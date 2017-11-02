Bryan Cranston: It’s ‘egotistical’ for anyone to hope that Donald Trump fails

Bryan Cranston has a new movie, Last Flag Flying, where he plays a Vietnam Vet who takes a road trip with two veteran friends. The film was directed by Richard Linklater and also stars Steve Carell and Laurence Fishburne. The cast alone is what interests me. What does not interest me is this interview with Bryan Cranston, where he talks about how we shouldn’t root for Donald Trump to fail, because if Trump fails, the country fails. Spoiler: America has never failed so hard as when Trump was elected, so this idea that we still have further to fall IF Trump “fails” just seems… moot.
Whether he’s “anti-war”: “Yeah. I think we should all be anti-war, I think that should be our knee-jerk reaction. Diplomatic means to the very end should be explored, and war should be the absolute last option. And with Afghanistan and Iraq and now Syria, and it’s like, oh my god, when is it going to end? But what I think is wrong is the logic that if you’re against the war, then you’re against the troops. They’re not mutually exclusive. You can separate that. I just did a USO tour, and this generation has received a lot of comments that malign their character, like, “These lazy millennials just want to show up and get a trophy.” And what I found was just the opposite. The enlisted men and women that I met — mostly in the Army and Air Force, but some Navy and Marine — they were sharp, noble, energetic, courteous, thoughtful, duty-bound and patriotic.
On what he thinks of Trump now, after refusing to support Trump in the election: “It’s just astonishing to me. President Trump is not the person who I wanted to be in that office, and I’ve been very open about that. That being said, he is the president. If he fails, the country is in jeopardy. It would be egotistical for anyone to say, “I hope he fails.” To that person I would say, f–k you. Why would you want that? So you can be right? I don’t want him to fail. I want him to succeed. I do. I honestly do. … And if you’ve got a good idea that helps the country, oh man, I’m gonna support you. I don’t care if you’re a Republican and I’m a Democrat or whatever, I don’t care. A good idea’s a good idea. Let’s do that. We’ve got to get away from this idea that our country is political football, and someone with a different opinion is the enemy. Assume they love this country as much as you do, and there’s always room for improvement. How can we make it better?
Again, I hope Donald Trump fails. It’s not a matter of “if Trump fails, then the country fails too.” His election was the failure of America. It was the end of the republic as we know it. Nothing will ever be the same. Cranston can come to my house and personally tell me to go f–k myself and it will not change my desire to see this orange monster fail, hard and fast. I want to see him in jail. I want to see his children in jail. I want to see them all fail. When did Bryan Cranston get so… #NotAllDeplorables??
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Sigh, he’s another one who has always been a favorite of mine. Did NOT like his comments, at all.
But he is entitled to his opinion…in a way it makes sense. I feel like the more we want equality and stability in our country the more intolerant we become of the rights of others to be entitled to their views. We don’t agree to disagree anymore, we keep falling back to the very attitudes we don’t like. So yes, Trump is hated…but i think Cranston is trying to focus more on the unity of the country to bring ourselves out of the hole. He could spill out Trump hate like SO many others. But the reality is hate generates more hate and it fixes nothing. We need to focus more on how to make the best of a bad situation, instead of creating more negativity and division. Haven’t we had enough hate already? I appreciate someone in Hollywood who seems more focused on trying to find solutions or other ways to approach a situation. He is not supporting Trump, i think he is trying to think outside the hate box. We need to movd on from the hate, learn from our mistakes and create the change we want. My 5 cents.
Well if he’s entitled to speak his opinion, we’re entitled to speak ours back and the general opinion seems to be that his comments are dumb and that Trump is the one bringing negativity (via Twitter, daily) and not speaking up against it is collusion,
Agree @SNAP. I want us all to succeed. Together. That’s the only way this is gonna work. I no longer have the energy to wish ill of anyone.
Break the law, into jail you go. But you will no longer have the benefit of my emotions.
@Snap
I should have seen your comment first because you succinctly stated what I unfortunately put in an essay!😬
Of course he is entitled to his opinion, everyone is. But I will never accept Trump’s stolen presidency (and stolen Supreme Court pick) nor will I move on, because that’s what they (GOP) want us to do,
Trump has already failed and I can say F_ck you to Bryan because I am one of the people who hoped he failed. If he doesn’t fail then like someone said, racism succeeds, homophobia and xenophobia succeds, white supremacy succeeds. These are all the things Trump stands for. Hate generates hate, well how many times are we supposed to turn the other cheek, we only have two.
Totally agree, SNAP. Also that’s what I took away from his statement. I particularly agree with the football analogy.
The presidency and the country are not the same thing. We are not living in some ancient society in which “the land and the king are one.” Presidents come and go.Those rooting for Trump to succeed need to list just which policies they are supporting. Otherwise, the discussion is meaningless. How exactly do you want him to succeed? [for example, if by some miracle young Jared got Middle East Peace] If you mean, the republic still stands after four years? I am betting it will.
Thank you SNAP totally agree.
Also I guess people want him to succeed at deporting immigrants, not Europen immigrants but Mexicans. I guess they also want him not to fail at building that wall. They want him to not fail at ending Obama care. I hope he fails and fail miserably. He’s the worse thing that has happened to this country.
Good five cents if you asked me….All true. Thank you.
What would be dangerous is if Trump succeeds. That’s failure for the rest of us.
@SNAP the problem that I have with your statement is that there are too many instances now where any and all types of criticisms are called “hate.” I’ve seen this all over social media all the time, and unfortunately it’s used to try to shut people down when they have valid criticisms or concerns, or if they’re standing up for themselves. I don’t think it’s “hate” to call Trump and Co. what they are–blatent crooks, con artists who are hypocritical, bigoted, and racist and have no idea what they’re doing as far as politics are concerned. I also don’t think it’s “hate” to voice resistance loud and often. Sure, there are people who carry it too far, absolutely. And those people should be called out for it, too. Your comment kind of reminds me of why liberals/Democrats frustrate me too, albeit for different reasons. People who want to keep the peace even at the cost of justice and the safety of vulnerable groups. Unfortunately there has been a lot of that since the re-emergence of groups like the alt right, white supremacists, Nazis, etc. I can see why Dr King called the moderate the biggest challenge to change. As for wanting Trump to fail, I’m not sure what everyone else means, but when I say I want Trump to fail, I mean I want him to not succeed at being President and I want him out of office, whether it’s by impeachment or by not being re elected. He’s a disgrace. And the other posters at right, the damage has been done, and we can’t change that. We need to move forward. And we can’t do that with Orange-face in the office, and the current GOP leaders.
I get what he’s saying in that Trump’s failure could potentially result in nuclear war and that is unacceptable. But it’s kind of a paper tiger of an argument because Trump is doomed to fail regardless because he’s unqualified and a sociopath in mental decline to boot. I think the average person’s hope is that he’ll fail his way out of office very soon before he does anymore damage. Ego has nothing to do with it.
His thinking on this just isn’t very deep. It’s a logic leap to assume people want him to fail to be proven right. Like I said, people want him to fail out of office, the sooner the better. Maybe he’s not the sharpest tool in the shed.
Snap
This all the way. Perfect!
The rest. It just looks like whichever side is talking is trying to fight hate with hate in mob styles. Foolish and hypocritical.
The problem with the argument “we must all unify” is that real unity cannot be achieved without reconciling this country’s issues with race, class, gender, and all the other isms in between. For me this has never been about Democrats vs. Republicans. Both of these groups take advantage of people of color and low income communities. It’s like building a house, you can complete that project and make it look pretty, but if there are structural issues and the foundation is cracked that house won’t stand for long.
It’s very easy to simplify this as people fighting hate with hate, but the reality is that you do need to call out injustices. I am not rooting for Trump because his success is tied to the failure of marginalized communities. Bryan’s views come from a place of economic, gender, and racial privilege. And yes while he is entitled to it, it is also fair to argue that it comes from his lack of understanding what it is like to be at the receiving end of this administration’s racist policies.
Kizzy, Bravo. Often ,white, straight, middle class, cisgender people [I am one, but my daughter is gay] comfort themselves with simplistic sentiments like ” we are all in this together.” It is very difficult sometimes to see from the viewpoint of a person in a marginalized group. I have learned so much from my child. Thank you for a truly important post.
@kizzy, ahaha, I just wrote out this essay-length response that is similar to yours. Well-said, I completely agree!
+1,000,000 Thank you for trying to educate
It’s like he’s living in December 2016, when there were still a few naive idiots who were giving Trump the benefit of the doubt. That time has long since passed.
This. We’ve had almost a full year for these “good ideas” to materialize, and they haven’t. And they aren’t going to, because this administration has nothing but racism, sexism, destruction, and tax credits for the wealthy on its agenda.
In typical conditions, I agree with him that party shouldn’t matter and good ideas should be supported, and that we should want to succeed together. But these are not typical conditions. When one side’s idea of success hurts so many people, the economy, the environment, our relationships with other countries, etc, no, I do not want them to succeed. When the party in power got there as a puppet of a foreign power, no, I do not want them to succeed. You just can’t speak in generalities right now.
Lucy 2. I expressed something like this above. What specific policies do posters want to succeed?
Easy to talk when you are rich, white and privileged.
Exactly this. I am so disappointed in him
Yup. If Donald Trump is a “success” as president, it means that white supremacists are empowered, minorities hurt, women subjugated, the rich/poor divide widened, inequality, environmental destruction, alliances destroyed, and Russia emboldened. I absolutely do not want any of that to happen.
Exactly..what trump wants is not right for this, or any other, country. Evidently cranston doesn’t value the constitution, the word of law, a relationship with our allies, the environment, health care..a few of the things trump’s ‘success’ would jeopardize.
Yes, it’s a bit “I don’t personally like him but he’s looking for tax cuts for the wealthy, do let’s give him a chance!”
Must be nice not to think he will be horribly affected (as an old rich white dude) if these disgusting policies pass.
Please don’t call him old.
“His election was the failure of America.” Exactly.
I never thought he’d turn out to be this guy. One of my fave actors no more.
@ serene wolf I guess that whybwe shouldn’t idolize celebrities. They’re bound to dsappoint. There’s this one meme going around, I think it’s someone’s tweet and it said something like, 2016: all of your fave celebrities are dead 2017: all of your fave celebrities are dead to you.
Bryan is completely right. You folks who think “I hate Trump, therefore I hope he fails” is an emotional reaction that is harmful to everyone when the guy is running the country. Hoping your elected leader fails is hoping you all fail. It’s common sense.
I agree. I hate Trump but I certainly hope that we can make it through the next 4 years in one piece, then we can have the opportunity to elect a good president. Either that, or we impeach him but let’s not hope he’s runs our country into the ground just because we hate him.
Trump has already failed, on every level.
You’re right minx. Trump is a failure as a human being. He represents all things that are ugly.
People aren’t hoping Trump will fail in the sense of having a presidency that is bad for Americans and the world. We already know that his presidency is bad for Americans and the world. We already know that as both a human being and a president, Trump is a massive failure. We’re hoping his presidency will fail in the *political* sense — that he will be found out and removed through Constitutional means, as quickly and painlessly as possible.
Cranston isn’t distinguishing between the two, and he’s being willfully oblivious to the fact that with or without popular support, Trump is a disaster. No amount of “support” is going to make his presidency any stronger or successful.
Exactly right.
There is nothing that we have seen yet that suggests that Trump would even be able to “succeed,” in whatever that would mean–building his stupid wall? Extreme vetting? Tax cuts for millionaires? What is Cranston talking about.
The sooner he is out of office, the better for the United States and the world.
I loved Breaking Bad and Cranston in it; won’t be able to rewatch for awhile.
I want Trump and Pence to fail in their attempts to take away the rights of my gay child, those of the transgender troops, and the LGBT community in general. Silly me!! When people express” this don’t root for Trump to fail”, they need to be asked what, if anything, they have at stake.
I don’t want the country to fail, but I don’t want any of his policies to be passed or implemented. Best case scenario we make it the next 3 years intact b/c nothing gets done and elect someone who isn’t a complete piece of sh*t in 2020.
“Elect someone who isn’t a complete piece of shit’
How about setting the bar a lot higher for once? My fear is that Trump is going to be so unpopular that the Democrat heirachy are going to think that they can get away with forcing another corporate stooge on us because ‘They’re not as bad as Trump’ F*ck that. Trump is not the answer but either is another corporate stooge.
So you are hoping that Trump SUCCEEDS in kicking tens of millions off health insurance, removing all environmental protections, ending equal rights for minorities and the LGBT community, rescinding Roe v. Wade, building a multi-billion dollar white elephant across the southern border and nuking North Korea off the map?
Okely-dokely…
Elkie, Bravo.
But…but…the people in charge actually ARE the enemy, and they are using democracy as a political football. This isn’t about a difference of opinion; this is about liberal democracy versus white-supremacist, far-right church-based authoritarianism. There is no compromise, not with Nazis and certainly not with slavery.
To borrow from Hobbes’ view of the human condition, Trump’s presidency is already nasty and brutish. Now we need it to be short.
I love a great reference. And here’s two in a row!! Don’t mind me[ aging English professor.]
but you are in the chair blanche!
he has failed already, he fails every day. what is the point of these semantics? whatever i wish or hope isn’t changing anything!
lisa, this reference is the best !!
Don’t wish for Trump to fail. The line of succession is as follows:
Trump
Pence
Ryan
All of them suck. Just pray for strength of the Republic until 2020.
Sorry, can’t wait, that’s not quite how it works, and most of all we don’t get to choose favourites. If criminal investigation turns up criminals, people have to go and the American public will have to deal with its system in whatever way works within Constitutional limits. 2020 is too far away and Trump’s administration is far too destructive to put everything on the next presidential run. By that point voting rights may not exist, or martial law will have been implemented, or nuclear war underway. We just can’t wait because “But Pence is worse!” No he’s not.
I think I understand what he’s saying, that we can’t let our dislike of Trump allow us to hurt the nation by not recognizing a good idea when (IF!) he has one or by weakening an important institution in an effort to get rid of one guy. It’s the don’t cut off your nose to spite your face argument. I didn’t see where he supported anything Trump has said or done in his comments.
Trump’s victory has highlighted the dangers of the electoral system and of the vast scope of powers of the presidency. Cranston talked about the importance of diplomacy, for instance, and Trump has kneecapped our diplomatic core, likely leading to more armed conflict in the future (as well as a myriad of other, less obvious problems). If we’re to make changes to our system, we need to be careful not to make another Obama presidency impossible, for instance.
When Cranston said to “assume they love this country as much as you do and there’s always room for improvement” I think he meant that we can all respect the ideals of this nation, even if we have differing views of how to meet them. If every politician respected the Constitution as much as they ought, then differences between liberals and conservatives, Democrats and Republicans, etc, would be the genuine differences of considered thought and experiences and the ensuing civilized debates would yield well-crafted, beneficial public policy.
Getting rid of Trump works for me, though.
Cranston is referring to a different time in American politics when the 2 dominant parties did cooperate. Things have gotten increasingly partisan over the past few decades, and his head is in the past.
Getting rid of Trump will actually show strength in US governance, not weakness.
There is a difference between hoping for failure and knowing someone will fail. Trump doesn’t know anything about the constitution, how government works, or what the job of President is about. He just wanted rallies of screaming fans. He also has a history of being a failure.
well said
it doesnt matter what i want, i can see what is happening
No, I want most of his agenda to fail, because it’s bad for the country and not what I believe in.
Sell that movie, Bryan. It’s obvious you’re backtracking and trying to get the Republican base that loves these types of movies to show up for your movie.
Still love ya, though.
It’s egotistical for anyone to say it’s egotistical for wanting this administration to fail.
The fact is he’s failing and because of his failures the country is in jeopardy. Now it’s up to all citizens to do their part to make sure this never.ever.happens.again. Ever.
If he succeeds no one will have affordable health insurance, people like me will pay higher taxes, women will have less autonomy over their own bodies, the education system will sink to lower depths and the environment will literally be lighting on fire from oil and gas drilling.
But sure, America must succeed at building a wall that will further drive up our national debt, and deporting all brown people to make this melting pot white-chocolate colored because Gen Lee was a “good man”
Sit down!
Yes!
I don’t understand this argument.
He wants Trump’s Muslim ban to succeed? His repeal of the healthcare plan that insured millions of people? His tax cuts for the super wealthy? If Trump “succeeds,” all of these things happen. I get what he’s trying to say, but it just doesn’t work here. His argument is BS, IMO.
I’ve always liked him, but no.
Honestly, the election of Trump as President WAS America failing. I don’t think we could fail much worse than that.
I was really to cancel him on the headline alone, but yeah, I get it. This isn’t some vanity project that he will fail at and we all laugh about it. This one is damaging.
Did he give this interview in 2016???
*sigh*. This one is hard. As a foreigner who has lived and worked around the world and now resettling in the US, I sorta see where he’s coming from because a country’s leadership is wrapped up in the story and portrayal of that country. His failing is also viewed as the country failing. I think Bryan’s comments come from a place of seeing unity for the country in getting through something terrible together despite differences vs. being seen as weak because of disagreement splitting it’s political system at its core through impeachment. I feel he is contemplating this more long term and whollistically.
It seems to me that Trump won because of many who were fearful of change and progress they saw and others felt and expressed in this country. It’s like a yo-yo. Some are feeling liberated joy at their equality, freedoms and rights and fully expressing that for 8 years. This in turn makes others feel like they are not being treated fairly, their freedoms are limited, rights taken away and silenced. Truth be told, Obama’s presidency is really when I felt and saw the tide change in terms of a rise in hatred. Now, here comes someone who seems to be hearing and representing that group. They flood the polls and now you have your 45th president along with blatant racism, sexism, xenophobia. and other forms of hatred. I wish there were a middle ground where somehow people could figure out how to set aside differences and find common ground and good. It’s like no one is playing the game together anymore because each side is just trying to get and keep the ball and they’re even arguing about that on their own teams.😣 I think that’s where Cranston is coming from in his statement and he is free to express it. I know I’m reading into them but I’m trying to hear him even if we’re not on the exact same page.
This leads to a question I’ve long pondered, “If impeachment for Trump (i.e. his failure), then what?” I actually believe Trump’s candidacy/presidency has brought the snakes out of the grass. Lots of minorities have known there was bigotry, sexism, racism and other forms of hatred they subtly observed and experienced here. It was just always under the surface and reigned in. Now it’s in everyone’s faces, almost uninhibited and we know what and who we’re dealing with.
The week of the election had me a wreck. I was living in a country that changed before my eyes. I knew if he won many would be devastated and despondent but I had this gnawing fear that if Hilary won there would be riots and political unrest- her supporters just aren’t the kind that I feel respond with violence. We have already seen the hatred and violence of those who have supported him this year. If he is impeached what would his supporters do then? Further, who would lead next in a way that is superior to what he is doing? I’d almost rather a negotiation to temper down if he isn’t impeached to give 3 years of transition to recovery and training for suitable POTUS candidates to appease the masses and shorten his leash. However, he’s such a self-indulged, self-centric, loose cannon with little self-awareness and compassion (I kinda wonder if he has a mental illness) there’s no telling if he’ll truly comply or just find smaller rebellions and ways to embarrass those he “leads”. I guess a small victory could be insisting he cease tweeting….
I told my husband recently that the 2016 elections kicked over the big rocks in the garden. Now all the nasty, creepy-crawly things — that have always been there — are exposed. I won’t say that it’s a good thing, but we do have the resources to identify the pests and work to eradicate them. I hope. It’s easily going to be another 20 years to fix this Trumpocalypse.
Excellent observations GreyMatter. And you should TM Trumpocalypse… if it’s not already. 😄
“As a foreigner who has lived and worked around the world and now resettling in the US, I sorta see where he’s coming from because a country’s leadership is wrapped up in the story and portrayal of that country. His failing is also viewed as the country failing.”
I think this is an astute observation.
I don’t know. Nancy Pelosi’s saying not to get stuck on impeaching trump now, and I tend to agree – midterms are just around the corner and so far the dems seem to have done little to take back seats they lost or take advantage of disenchantment with the twitter troll.
https://www.politico.com/story/2017/11/01/trump-impeachment-talk-pelosi-244336
Spoken like someone who doesn’t get that Donald Trump’s definition of success harms millions of people.
Wasn’t this the guy who said he would leave the USA if Trump won? Hmmm…..
It doesn’t matter if anyone is hoping, wanting or wishing Drumpf to fail; he’s failing regardless. Bigly.
Good point.
I don’t think anybody WANTED him to fail. It would have been nice if he’d surprised us and not failed. Put down his phone, acted with some sense of decorum and within the realm of normalcy and ability to work with others on both sides of the aisle. But it’s a non-issue, because he already HAS failed. So the point is moot. He’s failed bigly, and the country is only going to get worse if it’s not ended soon. Just like it’s best to catch cancer early and start aggressive treatment if possible; we can see the cancer (Donald Trump) why let it grow and fester and get worse? That makes no sense. Weird, though, how white men of privilege are always more willing to give him a pass.
Maybe I missed it but I have not heard anyone saying that they want Trump to fail. But I do recall various people saying they were hoping that President Obama would fail.
When the only thing that Grump wants to accomplish is to undo everything that the previous president did that is just appalling because a lot of protections for the environment are going away. People are not going to have the coverage that they need among a lot of other things. Basic human rights. Even civility has been diminished by Trump.
I hope I can see somewhere that 8 years ago he said the same thing about President Obama.
I wanted Trump to fail. And his children. And his son-in-law. They’re all just so… annoyingly smug. Combine that smug with their ignorance, and omg. And seeing that smugness fall off their ignorant faces would be amusing to me. (I didn’t necessarily have these same feelings towards the other Republicans even though I suspect they all hold the same problematic views — i.e anti-middle-class, anti-choice, anti-migrant, anti-er-human). Trump’s personality takes over everything, and I feel like smacking him. Ditto for his supporters — why are so many of them so personally annoying? I would assume anyone who likes Ted Cruz or Marco Rubio needs their head examined, yet I probably don’t have the same visceral reaction to their supporters. On my own personal level, rather than taking the issues of the country into consideration, I could see how I am being egotistical.
Therefore, I do sort of think Cranston makes a valid point. If you take him literally word for word, yeah, you’ll be offended. But if you see the larger implications of what he’s saying, I don’t think what he’s saying is necessarily invalid. But I might be projecting my own personality and how I’ve reacted to Trump and HIS personality and his supporters’ personalities on to what Cranston is saying.
The only part where I think Cranston’s argument has problems is where he assumes Donald Trump might have a good idea to offer. That’s the problem — Trump doesn’t have any good ideas, and therefore, there’s nothing for anybody to support.
What a fool. He’s cancelled as far as I’m concerned.
It’s NOT egotistical to hope that Bigly fails – in this case, failure hopefully means impeachment. Impeachment – for someone who regularly craps all over our Constitution. Wanting someone like that to fail isn’t egotistical. It’s patriotic.
America can only benefit from having someone competent take over.
Wanting or not wanting him to fail is irrelevant at this point. He HAS failed, and is continuing to do so. Only someone who is deliberately sticking their head in the sand would say things like this at this juncture.
I’m not down for the mansplaining, Bryan. The link to the Jezebel story about how the country really is stressed due to the tiny-handed orange one shows that White males are the least stressed. So his opinion probably comes from a less imminent mind-set about current, and upcoming, chaos and hate than the rest of us. However. my first thought was our despot has already failed and the quicker he fails more the sooner we can rebuild. So, in my Samuel L. Jackson voice, yes he deserves to fail and I hope he burns in hell. Although, I think for popular vote loser being in office is kind of hell for him and he yearns to be free of it.
Excuse my more better grammar.
N.O.P.E.
If being egotistical is wrong, I don’t wanna be right.
The orange harpy is already a yuge fail. Now I just want to see him go down for it.
If Donald trump succeeds the country will be the worse for it . Treason NEEDS to fail. Collusion with a foreign government NEEDS to fail. Corruption on the level that it is practiced within the higbest level of this administration NEEDS TO FAIL. And fail so spectacularly tbat no one tries it again. If the United States of America is going to succeed as a free democratic union, Donald Trump and every lying, cheating, money grubbing snake that colluded to steal this election, making a mokery of our rules and laws… they all need. to. fail.
Adding: love Bryan, but dude. Do better.
I think he is right. This “fighting” against Trump has people behaving agressively and thinking win-lose , all in the name of self-defence. Because somehow Trump represents all that is wrong with America. Black and white thinking, no pun intended. This guy has been elected by the same system that elected Obama. I don’t understand the duble standard.
Totally agree w him. I didn’t vote Obama, but supported him. The media is relentless on trump and meanwhile the real danger is terrorism in New York who we allowed in our country by lottery! That should be the headline!
Trump failing would be worse for the US than if he were to stay in office: Pence. The best bet is to win the midterms next year and win POTUS in 2020. Obviously any illegal stuff (collusion etc) needs to be pursued to the full extent of the law, but impeachment would be drawn out and destabilising, and you REALLY don’t want Pence. Defeat them at the ballot box. Good luck to the Dems!
