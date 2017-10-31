Carol Alt on players taking a knee: ‘these gentlemen’ can use social media instead

True story: I unfriended my cousin on facebook for sharing an asinine meme, similar to this, which somehow measures veterans’ sacrifices against football players peacefully protesting police murdering unarmed black men. No one ever made that comparison except for racist a-holes who don’t even care about our troops and want to cut veterans’ benefits and healthcare. I can’t deal with those type of “conservatives” anymore, and anyone who continues to support Trump and his administration, anyone who denies white privilege or denies peoples’ right to protest, is racist, including my cousin. I’ll be nice to her face if I have to see her at an event but I will avoid her if possible, and unless she changes her tune I’ll forever see her that way. Peoples’ true beliefs are coming to light and we’re seeing them for who they really are.
Enter former Sports Illustrated model Carol Alt, who is politically “neutral” but who just thinks sports players should stick to social media instead of kneeling during the national anthem. Why can’t she just enjoy a game without having to think of “politics?” Won’t someone think of Carol Alt? Oh and she also has some advice for women so we don’t get raped.
Queens-born model Carol Alt doesn’t agree with the “take the knee” trend that’s popular in the NFL right now.
“I’m from a military family,” she told Confidential. “I would much prefer to keep football, football. There are many ways to talk about equality and these gentlemen have social media. They have great forums in which to talk about social issues and political issues. For me, football is football. I’m a big hockey fan so I got to see a game, I don’t have to hear people’s political views.”
Alt, 56, graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 1982 and has appeared on the cover of more than 500 magazines including Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Cosmopolitan. She was also a contestant on the 2008 edition of “The Celebrity Apprentice,” which featured Donald Trump as the judge.
“I’ve known Donald Trump for 36 years,” she said. “I’m politically neutral,” adding that he never hit on her.
In the wake of numerous allegations of sexual assault against producer Harvey Weinstein, the statuesque cover girl also says that she never entered a hotel room for a meeting with a male producer by herself and was always aware of the situation.
“I would always have a girlfriend walk me to the door so the producer could see that somebody was with me and then she would wait outside,” she added. “I always did that bit of something. You always have to protect yourself, always…It’s better to be defensive in case [sexual assault] happens than to think you’re going into a situation, that it’s not going to happen and then it does and you don’t know how to respond.”
Alt says she feels for all the victims of sexual assault who have told their stories in the last couple of weeks and that she too has been in horrible situations, remembering men who would “lean across and grab and kiss me.”
The former wife of retired New York Rangers defenceman Ron Greschner remembers thinking, “Okay, what signal did I put out [that] they think they could do that? I would abruptly stand up and say, ‘It’s time to go,’ and head for the door.”
Wow, an 80s model who makes me truly appreciate Christie Brinkley. “These gentlemen,” “those people,” “those black gentlemen,” “those inmates trying to run the prison.” F-ck you Carol Alt, f-ck all the people who will never get it. Their words will show which side of history they were on, and while I hope it doesn’t get bad enough that we have to revisit this at some point and say “wow they supported that atrocity” they’ve already revealed that they will. They’ve already revealed they’re willing to overlook so much and to criticize people for so little for the sake of keeping things exactly the same as they always were and denying other groups basic human rights.
Also, you can have a military background and support peaceful protest. That’s supposed to be what we fight for, right?
She’s a boob.
Dumb B****. If your politically “neutral” than let me take you back to your lane.
She’s right up there with John Kelly talking this foolish nonsense. I hope she gets dragged for days.
She is a Fox News Host of her own weekend health and beauty show; that tells me everything. Hardly surprising.
The “fireman’s daughter from Long Island” strikes again. Ms. Alt is from the stratum of society that applauded and laughed when Trump told the Suffolk County cops “not to be too nice” with suspects. After all the cops only rough up ‘those people’ and ‘those people’ deserve it—never mind that Suffolk County basically all white. You would not believe the bubble people like her live in—generally Irish and Italian-American and utterly parochial. Of course they’re fine, right?—nice, lower to upper middle class white people as far as the eye can see. They never think the oppressor is coming for them too until the jackboots land on their doorsteps.
Yep.
Carol Alt does not care about black people.
A lot of white people don’t. Many of us are not surprised, some are.
Poor things.
In a society where sports and athletes are revered, and where it often seems sports is the tie that binds us. From Ali, to Jordan, to Jeter, to LeBron, to Earnhardt, to Gretsky, to Serena, to all of our Olympians- we praise them, we love them we wear their jerseys.
I’m naive enough still, that I actually thought: ‘hey- black folks are being profiled, abused and killed by people who are supposed to protect us and the perps (ill-trained awful roidy racist cops) are not being held accountable.” These athletes want to protest their pain, disappointment and fear and their fans will surely side with them and support them. They’ll feel their pain.
Well noooooooooooo.
In a way, it was almost like the vulnerability of the black male sports figure kneeling made the fat slob fan getting his third beer enraged. Was the white anger and bs hypocrisy over the flag and anthem, their one and only chance to be dominant and exert imagined superiority over kneeling black men in pain? Yep. I think that’s the pathology. It excites them to see these powerful grown men in pain. Maybe they even want to pretend theyre the ones causing it ( see Trumps SOB rant) – it may make them feel more manly. I think that’s it. It’s the collective group of racists letting black sports figures know, they’re just a commodity. A modern day slave. Not human.
…and here some of those ball players thought their white fans would be on their side. Maybe even try to help end this. Change laws, work to stop racism, injustice and brutality.
Nope, that racist steelers fan just wants you to entertain him, boy. After that, it’s eff you, your family and everything you care about.
I agree with you Casey. I never got the reactions, dating white boys, that i do when i go out with my husband. I’m white, hes mixed.this whole patriotism stuff is b.s. The owners and fans seem to have this view that they own the players, the players should be “grateful.” For what? They earned those positions, it wasnt given to them. The reaction to the kneeling is really telling. Framing it as unpatriotic is just a way to get people worked up and put a stop to those “n” speaking out. They getting too uppity y’all. But those people know they cant say that.
🙌🏻🙌🏻 lol
Girl, bye
I’m with ya, Celebitchy. I’m just fed up. At this point, “willful ignorance” should be considered an epidemic.
Me too! I’ve been cancelling people left and right on FB since the election. Anyone at this point who continues to turn a blind eye to this madness I’m done with.
😬 i hate people sometimes.
Who even asked this has-been? Did she call a reporter herself just to give her hot take?
Also, when did we start referring to every successful model as a supermodel? Not that long ago it was a title only a handful of models were given.
Right? Maybe she should go make out with her son, take her mind off things.
Sanctimonious witch.
F*ck you, princess. You have an answer for everything, don’t you?
ALT DELETE please.
Yes Dear White Lady, please tell us people of color how to protest White Supremacy… -_-
Reasons why people said models should be seen and not heard…what an a-hole.
Unless you’re standing with those that are oppressed DO NOT TELL US HOW TO PROTEST
…and even then think twice before offering your (not wanted) opinion
With the exception of Naomi Campbell. She is QUEEN
Hey I will have you know there are very smart models out there among the thickies like Carol Alt. Iman, Lily Cole, Joan Smalls, Christy T, Karlie, Gemma, Cameron R and others are intelligent. The models from the 70s seem to be the origin of that stereotype.
If Naomi hears you she will throw stuff at you and it may be a phone. Just sayin’.
Yes Naomi had temper. No, we will judge her everyday for it. She actually is an amazing woman who had issues.
“Let’s keep football football.”
So you don’t agree that they should play the national anthem or display advertising or have contests or show the kiss cam? Oh, those are okay? Just shut up. Shut up.
THIS^^^^^^ I told the same thing to a friend of mine who said the exact same thing about can’t they just play football. The thing is it’s not just the white privilege or the racism that bothers me, it’s when you realize how monumentally ignorant & stupid people like this have always been, but they now feel they have some sort of platform because it involves sports, veterans, faux patriotism and Mom’s apple pie. God forbid you ask this “WOKE” thing about Russia or North Korea
Was she ever really a supermodel? She came before the iconic ones that are considered supermodels.
I always thought of her as Cover Girl and Sports Illustrated. More basic.
Oh and you know she thinks she’s not racist because she called them gentlemen and not thugs.
Good point I’ll edit that out.
No, she was never a supermodel, but they did exist before the 90s. Twiggy, Versushka, Jean Shrimpton, Paulina, Beverly Johnson and some others. I have seen Carol in interviews before, and she is dumb and shallow and delusional about herself.
She is lying about Trump because she lies. That is what she does. She was on Fox and was represented by Trump’s modeling agency. They had some older legit models, a few legit working models and then the rest was shady. Therefore we know where she stands and has always stood. If I recall she has said some questionable things in the past regarding race.
What does it mean to be “politically neutral”?? That you’re too narcissistic to be bothered having a opinion that involves thinking of others? That you want to continue being buddies with deplorables without guilt? That you’re an opportunist who doesn’t want to risk alienating anyone by having an actual opinion? That you’re wholly unprincipled?
And you don’t have to do anything to incite a sexual assault. She’s learned not a d@mn thing from all these stories. My God.
Sit. Down. Dummy.
Well not according to this guy. It’s the way women dress that causes men to misbehave:
Pastor Carl Gallup says women are sexually assaulting men by dressing provocatively
http://www.rightwingwatch.org/post/trump-allied-pastor-carl-gallups-says-women-are-sexually-assaulting-men-by-dressing-provocatively/
You honestly can’t make this shit up….smdh
I had to read her sexual harassment quote twice but it does sound personal/anecdotal and not virtue signalling. Not that I put it past her, but…
If she doesn’t want to think about politics at sporting events she should call on every major sports league to stop playing the national anthem at games.
Name one football player Carol. I will do you one better, since the NFL is a league with black players as a majority, name one black player. Also, name one black hockey player.
No. Bish take a stadium of seats.
Every time I hear her name I think of that episode of Family Guy where they keep repeating the phrase ” aging supermodel Carol Alt.” LOL. She sucks.
Just shut up, Carol. We know you love drump and he asked you to make this asinine statement. So just shut up. You bring no credibility to this terrible political landscape. As for your subtley blaming Weinstein’s prey because you think you are so aware and savvy, go to hell.
I do not agree with her standpoint at all, but why haven’t the players considered hosting different “town hall” meetings or provided forums for the issues at hand to be discussed? So many of the players have such large followings…it could be really powerful and I’m sure they could find speakers to help them lead conversations if they didn’t feel comfortable themselves.
What you just wrote is why they kneel. We are not here to make white people comfortable in their racism.
I’m not saying that you are here to make white people comfortable with racism, but I think there is more power in conversation that there is from kneeling before games-especially when it isn’t really garnering the attention that I believe they desire.
It’s garnering plenty of attention and they’re being quite eloquent.
Why not lobby for better history courses and textbooks that teach young Americans more effectively about slavery and Jim Crow? That’s the kind of education needed.
The players are grown men who protest in an eloquent way. AND, the NFL players who kneel are a million times more statesmanlike than twitter nut drump who NEVER has behaved in a measured, intelligent way.
That’s the root of so much-education.
We are teaching Coates this year and are bringing in supplemental materials to make it more attainable for our mostly white, affluent student body. That is not the norm and it should be.
So now you are calling me a dog? Run along, Tiffany. I have no patience for your attitude. Good day.
There is no way you are a teacher let alone teaching Coates if you thought I was calling you a dog.
I am calling you a racist and you are getting no disagreement on that.
@Tiffany
I am a teacher, I am teaching Coates, and I am not a racist. But you can choose to believe what you want.
Being an NFL player this time of year is a full-time job. Keep in mind these guys have families, most are involved in charity work and have many other obligations like dealing with agents and endorsement deals, etc. They do what they can when they can. If f*cking Paul Ryan cannot be bothered to hold a town hall we cannot possibly expect NFL players to do so.
Their job is to play football, not to save the world.
I am very well versed in what NFL players schedules are like, which is why I know they would have the rest of the year to contribute to their message. Kneeling 16 times a year, to me, is fine, but more could be done. Yes, their job is to play football, but they have made it more than that, haven’t they?
If it bothers you so much D Train, don’t watch football, don’t tell black people how they should behave, and live in your own bubble where people are just like you.
“They made it about more than that”
By using their public platform and the exposure they get on the field to do one simple gesture to protest police brutality?
In what world is that signing up to be a full-time activist?
In the off-season they want to be with their families and they have every right to do so. They do not owe you, myself, or anyone else their personal time. Additionally, it’s not their responsibility to solve systemic racism, that’s on us white people—you know, the ones who created systemic racism and continue to perpetuate and uphold it?
@Tiffany, when you can’t have calm discourse, no progress can be made. You have thrown the race card into both your responses for no reason and I resent the implication that I am “telling black people people how to behave” by making a suggestion.
@Kitten, yes, players made their jobs more than about football when they started kneeling. They are taking a public stance, and there isn’t anything wrong with that very obvious statement. Find me a place where I said they needed to become full-time activists?
I merely suggested that it would be helpful for famous players to use their platforms for more than kneeling. I can think of so many great opportunities that they could extend themselves even the slightest bit to provide an opportunity for everyone to learn and grow together. Do they need to solve systemic racism? Absolutely not. Is is solely on the shoulders of white people? Also, no. This is where the divide really lies…that it is comes down to “them” and “us” in any configuration, instead of “together” to work on this issue.
@D Train, you playing the ‘angry black person’ card. Yeah, I see you.
@Tiffany
I see you, too, and no I am not. I can say the phrase “calm discourse” without you inferring that I am calling you an angry black person.
Look through your responses and see how you jumped at the chance to tell me to live in my bubble, not here to make white people comfortable, etc. It is unnecessary, unhelpful, and immature at best.
@D Train. No matter how many words you put in front of it, a dog whistle is still heard. Don’t think otherwise. I am calling you on it.
Racism isn’t about a lack of communication between two equal sides. It’s about oppression by the powerful. The players are doing what they think best. White action that would help: hiring Colin Kaepernick to play NFL football.
PREACH, Kitten.
DTrain, you showed your a$$ with that “race card” statement. Your words are not special. They’re the types of dog whistle statements certain people use when they’re trying to talk slick and think others don’t see their words for what they are. I see you.
Why do they have to spend their free time in town hall meetings? Stop looking for more opportunities to be willfully ignorant and take a good hard look at what’s really going on around you.
Why not? How is that being “willfully ignorant”? Why can’t there be more platforms for discussion and those who have the most powerful voices be able to throw their weight behind them?
Dtrain
“those who have the most powerful voices be able to throw their weight behind them?”
Um, those would be the white folks. This is what everyone is trying to get you to see. You’re reverting the responsibility back to the players and dressing it up by calling it a teaching moment. That’s like asking the families of mass shooting victims to go on a feel good speaking tour to get the NRA to change. Just no.
I find it interesting that you assume that all the Nfl protesters are doing is kneeling when some basic research would tell you the other off court activism by some of these men like Kaepernick for example.And for those who chose to kneel only, why is that seemingly more important to you than the problem itself ?
Protests can have different objectives, sometimes you have to bring awareness to aproblem before you can effect change and also protest by its nature is disruptive and never done in accordance with what the oppressor would like .
The whole tone of your discourse here including comments below speaks volumes , you are engaging in one of the greatest tricks of oppression and white supremacy in particular , that is to shift responsibility for fixing the problem from the powerful to the powerless , from the oppressor to the oppressed. It is somewhat akin to a 300lb man who beats his 120 lb wife and onlookers offering advice such as if only you had his dinner on time , or didn’t talk back then he wouldn’t have had to beat you ,
For people like you the problem is never racism but the way people respond to it , and what is “dividing us ” is not the fact that way people are unfairly treated but the way those treated unfairly choose to speak up about it
So now I’m akin to rationalizing abuse? Please, go F yourself.
I have zero issues with kneeling. Zero. Do I think the message is getting lost? Yea, I do. I live in a liberal community and my students still struggle with understanding that it isn’t about disrespecting the flag. Would I love the opportunity to take them to see powerful speakers explain their struggles/experiences and speak to them in a way that I can’t, or in a way that it might hit them harder? Hell yes. Do they NEED to do this? No. This whole thread is bullshit and yes, the reason why change feels insurmountable. Half the people on this thread have just jumped to me being a racist instead of actually reading that I would love for more opportunities for conversation.
Yep your whole comments on this thread are a mess
Hardly. I think people aren’t willing to hear someone else’s harmless suggestions or they are too stubborn to care. Either way, I’m out.
“I don’t have to hear people’s political views.”
And then goes on to vomit yours…
And how to you “hear” kneeling, anyway? How is football being interrupted from being football? Yup. THIS is the unsettling, insidious logic of the VERY demographic that put Chump in the White House, who will screech “I’m not racist! I love Oprah!”
Congratulations, you played yourself. And the rest of us.
I’m going to say nice things today. Brooke Sheilds looks f’ing amazing, especially standing next to this tweaked out has-been with nothing constructive to contribute to the discussion.
OK, almost nice.
Carol Alt can kick rocks. Oh, Donny never hit on you like John Casablancas didn’t either, right?
I like that blue top with epaullettes but i wouldn’t wear the matching choker, and her crazy is coming out through the eyeballs.
The rest of it is inspiring with its tonedeafness and lack of introspection. In this national discussion on consent and power, she is still putting the onus on the woman – what did we do to deserve this. I can tell you sweetheart, we exist. That’s all it takes sometimes.
This is what a woman who has internalized toxic norms looks and sounds like.
Girl, on that same token you shouldn’t even be opening your mouth. If football players should just play football then you should own your place as a has-been 80s model no ones heard of. Stick to discussing Jane Fonda workout videos. Also, I am so over people hijacking the military and any connection to it and putting on it their own agenda. My fiancé is an Iraq war vet, doesn’t mean I get to order everyone to act a certain way. Also, since when are conservatives these days more patriotic than liberals?? They trash the flag, treat women practically the same as they do in the Middle East (I would know as a dual citizen of Iran) except instead of hijabs it’s daisy dukes but with the same objectification, they are against basic human/civil rights more often than not, combine church and state, shit on the socioeconomic poor and underprivileged. Since when are those American values?!? Rant. Over. Whoosah.
Nailed it. If these people were such patriots, they would care about their citizens.
You forgot Russia and even giving a sh$t that our democracy was f’ed with. Not even that is a rallying cry for conservatives anymore. Complete sell outs if they get to pass their gross agenda.
Sigh.
My BF and I attended the Take a Knee for Justice protest on Sunday here in Boston. The protest was organized to implore our AG Maura Healey to reopen several cases where POC were shot by police and the police went unpunished. It was a rainy and cold day and there were only like 20-30 of us at the state house listening to Hope Coleman (mother of Terrence Coleman http://lawyerscom.org/police-shooting-of-terrance-coleman-in-boston/) as she emotionally described how her son was gunned down by law enforcement. In the middle of Hope’s speech, some asshole drove by the state house yelling “USA! USA!” completely interrupting her when she was already barely holding it together emotionally.
Because being against systemic racism is “anti-patriotic” I guess.
We marched past neighborhoods in Boston where people had owned slaves and took a knee when we got to our final destination (where I live actually lol) only to have some bitchy middle-aged woman screaming at us as we kneeled, asking if we had permits.
Sigh.
I hate everyone.
Oh and Carol Alt can go f*ck herself.
Thank you for standing up.
This story is for all the “progressive” people in so-called Blue states who feel smug about their situation and think everything racist is confined to the South.
Time for that chat about Boston racism again…
Thanks, WATP, and yeah it’s called “systemic” for a reason–racism IS everywhere–even in so-called blue areas.
On that note, I recently listened to this podcast about Toronto https://theintercept.com/2017/10/18/intercepted-podcast-canada-is-racist-too/
which prompted me to research hate speech and acts of violence directed towards POC in Canada. Aside from Julian Jones (WHY was that not more or a story here in US??) and Dafonte Miller, there have been plenty of other disturbing instances. Admittedly, it was surprising to me as Canadians tend to make it seem like their country is a bastion of liberal acceptance, similar to how US blue staters see their home states.
It just goes to show you that racism infiltrates pockets of progressive areas EVERYWHERE.
As liberals we must do our best to combat it whether it is systemic, environmental, individual or institutional.
Because no city, state, or country is immune to racism. It is frighteningly pervasive.
Haven’t thought about Carol Alt in years, and I am not going to start now. Who thought an analysis of protests against state violence toward Black people from her was just what we needed? Okay, back to enjoying celebrity Halloween costumes! (Oh, and waiting for Harry to appear at the Obama Foundation Summit!!)
Haven’t given a thought to Carol Alt in, well, ever. Go away, nobody cares. BTW, I’m from a military family, too. Grew up on Army bases until I left for college. I support Take A Knee. Don’t try to make this about disrespecting the military, the flag, etc. Nothing but diversions.
@Jerusha. This is off topic, but how goes the Senate race in Alabama? I hope the National DNC stays away….they don’t really help.
Right now, tied in the polls. Which, in Alabama is amazing as it’s been decades since we’ve had a Democrat in the Senate. On the trump thread I posted about Doug and his platform. His platform is very sensible, something anybody could agree to, but in these times it seems ultra, ultra liberal. He needs donations. I’m sure that HomophobicMisogynisticXenophobicRacistCrackpot Moore will get backing from the Mercers and Kochs and will start a smear campaign soon.
Virginia governor and NJ governor races are extremely important too. Hope all 3 go for the Dems.
God, what a moron. Many people are from military families [ I am, for example] and do not deny others their civil rights. My strong guess is that many veterans have the same feeling as one with whom I just discussed this issue. They do not seek to be idolized. They just want to be treated fairly [VA benefits, medical treatment,etc.] The young men taking a knee are behaving in the one of the noblest traditions we possess, peaceful protest of a social evil.
Oh, Carol, we know you don’t go to a hockey game to hear political views, you go because you like hockey players
How about not turning sports into Triumph of the Will-type spectacles of mindless nationalisim?
Or, not have the national anthem be a “thing” at games anymore, period?
I hate the everything seems to be purity test of one’s patriotism.
Frosty, my compliments on that reference. Sadly, there are many in our great land who would not mind what you ironically suggest.
“Peoples’ true beliefs are coming to light and we’re seeing them for who they really are”
@Celebitchy. Thank you. This is what’s most damning. In my nievity, I gave people too much credit and had more faith in people’s intelligence and morals/value system. Not anymore. Too many people have shown who they really are and it hurts to know so many fellow Americans are nothing but self centered racist assholes. To hell with them all. I want nothing to do with any of them.
I’m thoroughly disgusted with any person that at this point doesn’t understand that not standing for the anthem is a protest against police brutality. Americans really need to do better.
…and WHO exactly cares what Carol Alt(Right) thinks about anything anyway?!? #movingon
Wow I really wish some people will not speak because it just makes me want to cancel them. She’s one of them. Oh yeah what happened to her face?
I don’t understand how people can interpret this kind of free speech as a lack of patriotism.
I know this is probably somewhere else on this thread but Carol, f-k off.
Funny on how much “advice” so many white folks have about how black people should protest death and police brutality but none have any ideas or interest in actually ending the disproportionate deaths, arrests, incarcerations and brutality. It’s almost like one set of people want change (black people/other POC) and another sets wants it to stay the same because they enjoy privileges the first group doesn’t. It’s almost like that white privilege whose very existence most white people deny actually exists lol.
It is patronizing and appalling. A protest isn’t a tea party, and it isn’t for the comfort of privileged white people. The language around this has been revealing, so it IS working.
Carol needs to shut it.
The players have some power and if they wanted to strike there would be nothing on Sundays, but they can’t stand kneeling because it shows that they don’t completely control the players.
I have a question – do people actually know what the players are kneeling for, or do they just think that it’s about protesting who the president is? Any bits that I’ve read in the news don’t seem to really spell it out, and it seems to me that people angry with the kneeling just think they are disrespecting the flag and the troops without actually knowing what they are kneeling for. I’m not American, so I don’t really see the messaging that you do.
People have been told, but they don’t want to deal with the issue that they’re actually protesting so they’ve made it about “disrespecting the flag”. They know it has nothing to do with the flag or veterans.
You know, if your career is essentially about being window dressing, you should consider emulating that endeavor in all regards.
Yeah, she’s a clueless racist, but also, I don’t believe she knows Trump that well and he never hit on her. I am going to call bs on that right there.
