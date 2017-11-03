Adam Driver spilled some spoiler-y tea about The Last Jedi & Rey’s background

Adam Driver might be a Tilda Swinton-esque shape-shifter. In some photos and movies, I swear he’s rather hot. In other moments, he just looks so… rough and unappealing. This British GQ cover is good, though. This is good work and he sort of giving me “hot neighbor guy” vibes. Like, he’s someone you would actually know in real life. Anyway, Driver covers British GQ because of The Last Jedi, out in December. I have no idea what we’re going to learn about these new characters, but I suspect that we’ll be finding out a lot more about Rey. As such, Driver maybe let a little spoiler fly out. Don’t read any further if you don’t want JEDI SPOILERS.

On the layers of the Star Wars characters: Driver was drawn to an idea that JJ Abrams, who wrote and directed The Force Awakens, had. The man behind the mask was not a man at all, but rather a young person struggling to come of age. “I remember the initial conversations about having things ‘skinned’,” Driver recalls, “peeling away layers to evolve into other people, and the person Kylo’s pretending to be on the outside is not who he is. He’s a vulnerable kid who doesn’t know where to put his energy, but when he puts his mask on, suddenly, he’s playing a role. JJ had that idea initially and I think Rian took it to the next level….You have, also, the hidden identity of this princess who’s hiding who she really is so she can survive and Kylo Ren and her hiding behind these artifices.” On the death of Carrie Fisher: Like the rest of the cast, Driver was shaken by the actress’ death last December at age 60. “It’s hard to talk about it without saying generic things,” he says. “Like, ‘It’s shocking,’ but it was. Or ‘It’s incredibly sad,’ which it is. I mean, it is all of those things.” On Carrie Fisher’s advice before a Comic-Con event: He recalls Fisher’s wit on display at Comic-Con before the release of The Force Awakens. “The whole cast was downstairs in a conference room, talking through what’s supposed to happen at this big event. She was like, ‘Just pretend you’re down to earth. People love that sh-t.’” Driver pauses for a moment then laughs. “So now I pretend I’m down to earth and you know what? People really do love that sh-t. They eat it up.”

[From British GQ]

I mean… this was expected. Most people who saw The Force Awakens theorized that Rey has some kind of Skywalker blood, and by that I mean… Rey is related to Luke and Leia somehow, as both Luke and Leia are royal, the children of Queen Padme Amidala. If Rey is a princess, that would likely make her Leia’s daughter, if only because Luke never seemed to acknowledge any royal title for himself. The better question is this though: how are they going to explain all of this? Because I don’t even believe that Rey knows who she is, really. She’s not hiding the fact that she’s a princess: she’s been waiting for someone to come to her and tell her who she is.