Prince Harry ‘had a crush’ on Meghan Markle two years before they even met

It was about one year ago exactly when we first heard about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The confirmation of their couple-status happened very quickly – first there were some rumors and gossip in the British papers, then within a week, Harry had confirmed the relationship by issuing a statement to protect Meghan. Ever since then, people have wondered just when Meghan and Harry really started up. We’ve heard different versions of when they first met and when they first started dating, and I always thought the fuzzy timeline was mostly about Meg potentially having some overlap between her last relationship and the start of this thing with Harry. But maybe the fuzziness is about more than that – maybe it’s because Harry was obsessed with her and trying to meet her and date her for two years…?

When you’re a prince, you can easily arrange to meet your dream woman. In the upcoming British documentary about Prince Harry and American girlfriend Meghan Markle, When Harry Met Meghan: A Royal Romance, Royal expert and journalist Katie Nicholl says he had a crush on her Suits character, paralegal Rachel Zane, two years before they met, according to The Sun. “He had a crush on Rachel Zane two years before he met Meghan and the reason I know is because I was having drinks with one of his friends,” Nicolls, who tweeted a link to The Sun’s story, reportedly says in the documentary. “She told me she’d been on a night out with Prince Harry. He was single at the time, so she said, ‘Harry, who’s your ideal girl?’ And he said ‘Meghan Markle from Suits.’” According to Nicoll, Harry, 33, orchestrated a meeting with Meghan, 36, in July 2016 through mutual friend Markus Anderson when the actress was in London to see friend Serena Williams play at Wimbledon. “He asked Markus if he could set up, not a date, but an opportunity for them to meet and that happened in one of the private rooms of Soho House,” Nicoll said. “There were about seven or eight of them altogether and it was a perfect opportunity for Harry and Meghan to come together in a really informal environment and actually talk.” “She was funny, feisty, confident and she wasn’t swayed or knocked by the fact that he was Prince Harry. She thought he was terribly cute,” Nicoll said, adding that Harry later told his circle that the actress was a “cracking girl.”

[From E! News]

It doesn’t sound like he had a crush on her Suits character, it sounds like he watched Suits and thought Meghan was hot and he, like, checked IMDB and did some low-key creeping on her. Sexy or no? I don’t mind it, because it’s clear that he didn’t have any expectations beyond “I have a crush on her from afar and I would love to meet her.” And since he had the connections, he found a way to get an introduction. Now, do you think Harry really told one of his friends that Meg was his ideal girl? That’s the part I don’t know if I believe. Who knows though? It would be an interesting meet-cute.