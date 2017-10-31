Sarah Michelle Gellar: I go to Target for three things and walk out with 455

It may be cliché, but sometimes celebrities ARE just like us. Take Sarah Michelle Gellar, for example. The 40-year-old actress-turned entrepreneur is a self-confessed Target fanatic. In a recent interview with the Huffington Post, she admitted, “I’m not gonna lie, Target is great. I’m definitely one of those people who goes to Target for three things and walks out with 455 items.” Truer words have never been spoken. Target IS great and I have completely given up on trying to shop in there with a list, because the minute I walkthrough those doors, all bets are off. I need toothpaste and air freshener, I leave with two t-shirts, a purse, earrings and an insulated mug (and sometime, I even remember what I went in there to buy in the first place). And, yes, there may be another reason why Sarah is so enamored with Target…
You guys!!! I finally hit the Target!! 🎯@foodstirs Organic Chocolate Chippy Pumpkin Bread and our Organic Pumpkin Spice Pancakes are now available exclusively at Target (that's right ALL Targets!) These mixes will only be available for a limited time, so grab them while you can. (And look out, next month our regular mixes will be available there too) #foodstirs #Target
Sarah, currently making the promotional rounds as a brand ambassador for Capital One’s new Savor rewards credit card, also discussed Halloween plans for her family – hubby Freddie Prinze Jr. and her kids, eight-year-old Charlotte and five-year-old Rocky. As for costumes, Charlotte, enamored with the Broadway musical Hamilton, is dressing up like Charlotte Hamilton this year. Says Sarah, “Hamilton has changed the narrative on how we talk about history, how we engage. I think it’s sparked a huge conversation about different ways to raise children and get them excited about our world and our culture and our history.” Rocky plans on eschewing history and dressing as Optimus Prime from the Transformers and Sarah and Freddie are dressing up as “an iconic couple.” Sarah posted a throwback to Halloween 2007 on Instagram this week, so don’t expect to see the pair as “Alice in Kruger-land.”
As for the sweet treats that accompany the holiday, Sarah, who has not only written a healthy cookbook called Stirring Up Fun with Food, but also launched her own line of organic and non-GMO baking kits and mixes called Foodstirs, has an appropriate way to satisfy their kids’ sweet tooth without throwing nutrition out the window. Sarah told People:
“For Halloween we do a big bake day in the morning then all the kids that go trick-or-treating with us get to pick like 6 or 7, 8 very special treats — some we bake, sometimes we’ll go to a fine chocolate store and get a really good piece of chocolate then they put it aside and it gets labeled,” Gellar says. “Then we go trick-or-treating and they’re allowed to go and get whatever candy they want but they’re not allowed to eat it then we bring it back to the house. They can have their treats they picked and we take the candy and send it to the troops.”
She further elaborated her family’s plans to E! News, adding, “We just tell them, look, this is what it’s made of. So here’s your option: Would you like a beautiful piece of handmade Swiss chocolate or a Foodstirs baked good, or would you like a [insert candy brand here]? We’ve managed to teach them to appreciate it.”
Although I have some doubts as to whether or not the Gellar-Prinze kids wouldn’t actually like a Milky Way over an organic brownie once in a while, I do think it’s awesome that Sarah is really a great role model to her kids, keeping them in the loop as she grows Foodstirs. She told PEOPLE, “Now they watched us have an idea, create it, make it a tangible product and now when they go to the stores that we shop in all the time, they see it on the shelves, and that’s incredible to me. It kind of blows my mind.”
Sarah shares more of her business acumen with her kids than her acting work. When asked by HP if her kids have seen her on-screen work, she quipped, “Oh yeah, my 5-year-old loves ‘Cruel Intentions.’ We watch it over dinners.” But seriously Sarah said that “We try to sort of keep them separate from that.” She then joked that, “For years, they thought getting my hair and makeup done was my job!” Sarah does recognize that, as her kids get older, they’ll want to watch a Buffy rerun (and who wouldn’t?) and to that, Sarah acknowledged “I know the day’s coming. To be honest, I’m still avoiding it. I haven’t given it a ton of thought yet. I want to raise empathetic and kind and intelligent children, so that’s where my focus is, not necessarily Mommy’s resume.” What a cool mom. She’s definitely doing the child-raising thing the right way, but give the kids an Oreo every once in a while, hmm?
Random thoughts -
Poor troops – only deserving of the crap chocolate and treats… (😉)
I wish we had Target in the UK, I love going when in the US.
I miss Buffy.
Totally love her shirt and shoes in the last photograph (and the guy in the background charged with minding the Chanel!)
First sentence should be ‘It may be a cliché’ or ‘It may be clichéd’.
I’m the same with Target. I went yesterday to get a phone charger and prescriptions, and ended up with bags full of stuff I don’t need. Targets enjoyable, Walmart is a nightmare
Target is dangerous for me. I snagged some cool Halloween decor stuffed things this year.
It had become our modern day emporium/general store, hasn’t it?
I like Targeta a lot. Something about that place just makes you wanna buy buy buy. It’s the anti-Walmart.
Target is also dangerous for me! Every time they want me to get a Target card and it takes all I have to walk away from the offer!
Props to you not posting a pap shot of her kids’ faces. She keeps them off social media (like the above pic, it’s always faces hidden or photos from behind) so it’s nice to see that being respected
Whoa she got her stuff into Target? Go big, SMG ♡♡ I guess this means Foodstirs is going to be her focus for a while, which is cool but I really miss her as an actress and wish Hollywood wasn’t so unkind to women in her age group, roles/prestige wise (it’s hard going if you’re not a Blanchett/Kidman/Chastain etc)
Also if she really has trained her kids not to eat all the Halloween candy by bribing them with better-tasting stuff, I’m rather impressed.
She is aging beautifully. If she’s getting Botox and the like done, she’s not going overboard to the point of rendering herself unfamiliar. Hopefully she stays that way.
I walked out of Target last week with only $25 worth of stuff, two items more than I intended when I walked in. I considered it a victory.
Her company is a great idea for fun cooking with kids, but we are vegan so it isn’t for us, but I think for lacto vegetarians or people who eat animal protein it would be a fun rainy day activity.
Target is never a short shopping trip. I always suddenly realize that there is no such thing as too many of anything in a kitchen. I buy children’s underpants there for purely practical reasons, and I am not bothered if I have to throw them out or are washed to death. Some things are ridiculous to spend a lot of money on, and that is one of them.
I don’t get the Target obsession. We have one about three miles from my house. I go in about once a month just to have something to do with my 14 month old. Then we leave with nothing. I don’t get it.
I loved when SMG paid tribute to AMC by returning the final week playing a mental case who claimed she was the real Kendall. (AMC fans will get that reference)
