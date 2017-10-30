The LGBTQ community is not here for Kevin Spacey’s ‘coming out’ statement

Earlier, we discussed Anthony Rapp and the accusation he’s making against Kevin Spacey. Rapp told his story to Buzzfeed, which makes sense because I saw Buzzfeed journalists creeping on tweets about Spacey weeks ago, so it was clear that Buzzfeed already knew parts of what will likely be a Weinstein-level Spacey story, and that Buzzfeed has been working on this for a while. It also wouldn’t surprise me if Rapp’s story was just Part 1 in a series of Buzzfeed exposés about pedophile predators in Hollywood.

In the meantime, Kevin Spacey is finding no comfort from the LGBTQ community. Spacey addressed Rapp’s accusations in a statement posted to Twitter:

Spacey has finally “come out,” which would have been a notable story if he wasn’t coming out as a deflection for the accusation of preying on a 14-year-old boy. Condemnation for Spacey has come swiftly from prominent LGBTQ people. Wanda Sykes tweeted: “No no no no no! You do not get to ‘choose’ to hide under the rainbow! Kick rocks!” Rose McGowan tweeted: “Bye bye, Spacey goodbye, it’s your turn to cry, that’s why we’ve gotta say goodbye.” Billy Eichner tweeted: “Kevin Spacey has just invented something that has never existed before: a bad time to come out. Imagine the Astros walking off the field only to find out Kevin Spacey is gay. The shock of it all. But honestly I hesitate to make jokes because the Spacey statement is truly disgusting, irresponsible and dangerous. Ok goodnight!”

Here’s Dan Savage’s take:

Nope to Kevin Spacey's statement. Nope. There's no amount of drunk or closeted that excuses or explains away assaulting a 14-year-old child. — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 30, 2017

Ira Madison at the Daily Beast wrote a great piece about how Spacey is basically doing the far-right’s work for them by equating homosexuality with predatory pedophilia. If there’s one silver lining here, it’s that everyone saw right through him and his bullsh-t statement, I guess.