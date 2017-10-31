Carol Alt on players taking a knee: ‘these gentlemen’ can use social media instead

True story: I unfriended my cousin on facebook for sharing an asinine meme, similar to this, which somehow measures veterans’ sacrifices against football players peacefully protesting police murdering unarmed black men. No one ever made that comparison except for racist a-holes who don’t even care about our troops and want to cut veterans’ benefits and healthcare. I can’t deal with those type of “conservatives” anymore, and anyone who continues to support Trump and his administration, anyone who denies white privilege or denies peoples’ right to protest, is racist, including my cousin. I’ll be nice to her face if I have to see her at an event but I will avoid her if possible, and unless she changes her tune I’ll forever see her that way. Peoples’ true beliefs are coming to light and we’re seeing them for who they really are.

Enter former Sports Illustrated model Carol Alt, who is politically “neutral” but who just thinks sports players should stick to social media instead of kneeling during the national anthem. Why can’t she just enjoy a game without having to think of “politics?” Won’t someone think of Carol Alt? Oh and she also has some advice for women so we don’t get raped.

Queens-born model Carol Alt doesn’t agree with the “take the knee” trend that’s popular in the NFL right now. “I’m from a military family,” she told Confidential. “I would much prefer to keep football, football. There are many ways to talk about equality and these gentlemen have social media. They have great forums in which to talk about social issues and political issues. For me, football is football. I’m a big hockey fan so I got to see a game, I don’t have to hear people’s political views.” Alt, 56, graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 1982 and has appeared on the cover of more than 500 magazines including Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Cosmopolitan. She was also a contestant on the 2008 edition of “The Celebrity Apprentice,” which featured Donald Trump as the judge. “I’ve known Donald Trump for 36 years,” she said. “I’m politically neutral,” adding that he never hit on her. In the wake of numerous allegations of sexual assault against producer Harvey Weinstein, the statuesque cover girl also says that she never entered a hotel room for a meeting with a male producer by herself and was always aware of the situation. “I would always have a girlfriend walk me to the door so the producer could see that somebody was with me and then she would wait outside,” she added. “I always did that bit of something. You always have to protect yourself, always…It’s better to be defensive in case [sexual assault] happens than to think you’re going into a situation, that it’s not going to happen and then it does and you don’t know how to respond.” Alt says she feels for all the victims of sexual assault who have told their stories in the last couple of weeks and that she too has been in horrible situations, remembering men who would “lean across and grab and kiss me.” The former wife of retired New York Rangers defenceman Ron Greschner remembers thinking, “Okay, what signal did I put out [that] they think they could do that? I would abruptly stand up and say, ‘It’s time to go,’ and head for the door.”

[From The NY Daily Mail]

Wow, an 80s model who makes me truly appreciate Christie Brinkley. “These gentlemen,” “those people,” “those black gentlemen,” “those inmates trying to run the prison.” F-ck you Carol Alt, f-ck all the people who will never get it. Their words will show which side of history they were on, and while I hope it doesn’t get bad enough that we have to revisit this at some point and say “wow they supported that atrocity” they’ve already revealed that they will. They’ve already revealed they’re willing to overlook so much and to criticize people for so little for the sake of keeping things exactly the same as they always were and denying other groups basic human rights.

Also, you can have a military background and support peaceful protest. That’s supposed to be what we fight for, right?