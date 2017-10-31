“Predator Harvey Weinstein thinks he’s a martyr for social change” links

Harvey Weinstein allegedly believes he’s a “martyr for social change.” [Jezebel]
I enjoy Claire Foy, but she has the oddest style. [Go Fug Yourself]
Gal Gadot is so photogenic, it hurts. [Celebslam]
Federal judge blocks Donald Trump’s transgender-military ban. [OMG Blog]
Camille Grammer is engaged! [Wonderwall]
Gwyneth Paltrow went as a Se7en spoiler for Halloween. [LaineyGossip]
The name of the Jersey Shore spinoff does not roll off the tongue. [Dlisted]
Angelina Jolie stopped for an ice cream cone. [JustJared]
I enjoy the fact that Jon Bon Jovi & Bette Midler are friends. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Oh boy… this psychopath is still on the loose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It takes a special kind of serial rapist to view himself as a martyr.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s repulsive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I initially called him a sociopath, I believe the term is serial rapist. He should go away…to jail!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the first time Goopy ever made me legit laugh. Excellent costume.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t care what he has to say. Why isn’t he in jail? He could escape. He could influence the witnesses. He is powerful and rich and he should be in police custody.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just read Daryl Hannah’s terrifying story about him during the KILL BILL promotion.
UMa Thurman’s silence is deafening.
I can’t imagine that he left her (Uma) alone….
Did Uma do anything after Kill Bill? Did HW ruin her career as well in retaliation ?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This guy needs to STFU.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is some bullshit, I hope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought martyrs had to die before being martyred? 🤔
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gwyneth really outdid herself. The scariest thing about her costume is the timely allegations that Kevin Spacey really is a monster.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hah, I know. I was just thinking that was an amusing but highly unfortunately timed costume.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If it turns out that he’s an instrument for serious change, then it will be the one good thing that he’s done, albeit unintentionally and inadvertently, in his sick, perverted and sorry life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse