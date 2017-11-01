Teresa Giudice: ‘Bitch’ Sofia Vergara should be nicer because she’s an immigrant

Sofia Vergara is a big deal. She’s been the highest-paid woman in television for years, she has several lucrative businesses, she’s beyond rich and she’s easily one of the most popular women in North and South America. Teresa Giudice is not a big deal. Teresa got out of prison around Christmas 2015 and ever since, she’s been just as trashy and dumb as always. She’s still on Real Housewives of New Jersey too, in case you missed that. Anyway, Teresa and Sofia were somehow invited to the same event. And Teresa claims that Sofia was a complete “bitch” to her and now Teresa hates Sofia. Also: Teresa thinks that because Sofia is an immigrant, she should be nicer. Oh, this is going to be good.
Teresa Giudice called Sofia Vergara a “bitch” in a rant Tuesday about her experience meeting the Modern Family star – and said that Vergara should be nicer because she’s an immigrant. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was appearing at a “Housewives Reality Check” event alongside her RHONJ castmates Siggy Flicker, Dolores Catania and Danielle Staub in Mohegan Sun, Connecticut, when she popped off on the Hollywood star — whom Giudice named as her “worst celebrity encounter.”
“I can’t stand her, sorry,” Giudice said, in video captured by fans and published by TMZ. “I hate to say that, because I’m Italian, she’s Colombian. She has an accent, she has more of an accent than me. You would think that she would be nice — she’s an immigrant!” Giudice, 45, was born in New Jersey to parents who emigrated from Italy.
She went on to say that the two met backstage at an event. “We’re in the green room and my publicist from Bravo was like, ‘You’re going to run into Sofia so you’re going to take pictures together,’ ” Giudice said. ” ‘Alright, that’s fine.’ I never ask for a picture because I’m so not like that. I don’t care.” When they did go to take the picture, Vergara, 45, posed in front of Giudice, the RHONJ alumna claimed. “She didn’t want to take a picture,” Giudice said. “And I was just like… ‘I didn’t even do anything.’ And I was so mad at myself because I was like, ‘Bitch, I don’t even want to take a picture with you!’ ”
Afterward, Giudice’s makeup artist Priscilla DiStasio overheard Vergara allegedly say “Why’d you make me take a picture with that woman?”
“Priscilla heard it and Priscilla’s freaking out,” Giudice said. “I can’t believe that bitch said that, I can’t stand her!”
If you were Sofia Vergara, wouldn’t you wonder why someone asked you to take a photo with Teresa Giudice too? I’m not clear on a few things. One, do we know if Sofia actually knew that Teresa is a reality-star/Real Housewife? Sofia could have honestly been asking “why did I take a photo with that woman, who is she?” Two, I hope that Sofia stands in front of everybody now whenever she poses for photos. That will make the Golden Globes extra fun in January!! Three, why exactly should Sofia be “nice” because she’s an immigrant? I don’t get the logic there – like, Sofia should be grateful that a natural-born American citizen deigns to pose for a photo with an immigrant?
Anyway, E! News had an exclusive follow-up, in which a source says Sofia doesn’t give a f–k about any of this and: “This is such nonsense. Those two shouldn’t even be in the same category.” Teresa also doubled-down on the “immigrant” stuff, telling Us Weekly: “I was disappointed and hurt in the way she treated me…I found it to be very rude and condescending given the fact that I had just met her, and I wasn’t the one asking for the photo. I figured that because we both shared very humble upbringings with families that emigrated to this country, she would have had more humility.” I love it when someone who has gone to prison for dozens of counts of bank, mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud gives an immigrant a lecture on respect and humility. It’s super-classy.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
Guess somebody wasn’t getting enough attention…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
and is jealous that a prettier, more successful (and one who has actual talent) woman didn’t know who she was.
I suspect that the immigrant nonsense is along the lines of “she should be nice because we ALLOW her to stay in our country”. typical xenophobia.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And coming from an Italian-American is quite rich. I watched a documentary about Ellis Island and how after WW1, America limited the amount of immigrants from Italy, Poland, Russia, etc. The Americans at the time were REALLY racist in regards to those groups at the time.
I am Polish-American, so I was like, wow, if my grandparents hadn’t arrived before WW1, I wouldn’t be here right now!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s exactly what it is, whatWHAT.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My grandparents came from Poland after WWII and my great grandparents came from Italy before WW1. Italian Americans that live in Jersey and Long Island (I’m using my own family and family friends as examples) can be very racist and xenophobic. Lots of them (including my dad and step mom) love Trump. The fact that Italian’s were called wops (white on paper) and discriminated against is kind of ironic, but the area of Jersey she is from is notorious for that behavior. I’m not at all surprised that idiot would be xenophobic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah, it’s a “know your place, FOREIGNER” slur.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This lady was born in USA, not in Italy. I struggle to see how she could have an Italian accent. She’s a xenophobic American, not an immigrant.
And I wish she could stop even saying she’s Italian (even if she legally might be, as second-generation Italian immigrants can apply for a passport) because, as an Italian, I am deeply offended that someone this trashy could have originated in my same country.
Thank God we got rid of your ilk Mrs Giudice, and very sad for the Americans who have to bear your presence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I in no way wish to defend this woman, but I took her comment another way.
I thought she meant that she expected some sort of comradery because they were both new-ish to the country. A first-generation immigrant can still feel very much like an immigrant.
Just saying that her comment didn’t necessarily mean that she thought Vergara should be grateful. It could be read different ways.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. I’m not a Sofia fan per se, but she was adorable in Big Trouble, and I’ve loved her as a comedy actor ever since. And let me get REALLY petty right now, because I had a morning shot of vodka and I’m really annoyed by this nasty person insulting a hardworking, successful woman: If Sofia is a bitch for being annoyed/disgusted at having to have a photo taken with a convicted criminal (unfortunately no conviction for her criminal application of eye makeup – yikes) then I aspire to be even bitchier.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can honestly say that if it weren’t for this site, I doubt I’d know who Teresa Giudice is. She seems really annoying and needs to take several seats.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here–never seen any of the ‘housewives’ shows, and I get the feeling I haven’t missed much
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never seen one either. No loss.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw a few against my will, and they are stupid. The women are horrible and crass with no shame. That was years and years ago, and I haven’t seen one show since.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
right?! you made your fame as a tacky, low-class “housewife” on a reality show. sitdownandshutup.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I only know her from this site, and because their “beach house” was in my town. The “beach house” that was several miles from the actual beach, and was foreclosed on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. Only know her from this site and only remember her because, jail and no forehead.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL re no forehead. It’s SO TRUE!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Teresa who? Seriously I never watched a housewife show. I knew her from this site because she and her hubby looked gross and tacky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s rich coming from a convicted felon…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And a general all-around idiot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. I was just going to say, When your biography includes “got out of prison around Christmas 2015,” you are lucky to be invited anywhere.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOVE the picture of Sofia you used, like “bye, bitch”. Also, it’s true they’re not in the same category. Sofia is a working actress, Teresa is a con artist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not only that difference, but she’s nice,as is the whole cast of the show (not something I think someone would be able to say about any of the RH shows, from what I gather). Modern family used to tape their school scenes at the elementary school I taught at in Mar Vista. As a “thank you” for taking over our auditorium and Teachers’ Lounge, they let us grab lunch at their catering trucks, and peek in on filming. Everyone on set (crew and actors) were *very* nice to us.
So yeah, not buying what the Con Artist is selling. Someone just wants more attention.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Correct me if I’m wrong. but when this all first started there wasn’t there talk that her husband could be deported? What established star, as Sofia is, would want a picture with ANY Real Housewife?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He will be deported. He is not a US citizen, and the federal offenses he committed render him deportable and ineligible to return to the US again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not talks…will. As soon as his sentence is over he’s back to Italy.
Also talk about class you defrauded the government. That’s not even touching the crap behavior from the show (including against her in law for daring to be on her show)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for the info. Don’t really keep up with Real Housewives (any of them). Just ironic that she talks about Sofia being grateful because she’s an immigrant and shouldn’t be a b!tch when her husband (who is an immigrant also) has done much worse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. Probably the best “advice for immigrants” is to not commit federal crimes that will lead to you being deported. That’s a little more important than being “nice”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He will be and he is a big slime ball. These idiots are “local celebrities” in Jersey. I prefer the Mob Wives women lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Teresa is just pissed Sofia didn’t know who she was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s always been a horrible, garbage person with awful, bigoted views. I wish they’d keep her in the pokey.
These Real Housewives are always upset when people who actually did something to achieve their success don’t want to be seen with them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have a seat trick. She didn’t want a picture with you. Please.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Teresa is as clueless and classless as they come but I believe it went down the way she claimed. I can see Vergara playing the queen with the peasants. Imagine what she says about meet and greets with fans in private. Team no one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sofia is actually a very nice person. I met her before she became big in America. She has been known in the Hispanic market for a long time. I also know several people who work at The Breakers where she had her wedding and she was super nice to all the people who worked there and all her guest seemed to adore her. She is a very hardworking and genuinely nice person, just because she didn’t want to take a picture with a table flipping greedy felon housewife does not mean she is horrible. Also why are we to believe said housewife who lied to financial institutions and the government just so she could buy her tacky crap.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sophia doesn’t owe a picture to this person. It’s not like taking a picture with a fan. She obviously doesn’t want to be associated with RH brand and it’s obvious why.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Sophia knows that she is famous and rich because of her fans. Never hear a bad fan interaction with her. But how many people want to pose with a Real Housewife who is best known for being trashy. I’m a nobody but would be embarrassed to be caught dead posing with anyone from the RH franchise. They are know for accomplishing nothing. My friends would roll their eyes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I think Sofia knew TG was connected to that sleazy show – or that TG immediately told her who she was – and Sofia didn’t want to pose with such a sleazy character.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Duly noted and I am not defending Teresa. I simply believe it went down the way she said. I also think Vergara didn’t know who Teresa was at first which makes the alleged cattiness worse, imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never been here for Sofía but Teresa Greedydouchy needs to have several seats
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here. Way back when I watched the NJ housewives. I saw the episode where she flipped the table cursing with her filthy mouth with her kids in the room. She is such trailer trash, she and her let’s take turns in prison husband. I know less about Sofia, but from now on I am her fan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have no idea who this woman is, but this headline intrigued so I clicked and now I know who she is…xenophobic trash.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s trash but not xenophobic trash. Xenophobia is an intense mistrust or dislike of foreigners. Teresa was attempting to draw a comparison between them because they are both immigrants, more or less. She was insinuating that people who have been fortunate enough to achieve success in America should be a little more humble and gracious. Hilarious, I know, but there it is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are NOT both immigrants. Giudice was born in New Jersey to immigrant parents. Giudice went on to commit tax fraud and evasion against the country that let her parents in and gave them all the opportunity to build the life they had – and that she threw away.
Vergara, on the other hand, is an immigrant, who came to this country, worked hard, made lots of money, and – going by the fact that her financial status is widely reported and the IRS hasn’t busted down her door – pays her damn taxes.
Kind of makes Giudice’s entire hissy fit more hilarious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s used to people kissing her ass and she met someone who didn’t care.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who? The Jersey housewife? I assume that is who you mean.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG, I can totally imagine Sofia asking someone next to her: “who’s that hairy puta anyway?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just LOL’ed at work over that one
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lmao!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She should be nicer considering she’s a felon.
I thought Teresa was very proud of her italian roots (her parents are immigrants!!!), I guess that’s just as fake as her accounting books.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t her husband an immigrant who will be deported once he gets out of prison?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Teresa’s husband is also an immigrant that will likely be deported after his prison sentence -_-
Hypocritical AF!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apparently yes, he’ll be deported once he completes his prison sentence unless he gets a break. I hope his parents kept up his Italian. He was just a baby when they brought him here. For some reason they never went through the citizenship process for him, although later his parents became citizens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
the felon with the cro magnon hairline is ignorant trash
“she has more of an accent than me”
not sure why she even has an accent since she is from here (since she made that distinction over and over)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Came to day the same thing about the accent. Uh, you were born and schooled in America. She wasn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg I shouldn’t be laughing at the Cro Magnon bit… 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was just going to ask about that, so she was born and raised in America…she’s American not Italian. I friend of mine is Italian – as in Italian citizen born and raised and she tells me that it’s a pet peeve for Italians when Americans call themselves Italian, when they usually don’t even speak the language. She said that when Italian-Americans visit Italy, Italians will consider them American only.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t stand her. Just to be clear. But her parents are immigrants, so she is a first-generation Italian-American. Most likely she has a lot of relatives there. But some people say that and they are barely half but only claim the Italian part.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just want to see the photo. It seems reasonable to ask why you were made to take a picture with someone if that person has no interest in posing with you. I don’t think that is rude. Maybe I’m just rude…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone is throwing all of her toys out the pram. Teresa thinks quite highly of herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have met Sofia, her husband, son and several more of her family members. They were seated next to us in a restaurant when they were here for her son’s graduation from Emerson, what for them was clearly a joyous family event. And she was absolutely lovely and charming to everyone around. Whoever this Teresa person is, she can keep her stupidity to herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I’ve heard “very kind” about Sofia from multiple sources.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lololol. What in the world does Sofia Vergara being an immigrant have to do with her not taking a pic with Teresa? We really are in Trump’s America.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her husband is an Italian citizen who is in prison for fraud. Not exactly the kind of immigrant that is welcome. What a dumbo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
oh and i totally forgot her husband isn’t here legally
so was he humble and grateful when he became a criminal? GTFO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s legal, just not a citizen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“The two shouldn’t even be in the same category?” Please! They are both in entertainment, they are both brining in viewers for their networks, both are acting to make sure they get paid. So take it down a bit, Sofia’s team. Get off of your high horse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, theresa is a felon and Sophia is not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sofia is an actress who has been in both the North American and South American market, acting modeling and hustling to get her career going which she then has funneled into marketing gigs and business ventures. Racist, xenophobic beyotch is a reality show participant made famous for being classless, talentless and shameless. Yes, these two women are not in the same category and or league. The only person riding said horse is the person shouting about immigrants and how important she thinks she is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
so, both “being in entertainment” puts them on the same level IN entertainment?
so, Paris Hilton and Meryl Streep are equals? Kim K and Nicole Kidman? Lindsay Lohan and Emma Stone? Octomom and Angelina Jolie?
all equals, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is exactly what I’m saying. They are all circus bears in the best sense of that word and those who are at the “top” of the brunch would be the first to reiterate that. It’s only the wannabies who take themselves as seriously as Vergara does. You don’t want to take picture with someone? Have the guts and gracefully decline. I haven’t seen Vergara carry a single serious/big movie yet. She has one big show and she is milking it right now. It doesn’t make her holier than the rest of them in the business.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“wannabe”? um, no, she isn’t a wannabe. she the highest paid female TV star on one of the top shows on tv. not to mention her numerous endorsements and business deals.
so, what you’re saying about them being equal is simply not accurate. I suppose you can call it your “opinion”, but your opinion is based on fallacies. this trick isn’t an “actress”…oh, I know that a lot of “reality” tv is scripted, but she IS NOT AN ACTRESS WITH A CRAFT. she’s “playing” herself…a felonious, foul-mouthed, tacky, rude b*tch who is given lines to support that “character”.
As opposed to Vergara who busted her ass for years to make it where she is.
no, not on the same level no matter how hard you try to sell it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
1) HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHgaspHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
2) Your stupid is showing again…Unless you are a Native American, *bitch*, you are an immigrant, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll be honest, if I were Sophia I would ask the same question. TG is trash and Sophia wants nothing to do with her, not even a picture. Because who knows what gossip will Spring up due to those two being in a photo looking cozy. And in Hollywood your brand is EVERYTHING. Why tarnish your image with trash. And TG should know to humble herself. And that is why is D list. And I hate to break it to TG we are all immigrants to the US – except for the Native Americans. She should keep her mouth shut. She doesn’t have to show her stupidity every time we see her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t even want to be in the same room as TG, never mind take a picture with her!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Came to say the exact same thing. Perhaps Sophia knew who she was, what she’s done and decided “absolutely not”. If I were her, knowing what little I do about TG, hell no would I want to be associated with her, or her “brand”.
And holy casual racism/xenophobia – She should be nicer because she’s an immigrant? WTF is that all about?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would not want to be photographed next to that convicted felon either. And that trashy housewife can take her xenophobic bs and shove it in … well, you know where ^^
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t her husband also an immigrant? Also… Isn’t he a criminal who’s facing deportation?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I understood her feeling like Sofia was rude to her and that Sofia thought she was above her, because I’ve always gotten that vibe from Sofia (and I’ve followed her careers since the mid-90s when she was in Univision, but Teresa lost me when she went into the immigrant stuff. At first I thought ok she’s trying to relate to Sofia that’s nice and then she went on about how Sofia SHOULD be nice because she’s an immigrant? No. Sofia SHOULD be nice because it’s courtesy. She’s not obligated to be nice on account of her being an immigrant. If that’s the case, Teresa SHOULD be nice to any celebrity, regardless of how they act, because she’s untalented and lucky to even be in their presence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her parents are ESL italian speaking immigrants. Her jailed husband is a resident, not a citizen, and there were rumors that he could have his green card revoked and be deported back to Italy after he gets out of prison. She needs to shut it about immigrants “being nice”. You know who is “nice” Teresa? People who don’t cheat the system to look rich for a tv show or are nativists because they themselves “happen” to be citizens but come from a family of immigrants.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also side eye Teresa for saying she named her daughter after Melania Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is comic gold. She named her daughter after Mrs. Trump. Wow. Like I said, she just needs to keep quiet. Silence Is Golden should be her mantra.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a weird and misguided statement. I wonder if she meant that because they both have foreign roots they should be nice to each other, as a sisterhood kind of mentality? It’s still ridiculous.
I’ve heard from people that know her that Sofia Vergara is very unpleasant though. Two taxi drivers that work with ABC have mentioned her me as their worst celebrity passenger. I think that because of her Moden Family role and her usually public attitude makes people believe she’s like that in real life and are disappointed to see she’s different.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Teresa Giudice is so unfortunate. In character and presentation. Gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most of Teresa’s family are immigrants! Her parents, whom barely could speak English on the show, her felon husband who was too dumb to get his citizenship as a child or teenager after moving here when he was 2 years old, Rosie and Kathie’s (her cousins) mom (her aunt). Unlike Teresa, despite being fameous in South America since she was a teen model, it took a lot of hard work, talent and drive for years for Sofia to get the roles and fame she deserves now! I remember the shitty tv but parts and tiny roles in crap movies she did before she started getting better parts. It’s incredivky hard for any woman, especially ethnic women to get leading roles on tv and movies. And Sofia can speak better English, is better educated than Teresa who was born and went to school here! Teresa can’t pronounce words properly. All of her books are ghost written. It took her to flip a table on season 1 to get fameous amongst people who watch reality shows. Oh, and Teresa is a felon and fraud who still doesn’t realize what she and Joe did hurt other people and doesn’t care that she did. She just cares she was caught or was too dumb to realize what docs she was signing so she wouldn’t have to live in someone’s old house but live in that new, incredibly ugly monster house.
Report this comment as spam or abuse