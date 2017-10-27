Alexander Skarsgard shaved off half of his hair for a movie: love it or hate it?

The last time I paid any attention to Alexander Skarsgard, he was winning an Emmy for Big Little Lies and rubbing his questionable ‘70s ‘stache all over Nicole Kidman’s lips as BLL swept the Emmys. He had hair then – too much hair, too much facial hair. Some of you said he grew the ‘stache for a role. If you say so. Well, Alex has done something even crazier for a role (presumably): he’s shaved off half of his hair. These photos are from last night’s Louis Vuitton exhibition opening in New York. Alex talked the carpet like this, in a nice suit and a half-bald head.

Apparently, Alex is currently working on The Hummingbird Project, a film about two cousins who work in High Frequency Trading, and they scheme to build a fiber-optic cable from New Jersey to Kansas (I suspect that scheme is “the hummingbird project”). I don’t know if Alex is one of the cousins or if he’s playing the cousins’ old boss. You can read more about the film here. Whenever I see an actor undergo this kind of physical transformation, I always wonder: wouldn’t it have been easier to just hire an actor who was already bald and/or old? I mean, if the role called for a bald, 50-something dude, don’t hire Alex Skarsgard and tell him to shave his head. JUST HIRE JK SIMMONS.

So, Bald Alex Skarsgard: would you hit it? I’m actually relieved that the mustache is gone and his face looks fine. But my God, the lack of hair. It really changes the way he looks. No, I would not hit it.