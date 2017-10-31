Donald Trump ‘fumed’ as he watched TV all day in the adult daycare center

Mueller Monday was a good day. I still feel a bit hungover from it, actually – I didn’t partake in any alcoholic beverages, I just consumed the news like MSNBC was lining up tequila shots. Paul Manafort and his business partner Rick Gates, indicted and arraigned. Trump aide George Papadopoulos, charged and pleading guilty to lying to the FBI. The details around the charges brought against Papadopoulos are amazing too – it seems like he’s been “turned” by Bob Mueller for months now, and likely wore a wire. He met with Russian officials about the Russian cache of Clinton emails, and lied repeatedly to the FBI about it. There’s also someone involved in this story called “The Professor,” which gives the whole thing a very “spy games” feel. So what about Bigly? What was it like in the White House Adult Daycare Center yesterday? WaPo had a story, which you should read here. The broad strokes:
President Trump woke before dawn on Monday and burrowed in at the White House residence to wait for the Russia bombshell he knew was coming. Separated from most of his West Wing staff — who fretted over why he was late getting to the Oval Office — Trump clicked on the television and spent the morning playing fuming media critic, legal analyst and crisis communications strategist, according to several people close to him.
The president digested the news of the first indictments in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s probe with exasperation and disgust, these people said. He called his lawyers repeatedly. He listened intently to cable news commentary. And, with rising irritation, he watched live footage of his onetime campaign adviser and confidant, Paul Manafort, turning himself in to the FBI.
…For a president who revels in chaos — and in orchestrating it himself — Monday brought a political storm that Trump could not control. White House chief of staff John F. Kelly, along with lawyers Ty Cobb, John Dowd and Jay Sekulow, advised Trump to be cautious with his public responses, but they were a private sounding board for his grievances, advisers said.
“This has not been a cause of great agita or angst or activity at the White House,” said Cobb, the White House lawyer overseeing Russia matters. He added that Trump is “spending all of his time on presidential work.”
But Trump’s anger Monday was visible to those who interacted with him, and the mood in the corridors of the White House was one of weariness and fear of the unknown. As the president groused upstairs, many staffers — some of whom have hired lawyers to help them navigate Mueller’s investigation — privately speculated about where the special counsel might turn next.
“The walls are closing in,” said one senior Republican in close contact with top staffers who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak candidly. “Everyone is freaking out.”
Trump is also increasingly agitated by the expansion of Mueller’s probe into financial issues beyond the 2016 campaign and about the potential damage to him and his family. This portrait of Trump and his White House on a day of crisis is based on interviews with 20 senior administration officials, Trump friends and key outside allies, many of whom insisted on anonymity to discuss sensitive internal matters.
“…Based on interviews with 20 senior administration officials…” That has been one of the surest signs that the Bigly White House is Titanic-esque – the fact that SO many people within the administration are regularly leaking to what Trump calls “fake news.” But yes, I can just imagine it – Trump sitting in front of the TV, yelling and talking to himself as Precious Ivanka watches him from the doorway, waiting patiently to do a “drop-by” for old time’s sake.
Anyway, here are a few more things I wanted to mention, stuff that we should keep our eyes on. One, I think Mueller is going to take down some additional “small fish” before he gets to the bigger fish. But one of the big fish going down next would be Attorney General Jeff Sessions. I just don’t see how Sessions makes it to 2018. Two, we need to prepare ourselves mentally and emotionally for the day – and it could be happening very soon – when Trump fires Bob Mueller. Vox has a handy guide for what will happen WHEN Trump fires Mueller.
‘presidential work’ lmao
Read: ice cream and golf.
He’s presidenting. Presidential work is hard you guys! This reminds me of when everyone referred to adulting as a task. Because youre an adult your acts are adulting. And adulting is tough stuff…
But seriously…. break out the tiny handcuffs for baby fists.
I hope he’s upset. I hope he’s scared. I hope he’s losing sleep. This miserable sob deserves every bad thing that’s coming to him and then some.
Trump is most dangerous when he is cornered. I am very nervous about how he will respond.
ditto.
When (and if) trump fires Mueller it’s over. There will literally be anarchy in the streets as it will be a constitutional crisis of the highest order. No one will escape unscathed by that point including the complicit GOP. Also reminder that even if he pardons people for fed crimes we all know NY state is working on their own charges and no pardon for those.
Expect absolute chaos is he dares go there.
Truth.
Don’t think so. How many times have we all believed that this or that would be the last straw to break the camel’s back? And yet, we cruised past Comey’s firing, multiple bans, Charlottesville, foreign governments (still) paying Trump, jewerly line, clothing line, climate, Kushner, all his horrible children doing horrible things, immigration crackdown… I could go on forever. As long as Republicans refuse to step up and challenge him, nothing will happen.
I kinda agree but Comey actually should’ve been fired before the election for violating the Hatch Act. Now firing Mueller WITH the probe underway and the charges being filed…it will be a constitutional crisis.
And I’m not just going on belief there are reporters that have been interviewing congressmen who are afraid of the blowback if he does fire him.
Supposedly several Congressional Republicans are preparing a counter offensive against Mueller to launch this week. The purpose is to discredit Mueller and force his resignation.
Huh. Well that would be a first.
I expect the firing to come very soon now that Mueller is making good on his intentions to seek indictments. That is why, as satisfying as it is to watch him melt down, I can’t bring myself to celebrate to loudly. Because I know he is waiting to torpedo the whole thing and the GOP will sit back and watch it happen because they still have an agenda to force down everyone’s throats.
But wouldn’t firing Mueller just throw more gasoline on this dumpster fire? If 45 and others are so “innocent” wouldn’t firing him just make them look guilty and that they are hiding something? What a mess
Yes. But Bigly doesn’t seem to understand that anyone who was truly confident of their innocence would embrace an investigation, not discredit it.
That would take critical thinking, which he lacks.
Ah, but then it puts the investigation in the hands of Congress, and guess who controls Congress right now? Republicans are in full-fledged sunk cost fallacy mode right now.
This is why I said everybody who didn’t vote or voted third party is as much responsible for this mess. The least you should have done is showed up and voted for the Senate/House elections. Now the rot has infiltrated all branches of government. There is no check and balance.
Does Trumps team still call the Russia scandal a “nothingburger?” Mueller served the most juicy and delicious nothingburger yesterday. I’ll take another one like it, Mr. Mueller
Yes. Trump hardly knew those people…
Yeah, they were unpaid volunteers. Lol.
I was an unpaid volunteers for Hillary’s campaign and for some reason they never gave me Podesta’s email address.
Trump was Mariah Carey all day yesterday.
Pedro45, exactly. “I don’t know her,” is all I could think of! LMAO.
How will he respond when they come for Jared, though?
Still do. Trump tweeting this morning that Manafort’s lawyer said there was no collusion and that Papadopolus was a low level volunteer named George (a story they all put out yesterday).
Jeffrey Toobin speculated that Papadopoulos has been wearing a wire for the past sixty days. If that is true, we’ll soon find out how low level he was.
That low level George was named foreign policy adviser. And Trump’s on tape praising him.
Kaiser, it’s a known fact that you can get high on important news. LOL I was laughing earlier this morning at an account of what FOX covered yesterday: cheeseburger emoji, Dean Cain’s opinions about how millennials are spoiling Halloween, nonsense about Obama ruining military flyovers at sporting events. I hear Shep Smith alone rose to the occasion. How in God’s name does he stand it?
OMG. The cheeseburger emoji. They were trying so hard to distract watchers from the damaging Republican news, that they actually had a conversation about if the cheese should be on the top or bottom. Hilarious.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAAH!!!!!!!!!!!
I don’t know what is better: Dump and co stewing in their own self destructive and racist stew while they wait to see who is next, or every last one of the Russia hack deniers on both the left and right silence this morning. Since I am greedy I will say both.
Even if Mr Mueller is fired it won’t matter because he has all the information he needs to take Dump and co down. I don’t think he will try to fire Mueller though.
I really want Sessions to go down next because he has been the most successful in Dump’s administration at hurting people. I need him to be taken down the hardest more than Dump for some reason.
I expect Bigly to fire Mueller any day now. And the damn f…king Republicans won’t do a thing to prevent it. http://thehill.com/homenews/senate/357928-gop-senators-dismiss-calls-for-bill-to-protect-mueller-from-trump. So much for growing a pair, Bob Corker, Graham, Flake.
Good luck, American celebitches, I hope this is just the first step on the road to ending what probably feels like a long national nightmare. I hope Mueller is able to do what he should, Stranger Things weekend followed by this is quite the high (flashbacks to David Harbour’s ‘fight the monsters’ SAG speech).
Oh? Trump fuming due to events from yesterday, you say? 🤔I hope this is true because it warms my heart. 😊
Oh please. The orange white supremacist will fire Mueller. Then he and his fellow republicans will finish up by taking the constitution they have spent the year shitting on, wrap Mueller and Hillary and others who dared oppose them in it, and set it ablaze and no one can stop them.
This is the end of democracy as we know it.
They have carefully been removing anyone who could have opposed them.
I am terrified. I am sick with fear and dread.
exactly.
Agree. Once we go over the precipice, there’s no turning back. Democracy is a fragile thing and it is being systematically destroyed.
Trump and his family is going DOWN! Where there’s smoke; there’s fire.
Look for Trump to fire Mueller when he goes after Jared. Or maybe at Thanksgiving, trying to hide it over the holiday.
“Fuming media critic”
Hahahahahah
“Prepare ourselves for when drump fires Mueller”
My heart stopped.
This is such an evil administration that thought they deserved to profit monetarily from their already established Russia/Putin relationship and then wrangle every benefit from the American public for themselves and the Mercers and Kochs.
drump and his parasitic barnacle staff.
Quote: He added that Trump is “spending all of his time on presidential work”
Me: LOL! Wasn’t he tweeting up a toddler tantrum?
The White House, GOP, Fox News, DT, Ann Coulter and the rest of them deplorable DT supporters are all in DENIAL. They refuse to admit the connection between the Russia collusion and DT’s presidential campaign.
What scares me is that they’d better take Pence down, too. Pence is worse than Trump in my opinion, due to his fuming hatred of LGBTQ people.
Along with Sessions (for perjury and OoJ) there’s bigger fish in Don Jr and Jared who conspired with Manafort for dirt on HRC with the Russians.
Not only are Manafort and Gates racing to flip first (for lower sentences), but all WH staff, especially lower-level ones, are thinking about bailing. I see a host of resignations coming in the next two weeks. The WH will say this is NOP for a WH to lose half of its staff, but we will know!!
Deep down we will know.
I wonder if they’ll let Trump sext Ivanka from prison.
For a second there, I hoped they sent Bigly to some adult care center for good.
Would be a good place for him, he could throw tantrums there all day without endangering a nation/a world. I’d pity co-residents, though.
According to today’s Twitter rant, “few people knew the young, low-level volunteer named George, who has already proven to be a liar.” Of course, one of those few was Orange Voldy himself who appears in several pictures of meetings with George. It also seems that George has been wired for sound since July so it doesn’t matter what George says, just what the tape recorded.
I keep oscillating between a tiny shred of optimism that we’re finally getting something, and waves of despair because nothing seems to be a real threat for Trump.
How is it okay that Trump can fire the man investigating Trump? There has to be some stop that means legal work cannot be hindered?
