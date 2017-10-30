It’s Mueller Monday and Emperor Baby Fists demands that we ‘do something’

I don’t know what this day will bring. I don’t know who got indicted or who will be arrested or what chain of dominoes will fall. I do think it’s… interesting that this is lining up to go down on the one-year anniversary of Election Day 2016. It’s obvious Robert Mueller is going after the “smaller fish” right now, hoping that he can get them to turn on the bigger fish in the days and weeks to come. Am I expecting Robert Mueller to grab his smallest pair of handcuffs for the Baby Fists exactly on November 9th? Of course not. But sh-t it about to go down. There’s an air of celebratory anticipation in the air. I can’t stop smiling. It’s #MuellerTime.

Before I get to Donald Trump’s unhinged weekend tweets, let me put a few stories in front of you. One, Jared Kushner is making an unannounced, unplanned and “surprise” trip to Saudi Arabia this week, which… I mean, come on. He might as well be hiding out in an Ecuadorian embassy. On the topic of Kushner, please enjoy this Newsweek article from someone who used to work for Kushner’s New York Observer – Kushner doesn’t read, and he calls his father “daddy.” Two, remember John Boehner? He gave a lengthy interview to Politico and it’s a great read overall, mostly about the utterly shambolic nature of the current Republican party.

And finally, Donald Trump’s approval rating has dipped again. Most polls have had him around the 40% mark for months, but it seems like Trump is losing more and more support from white folks (too little too late, white folks). You can really tell that Trump is losing it and that he knows the dominoes are beginning to fall – he and the Deplorables were going batsh-t crazy on Twitter all f–king weekend. It culminated with these tweets:

The unhinged Emperor of the United States is going Full Spaceballs. Enjoy.

UPDATE: Paul Manafort is the one being asked to surrender today. I knew it! I predicted it would be Manafort. Squeal, Manafort. SQUEAL.

89 Responses to “It’s Mueller Monday and Emperor Baby Fists demands that we ‘do something’”

  Birdix says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Nyt says Manafort. Hoping it’s the beginning of the end.

    Reply
  Shannon says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:03 am

    I just read Manafort’s turning himself in today, but couldn’t get the clip to run. Someone with a tv tell me if it’s true?! (pleasepleaseplease)

    Reply
  lightpurple says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:03 am

    April Ryan is reporting that Manafort and his former business partner Rick Gates were ordered to turn themselves in this morning.

    Happy Birthday, Princess Nagini!

    Reply
  denisemich says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Ist down is Paul manafort. This is going to be a crazy monday

    Reply
  Shambles says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Yep. It’s Manafort, y’all. The President of the United States’ former CAMPAIGN MANAGER is turning himself in to authorities. That is something. I’m sticking my head back into that same bathtub full of liquor I used for the Weinstein post, but this time to celebrate.

    I meditate, and I have no problem using my meditation practice to visualize the headline “Paul Manafort Implicates Donald Trump in Quid Pro Quo to Influence the 2016 Election.” Let’s do this, witches.

    Reply
  aims says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:08 am

    I’m giddy with excitement. This is going to be amazing.

    Reply
  Chef Grace says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Here, have a Snickers Emperor Orange.

    Reply
  grabbyhands says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:09 am

    That statement made my blood run cold because it not only is it not the response of someone who honestly feels like the accusations being made are baseless and without proof, but the shrill, hysterical tone imploring someone to DO SOMETHING to me was a call to the most lunatic of his base to violence. This is when I expect him to do something truly cruel and horrible to prove that he’s got his tiny, grubby fingers on all the buttons.

    I would hope that Mueller is smart enough to have produced layer upon layer of irrefutable proof of guilt over everyone he’s going after and is making sure the only leaks are coming from him directly and on purpose. 45 and the GOP will try to shut this down at every level they can and if it means dragging it out, I’d rather have that happen rather than assume that people are going to do the right thing and propel the guilty forward.

    Reply
  Shelley says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Still trying to figure this out. Members of Trump actively seeking information on Clinton etc and he’s upset at her and calling for investigation. Remember the dossier went nowhere and it was a Republican firm that compiled it to begin with. Yet he wants Congress and Mueller to stop investigating when they are caught doing the same thing.

    Reply
  Who ARE these people? says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Campaign manager (and brought in Pence). Not looking good for this presidency but Trump has a way of keeping his distance.

    Reply
  Ally says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:10 am

    In other happy news, Maryland is investigating Kushner’s slumlord milllionaire ways. Remember, the prez can’t pardon state crimes.

    Reply
  boredblond says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Do something? I’ve signed Tom Steyer’s impeachment petition and have my fingers crossed..just trying to keep our sanity is trying enough.
    Hoping Mueller Monday will eventually lead to ‘You’re Fired Friday’

    Reply
  Beth says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Princess should point out to her daddy that when he goes crazy with these twitter tantrums, it’s just showing how panicked he is

    Reply
  Esmom says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Kaiser, I have loved your work for years and your political coverage has been amazing but this post had me smiling along with every. single. word. (And lol-ing at the Kushner stuff.)

    And then the Spaceballs clip and all the tweets had me full on cracking up. I’m not sure if I’m giddy with hope after so much Trump fueled fear and angst or if I’ve finally totally lost it…but I’ve never been more glad you and all of CB are here.

    Reply
  Nicole says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:12 am

    I’ll dance when you and your lot are evicted from the WH. I’ll throw a party and everything

    Reply
  Lucy2 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:13 am

    Not surprised it is Manafort. Let’s hope they have him dead to rights, and he starts singing like a canary!
    Do something! Is what a spoiled child with no power screeches when things don’t go their way…so yeah about right.
    We’ll do something. We’ll cheer like hell every time one of these cretins gets taken down, that’s what we’ll do.

    Reply
  third ginger says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:15 am

    All my law enforcement knowledge, which like most Americans, I get from LAW AND ORDER, LAW AND ORDER:CRIMINAL INTENT, AND SVU, tells me that the president does not act like an innocent man.

    Reply
  Rapunzel says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Flynn is hopefully next, then Kushner, then Don Jr. Who’s gonna give up Don the Con? That’s the real question.

    Reply
  Who ARE these people? says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:20 am

    It’s not surprising but it’s a good start because Manafort is, like Trump, loyal only to himself. Used Trump to have a way to pay off his debt. Will pulling his thread unravel everything?

    Reply
  Eric says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:22 am

    They’re going to get Manafort to flip all attendees of the Trump Tower Russia meeting!
    Oh Joyous Mueller Monday!

    Dominoes started….

    Reply
  B n A fn says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Why is 45 imploring his followers to “do something”, should his followers take up arms against Hillary?, is that what he’s saying?, MORON. The dotard has been telling his followers “it’s a nothing burger”. This racist pigs 🐷 And his criminal gang needs to be in prison. The dotard appears to be having a nervous breakdown tweeting sh@@t this morning and yesterday, and it’s all Hillary Clinton’s fault, eye roll. It’s Miller time. Paul Manafort has surrenders to FBI this morning.

    Reply
  Justine says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:31 am

    That guy Gates stayed on the campaign longer and was on the inaugural Committee. Stupid bigly is going down.

    Reply
  Nuzzy says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Drumpf: DO SOMETHING
    Nuzzy: (clicks “love”)

    Reply
  Reef says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Everyone seems confident that Mueller will get him to flip, but he might be made of tougher stuff. He might just take a fall with assurances that his family , particularly his son is protected at all costs.

    Gates might be another story. We shall see where his loyalties lie.

    Also, Trump is the literal POTUS with a wide range of intelligence agencies at his disposal, the Justice Dept at his disposal, and a Congress he controls. Everything he’s upset about he has to ability to pursue. Who exactly is he asking to do something if it’s not him and his Cabinet? What does he want them to do?

    Reply
  Rapunzel says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:55 am

    The conservative spin on this is ridiculous. They’re claiming this is really about Podesta and HRC and the surprise is coming and the Dems are the ones really going down. Delusional.

    Manafort may be charged on something unrelated, but now Mueller has leverage. Who was Manafort on the phone with during that Trump tower meeting? He’s got to answer now.

    Reply
  ArchieGoodwin says:
    October 30, 2017 at 8:55 am

    I don’t mean top be fussy but… I guess I am going to be. Kushner already made the trip to Saudi Arabia, he left Wednesday past and returned Saturday past. We know his loans for NYC properties are coming due and he cannot pay, so word is he is scoping for cash.

    The rest makes me so happy I can barely contain it. I’m driving my family bonkers saying “hapy indictment day!”

    Reply
    swak says:
      October 30, 2017 at 9:11 am

      Here’s my take (and I agree with you about scoping for cash). If this was a diplomatic mission related to his White House “job”, why was it unannounced? Politico first reported on it. He was not alone. From the Politico article: Kushner was accompanied in the region by deputy national security adviser Dina Powell and Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt. I just don’t get the secrecy over it. He also flew commercial.

      Reply
  Indiana Joanna says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:00 am

    baby fist cries out to no one and everyone: Do Something.

    Reply
  Eric says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Btw:
    Happy Birthday Ivanka Nagini!

    Enjoy Gates and Manafort in custody for crimes!

    Reply
  justcrimmles says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Can we take a moment to marvel at his use of “NOT!”? Who’s your tweet author, Bill or Ted?

    Reply
  paola says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Manafort is charged with conspiracy againt the U.S. and money laundering among other charges.

    Reply
    Radley says:
      October 30, 2017 at 9:58 am

      Serious stuff. I expect Manafort to try to cut a deal to save his own @ss. Guessing the trail will lead to Kushner and Trump Jr and eventually to the Tangerine Demon.

      This gonna take a while, but we’re getting there. Hopefully we don’t all get nuked first.

      Reply
  Lightpurple says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:29 am

    I don’t see Kitten this morning. Hoping she’s okay and unharmed from our wild weather last night and didn’t lose power or experience property damage.

    Reply
  why? says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Someone is leaking information because it was reported that Chris Christie is giving interviews saying that he knows for a fact that the Dotard won’t be charged with anything. As usual, the complicit media tried to spin it to make it look like Christie was saying this based on his experience, but based on how the GOP members like Nunes, Chuck, and now even Susan Collins were scrambling to change the narrative from Trump Russia to Hillary Russia, it’s clear that someone is leaking information to the Dotard and WH about Mueller’s investigation.

    Reply
  Bellagio DuPont says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:56 am

    I reckon Manafort wouldn’t dare roll over on Trump. Not out of loyalty for the buffoonish Trump, but out of fear of the real mastermind behind all of this – Putin.

    Manafort will know that Putin does not screw around. He is a cold hearted, ruthless son of a b*tch and will have no reservations about making some uncooperative people “disappear”, even on US soil, if need be.

    This is the reason I don’t believe this investigation will ultimately indict trump. Because Mueller is really working against Putin, not just Trump.

    I obviously and desperately hope I’m wrong.

    Reply
  Jerusha says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:57 am

    What MAGA really means:
    http://twitter.com/kristine_kenyon/status/924992712176123905

    Reply
  BlueSky says:
    October 30, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Conspiracy against the United States? Wow, isn’t that treason?
    It’s only a matter time before Toupee Fiasco organizes another pep rally and throws everyone under the bus

    Reply
  Radley says:
    October 30, 2017 at 10:07 am

    I think Trump has been using the shell of his failed real estate company (most of his money comes from licensing) to launder dirty Russian money. So the conspiracy against the US and money laundering charges make perfect sense. This probably scares Trump more than collusion. He may continue to claim ignorance regarding collusion, but once Manafort tells how he introduced Trump to money laundering, there’s no denying knowledge of that.

    Reply

