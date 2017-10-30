It’s Mueller Monday and Emperor Baby Fists demands that we ‘do something’

I don’t know what this day will bring. I don’t know who got indicted or who will be arrested or what chain of dominoes will fall. I do think it’s… interesting that this is lining up to go down on the one-year anniversary of Election Day 2016. It’s obvious Robert Mueller is going after the “smaller fish” right now, hoping that he can get them to turn on the bigger fish in the days and weeks to come. Am I expecting Robert Mueller to grab his smallest pair of handcuffs for the Baby Fists exactly on November 9th? Of course not. But sh-t it about to go down. There’s an air of celebratory anticipation in the air. I can’t stop smiling. It’s #MuellerTime.
Before I get to Donald Trump’s unhinged weekend tweets, let me put a few stories in front of you. One, Jared Kushner is making an unannounced, unplanned and “surprise” trip to Saudi Arabia this week, which… I mean, come on. He might as well be hiding out in an Ecuadorian embassy. On the topic of Kushner, please enjoy this Newsweek article from someone who used to work for Kushner’s New York Observer – Kushner doesn’t read, and he calls his father “daddy.” Two, remember John Boehner? He gave a lengthy interview to Politico and it’s a great read overall, mostly about the utterly shambolic nature of the current Republican party.
And finally, Donald Trump’s approval rating has dipped again. Most polls have had him around the 40% mark for months, but it seems like Trump is losing more and more support from white folks (too little too late, white folks). You can really tell that Trump is losing it and that he knows the dominoes are beginning to fall – he and the Deplorables were going batsh-t crazy on Twitter all f–king weekend. It culminated with these tweets:
The unhinged Emperor of the United States is going Full Spaceballs. Enjoy.
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 29, 2017
"DO SOMETHING!" pic.twitter.com/n4C0mn2W9Q
— darth:™ (@darth) October 29, 2017
Imploring your followers to "DO SOMETHING!" doesn't seem to suggest the calm or confidence that goes with knowledge of one's innocence. https://t.co/38CpjZyMYQ
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 29, 2017
Trump: "DO SOMETHING" pic.twitter.com/i5Zt88aBdk
— Kaiser@Celebitchy (@KaiseratCB) October 29, 2017
“… and then the guy who’s spent a third of his time in office on a golf course said … wait, hold on … he said DO SOMETHING!” pic.twitter.com/cO7HI0kkxg
— shauna (@goldengateblond) October 29, 2017
UPDATE: Paul Manafort is the one being asked to surrender today. I knew it! I predicted it would be Manafort. Squeal, Manafort. SQUEAL.
NYT FLAG: Paul Manafort and his former biz partner Rick Gates have been told to surrender to law enforcement. https://t.co/sZ2A8fyFUs
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 30, 2017
Nyt says Manafort. Hoping it’s the beginning of the end.
If it is Manafort and Gates the charges are unrelated to the campaign. Perhaps they are skipping crimes related to the campaign and focusing on the obvious money laundering by Trump’s organization.
I knew it would be Manafort, but I was really hoping for Kushner. BTW, his trip to Saudi Arabia already happened.
I doubt they are skipping, they are charging as they get enough evidence. Charges can always be added.
Perhaps. The thing is, Manafort worked for Trump for free to maybe get a way to pay off his debt to Russia. So,what did the campaign get in return for access?
They want him to flip. So they are going to charge him with whatever they can to get him to do so.
It’s to try and get him to flip on Trump/Kushner.
That’s not how these things work. Deals are made quietly, behind closed doors so the real target doesn’t have time to cover his tracks. Bringing him in so publically makes me worry he doesn’t have the goods on Trump. He is just a criminal in his own right.
As for bringing him publically, it’s not Mueller who leaked the news:
“In lieu of sourcing specifics, CNN does offer an account of how it came to be tipped off that something was up. To wit, someone happened to run into Andrew Weissman at the courthouse:
On Friday, top lawyers who are helping to lead the Mueller probe, including veteran prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, were seen entering the court room at the DC federal court where the grand jury meets to hear testimony in the Russia investigation.
Reporters present saw a flurry of activity at the grand jury room, but officials made no announcements.
We strongly doubt Weissman gave CNN a wink and sang “Indictment time!” as he walked out.
So based on both the text of the story and the likely pool of people in the know, this is most probably a law enforcement leak—at least in terms of confirmation of what was going on—and one that came from the Justice Department.”
https://lawfareblog.com/seven-frequently-asked-mueller-indictment-questions-which-we-dont-have-answers
I just read Manafort’s turning himself in today, but couldn’t get the clip to run. Someone with a tv tell me if it’s true?! (pleasepleaseplease)
True
Sweet! Thanks!!
It’s all over the TV coverage right now.
Has to be money laundering – financial crimes. Think how many have unclean hands (selling properties for many times the value, etc.).
April Ryan is reporting that Manafort and his former business partner Rick Gates were ordered to turn themselves in this morning.
Happy Birthday, Princess Nagini!
Ist down is Paul manafort. This is going to be a crazy monday
Yep. It’s Manafort, y’all. The President of the United States’ former CAMPAIGN MANAGER is turning himself in to authorities. That is something. I’m sticking my head back into that same bathtub full of liquor I used for the Weinstein post, but this time to celebrate.
I meditate, and I have no problem using my meditation practice to visualize the headline “Paul Manafort Implicates Donald Trump in Quid Pro Quo to Influence the 2016 Election.” Let’s do this, witches.
Cue Huckabee Sanders to say “He worked for the President for a short time, and we hardly know him.” Also, cue my witchy cackle….!!
Manafort worked on the campaign for just four months and was fired when the news broke about his work in Ukraine. If Manafort and Gates are being indicted for failure to register as foreign agents and tax fraud, it doesn’t touch Trump.
Any deal with Manafort is already made. Mueller isn’t going to charge him so publically and then walk it back. I am concerned Manafort has nothing.
Suckabee Sanders, the Mariah Carey of 1600 Penn Ave.
@megan, I am not sure why you think the fact that he worked on the campaign for “just four months” means he doesn’t have info. Four months is actually sufficient time to start setting up deals between a candidate and a foreign power.
@megan Trump has been in continued contact with Manafort even after he left. Manafort was also at the Trump tower meeting with that Russian lawyer, supposedly on the phone with someone (Trump?). He lives in Trump tower and is no minor player. He’s got details.
My point is that Hucklebee Sanders can rightly claim he only worked with the campaign for a short time and that will satisfy the deplorables.
I am not convinced Manafort has anything. If he did, a deal would have been made and he would have quietly pleaded to lesser charges.
Megan, this is only the beginning of the charges.
Trump was speaking with Manafort this year, after being sworn in.
http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/18/politics/paul-manafort-government-wiretapped-fisa-russians/
Megan, Paul Manafort was the Dotard’s campaign manager when it counted and nothing his press secretary says can change that fact. For instance, during the Republican Convention when the Trump campaign got the platform changed to soften the language about Russia and aid to the Ukraine. This was most likely Paul Manafort’s influence. You can read about that here in this linked NPR story from August 6, 2016:
http://www.npr.org/2016/08/06/488876597/how-the-trump-campaign-weakened-the-republican-platform-on-aid-to-ukraine
He was also Trump’s campaign manager when the Dotard uttered his “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails” line on July 27, 2016. Here is a linked NYTimes article with the video sound bite:
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/07/28/us/politics/donald-trump-russia-clinton-emails.html
@Megan, I don’t really care what the Deplorables think in terms of what Trump tells them about Manafort, it’s not just about his time as campaign manager anyway.
And did you really think the initial charges were going to directly implicate Trump?
This.is.just.the.beginning.
@pam do you seriously think the Forever Trump crowd will see anything other than a witch hunt? The charges are unrelated to the campaign and the fact that Trump surrounds himself with criminals doesn’t bother them in the least.
@cr I hope this is just the beginning, but I am not putting all my eggs in the Mueller basket until I see something related to the campaign or Comey firing. Trump is acting guilty as hell, but his concerns may be related to shady biz deals with Russia, not campaign collusion. As for the deplorables, a lot of them will have to abandon Trump before Republicans take any action against him.
Megan, I do appreciate hearing a voice that says, hold on, this might not play out like everyone hopes. It’s good to hear different perspectives on this situation, because it really is such a unique time in history. It could go a number of ways, we must mentally work through them all.
Gates continued to work on the campaign and was on the Inauguration Committee. Manafort was in the room with the Russian lawyer and Kushner and Jr.
Manafort is shady AF and he is in this up to his neck. He’s also not going to jail to save any of the Trumps.
Remember when we thought the 9/11 Commission’s report was going to bring down Bush, Cheney, Rumsfeld, et. al.?
I’m giddy with excitement. This is going to be amazing.
Me too! 😊
Here, have a Snickers Emperor Orange.
That statement made my blood run cold because it not only is it not the response of someone who honestly feels like the accusations being made are baseless and without proof, but the shrill, hysterical tone imploring someone to DO SOMETHING to me was a call to the most lunatic of his base to violence. This is when I expect him to do something truly cruel and horrible to prove that he’s got his tiny, grubby fingers on all the buttons.
I would hope that Mueller is smart enough to have produced layer upon layer of irrefutable proof of guilt over everyone he’s going after and is making sure the only leaks are coming from him directly and on purpose. 45 and the GOP will try to shut this down at every level they can and if it means dragging it out, I’d rather have that happen rather than assume that people are going to do the right thing and propel the guilty forward.
I hear you on being disturbed by his call to the deplorable. That’s who he’s addressing in most of his tweets, isn’t it? But I’m not sure if I agree that he thinks the accusations are baseless. I tend to think he knows they’re not and feels more desperate than ever.
No, I don’t think he thinks they’re baseless either. He knows they’re not-hence the unhinged response. Sometimes my typing speed exceeds my sentence structure.
I think it’s a combination of supporters and maybe others in power who could eventually be caught in the web as this unfolds. Such as — Eddie Munster and Turtle????
I think Trump’s tweets are the strongest evidence so far of collusion with Russia.
Perhaps he was sending a plea out to Putin and Russia to “Do Something” since they helped him win the election. “ Vlad, please I need your help again, send me a lifeline.”
Still trying to figure this out. Members of Trump actively seeking information on Clinton etc and he’s upset at her and calling for investigation. Remember the dossier went nowhere and it was a Republican firm that compiled it to begin with. Yet he wants Congress and Mueller to stop investigating when they are caught doing the same thing.
Campaign manager (and brought in Pence). Not looking good for this presidency but Trump has a way of keeping his distance.
Reagan was referred to as “the Teflon president,” but the Orange Disaster is on a completely different level. {shudders}
Here’s hoping these two dominoes have enough “oomph” to topple the rest of this rotten crew.
Manafort brought in Pence!!? I don’t think I knew that before.
In other happy news, Maryland is investigating Kushner’s slumlord milllionaire ways. Remember, the prez can’t pardon state crimes.
Yes, was very happy to read this!
Do something? I’ve signed Tom Steyer’s impeachment petition and have my fingers crossed..just trying to keep our sanity is trying enough.
Hoping Mueller Monday will eventually lead to ‘You’re Fired Friday’
Princess should point out to her daddy that when he goes crazy with these twitter tantrums, it’s just showing how panicked he is
Princess sees nothing wrong with daddy’s behavior. She is as twisted as he is.
But J.K. Rowling came and slayed.
Hope(less) Hicks should be pointing this out. Seeing as she is the White House Communications Director an’ all.
But then again, she’s been so mind-meltingly useless in the role you’d probably already forgotten she existed…
Kaiser, I have loved your work for years and your political coverage has been amazing but this post had me smiling along with every. single. word. (And lol-ing at the Kushner stuff.)
And then the Spaceballs clip and all the tweets had me full on cracking up. I’m not sure if I’m giddy with hope after so much Trump fueled fear and angst or if I’ve finally totally lost it…but I’ve never been more glad you and all of CB are here.
👏👏👏👏
<3 <3 <3
I’ll dance when you and your lot are evicted from the WH. I’ll throw a party and everything
Not surprised it is Manafort. Let’s hope they have him dead to rights, and he starts singing like a canary!
Do something! Is what a spoiled child with no power screeches when things don’t go their way…so yeah about right.
We’ll do something. We’ll cheer like hell every time one of these cretins gets taken down, that’s what we’ll do.
All my law enforcement knowledge, which like most Americans, I get from LAW AND ORDER, LAW AND ORDER:CRIMINAL INTENT, AND SVU, tells me that the president does not act like an innocent man.
I love the smell of self-deprecating sang-froid in the morning
Many thanks. LOL
Flynn is hopefully next, then Kushner, then Don Jr. Who’s gonna give up Don the Con? That’s the real question.
I say he resigns because he realizes he’s over his head-but gives some sort of excuse (that someone else writes) about all of this is too much family distraction. And then we get Pence. Let’s not start partying yet.
It’s not surprising but it’s a good start because Manafort is, like Trump, loyal only to himself. Used Trump to have a way to pay off his debt. Will pulling his thread unravel everything?
They’re going to get Manafort to flip all attendees of the Trump Tower Russia meeting!
Oh Joyous Mueller Monday!
Dominoes started….
Why is 45 imploring his followers to “do something”, should his followers take up arms against Hillary?, is that what he’s saying?, MORON. The dotard has been telling his followers “it’s a nothing burger”. This racist pigs 🐷 And his criminal gang needs to be in prison. The dotard appears to be having a nervous breakdown tweeting sh@@t this morning and yesterday, and it’s all Hillary Clinton’s fault, eye roll. It’s Miller time. Paul Manafort has surrenders to FBI this morning.
Going after Obama also. I’m on twitter just to follow Trump to see what he is saying. The newest is that the Obama campaign paid $972,000 to Fusion GPS. What has that to do with the 2016 election? If it’s from Obama’s campaign, would that not have been done for the 2012 campaign? Trump is losing it.
My favorite is the Fox hack referring to the Hilary Clinton “administration.”
That guy Gates stayed on the campaign longer and was on the inaugural Committee. Stupid bigly is going down.
Word is that he was showing up at the WH as late as June.
Drumpf: DO SOMETHING
Nuzzy: (clicks “love”)
Everyone seems confident that Mueller will get him to flip, but he might be made of tougher stuff. He might just take a fall with assurances that his family , particularly his son is protected at all costs.
Gates might be another story. We shall see where his loyalties lie.
Also, Trump is the literal POTUS with a wide range of intelligence agencies at his disposal, the Justice Dept at his disposal, and a Congress he controls. Everything he’s upset about he has to ability to pursue. Who exactly is he asking to do something if it’s not him and his Cabinet? What does he want them to do?
The conservative spin on this is ridiculous. They’re claiming this is really about Podesta and HRC and the surprise is coming and the Dems are the ones really going down. Delusional.
Manafort may be charged on something unrelated, but now Mueller has leverage. Who was Manafort on the phone with during that Trump tower meeting? He’s got to answer now.
Many are wisely quoting Churchill. “It is not the beginning of the end, but the end of the beginning.”
Read neoconservative Bill Kristol’s tweet about the the right’s lashing out at HRC in the midst of these indictmentd. Sorry I can’t link on this phone.
I don’t mean top be fussy but… I guess I am going to be. Kushner already made the trip to Saudi Arabia, he left Wednesday past and returned Saturday past. We know his loans for NYC properties are coming due and he cannot pay, so word is he is scoping for cash.
The rest makes me so happy I can barely contain it. I’m driving my family bonkers saying “hapy indictment day!”
Here’s my take (and I agree with you about scoping for cash). If this was a diplomatic mission related to his White House “job”, why was it unannounced? Politico first reported on it. He was not alone. From the Politico article: Kushner was accompanied in the region by deputy national security adviser Dina Powell and Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt. I just don’t get the secrecy over it. He also flew commercial.
baby fist cries out to no one and everyone: Do Something.
Btw:
Happy Birthday Ivanka Nagini!
Enjoy Gates and Manafort in custody for crimes!
Can we take a moment to marvel at his use of “NOT!”? Who’s your tweet author, Bill or Ted?
I’m waiting for an all caps “WHATEVER!”
He’s a Wyld Stallyn, and he does what he wants 🤣 HIS TWEETS GO UP TO ELEVEN!
Real estate mogul or free world leader, sooner or later, they’re gonna impeach ya. (I’m a hack and I’ll stop now.)
EXCELLENT!!
Manafort is charged with conspiracy againt the U.S. and money laundering among other charges.
Serious stuff. I expect Manafort to try to cut a deal to save his own @ss. Guessing the trail will lead to Kushner and Trump Jr and eventually to the Tangerine Demon.
This gonna take a while, but we’re getting there. Hopefully we don’t all get nuked first.
I don’t see Kitten this morning. Hoping she’s okay and unharmed from our wild weather last night and didn’t lose power or experience property damage.
Hope all of you are doing okay!
I’m sick of wild weather! It been too windy for days to even walk here in Florida and now I’ll have to check on my family and friends in Massachusetts . Good luck
Someone is leaking information because it was reported that Chris Christie is giving interviews saying that he knows for a fact that the Dotard won’t be charged with anything. As usual, the complicit media tried to spin it to make it look like Christie was saying this based on his experience, but based on how the GOP members like Nunes, Chuck, and now even Susan Collins were scrambling to change the narrative from Trump Russia to Hillary Russia, it’s clear that someone is leaking information to the Dotard and WH about Mueller’s investigation.
I reckon Manafort wouldn’t dare roll over on Trump. Not out of loyalty for the buffoonish Trump, but out of fear of the real mastermind behind all of this – Putin.
Manafort will know that Putin does not screw around. He is a cold hearted, ruthless son of a b*tch and will have no reservations about making some uncooperative people “disappear”, even on US soil, if need be.
This is the reason I don’t believe this investigation will ultimately indict trump. Because Mueller is really working against Putin, not just Trump.
I obviously and desperately hope I’m wrong.
The Feds know how dangerous Putin is. They will protect their witness. Especially with such high stakes.
What MAGA really means:
http://twitter.com/kristine_kenyon/status/924992712176123905
Conspiracy against the United States? Wow, isn’t that treason?
It’s only a matter time before Toupee Fiasco organizes another pep rally and throws everyone under the bus
I think Trump has been using the shell of his failed real estate company (most of his money comes from licensing) to launder dirty Russian money. So the conspiracy against the US and money laundering charges make perfect sense. This probably scares Trump more than collusion. He may continue to claim ignorance regarding collusion, but once Manafort tells how he introduced Trump to money laundering, there’s no denying knowledge of that.
