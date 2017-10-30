The LGBTQ community is not here for Kevin Spacey’s ‘coming out’ statement

Earlier, we discussed Anthony Rapp and the accusation he’s making against Kevin Spacey. Rapp told his story to Buzzfeed, which makes sense because I saw Buzzfeed journalists creeping on tweets about Spacey weeks ago, so it was clear that Buzzfeed already knew parts of what will likely be a Weinstein-level Spacey story, and that Buzzfeed has been working on this for a while. It also wouldn’t surprise me if Rapp’s story was just Part 1 in a series of Buzzfeed exposés about pedophile predators in Hollywood.
In the meantime, Kevin Spacey is finding no comfort from the LGBTQ community. Spacey addressed Rapp’s accusations in a statement posted to Twitter:
— Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) October 30, 2017
Spacey has finally “come out,” which would have been a notable story if he wasn’t coming out as a deflection for the accusation of preying on a 14-year-old boy. Condemnation for Spacey has come swiftly from prominent LGBTQ people. Wanda Sykes tweeted: “No no no no no! You do not get to ‘choose’ to hide under the rainbow! Kick rocks!” Rose McGowan tweeted: “Bye bye, Spacey goodbye, it’s your turn to cry, that’s why we’ve gotta say goodbye.” Billy Eichner tweeted: “Kevin Spacey has just invented something that has never existed before: a bad time to come out. Imagine the Astros walking off the field only to find out Kevin Spacey is gay. The shock of it all. But honestly I hesitate to make jokes because the Spacey statement is truly disgusting, irresponsible and dangerous. Ok goodnight!”
Here’s Dan Savage’s take:
Nope to Kevin Spacey's statement. Nope. There's no amount of drunk or closeted that excuses or explains away assaulting a 14-year-old child.
— Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 30, 2017
Ira Madison at the Daily Beast wrote a great piece about how Spacey is basically doing the far-right’s work for them by equating homosexuality with predatory pedophilia. If there’s one silver lining here, it’s that everyone saw right through him and his bullsh-t statement, I guess.
No one is here for his stupid statement except the media that ran the headlines about it instead of the accusations.
Exactly, easy to see where the priorities are and it somehow never quite manages to be with the victims.
amazing how that happens right?
Well, let’s face it: it’s not news when the accusations happen anymore, it’s news when someone actually apologizes.
Except the news headlines were that he came out.
I’ve been pleasantly surprised actually – most media reports I’ve read haven’t fallen for his PR bullshit at all. It helped that social media piled on immediately. I’ve actually seen a few outlets change their headlines after being criticised.
Spacey is scum. Cynical, narcissistic, predatory scum.
The problem is the same we had during the election…they need to STOP with these headlines from the jump. They can’t honestly all be this stupid
That he could even think this would fly says it all, really.
These people have been in an entitlement bubble for so long that they really do not see the bursting of it AT ALL.
Who is writing this statement for Kevin Spacey? Who thought this was a good idea?
The person who got the international media to talk about his gayness instead of the assault. That person earned their money alright.
“sad” (as Trump would say)
Yeah really. The last thing the LGBTQIA community needs is to be associated with pederasty. The haters like to float that type of child molesting myth about them. And now he comes running to this community for shelter now that he’s in hot water? After all those years of refusing to own it or support this community? No, sir. Goodnight and good luck.
And, let me say it doesn’t matter how drunk he was. As the adult host who invited a child to his party, it was his obligation to remain sober enough to safely chaperone the kid. Of course, we know that was never his intent.
Yea I mean it’s not that hard to deduce that being gay doesn’t mean being a p3do. Kevin Spacey isn’t into guys, Kevin Spacey is a sexual predator into “barely legal” or not legal at all teens. It’s gross AF.
Still, I go up in the air with Dan Savage being a “leader”, yea good for him calling it out. But he’s said some questionable things in the past. He’s stated he doesn’t think bi people exist which really rubs me the wrong way. Basing it 100% on his own experience as using bisexual as a gateway to coming out fully. It’s like yea that is some gay people’s experience but not everyone’s.
Savage is problematic AF sometimes, but I’m glad he’s issued a statement.
Considering his belief in the ‘helpful gardener’ trope, I’m somewhat surprised.
I have a feeling alot of hollywood people are realizing the tides are turning and want to be on the “right” side so to speak. Overall I do think it’s a good thing that we have numerous amounts of people speaking out when only last year Casey Affleck was being praised left and right.
I might be optimistic but it just seems different this time. Too many people are coming forward. Too many people are being called out.
“Considering his belief in the ‘helpful gardener’ trope”
What is the helpful gardener trope?
Savage took back his statements about bisexuality, he has spoken at length about it.
F*ck you Kevin Spacey. If you thought the LGBT community was going to wrap you in a rainbow flag and give you a group hug you must be f*cking delusional. Sexual assault disproportionately impacts gay and transgender people and they are not going to forgive, excuse, or otherwise justify your predatory behavior. Not now, not ever.
this, this, this. Soooo much.
I still love him as an actor. So, what now? Can’t I admire and enjoy his work because of his misconduct almost three decades ago?
Trying to rape a CHILD is NOT “misconduct”.
I love Woody Allen movies but I have not seen one in years because I cannot support a child rapist. No matter how great the movie is, I know I won’t be able to enjoy it.
same here. Although I can’t even say that I love his movies anymore. Everything associated with him feels irreparably tainted.
It’s a valid comparison, although to me Woody Allen’s films embody his intense misogyny so his art and persona are intertwined. Kevin Spacey has always been very private. I was about to say he plays monsters, killers but not sexual predators…and then I remembered American Beauty. Right. Carry on.
Misconduct? By that I think you mean, raping a child? That doesn’t bother you because he’s good on House of Cards?
Get Real! The conduct has been ongoing. You’re on a gossip site; surely you’ve seen the rumors etc. through the years?
If you believe his statement implying that this was a one time drunken mistake, then I suppose. But this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Kevin’s chicken Hawking.
Who said you couldn’t? Everyone makes their own judgements on these things and mostly we work on a sliding scale that isn’t always consistent. Other people having an opinion isn’t an attack on you and your opinions.
Um… yes? Is that a rhetorical question? In the alternative, you need to precede every bit of praise you give to their performance with: “It’s too bad he tried to f–k a child, but…”
I think that’s up to you. Nobody can or should tell you.
I don’t know that I’ll ever be able to watch the Cosby Show again. I still like Michael Jackson’s music. Harvey Weinstein was just involved with too many things to hate them all, probably, and he was a distributor not a creator. Still that man makes my skin crawl. I hate Woody Allen, but I like Midnight in Paris. I hate that I like Midnight in Paris. I won’t see another of his films. I have no interest in supporting anything Roman Polanksi does. Lost is one of my favorite tv shows, but I don’t like Matthew Fox. Right now I think I can still like a Kevin Spacey show. If more revelations come out, which I fear they will, I don’t know. And I don’t think I’ll ever like Kevin Spacey himself again.
Who says it hasn’t continued?
Have you not heard all the incidents involving Kevin during the course of these 30yrs?
This particular incident was 30yrs ago, BUT Kevin has been actively sexually harrassing or young men (cough!) On movie sets, theatre sets, random strangers – laughably claiming to be mugged in a London park.
This isn’t a one off and i hope more people come out to support Anthony.
OMG. I remember the cruising, oops, mugging incident!
In response, feeble-minded is the first word that comes to mind regarding your questions. You do know that you have choices, that you can move on to the next celeb? There are a shit-ton of other actors out there one could obsess over instead of giving their devoted attention to this smug, overrated actor who displayed a proclivity for under-age boys but won’t accept responsibility for his own behavior.
If you think this was a one-off event that happened once in 30 years, you’re going to get a nasty surprise.
Stories of Spacey’s predatory behaviour have been doing the rounds for years in the UK and US.
I doubt as many victims as Weinstein will come forward because his sexuality adds an extra level of complication – gay victims may not want to out themselves, straight victims may not want to be assumed gay – but some certainly will.
Really? Trying to assault a child is misconduct?
Maybe you should take a hard look at what this says about you
Spacey’s a predator and he knows it. So do many, many MANY others. He really thinks he can PR his way out of this one!
sorry posted to wrong comment.
Agreed. I was always under the impression that Crazy Eyes was a known lunatic. He plays too much of a convincing predator not to be one in real life.
I love Dan Savage.
I think Kevin is giving these right wing nut jobs ammunition to try to tie a Pedophile to the LBGQT community. Let’s be absolutely clear, there is no tie between being a Pedophile and being gay. So not only is Kevin saying that he probably did come on to this little boy (at the time.) It’s because he’s gay. That’s not cool and he’s totally wrong. Also, there isn’t any need for reflection on Kevin’s part. Don’t come on, assault, touch or speak to children inappropriately.
Dan Savage is a racist and misogynistic. As well as denying Bisexuals truly exist. He’s trash himself.
There will be and should be many more responses like these. Kaiser is right. Spacey is merely supplying talking points for homophobes. And many of those people are buddies of the president and vice president.
Gay or Pedophile?
- Invited one child to a party of adults.
- Got drunk when he was the only adult responsible for a child attending his adult party.
- Picked up a child and brought him to bedroom and lay down atop child.
- Tried to convince child to stay despite child wanting to leave.
- 24 year old gay man has a party of show business friends and somehow can’t find anyone to f–k except a child that happened to be invited to the party… because there’s a serious shortage of consenting adult gay men in that industry.
I call BS on the “drunk and gay” thing.
Wow. What a dumb sh!t. Now you come out? You touched a CHILD inappropriately and don’t even remember! Who knows how many other times this has happened. Being touched like that at that age is terrifying. Screw you Spacey.
Not trying to threadjack, but does anyone else feel like this is a witch hunt? I agree let’s throw out all the sexual predators in Hollywood and we definitely need to support those who went through the abuse and pain. It’s just when I read Rose’s tweet I could imagine her cackling with glee about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you finally vomit from having swallowed too much toxic crap, it’s not a witch hunt. It’s real, it’s a fight for survival, and it’s a purge.
Witch hunt? Hardly. More a case of plenty of chickens coming home to roost. Good.
Rose has earned the right to cackle and glee from the mountain top. #Rosearmy
To clarify the “gay or pedophile” thing:
If a 24 year old heterosexual man had invited a 14 year old to his party and tried to have sex with her at the end when he was drunk, would you accept “I am a heterosexual man.” as an explanation for that behavior, or would you be insulted on behalf of heterosexual men?
He didn’t do it because he was drunk and gay. Many drunk gay men manage to get through parties without sexually assaulting children.
As the great Ira Madison would say on Twitter, Keep it.
1.) I f-ing love Billy Eichner. 2.) My response was going to be the exact same as Sykes’. No no no no no! GD it, Kevin Spacey! No one cares that you’re gay, nor have they ever. Everyone hates you because you’re a boorish pig and you assaulted a FOURTEEN YEAR OLD.
