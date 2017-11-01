Teresa Giudice: ‘Bitch’ Sofia Vergara should be nicer because she’s an immigrant

Sofia Vergara is a big deal. She’s been the highest-paid woman in television for years, she has several lucrative businesses, she’s beyond rich and she’s easily one of the most popular women in North and South America. Teresa Giudice is not a big deal. Teresa got out of prison around Christmas 2015 and ever since, she’s been just as trashy and dumb as always. She’s still on Real Housewives of New Jersey too, in case you missed that. Anyway, Teresa and Sofia were somehow invited to the same event. And Teresa claims that Sofia was a complete “bitch” to her and now Teresa hates Sofia. Also: Teresa thinks that because Sofia is an immigrant, she should be nicer. Oh, this is going to be good.

Teresa Giudice called Sofia Vergara a “bitch” in a rant Tuesday about her experience meeting the Modern Family star – and said that Vergara should be nicer because she’s an immigrant. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was appearing at a “Housewives Reality Check” event alongside her RHONJ castmates Siggy Flicker, Dolores Catania and Danielle Staub in Mohegan Sun, Connecticut, when she popped off on the Hollywood star — whom Giudice named as her “worst celebrity encounter.” “I can’t stand her, sorry,” Giudice said, in video captured by fans and published by TMZ. “I hate to say that, because I’m Italian, she’s Colombian. She has an accent, she has more of an accent than me. You would think that she would be nice — she’s an immigrant!” Giudice, 45, was born in New Jersey to parents who emigrated from Italy. She went on to say that the two met backstage at an event. “We’re in the green room and my publicist from Bravo was like, ‘You’re going to run into Sofia so you’re going to take pictures together,’ ” Giudice said. ” ‘Alright, that’s fine.’ I never ask for a picture because I’m so not like that. I don’t care.” When they did go to take the picture, Vergara, 45, posed in front of Giudice, the RHONJ alumna claimed. “She didn’t want to take a picture,” Giudice said. “And I was just like… ‘I didn’t even do anything.’ And I was so mad at myself because I was like, ‘Bitch, I don’t even want to take a picture with you!’ ” Afterward, Giudice’s makeup artist Priscilla DiStasio overheard Vergara allegedly say “Why’d you make me take a picture with that woman?” “Priscilla heard it and Priscilla’s freaking out,” Giudice said. “I can’t believe that bitch said that, I can’t stand her!”

If you were Sofia Vergara, wouldn’t you wonder why someone asked you to take a photo with Teresa Giudice too? I’m not clear on a few things. One, do we know if Sofia actually knew that Teresa is a reality-star/Real Housewife? Sofia could have honestly been asking “why did I take a photo with that woman, who is she?” Two, I hope that Sofia stands in front of everybody now whenever she poses for photos. That will make the Golden Globes extra fun in January!! Three, why exactly should Sofia be “nice” because she’s an immigrant? I don’t get the logic there – like, Sofia should be grateful that a natural-born American citizen deigns to pose for a photo with an immigrant?

Anyway, E! News had an exclusive follow-up, in which a source says Sofia doesn’t give a f–k about any of this and: “This is such nonsense. Those two shouldn’t even be in the same category.” Teresa also doubled-down on the “immigrant” stuff, telling Us Weekly: “I was disappointed and hurt in the way she treated me…I found it to be very rude and condescending given the fact that I had just met her, and I wasn’t the one asking for the photo. I figured that because we both shared very humble upbringings with families that emigrated to this country, she would have had more humility.” I love it when someone who has gone to prison for dozens of counts of bank, mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud gives an immigrant a lecture on respect and humility. It’s super-classy.