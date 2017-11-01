Prince Harry ‘had a crush’ on Meghan Markle two years before they even met

It was about one year ago exactly when we first heard about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The confirmation of their couple-status happened very quickly – first there were some rumors and gossip in the British papers, then within a week, Harry had confirmed the relationship by issuing a statement to protect Meghan. Ever since then, people have wondered just when Meghan and Harry really started up. We’ve heard different versions of when they first met and when they first started dating, and I always thought the fuzzy timeline was mostly about Meg potentially having some overlap between her last relationship and the start of this thing with Harry. But maybe the fuzziness is about more than that – maybe it’s because Harry was obsessed with her and trying to meet her and date her for two years…?
When you’re a prince, you can easily arrange to meet your dream woman. In the upcoming British documentary about Prince Harry and American girlfriend Meghan Markle, When Harry Met Meghan: A Royal Romance, Royal expert and journalist Katie Nicholl says he had a crush on her Suits character, paralegal Rachel Zane, two years before they met, according to The Sun.
“He had a crush on Rachel Zane two years before he met Meghan and the reason I know is because I was having drinks with one of his friends,” Nicolls, who tweeted a link to The Sun’s story, reportedly says in the documentary. “She told me she’d been on a night out with Prince Harry. He was single at the time, so she said, ‘Harry, who’s your ideal girl?’ And he said ‘Meghan Markle from Suits.’” According to Nicoll, Harry, 33, orchestrated a meeting with Meghan, 36, in July 2016 through mutual friend Markus Anderson when the actress was in London to see friend Serena Williams play at Wimbledon.
“He asked Markus if he could set up, not a date, but an opportunity for them to meet and that happened in one of the private rooms of Soho House,” Nicoll said. “There were about seven or eight of them altogether and it was a perfect opportunity for Harry and Meghan to come together in a really informal environment and actually talk.”
“She was funny, feisty, confident and she wasn’t swayed or knocked by the fact that he was Prince Harry. She thought he was terribly cute,” Nicoll said, adding that Harry later told his circle that the actress was a “cracking girl.”
It doesn’t sound like he had a crush on her Suits character, it sounds like he watched Suits and thought Meghan was hot and he, like, checked IMDB and did some low-key creeping on her. Sexy or no? I don’t mind it, because it’s clear that he didn’t have any expectations beyond “I have a crush on her from afar and I would love to meet her.” And since he had the connections, he found a way to get an introduction. Now, do you think Harry really told one of his friends that Meg was his ideal girl? That’s the part I don’t know if I believe. Who knows though? It would be an interesting meet-cute.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Why wouldn’t she be his ideal girl? And why would it be creepy if he had a crush on her prior to meeting? It’s a cute, but innocent story. I’m tired of tabloids trying to make drama (pretending there was an overlap with her previous relationship) between the two. They are pretty low key and I really like them together.
“I’m tired of tabloids trying to make drama (pretending there was an overlap with her previous relationship)”
Her odd timeline in the VF article hasn’t helped the gossip. Paraphrasing bits from the VF article here but – “we have been dating since July” and “We had been dating for about 6 months when news broke” errm six months from late October is actually May not July. Not saying this confirm’s that there was an overlap between her relationships but its odd that she freely offered this little titbit on her relationship but couldn’t get the maths correct hmmm…
If this really was a BP/KP sanctioned interview then she would have known for a while that she would be asked about when they started dating, she would have had plenty of time to count backwards to double check the date/month.
Her ex-boyfriend confirmed there was no overlap. I’m going to assume if he was cheated on he would stay mum and/or not lie and say it was an amicable breakup.
@ Alleycat
The ex-boyfriend hasn’t spoken to the press as far as I’m aware so who know? My point is if MM doesn’t want people to gossip about a possible overlap of her relationship she shouldn’t be giving contradictory statements in such a important interview that can fuel the fire of there possibly an being overlap in her relationships. It makes it seem like she has something to hide which is fair-game for tabloids and gossipers.
Given who knows when the interview was done vs. published? Mountain out of molehill with her counting of months. Multiple accounts say they met in July when she was in London for work.
“In early July, meanwhile, Meghan’s longtime boyfriend, amiable chef-about-town Cory Vitiello, was heard remarking that he’d broken up with his girlfriend a few weeks prior”
its also been said there was no overlap and the relationship was already on the rocks.The breakup was obviously amicable
There are stories out there that Crown Prince Felipe of Spain had a crush on Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano from the tv news. He had his friend, one of the producers, set up a dinner party so he could meet Letizia.
@Notasugar It’s exactly what was reported in spanish gossip sites, that he was slightly infatuated with Letizia (let’s remember she was the news Broadcaster in the evenings) and that he asked a mutual Friends to set Up a dinner party so he could meet her and situación Next to her. So Harry wouldn’t be the first Prince to do this this.
@notasugarhere
The gap between the month they started dating and and the month they were ‘outed’ stays the same regardless of when the interview was done or published. So it should have been easy for her to get the basic’s correct. And multiple accounts only started saying they met/started dating in July AFTER she said they met/started dating in July in the VF interview. Before that multiple accounts were saying they met in early May in Toronto at the IG event.
@ Notasugarhere
@ Whatever
To go over to the dark side for just a second…….I also read (probably from a very, very, very irreputable source online), that there were rumours that Harry met her for the first time at a meeting which included Cory, Justin Trudeau and Harry (amongst a small handful of other people) where Cory was supposed to be presenting Catering ideas/options…..apparently, she offered to help Harry with some other unspecified activities and so they exchanged numbers, after which he began pursuing her.
Again, I don’t remember where I read this and I feel certain it’s inaccurate, but this is a gossip site, sooooo…..
Come on already. Let’s get this wedding going.
Right?!?! Come on Harry we need this wedding. I think they are such a cute couple.
At this point, I’m like “just elope”. Let’s get this ball rolling
@ Jillian
Lol……there must be NO elopement! How would we have pictures and third hand wedding day gossip to obsess over if they did??!!
Right? I’m so ready.
If I had the connections I would’ve set up a meet with Harry years ago sooooo….cute.
As soon as they got together I was like “yep, Harry is totally a suits fan”. The question is will they name their firstborn Harvey or Donna?
Yeah, well, he didn’t say he liked Rachel, he liked “Megan Markle from Suits”.
I believe this story. Harry has been fiercely protective of Megan from the start. You could tell how much he was really into her.
I was kidding, hence the line about naming their kids after suits characters.
Harry must be the only one who watches the show, cause I had never heard of Meghan or that show before she started dating him and I don’t know anyone who has either.
+1
+100 I’d never heard of her or the show before she got together with him. This relationship really made her more famous, because there’s millions of articles about her every day now
Same here – never heard of her, or the show, till they started dating. It’s been a hard sell Daily Dose of Markle ever since.
Yep. Only ever heard of her or the show here.
I watched the show because of learning about Meghan Markle. Binged every episode since I love legal dramas. Love the show, sorry she’s leaving but can’t blame her. It’s at the ending season anyway.
@ Katydid
There are 7.446 billion people in the world. It’s 100% clear to me that since you and your immediate circle haven’t seen or heard of Suits, none of the remaining 7,445,999,999,000** people would have either.
** : Assuming you have a thousand people in your close circle and were tenacious enough to send them all a short questionnaire, confirming that they’ve never heard of a show called suits.
👍👍👍
And yet it has been on for seven seasons, so obviously there are plenty of people out there watching it.
Disclaimer: I do like Meghan and I am impatiently waiting for an engagement announcement
However…
This story seems improbable to me and more like they needed a story. And more often than not these tabloids get it wrong. It’s okay if its not true! He still loves her regardless.
It seems like anytime there is a negative/neutral article on her people say it’s not to be believed. And any time the us a glowing article on her people think it must be true. There’s a LOT of confirmation bias on here regarding her.
It also seems like people who don’t who don’t adore her are called out and compared to crazy tumblr people. It’s a little OTT, imo.
@ Llamas
I’m a huge fan of hers as well and I have to disagree with you a little bit.
I don’t think people really get called out for not liking her as such……I think the problem tends to be when they present non-factual evidence as facts and then base their low opinion of her in that……that’s usually what tends to get some of us going…..some examples:
* She only started getting involved in charity work after meeting Harry
* She used her husband to get the suits role, then dumped him
* She’s abandoned her dogs
* She wouldn’t be attracted to Harry if her weren’t a Prince
And on and on and on…….
Many times, these talking points closely mirror the points used by the Tumblr queens and so they get called out for that too.
A brit that watches it.So do a lot of my friends but we are all big TV buffs
I watched it starting around Season 3 or 4 because it was on Netflix.
I’ll be honest it was a good concept to start, but the further it drug on the less and less I cared about Mike’s “secret.” It became a lame storyline.
Now that Gina (and now Meghan) are gone, I’m not sure how interesting it will continue to be. The only character left that I care about is Donna.
Same. I actually found it on amazon prime about 3 years ago…………..and they just kept dragging on the “Mike didn’t go to Harvard/Yale” storyline and I stopped watching because it became soooo boring. But the concept was good and I like the relationships and characters……..I’ll eventually go back to it because of the characters.
I don’t really believe this story despite not having any evidence whatsoever to prove otherwise. My gut feeling is that the BRF is feeding the public a narrative they find acceptable. The real story will be kept private. Not that I care. I am here just for the entertainment and community.
This is a great story, and I can’t help but remember long ago when Brit boys called girls “Birds” which I remember wistfully and fondly. (The Beatles made that known.) “Cracking Girl.” Whatever!
So Harry watched/watches Suits? Haha I don’t know if I buy that, but whatever.
All I know is that I can’t wait to see everyone dressing up as married!Harry and Meg on the next Halloween.
We are meant to believe that a British Prince watched an American cable tv series? Yeah right. If she was on Game of Thrones I would believe the story…suits not so much.
Really. Suits isn’t even that popular in the States. They’re trying too hard to sell this great love story.
Why not? Harry is a Prince, but he’s also a person. Maybe he likes legal dramas, and found suits on accident. My brother-in-law, who lives in the UK introduced me to suits when he came to visit Toronto years ago. He was so excited to visit the set.
People like what they like, even Royals.
Suits does air here in Britain. One of my friends is a massive fan. It’s not a high profile show here but it’s not impossible for Harry to be a viewer.
I always struggle to understand the logic people employ to explain things to themselves……there are literally thousands and thousands of tv shows, available at any one point in time. It’s unreasonable that you’ll be aware of all of them, especially the smaller, more niche shows. It doesn’t mean those shows don’t have their own audience (outside of yourself and your circle of friends/family).
In some cases, that audience might even include a well travelled, worldly British Prince, who’s constantly exposed to people and things from all walks of life that you might not have exposure to.
Cute, if this is true. I wonder if Harry used to watch her interviews on Youtube.
I can believe this story. Isn’t this how a lot of athletes meet their celebrity wives?
Yeah, Dwayne wade supposedly had a crush on Gabrielle Union when he was in high School.
I believe the source for this story is misha nonoo.
Apparently, Harry hangs out at Will and Kate’s apartment where he raids their fridge and plays with the kids, you know, they stream their favorite shows. If you have trouble believing that Harry would find Suits on his own, Kate might have been a fan which would expose him to this great show. The characters are smart, complicated, well-dressed and mostly great-looking. I’ve always been more of a Donna fan. The fact that Harry is smitten with Megen shows that he has matured. I like to think that his warm relationship with Michele Obama may have had some influence. Megen is a Michele/Kate combo.
I had the connections to meet a celeb crush in a casual non-creepy way I’d totally do it.
They apparently met in 2016 when Harry was in Toronto for an IG planning meeting. Markus Anderson a wealthy Toronto native and good friend of both Harry and Meghan, apparently thought they would get along and introduced them. Harry began texting Markle quite consistently and the rest is history. They also have another mutual friend, Misha Noncon, a fashion designer and socialite. Noncon runs in posh circles and is the ex-wife of Alex Gilkes, a former Etonian and long-time pal of Harry’s. Meghan and Misha became friends after being seated at the same table at a Miami charity luncheon. I will say this – Meghan and Harry met in May and Meghan and her boyfriend split up in May. Sources seem conflicted about when Meghan and Harry began dating with some saying June and some saying August. I can see how it looks shady but at the end of the day if Meghan had been fulfilled in her relationship with Vittorio she would have remained in it. Everyone has the right to be happy.
I LOVE this story and hope its true. A part of me is very glad and gleeful for the world to see that an attractive, desirable man can see a black woman can be seen as desirable, pursued, protected and cherished. If this story were true that only helps further that. Good example of something that happens all over the world Harry! For some reason, in the US that seems to be viewed as a fable.
