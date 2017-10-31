Sarah Michelle Gellar: I go to Target for three things and walk out with 455

Embed from Getty Images

It may be cliché, but sometimes celebrities ARE just like us. Take Sarah Michelle Gellar, for example. The 40-year-old actress-turned entrepreneur is a self-confessed Target fanatic. In a recent interview with the Huffington Post, she admitted, “I’m not gonna lie, Target is great. I’m definitely one of those people who goes to Target for three things and walks out with 455 items.” Truer words have never been spoken. Target IS great and I have completely given up on trying to shop in there with a list, because the minute I walkthrough those doors, all bets are off. I need toothpaste and air freshener, I leave with two t-shirts, a purse, earrings and an insulated mug (and sometime, I even remember what I went in there to buy in the first place). And, yes, there may be another reason why Sarah is so enamored with Target…

Sarah, currently making the promotional rounds as a brand ambassador for Capital One’s new Savor rewards credit card, also discussed Halloween plans for her family – hubby Freddie Prinze Jr. and her kids, eight-year-old Charlotte and five-year-old Rocky. As for costumes, Charlotte, enamored with the Broadway musical Hamilton, is dressing up like Charlotte Hamilton this year. Says Sarah, “Hamilton has changed the narrative on how we talk about history, how we engage. I think it’s sparked a huge conversation about different ways to raise children and get them excited about our world and our culture and our history.” Rocky plans on eschewing history and dressing as Optimus Prime from the Transformers and Sarah and Freddie are dressing up as “an iconic couple.” Sarah posted a throwback to Halloween 2007 on Instagram this week, so don’t expect to see the pair as “Alice in Kruger-land.”

Halloween flashback… @realfreddieprinze as #freddykrueger and yours truly as #americanmcgeesalice (circa 2007) A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Oct 30, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

As for the sweet treats that accompany the holiday, Sarah, who has not only written a healthy cookbook called Stirring Up Fun with Food, but also launched her own line of organic and non-GMO baking kits and mixes called Foodstirs, has an appropriate way to satisfy their kids’ sweet tooth without throwing nutrition out the window. Sarah told People:

“For Halloween we do a big bake day in the morning then all the kids that go trick-or-treating with us get to pick like 6 or 7, 8 very special treats — some we bake, sometimes we’ll go to a fine chocolate store and get a really good piece of chocolate then they put it aside and it gets labeled,” Gellar says. “Then we go trick-or-treating and they’re allowed to go and get whatever candy they want but they’re not allowed to eat it then we bring it back to the house. They can have their treats they picked and we take the candy and send it to the troops.”

She further elaborated her family’s plans to E! News, adding, “We just tell them, look, this is what it’s made of. So here’s your option: Would you like a beautiful piece of handmade Swiss chocolate or a Foodstirs baked good, or would you like a [insert candy brand here]? We’ve managed to teach them to appreciate it.”

Although I have some doubts as to whether or not the Gellar-Prinze kids wouldn’t actually like a Milky Way over an organic brownie once in a while, I do think it’s awesome that Sarah is really a great role model to her kids, keeping them in the loop as she grows Foodstirs. She told PEOPLE, “Now they watched us have an idea, create it, make it a tangible product and now when they go to the stores that we shop in all the time, they see it on the shelves, and that’s incredible to me. It kind of blows my mind.”

Sarah shares more of her business acumen with her kids than her acting work. When asked by HP if her kids have seen her on-screen work, she quipped, “Oh yeah, my 5-year-old loves ‘Cruel Intentions.’ We watch it over dinners.” But seriously Sarah said that “We try to sort of keep them separate from that.” She then joked that, “For years, they thought getting my hair and makeup done was my job!” Sarah does recognize that, as her kids get older, they’ll want to watch a Buffy rerun (and who wouldn’t?) and to that, Sarah acknowledged “I know the day’s coming. To be honest, I’m still avoiding it. I haven’t given it a ton of thought yet. I want to raise empathetic and kind and intelligent children, so that’s where my focus is, not necessarily Mommy’s resume.” What a cool mom. She’s definitely doing the child-raising thing the right way, but give the kids an Oreo every once in a while, hmm?

And just like that…one is back in school!! #firstdayofschool #secondgrade (second one wishes he was) A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Aug 29, 2017 at 11:03am PDT



