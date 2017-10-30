The LGBTQ community is not here for Kevin Spacey’s ‘coming out’ statement

Earlier, we discussed Anthony Rapp and the accusation he’s making against Kevin Spacey. Rapp told his story to Buzzfeed, which makes sense because I saw Buzzfeed journalists creeping on tweets about Spacey weeks ago, so it was clear that Buzzfeed already knew parts of what will likely be a Weinstein-level Spacey story, and that Buzzfeed has been working on this for a while. It also wouldn’t surprise me if Rapp’s story was just Part 1 in a series of Buzzfeed exposés about pedophile predators in Hollywood.

In the meantime, Kevin Spacey is finding no comfort from the LGBTQ community. Spacey addressed Rapp’s accusations in a statement posted to Twitter:

Spacey has finally “come out,” which would have been a notable story if he wasn’t coming out as a deflection for the accusation of preying on a 14-year-old boy. Condemnation for Spacey has come swiftly from prominent LGBTQ people. Wanda Sykes tweeted: “No no no no no! You do not get to ‘choose’ to hide under the rainbow! Kick rocks!” Rose McGowan tweeted: “Bye bye, Spacey goodbye, it’s your turn to cry, that’s why we’ve gotta say goodbye.” Billy Eichner tweeted: “Kevin Spacey has just invented something that has never existed before: a bad time to come out. Imagine the Astros walking off the field only to find out Kevin Spacey is gay. The shock of it all. But honestly I hesitate to make jokes because the Spacey statement is truly disgusting, irresponsible and dangerous. Ok goodnight!”

Here’s Dan Savage’s take:

Ira Madison at the Daily Beast wrote a great piece about how Spacey is basically doing the far-right’s work for them by equating homosexuality with predatory pedophilia. If there’s one silver lining here, it’s that everyone saw right through him and his bullsh-t statement, I guess.

  1. Nicole says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:23 am

    No one is here for his stupid statement except the media that ran the headlines about it instead of the accusations.

  2. HeidiM says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Who is writing this statement for Kevin Spacey? Who thought this was a good idea?

    • KLO says:
      October 30, 2017 at 9:30 am

      The person who got the international media to talk about his gayness instead of the assault. That person earned their money alright.

      “sad” (as Trump would say)

    • Radley says:
      October 30, 2017 at 9:43 am

      Yeah really. The last thing the LGBTQIA community needs is to be associated with pederasty. The haters like to float that type of child molesting myth about them. And now he comes running to this community for shelter now that he’s in hot water? After all those years of refusing to own it or support this community? No, sir. Goodnight and good luck.

      And, let me say it doesn’t matter how drunk he was. As the adult host who invited a child to his party, it was his obligation to remain sober enough to safely chaperone the kid. Of course, we know that was never his intent.

  3. DiligentDiva says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Yea I mean it’s not that hard to deduce that being gay doesn’t mean being a p3do. Kevin Spacey isn’t into guys, Kevin Spacey is a sexual predator into “barely legal” or not legal at all teens. It’s gross AF.
    Still, I go up in the air with Dan Savage being a “leader”, yea good for him calling it out. But he’s said some questionable things in the past. He’s stated he doesn’t think bi people exist which really rubs me the wrong way. Basing it 100% on his own experience as using bisexual as a gateway to coming out fully. It’s like yea that is some gay people’s experience but not everyone’s.

  4. Megan says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:25 am

    F*ck you Kevin Spacey. If you thought the LGBT community was going to wrap you in a rainbow flag and give you a group hug you must be f*cking delusional. Sexual assault disproportionately impacts gay and transgender people and they are not going to forgive, excuse, or otherwise justify your predatory behavior. Not now, not ever.

  5. Ira says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:28 am

    I still love him as an actor. So, what now? Can’t I admire and enjoy his work because of his misconduct almost three decades ago?

  6. Natalia says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Spacey’s a predator and he knows it. So do many, many MANY others. He really thinks he can PR his way out of this one!

  7. aims says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:29 am

    I love Dan Savage.

    I think Kevin is giving these right wing nut jobs ammunition to try to tie a Pedophile to the LBGQT community. Let’s be absolutely clear, there is no tie between being a Pedophile and being gay. So not only is Kevin saying that he probably did come on to this little boy (at the time.) It’s because he’s gay. That’s not cool and he’s totally wrong. Also, there isn’t any need for reflection on Kevin’s part. Don’t come on, assault, touch or speak to children inappropriately.

  8. third ginger says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:31 am

    There will be and should be many more responses like these. Kaiser is right. Spacey is merely supplying talking points for homophobes. And many of those people are buddies of the president and vice president.

  9. Nuzzy says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Gay or Pedophile?
    - Invited one child to a party of adults.
    - Got drunk when he was the only adult responsible for a child attending his adult party.
    - Picked up a child and brought him to bedroom and lay down atop child.
    - Tried to convince child to stay despite child wanting to leave.
    - 24 year old gay man has a party of show business friends and somehow can’t find anyone to f–k except a child that happened to be invited to the party… because there’s a serious shortage of consenting adult gay men in that industry.

    I call BS on the “drunk and gay” thing.

  10. Margo S. says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Wow. What a dumb sh!t. Now you come out? You touched a CHILD inappropriately and don’t even remember! Who knows how many other times this has happened. Being touched like that at that age is terrifying. Screw you Spacey.

  11. HappyXamp says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Not trying to threadjack, but does anyone else feel like this is a witch hunt? I agree let’s throw out all the sexual predators in Hollywood and we definitely need to support those who went through the abuse and pain. It’s just when I read Rose’s tweet I could imagine her cackling with glee about it.

  12. Nuzzy says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:56 am

    To clarify the “gay or pedophile” thing:

    If a 24 year old heterosexual man had invited a 14 year old to his party and tried to have sex with her at the end when he was drunk, would you accept “I am a heterosexual man.” as an explanation for that behavior, or would you be insulted on behalf of heterosexual men?

    He didn’t do it because he was drunk and gay. Many drunk gay men manage to get through parties without sexually assaulting children.

  13. Tiffany says:
    October 30, 2017 at 9:56 am

    As the great Ira Madison would say on Twitter, Keep it.

  14. tealily says:
    October 30, 2017 at 10:00 am

    1.) I f-ing love Billy Eichner. 2.) My response was going to be the exact same as Sykes’. No no no no no! GD it, Kevin Spacey! No one cares that you’re gay, nor have they ever. Everyone hates you because you’re a boorish pig and you assaulted a FOURTEEN YEAR OLD.

