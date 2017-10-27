Alexander Skarsgard shaved off half of his hair for a movie: love it or hate it?

Louis Vuitton Exhibition Opening

The last time I paid any attention to Alexander Skarsgard, he was winning an Emmy for Big Little Lies and rubbing his questionable ‘70s ‘stache all over Nicole Kidman’s lips as BLL swept the Emmys. He had hair then – too much hair, too much facial hair. Some of you said he grew the ‘stache for a role. If you say so. Well, Alex has done something even crazier for a role (presumably): he’s shaved off half of his hair. These photos are from last night’s Louis Vuitton exhibition opening in New York. Alex talked the carpet like this, in a nice suit and a half-bald head.

Apparently, Alex is currently working on The Hummingbird Project, a film about two cousins who work in High Frequency Trading, and they scheme to build a fiber-optic cable from New Jersey to Kansas (I suspect that scheme is “the hummingbird project”). I don’t know if Alex is one of the cousins or if he’s playing the cousins’ old boss. You can read more about the film here. Whenever I see an actor undergo this kind of physical transformation, I always wonder: wouldn’t it have been easier to just hire an actor who was already bald and/or old? I mean, if the role called for a bald, 50-something dude, don’t hire Alex Skarsgard and tell him to shave his head. JUST HIRE JK SIMMONS.

So, Bald Alex Skarsgard: would you hit it? I’m actually relieved that the mustache is gone and his face looks fine. But my God, the lack of hair. It really changes the way he looks. No, I would not hit it.

Louis Vuitton Exhibition Opening

Louis Vuitton Exhibition Opening

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

121 Responses to “Alexander Skarsgard shaved off half of his hair for a movie: love it or hate it?”

  1. cr says:
    October 27, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Oh, I’d still hit it.
    And it’s hair, it’ll grow back.
    He’s still the same adorkable goofball, just with (currently) less hair.

    Reply
  2. Rose says:
    October 27, 2017 at 7:49 am

    I really admire that he has so much confidence/comfort in himself to just go for it, good for him and thank fook it’ll grow back

    Reply
  3. Handwoven says:
    October 27, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Awwww. He’s still super hot.

    This isn’t exactly what you’re saying – plus he’s not actually bald – but I always think it’s sh*t to be nasty about men losing their hair. We don’t want to be critiqued for everything, especially genetic things, so I find it weird that being nasty to balding men is so accepted from women.

    Reply
    • Jaii says:
      October 27, 2017 at 8:02 am

      I agree with you. My brother lost his hair from his late teens into his early 20s and now he’s shaved the rest off, but the effect it had on his self confidence at the time was devastating, it effected his whole life. Watching him go through that really opened my eyes to something I in all honesty might have easily mocked before.
      Anyway ASkars is hot whichever way , and part of that is his give no Fs attitude. Plus it wasn’t too shocking as he previewed this on his Instagram earlier in the week.

      Reply
      • Imqrious2 says:
        October 27, 2017 at 11:17 am

        There was a kid in my nephew’s high school school who was losing his hair from the age of 14 (they were acting in school plays together). By the time this boy was a senior, he barely had any hair on top. He always got the “dad” parts. I felt so bad for him, but damn, if that kid didn’t have the best attitude: he’d say! “What am I gonna do? Gotta work with what I have, or don’t as the case may be!” And while I’d bet he had his own “moments “ about it, he was trying to be positive. Everyone seemed to love him.

    • Lolo86lf says:
      October 27, 2017 at 8:11 am

      Many women would never marry a bald men because they do not want their boys to be bald.

      Reply
      • Jaii says:
        October 27, 2017 at 8:17 am

        I’ve always thought baldness comes through the mothers side? My dad has a full head of black hair and he hits 55 this year , but I remember a few of my uncles being bald on my mums side as a kid . Genes are a funny thing though aren’t they .

      • Handwoven says:
        October 27, 2017 at 8:19 am

        Then those women are poorly educated and need to pick up a book about the genetic, hormonal, and stress-based links to baldness.

        Also, I wouldn’t want my sons to be unkind, or murderers, or sexual harassers, or thieves, or the kind of people who hate education and the educated, or things like that. I could not possibly care less if my sons eventually went bald.

      • Handwoven says:
        October 27, 2017 at 8:20 am

        @Jaii, people used to say that, and there is a link to male pattern baldness that comes to boys from the X chromosome that they get through their mother. However there’s an absolute shedload of other contributing factors.

      • graymatters says:
        October 27, 2017 at 8:46 am

        My father, whom I loved dearly, went bald in his teens. It’s strange to see a picture of him with hair. My husband still has a full head of hair in his 50′s, though. I raised my three sons with the expectation that they would go bald sooner rather than later so they shouldn’t invest a lot of self-esteem in their hair. I almost hope they do go bald so that they don’t attract women like you describe. I want my daughters-in-law to be kind, intelligent, and responsible women.

      • Felicia says:
        October 27, 2017 at 10:24 am

        Look at it as a means of weeding out the shallow ones you wouldn’t want raising your kids anyways.

      • lucy2 says:
        October 27, 2017 at 1:50 pm

        Well said Handwoven.
        I’ve never thought of it as a big deal, and I feel bad for any guy that it really bothers.

    • QueenB says:
      October 27, 2017 at 8:27 am

      Lets not compare what women go through to men.

      Reply
  4. QueenB says:
    October 27, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Whoever designed the human male clearly didnt design going bald well. Why doesnt everything fall out but they have those weird side parts?

    Reply
    • Lolo86lf says:
      October 27, 2017 at 7:55 am

      I am bald and I hate it. Losing your hair is so humiliating and when people want to insult you that is the first trait they use. I’ve grown used to it but still it gets me whenever I see men with a head full of hair. You said whoever design the human male, why would God play such a cruel joke to some men? Hair loss is nature’s mistake, and it is called mutation.

      Reply
      • cr says:
        October 27, 2017 at 8:00 am

        I think it can be very stressful, especially if you’re younger. My nephew-in-law was already going quite bald in his mid 20′s. It took him awhile to adjust, but he decided just to shave off what was left and he looks better that way. And is happier.

      • Handwoven says:
        October 27, 2017 at 8:23 am

        My dad starting balding in his late 20s.
        My mum told me once that she had said to him she absolutely did not care, as long as he promised never to wear a wig or toupee.

        Like I said above, it’s horrible when women who think that we shouldn’t judge women on any aspect of their appearance that they can’t control go ahead and make nasty remarks about balding men. We shouldn’t do either.

        And I know some bloody sexy men with shaved heads/balding on top.

      • Mumzy says:
        October 27, 2017 at 9:34 am

        @lolo86lf —People who want to insult you will find *something* to insult you about. Assholes abound. Not to sound like a typical mom here, but anybody who disrespects you because of a physical trait is not someone you should gift with your attention/energy.

        You read comments on CB about male celebrities who’ve aesthetically changed. I roll my eyes knowing that if a site had a feature where men were asked if they would “still hit it” about a woman, all of these very CB commenters would be furious. However, I know these quips are largely made in jest. In reality, normal people (with sense) are looking for friends and lovers who will go the distance with them…unconditionally. When my now husband and I met, it wasn’t his hair that I fell in love with and don’t love him any differently now that there’s not much left. He would have rocked my world no matter what was on top of his head.

        Whatever the physical traits, anyone who has self respect, is confident in their own skin, and sports a sense of humor is going to be wickedly attractive to others. Those who know and love you, and those who will come to know and love you, will never care about what’s going on with your bodily hair…unless it suddenly starts growing like kudzu and endangers the neighborhood.

      • lyla says:
        October 27, 2017 at 9:44 am

        honestly, i think it’s worse for women. female pattern baldness is real thing. it’s much acceptable in society for men to be bald than women. not saying that men don’t have it bad. i’m sure it sucks. i have a cousin who lost a lot of hair in his early twenties. most of the younger men that I know with hair lost tend to just shave it. a lot of people find the shaved look sexy.

      • minx says:
        October 27, 2017 at 10:50 am

        My daughter’s friend’s hairline started moving north when he was a sophomore in high school, at his temples. There is a noticeable difference between when he was a freshman and now as a senior.

      • Erinn says:
        October 27, 2017 at 12:28 pm

        Lyla – I think it probably is worse in a lot of ways for women – because it’s less expected. A lot of guys know there’s a decent chance of some kind of hairloss – women don’t really grow up expecting it.

        But on the other hand – I think women get mocked less for wearing a wig than a man would for wearing a tupee.

  5. detritus says:
    October 27, 2017 at 7:51 am

    … no. There’s a weird disconnect between the hair and the very well fitted and tailored suit.
    If he embraced the full Messier, maybe.

    Reply
  6. JenE says:
    October 27, 2017 at 7:51 am

    I’d still deal with him but vastly prefer pre-shaved AS. Also, he looks a tad like Michael Bolton in a few of those pics.

    Reply
  7. ichsi says:
    October 27, 2017 at 7:52 am

    I SAW THIS IN MY SUGGESTED POSTS ON IG TODAY AND THOUGHT IT WAS PHOTOSHOPPED! Eeeeeeeks! Why??!

    Reply
  8. aims says:
    October 27, 2017 at 7:53 am

    That’s pretty dramatic. Couldn’t they use a skull cap prosthetic to get that look? There’s probably a million men who are balding that are pissed right now because yet again they weren’t cast in something.

    And no, I love me some Viking, but this is a turn off for me. Call me vain or whatever. This isn’t a good look.

    Reply
  9. littlemissnaughty says:
    October 27, 2017 at 7:53 am

    I’m completely traumatized. That is a terrible look and it does not look like natural hair loss at all. I mean I love the guy but no.

    Reply
  10. third ginger says:
    October 27, 2017 at 7:56 am

    He and Bill are doing great recently. I still love their dad best!!

    Reply
  11. Agent Fang says:
    October 27, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Horseshoe bald? It’ll probably be fashionable to ask for the horseshoe cut some day.

    Reply
  12. Shijel says:
    October 27, 2017 at 8:04 am

    He looks surprisingly good in these pics, dorky hair and all. I prefer to look at him completely buzzed or with a head full of hair though. I don’t find him to be pretty in any way, but strangely enough, shaved head makes him look striking. Yes, even this partial shave.

    Reply
  13. Lucy says:
    October 27, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Don’t love the haircut, but I like his commitment and the fact that he doesn’t seem to mind it. Alex always seems to be a good sport in general, though. Also, I’ll take this chance to say I’m pretty much in love with Skarsbro number 3 (Bill/Pennywise). Those eyes, those lips, that acting…swoon!

    Reply
  14. Margaret says:
    October 27, 2017 at 8:07 am

    I’m traumatised by this, too. Traumatised and angry with myself for feeling this way, because I do not like myself for being so shallow. I adore Alex and his hairline has been receding for years, and we know male pattern baldness runs in his family, but this is too much and too sudden. I suppose I just have to admit that I like hair on men, and absence of hair obviously affects their attractiveness to me. Very shallow, I know but that’s the way it is. I don’t know what character he is playing, but – as someone else said – if the role calls for a bald man, why not cast a bald actor?

    Reply
  15. Brittney B. says:
    October 27, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Yeah, I’d just stick a beanie on his head and get on with it.

    Reply
  16. Cheyanna says:
    October 27, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Hair loss is something we need to stop picking at. Ppl can’t help that and he still looks hot.

    Reply
  17. Astrid says:
    October 27, 2017 at 8:12 am

    He reminds me of Matthew McConaughey in the movie Gold

    Reply
  18. Alexandria says:
    October 27, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Hmmm think he looks alright. Also, perhaps gives some confidence to balding men…as long as you don a good fitting suit, you can still look presentable. The regrowth is gonna suck though. He probably has to shave all after the movie so that everything regrows at same rate.

    Reply
  19. SM says:
    October 27, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Noooo wayyyy. I would run the other way. As a matter of fact I want to go back in time and unsee this. Unless he is playig a pervert, there is no excuse for this crime against humanity. He may aiming for an Oscar though

    Reply
  20. minx says:
    October 27, 2017 at 8:39 am

    He’s still beautiful, but not a good look.

    Reply
  21. EOA says:
    October 27, 2017 at 8:39 am

    I am one of those people who think bald men can be very attractive – look at Patrick Stewart and Mark Strong – so I have no issues with this.

    Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      October 27, 2017 at 11:17 am

      I think plenty of men can be sexy bald. Not a deal breaker at all. My hubs isn’t, and I adore his hair, but if he were balding, I would still love him the same. The problem is that so many men can’t seem to handle it and do all kinds of ridiculousness with their hair to hide it, but a close shave can be very sexy.
      Alex’s looks too fake, so it is odd.

      Reply
  22. Margo S. says:
    October 27, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Hell yeah I’d hit it!!!

    Reply
  23. Imqrious2 says:
    October 27, 2017 at 8:40 am

    At first glance, I thought it was Prince William lol

    Nothing wrong with bald; bald can be sexy. It’s the inner confidence that rocks it.

    Reply
  24. prissa says:
    October 27, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Christian Bale needs to do this for his role as D!ck Cheney. I hope he does anyway.

    And baldness (for some) is a part of life. It’s just hair and doesn’t define a persons content of character. I had a bald boss and he was the kindest, most caring, honest and supportive boss I’ve ever had. He was damn sexy too!!! I had a HUGE crush on him too. LOL

    Reply
  25. WendyNerd says:
    October 27, 2017 at 8:49 am

    It’s just a bit unnerving, tbh (the fakeness, not the baldness itself. I have a forever crush on Patrick Stewart). Naturally bald men just look better. This… yeesh.

    Reply
  26. monsy says:
    October 27, 2017 at 9:15 am

    😂😂😂
    I thought this was some kind of prank, he looks ridiculous. They just should hire a bald actor.

    Reply
  27. Amy Tennant says:
    October 27, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Prince Edward?

    Reply
  28. Elizabeth says:
    October 27, 2017 at 10:26 am

    I think Alex looks a little like Alain de Botton there.
    Both men have lovely faces regardless of the lack of hair.

    Reply
  29. Evie says:
    October 27, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Alex’s head is shaped like an egg. That’s all I got.

    Reply
    • Amy Tennant says:
      October 27, 2017 at 1:01 pm

      Unfortunately yes. It’s quite pointy. My real husband has the same problem to some extent, and he is balding. I don’t think his is this pointy though. (Incidentally, he just pulled off an excellent Jean-Luc Picard cosplay at our church’s Trunk or Treat).

      I wonder if Alex’s looks so fake because we know it is, though? If this were just Alex Skeevington from down the street, would it look fake? My instinct is that it would still look off, but I can’t put my finger on why.

      As to why not just hire a bald actor, I imagine they hired him for his ability and not his looks.

      Has anyone else noticed a tendency of blond men to go bald sooner than dark haired men? I guess it doesn’t always work, because my father was blond as a child and still has a full head of dark hair, but my husband was a towheaded baby and is almost bald now.

      Reply
  30. dttimes2 says:
    October 27, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Total prince william vibe and that kills the lady boner for me……

    Reply
  31. Michelle says:
    October 27, 2017 at 10:44 am

    I would hit it all day, every day. Horseshoe bald or not, pornstache or not, Tarzan loincloth or not…shall I go on??

    Reply
  32. JD says:
    October 27, 2017 at 10:44 am

    Alexander is gorgeous, but sadly he only likes skeletal girls and that turns me way off.

    Reply
  33. minxx says:
    October 27, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Most definitely NOT a good look!

    Reply
  34. LaiaKan says:
    October 27, 2017 at 11:11 am

    @ Sara
    I’ve read that in a forum (lipstickalley), some model named Raquel San Nícolas. But I have no idea if that’s true or not.

    Reply
  35. Mindrew says:
    October 27, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Honestly? It’s hilarious.. and kudos to him for not giving a rat’s ass and rocking that look. Nice to know that IF he ever did lose his hair, he’s probably be cool with it and not try to cover it with a hairpiece. and anyway, who cares? That face, that body, that personality.. he’d be hot with absolutely no hair.

    My only problem is that you didn’t get a shot of him from the side… I have one and it’s HARSH. They shaved him down really far in back . If you’ve ever seen Patrick Stewart from the back, you’d see just how little of his fringe in back he has – Alex’s is like that now.

    Reply
  36. Alix says:
    October 27, 2017 at 11:35 am

    Seriously, why NOT cast JK Simmons?

    Reply
  37. Tiffany says:
    October 27, 2017 at 11:43 am

    Yes. Still.

    Reply
  38. eleri says:
    October 27, 2017 at 11:59 am

    prefer it.

    Reply
  39. Pina says:
    October 27, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    It was the same thing with jessica alba years ago with her role for fantastic four. They bleached her hair and gave her blue contacts. Why dont hire a blond /blue eyed actress and dont damage her hair??
    Dont get it

    Reply
  40. justcrimmles says:
    October 27, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    It’s not that he’s bald (even if only artificially), it’s that this makes him look way too much like Putin. I don’t know why, but that’s what I see.

    Reply

