Megan Fox: ‘I was so self-righteous at 23… I really thought I was Joan of Arc’

Megan Fox covers the December issue of Cosmopolitan UK. Is anyone else feeling more… friendly towards Megan these days? That’s not the right word, but I feel like we should re-assess what she was trying to do back in 2009, when she used her platform as a celebrity to call out Michael Bay. In today’s environment, Megan would be hailed as a heroine for telling her story of sexual harassment, but back then, she was fired from the Transformers franchise for being so “mouthy.” If you remember, Megan said that Bay made her audition by ordering her to come to his house and wash his car in her bikini while he filmed her. It’s still a shocking story, isn’t it? Of course, Megan got in a lot of trouble for saying other sh-t too, like when she said that Bay was “like Hitler.” That was the official reason why Steven Spielberg (who produces the Transformers franchise) wanted Fox out of the film. Anyway, Megan brought all of this up in her Cosmo interview:
What it was like to be fired from Transformers: “That was absolutely the low point of my career. But without – ‘that thing’, I wouldn’t have learned as quickly as I did. All I had to do was apologise – and I refused. I was so self-righteous at 23, I couldn’t see [that] it was for the greater good. I really thought I was Joan of Arc.”
Her career was hurt in the wake of her firing: “It hurt me and a lot of other people. However, that darkness that descended caused enormous and brisk spiritual growth. Once I realised I [had] brought it on myself, it was an invaluable learning experience, looking back on it.”
She’s not really ambitious or career-oriented: “I would never pick work over life. I’m the least ambitious actress! I pick movies that’ll be fun to make. I’m not here to suffer for the art of movie-making or ‘bleed for the craft.’ And I’m not going to be an actress forever… I’ve always known I have another calling.”
She feels typecast in sexy roles: “I still get offered a lot of ‘genius strippers’ and ‘funny escorts’ by guys in the business. But I don’t want to be involved with something genuinely degrading, or that encourages negative sexual ideals about women. Old-school male attitudes towards women, it’s still in all the adverts. When my kids grow up, hopefully that attitude will be gone.”
She’s not ashamed of sex though: “I’m not ashamed of sexy poses or parts. Women shouldn’t go out of their way to be dowdy. Being feminine is a very sexy thing. It’s just a biological fact: sex does sell. But I wish it were more gender equal. I’m happy to buy some sex, too. It’s not wrong; it just needs to go both ways. Women shouldn’t have to carry the burden. And I think we have so far.”
I appreciate how honest she is about thinking that she was “Joan of Arc” and refusing to apologize. I remember how she was back then – 23-year-old and believing that she could do no wrong. She spent several years after that in some kind of limbo, barely getting work and being “punished” for pissing off Spielberg and Bay. Bay did eventually forgive her – if he was even that mad at her – by casting her in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. I believe they’re still pretty close, actually, which is weird, right?
As for this: “Women shouldn’t go out of their way to be dowdy.” I will fight her about that. Some days, I don’t give a sh-t if I look dowdy. Some days, I wear my wool clogs with embroidered felt “puppies” and my most unflattering fleece and those clothes just make me happy.
Cover courtesy of Cosmo UK, additional photo courtesy of Getty.
I saw her dowdy comment more as women shouldn’t feel ashamed to like dressing sexily… they aren’t betraying feminism by dressing in a conventionally attractive way
I agree. I took it that women shouldn’t feel obligated to cover up. Going out of your way implies you’re doing because of what others think and not for yourself.
+1. It’s actually a fitting response to James Cameron’s stupid assessment that Wonder Woman is too sexy to be a feminist role model!
I’m pretty much dowdy. I object to the implication that I go out of my way to be dowdy! I’m actually dowdy because I’m far too lazy to go to the effort of being anything other than dowdy, thankyouverymuch. Jus’ sayin’.
She sounds kind of cool! No shade from me.
Hollywood sounds like a soul-sucking hell on earth.
Thank goodness…it looks like low rise jeans might be coming back for Spring! I hate the highrise and midrise ones.
I can’t do high rise but I’ve FINALLY gotten used to mid rise. I’d still be pumped to see a low rise comeback though.
To each their own. I have a high waist and wide hips and high rise jeans are the only thing I can wear. I do not have the figure to look like that in low rise jeans, but I’m cool with it. I hope they bring back the pants you love, just not at the expense of my beloved high-waisted jeans!
To everyone asking why more women didn’t speak out sooner – what happened to Megan Fox after she spoke out against Bay was the textbook illustration of why not.
I cancelled Spielberg for what I see to be an overreaction to Fox’s remarks. Often, our proportionality to react to news of injustices are out of whack. Fox was effectively black balled by the industry, for speaking up against a male bully of a director. Her choice of words was stupid, but it was her who received the worst treatment, not the bullies. That doesn’t seem fair in hindsight.
I’ve always side-eyed Spielberg for that overreaction. Megan, in rightfully calling out Bay, did make an insensitive, hyperbolic comment but one that many people have wrongly casually slung around before. Not only did he fire her but the rumor is that he went out of his way to blacklist her…you think he would spend that effort on domestic abusers, Mel Gibson, etc. but nope.
I woldn’t be surprised if some dirt came out on him in the future tbh.
THIS.
When Corey Feldman talked about being abused, and pedophiles in Hollywood, and that he couldn’t name names because those predators were and still are very powerful I’ve always thought about him. Not directly as a predator , but as someone who knew what was going on.
She was young and stupid, but to think you can call someone “Hitler” in public over a work dispute at Steven Spielberg’s company and he would or should let THAT ride is also not smart. Let’s not get it twisted, she admits herself that all she had to do was apologize for the Hitler remark, which she should have because sexually harassing a-hole does not equal Hitler. If she’d managed to keep it on the car-washing bikini audition she might’ve managed to get some traction.
Nice interview. I think she has grown to become that woman she used to think she was.
Everytime I see Megan Fox I just curse her for messing with perfection. She looked beautiful before all the surgeries and whatnot and she also has pretty decent comedic timing. Now she looks like a relatively well-preserved 50+ year old who can barely move her face and looks constipated all the time. It was very distracting on New Girl.
She really was so gorgeous and fresh-faced. Sigh.
She’s really grown on me the last few years though. I like her.
She is still pretty but yes, it’s sad how she wrecked her own incredible natural beauty.
I think it goes to show even people we view as beautiful don’t see themselves that way if even someone like hers dislikes the way they look marketing and the media play a part In that how many posts online do you see critizing what people look like weigh and dress it needs to stop then we critize them when they get plastic surgery it’s insidious it sends the message that woman are never enough
Yes, she was so lovely the way she was.
I like low rise jeans as well, but wouldn’t have my hands in them pulling them down to the pubic bone. Megan, that’s why you get type cast in sexy roles! She’s pretty, but I can’t get over the fact the love of her life is David Silver! Lol
it’s because she has clubbed thumbs. She never shows them..
You’re right. The article I read was funny af. It said which is Megan more embarrassed of her thumbs or her marriage to David Austin Green! I don’t know which is meaner, to make fun of a deformity or to get her husband’s name wrong!
Loads of people take the piss out of her when they foundout its hardly surprising she hides them
I’ve always felt a bit bad for Megan and it was disgusting how people reacted to her rightfully calling out sexism. She said some problematic things, but many male stars have said and done far worse (cough cough Shia). Additionally, she was in her late teens, early 20s and a lot of us say dumb things at that age. People and the media were incredibly over the top with the vitriol to her missteps. I also side eye Spielberg for essentially blacklisting her.
I sometimes wonder if there was some unfair backlash for young “it” girls after Lilo’s fall for grace circa 2007 (as in people/media didn’t have any patience for youthful mistakes anymore and women who didn’t fit the traditional good girl image)…which was right around when Megan started to hit it big.
When people have a level of success we seem to like destroying them we champion the underdog but when they get success we drag them down I remember when she called bay out people where acting like she should be grateful he was giving her work despite the fact she was in an abusive wok situation the message was suck it up and stop complaining
I just clicked on the link to the celebitchy post from 2009, I read through to the comments. The majority of them are so negative and misogynistic to Megan for speaking out, it’s actually mind blowing. At least this site has become a bit less ‘bitchy’ in the intervening years.
It was the with katie holmes. People just to hate her here and wrote really horrible things. Then she escaped and suddenly she was a hero. I always side eye that.
What? She called someone out, they fired her and now *she*’s sorry? I’m tired of women being told to sit down and shut up, I cannot believe I used to think it was ‘unbecoming’ to stand up for my own god damn interests and rights!
