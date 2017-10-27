Alexander Skarsgard shaved off half of his hair for a movie: love it or hate it?

The last time I paid any attention to Alexander Skarsgard, he was winning an Emmy for Big Little Lies and rubbing his questionable ‘70s ‘stache all over Nicole Kidman’s lips as BLL swept the Emmys. He had hair then – too much hair, too much facial hair. Some of you said he grew the ‘stache for a role. If you say so. Well, Alex has done something even crazier for a role (presumably): he’s shaved off half of his hair. These photos are from last night’s Louis Vuitton exhibition opening in New York. Alex talked the carpet like this, in a nice suit and a half-bald head.
Apparently, Alex is currently working on The Hummingbird Project, a film about two cousins who work in High Frequency Trading, and they scheme to build a fiber-optic cable from New Jersey to Kansas (I suspect that scheme is “the hummingbird project”). I don’t know if Alex is one of the cousins or if he’s playing the cousins’ old boss. You can read more about the film here. Whenever I see an actor undergo this kind of physical transformation, I always wonder: wouldn’t it have been easier to just hire an actor who was already bald and/or old? I mean, if the role called for a bald, 50-something dude, don’t hire Alex Skarsgard and tell him to shave his head. JUST HIRE JK SIMMONS.
So, Bald Alex Skarsgard: would you hit it? I’m actually relieved that the mustache is gone and his face looks fine. But my God, the lack of hair. It really changes the way he looks. No, I would not hit it.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Oh, I’d still hit it.
And it’s hair, it’ll grow back.
He’s still the same adorkable goofball, just with (currently) less hair.
Right there with you.
At first, I gave a little gasp but then I was like, -nope, I’d still climb that man like a tree.
+1
Same here too.
Baldness doesn’t really bother me, unless the guy does some crazy things to try to cover it up. Own it! But seeing this is a bit…jarring. Hopefully it grows back quickly, but yeah, I’d still.
I love your descriptive comment! And I’m with you. 100%!
Me too!
Just put a hat on, and HIT IT!
Amen….. wait. Should I say AMEN if my thought are inappropriate?
Part of his appeal is his personality. Lack of hair doesn’t change a thing.
Hit it like a Mack truck with no brakes. That personality and confidence are sexy as hell. Hair. No hair. I don’t care. 😋
I knew an actor that had silky blonde hair and he shaved his head just like that for a role (in a balding pattern). When it grew back, it was much courser. He was never as hot as he was before the shave. Hmmm.
I really admire that he has so much confidence/comfort in himself to just go for it, good for him and thank fook it’ll grow back
He actually seems happier when he gets to do crazy crap like growing pornstaches or shaving his head for a role.
Or doing Farrah Fawcett style drag. He has fun with it and doesn’t seem hung up on stuff a lot of guys would be.
The Farrah Fawcett drag episode – I remember that! I was a budding little commenter then..
He was really hot even in drag. Pretty sure he has super powers.
Awwww. He’s still super hot.
This isn’t exactly what you’re saying – plus he’s not actually bald – but I always think it’s sh*t to be nasty about men losing their hair. We don’t want to be critiqued for everything, especially genetic things, so I find it weird that being nasty to balding men is so accepted from women.
I agree with you. My brother lost his hair from his late teens into his early 20s and now he’s shaved the rest off, but the effect it had on his self confidence at the time was devastating, it effected his whole life. Watching him go through that really opened my eyes to something I in all honesty might have easily mocked before.
Anyway ASkars is hot whichever way , and part of that is his give no Fs attitude. Plus it wasn’t too shocking as he previewed this on his Instagram earlier in the week.
There was a kid in my nephew’s high school school who was losing his hair from the age of 14 (they were acting in school plays together). By the time this boy was a senior, he barely had any hair on top. He always got the “dad” parts. I felt so bad for him, but damn, if that kid didn’t have the best attitude: he’d say! “What am I gonna do? Gotta work with what I have, or don’t as the case may be!” And while I’d bet he had his own “moments “ about it, he was trying to be positive. Everyone seemed to love him.
Many women would never marry a bald men because they do not want their boys to be bald.
I’ve always thought baldness comes through the mothers side? My dad has a full head of black hair and he hits 55 this year , but I remember a few of my uncles being bald on my mums side as a kid . Genes are a funny thing though aren’t they .
Then those women are poorly educated and need to pick up a book about the genetic, hormonal, and stress-based links to baldness.
Also, I wouldn’t want my sons to be unkind, or murderers, or sexual harassers, or thieves, or the kind of people who hate education and the educated, or things like that. I could not possibly care less if my sons eventually went bald.
@Jaii, people used to say that, and there is a link to male pattern baldness that comes to boys from the X chromosome that they get through their mother. However there’s an absolute shedload of other contributing factors.
My father, whom I loved dearly, went bald in his teens. It’s strange to see a picture of him with hair. My husband still has a full head of hair in his 50′s, though. I raised my three sons with the expectation that they would go bald sooner rather than later so they shouldn’t invest a lot of self-esteem in their hair. I almost hope they do go bald so that they don’t attract women like you describe. I want my daughters-in-law to be kind, intelligent, and responsible women.
Look at it as a means of weeding out the shallow ones you wouldn’t want raising your kids anyways.
Well said Handwoven.
I’ve never thought of it as a big deal, and I feel bad for any guy that it really bothers.
Lets not compare what women go through to men.
Let’s just not be nasty anyone based on their appearance, especially things beyond control.
Whoever designed the human male clearly didnt design going bald well. Why doesnt everything fall out but they have those weird side parts?
I am bald and I hate it. Losing your hair is so humiliating and when people want to insult you that is the first trait they use. I’ve grown used to it but still it gets me whenever I see men with a head full of hair. You said whoever design the human male, why would God play such a cruel joke to some men? Hair loss is nature’s mistake, and it is called mutation.
I think it can be very stressful, especially if you’re younger. My nephew-in-law was already going quite bald in his mid 20′s. It took him awhile to adjust, but he decided just to shave off what was left and he looks better that way. And is happier.
My dad starting balding in his late 20s.
My mum told me once that she had said to him she absolutely did not care, as long as he promised never to wear a wig or toupee.
Like I said above, it’s horrible when women who think that we shouldn’t judge women on any aspect of their appearance that they can’t control go ahead and make nasty remarks about balding men. We shouldn’t do either.
And I know some bloody sexy men with shaved heads/balding on top.
@lolo86lf —People who want to insult you will find *something* to insult you about. Assholes abound. Not to sound like a typical mom here, but anybody who disrespects you because of a physical trait is not someone you should gift with your attention/energy.
You read comments on CB about male celebrities who’ve aesthetically changed. I roll my eyes knowing that if a site had a feature where men were asked if they would “still hit it” about a woman, all of these very CB commenters would be furious. However, I know these quips are largely made in jest. In reality, normal people (with sense) are looking for friends and lovers who will go the distance with them…unconditionally. When my now husband and I met, it wasn’t his hair that I fell in love with and don’t love him any differently now that there’s not much left. He would have rocked my world no matter what was on top of his head.
Whatever the physical traits, anyone who has self respect, is confident in their own skin, and sports a sense of humor is going to be wickedly attractive to others. Those who know and love you, and those who will come to know and love you, will never care about what’s going on with your bodily hair…unless it suddenly starts growing like kudzu and endangers the neighborhood.
honestly, i think it’s worse for women. female pattern baldness is real thing. it’s much acceptable in society for men to be bald than women. not saying that men don’t have it bad. i’m sure it sucks. i have a cousin who lost a lot of hair in his early twenties. most of the younger men that I know with hair lost tend to just shave it. a lot of people find the shaved look sexy.
My daughter’s friend’s hairline started moving north when he was a sophomore in high school, at his temples. There is a noticeable difference between when he was a freshman and now as a senior.
Lyla – I think it probably is worse in a lot of ways for women – because it’s less expected. A lot of guys know there’s a decent chance of some kind of hairloss – women don’t really grow up expecting it.
But on the other hand – I think women get mocked less for wearing a wig than a man would for wearing a tupee.
… no. There’s a weird disconnect between the hair and the very well fitted and tailored suit.
If he embraced the full Messier, maybe.
“The full Messier” – I love it!! (And Messier hehe)
I’d still deal with him but vastly prefer pre-shaved AS. Also, he looks a tad like Michael Bolton in a few of those pics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I SAW THIS IN MY SUGGESTED POSTS ON IG TODAY AND THOUGHT IT WAS PHOTOSHOPPED! Eeeeeeeks! Why??!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s pretty dramatic. Couldn’t they use a skull cap prosthetic to get that look? There’s probably a million men who are balding that are pissed right now because yet again they weren’t cast in something.
And no, I love me some Viking, but this is a turn off for me. Call me vain or whatever. This isn’t a good look.
They could, but putting on skull caps can take hours and hours at a time, so maybe he just figured this would be easier than wasting all that time every day.
I bet he was curious to see if it would keep the ladies away or not. My guess, not.
or he wanted the praise that comes along with dramatically altering your appearance for a role.
@Olive: or maybe the role called for it and he’s not vain about what he does for a role?
I’m completely traumatized. That is a terrible look and it does not look like natural hair loss at all. I mean I love the guy but no.
They put makeup on it to look more natural during filming. He has a picture on his instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/BapCwCcA6ja/?taken-by=rexdanger
LOL! I felt like this when Mr Sixer grew a goatee. It didn’t last long.
Ha oh that brought back memories of an ex who did the same thing. I had mentioned liking facial hair on men, though really just do whatever you like, and he decided he wanted to give it a shot.
I just sort of didn’t say anything as it grew, and on week two he kind of looked at me and said, “I don’t think I like it… promise you won’t be unhappy if I shave it off?”.
“Oh, hon, I PROMISE I won’t be sad, go ahead”.
I believe Alex did this because he knew I needed to laugh at something. He has achieved his goal.
LOL @ Handwoven!
Lightpurple – I have this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. Joyful season this time around and I don’t care how cheesy it is, I NEED the laughter.
I think we all do. A thread about Alexander Skarsgard shaving part of his head has hit nearly 100 posts.
sara, I saw that (what can I say, I follow him) but it’s really not much of an improvement, is it?
Sixer, I don’t know many guys who can pull of a goatee. I would’ve put the kibosh on that as well. In general, a guy can do whatever the hell he wants but sometimes a bad look is just a bad look.
He keeps threatening a man bun, just so that he can piss himself laughing at the look on my face, the bar steward.
Goatees are more about giving fat dudes a pretend jaw line.
A man bun takes a while though, you’ll have time to interfere. I like a bald head because a man who can wear his baldness with confidence (or even without) is hot. I actually have a thing for it. A man bun usually turns my fun parts into the Gobi desert, mostly because it signals “I’m too young for you but I’d be down for putting a cougar on my Instagram”.
I just emailed him and told him I’d outed the goatee and the desire for a man bun to you lot. He replied:
“Tell them I strenuously object to all the ways in which you are oppressing my mid-life crisis. I have every right to a mid-life crisis, dammit. I’ll be in late because I’ll need at least an extra hour to cry in the bathroom before I can come home and face any more of it.”
I might buy him a wig and see if he is brave enough to follow through with this outrageous gaslighting of his own wife!
Sixer, just as snarky and hilarious as the Mrs. LOL
But would he be brave enough to wear the wig, all man-bunned up? I really should call him on this!
LOL Sixer, get him a nice lacefront. That’s a supportive wife right there.
What’s a lacefront? It sounds good, whatever it is!
Perhaps a man bun as part of his Halloween get up this year?
I have one friend with a man bun. He’s a time-displaced hippie stuck in a 30-something self, so I shrug at the man bun and straggly Viking beard. In a strange way, they suit him.
Sixer, you’re going to owe Mr. Sixer a lot of his favorite curries if you keep letting us mock him vicariously on here.
He’s come home early, not late, the shyster. No wig. No man bun. No tears. Harumph.
He and Bill are doing great recently. I still love their dad best!!
Partial to their dad and brother Gustaf myself.
Horseshoe bald? It’ll probably be fashionable to ask for the horseshoe cut some day.
I like to call it the culdesac
Or
The dr Phil
He looks surprisingly good in these pics, dorky hair and all. I prefer to look at him completely buzzed or with a head full of hair though. I don’t find him to be pretty in any way, but strangely enough, shaved head makes him look striking. Yes, even this partial shave.
Don’t love the haircut, but I like his commitment and the fact that he doesn’t seem to mind it. Alex always seems to be a good sport in general, though. Also, I’ll take this chance to say I’m pretty much in love with Skarsbro number 3 (Bill/Pennywise). Those eyes, those lips, that acting…swoon!
I’m traumatised by this, too. Traumatised and angry with myself for feeling this way, because I do not like myself for being so shallow. I adore Alex and his hairline has been receding for years, and we know male pattern baldness runs in his family, but this is too much and too sudden. I suppose I just have to admit that I like hair on men, and absence of hair obviously affects their attractiveness to me. Very shallow, I know but that’s the way it is. I don’t know what character he is playing, but – as someone else said – if the role calls for a bald man, why not cast a bald actor?
I think his brother Gustaf wears the hairloss extremely well though. He looks pretty hot with it. THIS is not natural. It’s deliberately bad. I have nothing against a bald dude but like you said, this is so sudden. Bam! He’s bald. I can barely look at it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mwahahahaaa! Fewer people in line!
*Looks at line, cries*
Yeah, I’d just stick a beanie on his head and get on with it.
Hair loss is something we need to stop picking at. Ppl can’t help that and he still looks hot.
He reminds me of Matthew McConaughey in the movie Gold
Hmmm think he looks alright. Also, perhaps gives some confidence to balding men…as long as you don a good fitting suit, you can still look presentable. The regrowth is gonna suck though. He probably has to shave all after the movie so that everything regrows at same rate.
Noooo wayyyy. I would run the other way. As a matter of fact I want to go back in time and unsee this. Unless he is playig a pervert, there is no excuse for this crime against humanity. He may aiming for an Oscar though
He’s still beautiful, but not a good look.
I am one of those people who think bald men can be very attractive – look at Patrick Stewart and Mark Strong – so I have no issues with this.
I think plenty of men can be sexy bald. Not a deal breaker at all. My hubs isn’t, and I adore his hair, but if he were balding, I would still love him the same. The problem is that so many men can’t seem to handle it and do all kinds of ridiculousness with their hair to hide it, but a close shave can be very sexy.
Alex’s looks too fake, so it is odd.
Hell yeah I’d hit it!!!
At first glance, I thought it was Prince William lol
Nothing wrong with bald; bald can be sexy. It’s the inner confidence that rocks it.
I wish women got the same generous sentiment when they go bald.
Not specifically about you, Imqrious2. I mean from people in general.
I think a lot of people don’t realize that women can suffer from hair loss, Elle. It’s a natural part of aging to have less hair too. I know I was never told about it, and my hair is a lot thinner than when I was younger, I’m just lucky I had so much hair. Also, medication can cause hair loss, and I’ve been on antidepressants for years.
lol the DM is comparing him to William right now in a top article!
Christian Bale needs to do this for his role as D!ck Cheney. I hope he does anyway.
And baldness (for some) is a part of life. It’s just hair and doesn’t define a persons content of character. I had a bald boss and he was the kindest, most caring, honest and supportive boss I’ve ever had. He was damn sexy too!!! I had a HUGE crush on him too. LOL
Bale did it for American Hustle too.
It’s just a bit unnerving, tbh (the fakeness, not the baldness itself. I have a forever crush on Patrick Stewart). Naturally bald men just look better. This… yeesh.
😂😂😂
I thought this was some kind of prank, he looks ridiculous. They just should hire a bald actor.
Maybe they wanted Alex specifically? Maybe the character’s baldness came as they were working on the look?
they could want him for his talent
Prince Edward?
As little as he’s thought about, and as bald as he is, if I had to marry a Windsor, I don’t reckon Edward would have been my last choice.
Not my last either. Although the gossip was STRONG that he was gay, especially in his theater days, his pre-Sophie days. But he seems nice enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t know about those rumours, huh. Still- Edward’s nice, quiet, polite. Stable. He seems quite happy, and works steadily. Not too bad that.
I think Alex looks a little like Alain de Botton there.
Both men have lovely faces regardless of the lack of hair.
Alex’s head is shaped like an egg. That’s all I got.
Unfortunately yes. It’s quite pointy. My real husband has the same problem to some extent, and he is balding. I don’t think his is this pointy though. (Incidentally, he just pulled off an excellent Jean-Luc Picard cosplay at our church’s Trunk or Treat).
I wonder if Alex’s looks so fake because we know it is, though? If this were just Alex Skeevington from down the street, would it look fake? My instinct is that it would still look off, but I can’t put my finger on why.
As to why not just hire a bald actor, I imagine they hired him for his ability and not his looks.
Has anyone else noticed a tendency of blond men to go bald sooner than dark haired men? I guess it doesn’t always work, because my father was blond as a child and still has a full head of dark hair, but my husband was a towheaded baby and is almost bald now.
Total prince william vibe and that kills the lady boner for me……
I would hit it all day, every day. Horseshoe bald or not, pornstache or not, Tarzan loincloth or not…shall I go on??
Alexander is gorgeous, but sadly he only likes skeletal girls and that turns me way off.
Yeap. His new “rumoured” and MUCH younger Spanish model girlfriend is also very thin (and very beautiful), she’s not as skinny as Alexa but he definitely has a type.
Huh? He has no rumored new girlfriend. As an Alex superstan I know things like this. Who do you say she is? If she’s a model, as you say, she has a name.
Are you trying to say the friends he made while filming a movie in Spain recently are “rumored” girlfriends? uhhhhh
I’d hit it all day long. God, he’s delicious.
And yes, he definitely has a type. *cough* models *cough*
Most definitely NOT a good look!
@ Sara
I’ve read that in a forum (lipstickalley), some model named Raquel San Nícolas. But I have no idea if that’s true or not.
LMFAO, of COURSE it was Lipstick Alley. Those people are batshit crazy. If he was dating everyone he followed on instagram that would be more than 200 people. He also followed a Mexican actress and an Icelandic woman recently, as well as Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Clearly he’s dating all of them too.
Oh hey, he also followed Evan Rachel Wood, who he dated like 8 years ago. They’re clearly back together as well.
I’m new there and you’re right, they’re crazy! I confess I don’t follow him so I thought it could be true, I’m there for Idris Elba.
lol, it’s just good to be aware that almost everything on that site is fake. The users act like they’re “in the know” and have “sources” but those are just the voices in their heads.
LOL Thanks for the advice!
Honestly? It’s hilarious.. and kudos to him for not giving a rat’s ass and rocking that look. Nice to know that IF he ever did lose his hair, he’s probably be cool with it and not try to cover it with a hairpiece. and anyway, who cares? That face, that body, that personality.. he’d be hot with absolutely no hair.
My only problem is that you didn’t get a shot of him from the side… I have one and it’s HARSH. They shaved him down really far in back . If you’ve ever seen Patrick Stewart from the back, you’d see just how little of his fringe in back he has – Alex’s is like that now.
Seriously, why NOT cast JK Simmons?
Maybe they wanted Alex? And JK Simmons is 21 years older than Alex. Maybe they wanted someone in their 40s and not in their 60s. You realize men as young as their teens can go bald like this, right? It’s not just for old men.
They should have cast his brother Gustaf, he’s bald – and equally hot.
Gustaf is working on Westworld. And once again, maybe they wanted Alex, not Gustaf.
And if fully-follicled men apparently can’t shave their heads, does that mean bald actors like JK and Corey Stoll can’t wear wigs for roles, which they’ve done?
Corey! My daughter and I think he’s handsome, and we almost never have the same taste.
Yes. Still.
prefer it.
It was the same thing with jessica alba years ago with her role for fantastic four. They bleached her hair and gave her blue contacts. Why dont hire a blond /blue eyed actress and dont damage her hair??
Dont get it
Hair-dying and contacts and wigs and padding, etc. and costumes are normal in acting?
I’m with you, CR.
Yes, why did they hire some latina, and not a blue eyed, blonde, white person? So unfair for that group of actresses, they hardly ever get work…😁
It’s not that he’s bald (even if only artificially), it’s that this makes him look way too much like Putin. I don’t know why, but that’s what I see.
