Donald Trump ‘fumed’ as he watched TV all day in the adult daycare center

Mueller Monday was a good day. I still feel a bit hungover from it, actually – I didn’t partake in any alcoholic beverages, I just consumed the news like MSNBC was lining up tequila shots. Paul Manafort and his business partner Rick Gates, indicted and arraigned. Trump aide George Papadopoulos, charged and pleading guilty to lying to the FBI. The details around the charges brought against Papadopoulos are amazing too – it seems like he’s been “turned” by Bob Mueller for months now, and likely wore a wire. He met with Russian officials about the Russian cache of Clinton emails, and lied repeatedly to the FBI about it. There’s also someone involved in this story called “The Professor,” which gives the whole thing a very “spy games” feel. So what about Bigly? What was it like in the White House Adult Daycare Center yesterday? WaPo had a story, which you should read here. The broad strokes:

President Trump woke before dawn on Monday and burrowed in at the White House residence to wait for the Russia bombshell he knew was coming. Separated from most of his West Wing staff — who fretted over why he was late getting to the Oval Office — Trump clicked on the television and spent the morning playing fuming media critic, legal analyst and crisis communications strategist, according to several people close to him. The president digested the news of the first indictments in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s probe with exasperation and disgust, these people said. He called his lawyers repeatedly. He listened intently to cable news commentary. And, with rising irritation, he watched live footage of his onetime campaign adviser and confidant, Paul Manafort, turning himself in to the FBI. …For a president who revels in chaos — and in orchestrating it himself — Monday brought a political storm that Trump could not control. White House chief of staff John F. Kelly, along with lawyers Ty Cobb, John Dowd and Jay Sekulow, advised Trump to be cautious with his public responses, but they were a private sounding board for his grievances, advisers said. “This has not been a cause of great agita or angst or activity at the White House,” said Cobb, the White House lawyer overseeing Russia matters. He added that Trump is “spending all of his time on presidential work.” But Trump’s anger Monday was visible to those who interacted with him, and the mood in the corridors of the White House was one of weariness and fear of the unknown. As the president groused upstairs, many staffers — some of whom have hired lawyers to help them navigate Mueller’s investigation — privately speculated about where the special counsel might turn next. “The walls are closing in,” said one senior Republican in close contact with top staffers who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak candidly. “Everyone is freaking out.” Trump is also increasingly agitated by the expansion of Mueller’s probe into financial issues beyond the 2016 campaign and about the potential damage to him and his family. This portrait of Trump and his White House on a day of crisis is based on interviews with 20 senior administration officials, Trump friends and key outside allies, many of whom insisted on anonymity to discuss sensitive internal matters.

[From WaPo]

“…Based on interviews with 20 senior administration officials…” That has been one of the surest signs that the Bigly White House is Titanic-esque – the fact that SO many people within the administration are regularly leaking to what Trump calls “fake news.” But yes, I can just imagine it – Trump sitting in front of the TV, yelling and talking to himself as Precious Ivanka watches him from the doorway, waiting patiently to do a “drop-by” for old time’s sake.

Anyway, here are a few more things I wanted to mention, stuff that we should keep our eyes on. One, I think Mueller is going to take down some additional “small fish” before he gets to the bigger fish. But one of the big fish going down next would be Attorney General Jeff Sessions. I just don’t see how Sessions makes it to 2018. Two, we need to prepare ourselves mentally and emotionally for the day – and it could be happening very soon – when Trump fires Bob Mueller. Vox has a handy guide for what will happen WHEN Trump fires Mueller.

