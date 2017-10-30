Amal Clooney went full ’70s glam for the Casamigos Halloween party

George Clooney and Rande Gerber have made the “Casamigos Halloween Party” into a thing in recent years, and this year’s Halloween party had a theme: 1970s costumes. I’m into that, actually. Call me old-fashioned, but people really do need themes for Halloween parties, and “1970s” is just broad enough to bring out some great costumes (and no one will be accused of cultural appropriation or racism).
While there are no photos of George at the party, George’s wife Amal did come out. I would have thought that Amal would be too sophisticated for a theme-costume party, but she totally rocked it. I think Amal was the best costume at the party, actually. The big wig, the sparkly jumpsuit, the sunglasses… she looks like she literally came to this party from Studio 54. Amal happily posed with Saturday Night Fever-looking Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford. Cindy nailed the theme too, only she’s also giving me Greased Lightning vibes.
Meanwhile, speaking of Amal, the Daily Mail recently reported that Amal’s well-connected friends in Britain are trying to get her “elevated to the House of Lords.” As in, the barrister community wants Amal to become a Baroness. Anything can happen, honestly.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Amazing costume. I couldn’t believe my eyes when I first saw her looking like that, but she totally worked it.
Yep. She is s e r v i n g, and I am here for it.
She looks beautiful
She looks f×cking cool!
Disco mermaid. This could be a theme of its own, maybe 🤔
I still had similac on my breath in the early 80s, but if memory serves, isn’t Cindy’s blush way more Adam Ant, less ? Maybe it’s the lip color throwing me off. It’s too early.
I was thinking that too. I’m not an expert, but wasn’t 70s make up way different than Crawford’s? More frosty or something? It does look very 80s.
She rocked it. And the extra weight really does look good on her. She actually has some hips for the jumpsuit to hang on to. LOL
She looked good but man it must have hurt the next day when she had to get her hair back to normal.
It’s probably a wig.
Pretty sure that’s a wig.
I have done that to my hair (see comment below) and all it took to get it back to normal was a good wash!
I actually think she looks fantastic. She looks super happy, too – which helps. She’s genuinely pulling this off- and I love the glitter.
Love it!!!!!
#goals
Beautiful
She looks incredible. Love the hair.
Cindy looks full on 80′s with only a hint of the 70′s. Not sure what happened there.
Pretend this comment is a meme of Captain Picard, gesturing thanks in your direction. Because I agree.
Cindy’s kids were at the party and nailed their ’70s costumes.
http://www.tmz.com/2017/10/28/casamigos-halloween-party-george-clooney-rande-gerber-casamigos/?adid=TMZ_Search_Results
Cindy is channeling Bianca Jagger, I think. And doing a pretty good job of it.
Lovely and super fun!
This all looks so fake now. Smiles and glitter in the middle of biggest sex scandals since… Well seems like since forever.
Wow-when you look better than a super model! That’s almost as cool as being made a Baroness
I see diana ross and i like it
First glance (the header picture before clicking on the article) and I thought Magenta from Rocky Horror Picture Show!
Disco girl ! I love Amal, really nice couple with George Clooney.
I thought Amal looked gorgeous! I also thought Cindy looked like a man dressed as a woman in that costume… not sure what was so off, but her face looks masculine AF to me.
Eyebrows should be thinner on both – think Donna Summer and 1970s Cher, not !980s Brooke Shields
I wonder when we will see the babies. I’m thinking maybe around six months of age.
I don’t think that’s a wig. I’m half Lebanese and have hair similar to her. I flat iron it most days but if I wore it curly and teased it out, it would look like that. I actually did it in college once for a 70s costume
George is hiding out bc his movie tanked BADLY.
Is it weird that I think she looks so much better here than with her normal blow-outs? I normally don’t find her that beautiful, but she looks amazing here!
