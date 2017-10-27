“Olivia Coleman is the new Queen Elizabeth on ‘The Crown’, yay” links

Olivia Coleman is your new QEII on The Crown. Bow down! (I actually love this choice and Olivia will be a great QEII.) [Buzzfeed]
Rosamund Pike wore a very simple & pretty Dior. I like it! [Go Fug Yourself]
Lainey analyzes the Chinese horoscope of Snake Emoji Taylor Swift. [LaineyGossip]
Lionel Richie’s new catchphrase is pretty dumb. [Dlisted]
Donald Trump will make the bigliest & best ad campaign. [Jezebel]
Harvey Weinstein is suing his old company, because why not. [Pajiba]
Ed Sheeran approves of Joe Alwyn, apparently. [Wonderwall]
Anna Wintour & James Corden enjoy each other, apparently. [OMG Blog]
Morning news anchor barfs on live television. [The Blemish]
I’ll miss Claire Foy, she was incredible!
I’m not a fan of switching actors
I think it’s better than aging people with makeup, though. That’s so distracting to me.
Unfortunately, the shows’ premise is based on HM life along the years and the producers decided that a new actress (and cast) would be cast every two seasons (I think), instead of artificially aging. I found this quite interesting.
Olivia(yay!)will play the Queen from 40 to 60. If the series continues on, another actress will take over for 60 to 90, according to what I read.
I tend to agree with tealily. Depending on how much it’s used, a couple scenes or so, then I can get passed it. Other wise, I struggle between looking at the makeup or wanting to look away because I can’t internalize the facial expressions.
This is great news. I was sad about the lovely Claire Foy not being in it eventually, but Olivia Colman has the same sweet, smart grace that makes the show so watchable. (I’m thinking the queen is probably a tad more sharp-edged, tbh.)
Also, ugh about Weinstein. One more bit of evidence for how unremorseful he is. His company should sue him to have him repay his travel expenses, since he was using the trips for personal crime-committing rather than business purposes.
Have you watched her in Fleabag? She is delightfully bitchy in it, so I think she’ll have no problem bringing the steel to QEII.
The company should counter sue for damages, is what they should do. Who knows what Harvey’s actions will cost them.
Perfect choice to take over! Olivia is incredible. I’m really glad they’re not going to bad makeup aging route.
Oh, I think she’ll be wonderful. Can’t wait for the next season.
Olivia Colman should be in everything. Please don’t ever tell me that she is a problematic person in real life! In my mind, she is a delightful human being.
Olivia Coleman looks after her elderly parents, carries baskets of food and ale to the less privileged, and enjoys gardening and hedgehog breeding in her spare time.
(I have no idea what this fine woman does, but it seems to me as a foreigner that this must be true.)
Okay, that one chip challenge video, funny as hell. I know it was wrong to laugh but damn, that was great.
I think Olivia Colman is great! I’ll watch anything she’s in….good thing I really enjoy The Crown. I too think switching to someone more age appropriate versus makeup is a better idea.
she will always be sophie to me <3
her acting in Broadchurch is so raw, so human..I never see her as Olivia but the woman whose husband is a criminal from the lowest.
Great choice. She is one of the best actresses around!!
I’m sure she’ll be fantastic, but I really loved Claire Foy.
