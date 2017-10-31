Kim Kardashian dressed up like Cher, Madonna and Aaliyah for Halloween

Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban are Sonny & Cher at the Casamigos Tequila Halloween Party in West Hollywood

Here are some photos of Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban over the weekend at the Casamigos Halloween party. The theme was “1970s” and many celebrities killed it (in a good way). I actually love Kim’s Cher costume here – Kim and Cher both have Armenian heritage, and Kim’s had so much plastic surgery that she really does look like Cher-in-the-1970s. Kim’s been doing the long, straight, black Cher hair off-and-on for years too, so this feels organic. And who knew that Cheban would look so much like Sonny Bono?

Unfortunately for everyone, Kim didn’t stop with the Cher costume. If I was Kim, I would have worn that Cher costume for an entire week, but Kim decided to do something else. She actually cycled through three costumes in three days. One of her Halloween costumes? Madonna. Kourtney was Michael Jackson, and they dressed up like Madge and MJ at the Oscars:

I don’t really have a problem with this either…? I mean, I’m sure it will offend someone, somewhere. But I think it’s sort of fine. The last Halloween costume though… NO. This was not a good idea. Kim dressed up as the late, great Aaliyah. NO. Plus, Kim was spilling out of this “costume” so it really just looked ten kinds of wrong. NSFW:

As you can imagine, no one was happy about Kim dressing up as a late African-American artist. Critics said Kim was doing another cultural appropriation of black women, for the millionth time. I’ll only say one thing in Kim’s defense: she didn’t do blackface, y’all. Give her that, at least, because so many celebrities and non-celebrities would have done blackface. Kim just wore Aaliyah’s costume from the “Try Again” video.

70's vibe! Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban at Casamigos Tequila Halloween Party

28 Responses to “Kim Kardashian dressed up like Cher, Madonna and Aaliyah for Halloween”

  1. Nicole says:
    October 31, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Yea I saw the outrage and I’m the first to call her out on appropriating black culture. She didn’t here. No blackface just the costume.
    I think people are mad because Kim jacks everything from black women so no one wants her dressing like our icon.

    Reply
  2. lautie says:
    October 31, 2017 at 7:43 am

    she actually killed the Cher costume….don’t know about the rest though

    Reply
  3. Alissa says:
    October 31, 2017 at 7:44 am

    to be honest, if someone’s just wearing the costume of someone from another race and isn’t trying to change their skin color to suit it I don’t see the problem.

    Reply
  4. boredblond says:
    October 31, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Hard to discern which is a costume and which is her usual dress-up get-up..

    Reply
  5. Enough Already says:
    October 31, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Kim is a culture vulture and it pains me to say this but as long as she didn’t do blackface it shouldn’t be controversial. I remember one year when every other person/couple was Barack and/or Michelle for Halloween. There was no blackface, just homage.

    Reply
  6. Huckle says:
    October 31, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Why is she never with Kanye?

    Reply
  7. Anna says:
    October 31, 2017 at 8:12 am

    She looks amazing as Cher!

    Reply
  8. KP says:
    October 31, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Um. No. This is not cultural appropriation. Aaliyah is not a culture she’s an icon. No different than dressing as Cher. You are allowed to dress as an icon of a different race. You are never under any circumstance allowed to do black face, that is completely different. She was not dressing as a black woman, she was dressing as Aaliyah.

    Reply
  9. EOA says:
    October 31, 2017 at 8:40 am

    I actually think it is more problematic to say that no one (who is not themselves black) can ever honor or pay homage to a black person by wearing a similar costume (with the caveat that, of course, blackface is wrong). So long as she avoided wearing blackface, I don’t think this is a problem, especially because it’s clear she was honoring Aaliyah as a musical icon, along with Cher and Madonna.

    Reply
  10. Horse Marine says:
    October 31, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Not cultural appropriation. We shouldn’t overuse the term or it loses its power.

    Reply
  11. Umyeah says:
    October 31, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Ok Kourtney was amazing in the MJ costume, so good.

    Reply
  12. Lucy says:
    October 31, 2017 at 9:11 am

    I actually loved the costumes, Cher and Sonny being my favorites. As for the Aaliyah one…all she did was wear the same outfit, makeup and hairstyle. Other people have done it better than her IMO, but she hasn’t really done anything wrong this time.

    Reply

