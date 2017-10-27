“Olivia Coleman is the new Queen Elizabeth on ‘The Crown’, yay” links
  • October 27, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Olivia Coleman is your new QEII on The Crown. Bow down! (I actually love this choice and Olivia will be a great QEII.) [Buzzfeed]
Rosamund Pike wore a very simple & pretty Dior. I like it! [Go Fug Yourself]
Lainey analyzes the Chinese horoscope of Snake Emoji Taylor Swift. [LaineyGossip]
Lionel Richie’s new catchphrase is pretty dumb. [Dlisted]
Donald Trump will make the bigliest & best ad campaign. [Jezebel]
Harvey Weinstein is suing his old company, because why not. [Pajiba]
Ed Sheeran approves of Joe Alwyn, apparently. [Wonderwall]
Anna Wintour & James Corden enjoy each other, apparently. [OMG Blog]
Morning news anchor barfs on live television. [The Blemish]

  1. jello says:
    October 27, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    I’ll miss Claire Foy, she was incredible!

    Reply
  2. Ally says:
    October 27, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    This is great news. I was sad about the lovely Claire Foy not being in it eventually, but Olivia Colman has the same sweet, smart grace that makes the show so watchable. (I’m thinking the queen is probably a tad more sharp-edged, tbh.)

    Also, ugh about Weinstein. One more bit of evidence for how unremorseful he is. His company should sue him to have him repay his travel expenses, since he was using the trips for personal crime-committing rather than business purposes.

    Reply
  3. Mia4s says:
    October 27, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Perfect choice to take over! Olivia is incredible. I’m really glad they’re not going to bad makeup aging route.

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    October 27, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Oh, I think she’ll be wonderful. Can’t wait for the next season.

    Reply
  5. Pedro45 says:
    October 27, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    Olivia Colman should be in everything. Please don’t ever tell me that she is a problematic person in real life! In my mind, she is a delightful human being.

    Reply
    • Ankhel says:
      October 27, 2017 at 2:16 pm

      Olivia Coleman looks after her elderly parents, carries baskets of food and ale to the less privileged, and enjoys gardening and hedgehog breeding in her spare time.

      (I have no idea what this fine woman does, but it seems to me as a foreigner that this must be true.)

      Reply
  6. Tiffany says:
    October 27, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Okay, that one chip challenge video, funny as hell. I know it was wrong to laugh but damn, that was great.

    Reply
  7. Gina says:
    October 27, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    I think Olivia Colman is great! I’ll watch anything she’s in….good thing I really enjoy The Crown. I too think switching to someone more age appropriate versus makeup is a better idea.

    Reply
  8. Olive says:
    October 27, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    she will always be sophie to me <3

    Reply
  9. trollontheloose says:
    October 27, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    her acting in Broadchurch is so raw, so human..I never see her as Olivia but the woman whose husband is a criminal from the lowest.

    Reply
  10. third ginger says:
    October 27, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Great choice. She is one of the best actresses around!!

    Reply
  11. Donna says:
    October 27, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    I’m sure she’ll be fantastic, but I really loved Claire Foy.

    Reply

