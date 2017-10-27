E! News correspondent Ken Baker accused of harassing multiple women

Embed from Getty Images

Because of the nature of my job, I had already formed a positive opinion of entertainment journalist Ken Baker. I remember when Baker was employed by Us Weekly, and he was probably one of the big reasons why Us Weekly used to get some really great, genuine scoops. Several years back, Baker left Us Weekly and went to work for E!. While he rarely worked as an anchor or co-anchor for E! News, he will often appear as a correspondent/editor to explain some of the bigger gossip/entertainment stories. Plus, E! Online improved a lot once Baker came along and I gave him some credit for that too. Anyway, it turns out that Baker left Us Weekly because of sexual harassment complaints, and now women are accusing him of harassment at E!.

Since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke, E! News correspondent Ken Baker has appeared on the air expressing disgust at the shamed mogul’s behavior. But two women who have worked with Baker told TheWrap he has his own history of sexual harassment. One former E! News employee said that in 2012, he called her into his dimly lit office and, after a few minutes, invited her to sit on his lap. Another woman, a former E! News intern, said he kissed her without her consent in 2011, propositioned her for sex repeatedly over several years, and, in 2015, texted her that he wanted to give her “a Tiffany dildo with ‘Ken Baker’ engraved on the shaft.” “I am very disturbed by these anonymous allegations, which make my heart ache. I take them very seriously,” Baker said in a statement to TheWrap. “I care deeply for people’s feelings and sincerely live in a way that treats people with dignity and respect.”

[From The Wrap]

The Wrap’s story is very detailed and you should just read the whole thing. The accusations involve repeated (and insistent) sexual comments and propositions, unwanted physical contact (surprising one woman with a kiss on the lips), lots of unwanted sexts and more. It sounds pretty gross and it sounds like he was doing this to many women over the course of… well, his whole career. And not just that, he was harassing his family’s employees too, like his kids’ nanny. Ugh. Let’s just be done with men.

