Please enjoy PM Justin Trudeau’s ‘Sexy Clark Kent’ Halloween costume

Generally speaking, I would hope that most politicians would have better uses for their time than playing dress-up for Halloween. Like, I would be appalled if I learned that Donald Trump or Paul Ryan or Mitch McConnell took the time to shed their human forms and spend Halloween in their real-life pumpkin, ghoul and turtle forms respectively. So why do I make an exception for Justin Trudeau? Is it just because I like him and he’s hot? Perhaps. He also has smallish kids at home, so that’s a factor. Plus, his Halloween costume was actually 100% on-point, just the right balance of fun/silly and appropriate for his position. Trudeau went as Clark Kent, with his Superman secret identity lurking underneath his lovely suit. Trudeau showed off his costume IN FRENCH:

Justin Trudeau arrived for House duties today dressed as Clark Kent for Halloween. (via CBC News) pic.twitter.com/iCjUxVov73 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 31, 2017

Hot. Very hot. As I said on Twitter, I hope no one shows this video to Ivanka Trump. She might beg her father to appoint her ambassador to Justin Trudeau’s Fine Ass in perpetuity.

The Prime Minister would have been an excellent model, right? Mostly catalogue work, I suspect, but there’s no shame in that. I would linger on his turtleneck modeling in the LL Bean catalogue.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images