the other.
I had to go back to pics to see the coat. I was too fucused on her strangly different eyes the firt time I looked at the pics. What’s happening? It looks real wonky. Why won’t Fassy come out with his wife. That would be some way (but not too obvious way) to promote his movie. It’s like he really does not give a shit if anyone sees his work anymore? I am not holding him accointable for any flopps of his films because he still is a very capable actor but untimaletty his attitude towards promotion can make him less hireble.
Now, now, calm down.
I didn’t even think “botox,” but I did notice that her forehead is getting larger (hair receding). So now I wonder if botox has any effect on that, like maybe it “poisons” the person around their hairline, and makes hair loss more likely? I honestly don’t know, I’m just wondering out loud.
“her perennial sleepy face expression.”
She always looks tired to me, even here. I don’t have an opinion on her acting, but her photos make me want to nap. It’s like I get sleepy sympathy.
He’s in Italy racing cars, that’s why he’s not in the photos.
So he’s giving up on acting basically to become a middle-aged race car driver? Poor Alicia, girl can do so much better.
I think racing cars in Italy sounds a lot more fun than an LV party. So I don’t agree about being able to do better. But you do you 🤷♀️
Michael is not in Miami. He’s in Italy racing cars.
Super-practical travel togs. Coats great for the overhead bin.
I am irrationally and entirely unfairly absolutely hating on her for marrying Fassbender 😂😂😂
She is one lucky girl! I don’t know how she landed Fassy.
Please, Emma Stone is not “too cool” for this event. She signed with them, didn’t she? It’s probably in Alicia and Michelle’s contact to attend. I actually like Alicia’s outfit here, but I guess I’m one of the few that like her and find her very pretty.
Actually, a lot of us feel that way. Many of the Fassbender stans who posted nasty comments have dropped off, for the most part.
I think she’s beautiful and they make a handsome couple.
I think it just makes her look even shorter. It’s okay. But the blues in the jacket are flattering on her.
Why does Jaden Smith always look like someone ask him to add 2 + 2 without the use of a
calculator.
All I see is the facr that Michelle Williams looks like she had a lot of work done to her face.
I like Alicia’s coat and shoes, but for the most part Louis Vuitton sucks now.
Michelle Williams looks like someone else.
She looks like someone who forced into going there by a bunch of her friends, and this is the best party face she could muster.
These coats are fabulous. I love it when clothing has a direct historical inspiration. I don’t like the middle part wet look to hair though. So severe!
Looks like a random bunch of people who are desperately trying to stay relevant (except for Lea who’s gorgeous and talented, of course).
I actually love Michelle’s dress and think it has a somewhat 1920′s vibe to it. I don’t like the matador coats at all and I think that Nicholas G just repeats himself. The coats look like the stuff he did at Balmain and I never liked anything from Balmain.
Riley looks great and I love the 18th century jackets. I even almost like Michelle’s dress.
