Please enjoy PM Justin Trudeau’s ‘Sexy Clark Kent’ Halloween costume
  • November 01, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Photos

Generally speaking, I would hope that most politicians would have better uses for their time than playing dress-up for Halloween. Like, I would be appalled if I learned that Donald Trump or Paul Ryan or Mitch McConnell took the time to shed their human forms and spend Halloween in their real-life pumpkin, ghoul and turtle forms respectively. So why do I make an exception for Justin Trudeau? Is it just because I like him and he’s hot? Perhaps. He also has smallish kids at home, so that’s a factor. Plus, his Halloween costume was actually 100% on-point, just the right balance of fun/silly and appropriate for his position. Trudeau went as Clark Kent, with his Superman secret identity lurking underneath his lovely suit. Trudeau showed off his costume IN FRENCH:

Hot. Very hot. As I said on Twitter, I hope no one shows this video to Ivanka Trump. She might beg her father to appoint her ambassador to Justin Trudeau’s Fine Ass in perpetuity.

The Prime Minister would have been an excellent model, right? Mostly catalogue work, I suspect, but there’s no shame in that. I would linger on his turtleneck modeling in the LL Bean catalogue.

Photos courtesy of Getty, Instagram.

 

43 Responses to “Please enjoy PM Justin Trudeau’s ‘Sexy Clark Kent’ Halloween costume”

  1. Ib says:
    November 1, 2017 at 7:19 am

    🤤

    Reply
  2. Indiana Joanna says:
    November 1, 2017 at 7:21 am

    LOL

    Reply
  3. hnmmom says:
    November 1, 2017 at 7:23 am

    Going to put myself in peril right now… Save me, Superman!

    Reply
  4. Who ARE these people? says:
    November 1, 2017 at 7:26 am

    He was on his way to Question Period in Parliament and then went trick or treating with his kids and wife.

    Not the first to recall that his father dated Margot Kidder, who played Lois Lane to Christopher Reeve’s Superman.

    Reply
  5. The New Classic says:
    November 1, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Any costume he wears would be sexy. 🙌🏻

    *Bites lip*

    Reply
  6. kNY says:
    November 1, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Guys who don’t usually wear glasses who then put on glasses are my kryptonite. *dead*

    Reply
  7. Lolo86lf says:
    November 1, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Is Kyle Griffin gay? Although I do not blame him for liking Justin, he is just so appealing to the eye. Even straight men like Justin.

    Reply
  8. Redgrl says:
    November 1, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Canadian here – love him!

    Reply
  9. Lucy2 says:
    November 1, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Yowza.

    We should use this to our advantage- can he lie and promise Ivanka refuge at his place in Canada if she flips on everyone? She may do it!

    Reply
  10. lala says:
    November 1, 2017 at 7:44 am

    I’m not a huge Justin fan (but hey he is miles and miles better than our last PM) but I do love the fact that he and his wife makes dressing up as a family for Halloween a thing, it’s really cute

    Reply
  11. Lee says:
    November 1, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Light-hearted and adorable ❤️

    Reply
  12. Kathleen says:
    November 1, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Honestly, I have always really related to Lois Lane because I too would like to be the best and most successful woman at my job and have everyone’s professional respect and then go home at night to THAT. In my head, Lois purposefully jumps off buildings bc she views it as some kind of foreplay. #goals

    Reply
  13. robyn says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:45 am

    The flattened hairdo isn’t the best look for Justin but what a clever costume for someone who so often must wear a suit. I love the idea. Actually, it takes super skills from lots of people to right some wrongs in Canada and around the world. At least I get the sense Justin is trying and a force for good in the world, unlike Trump who bumbled himself, and his country, into the dark side.

    I think Canada needs to be wary of the same problems as the US with fake negative comments about him on common platforms where foreign hostile agents are trying to sway public opinion and elections. These are scary times and there is great uncertainty about what’s real and not. This situation with Trump revealed there are hidden hostile agendas everywhere. I wish superman were real.

    Reply
  14. Jenna says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Ohh you should post of photo of his costume from last year. Swoon worthy…

    Reply
  15. Annetommy says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:55 am

    This man…..😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍

    Reply
  16. Lindy says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:56 am

    He really is incredibly hot. I am not usually a celebrity crush girl but this one? Yeah. All day long.

    Reply
  17. dttimes2 says:
    November 1, 2017 at 9:10 am

    YAY i sent ya’all a link on this last night – YUMMY – the previous Pm would never have done this – of course he was a Robot all year long so why be in costume lol

    Reply
  18. Wellsie says:
    November 1, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Justin can be so embarrassing. Leave the costumes and socks for a bit JT, and get to work on the promises you made. And I’d also love it if someone could help him with public speaking. I know he’s better than some leaders right now (looking at you OrangeDouche!) but we can do better.

    Reply
    • caty13 says:
      November 1, 2017 at 9:54 am

      Well you are def in the minority of being embarrassed dear. And if dressing up on halloween is embarrassing you must be pretty staid and not a lot of fun.

      Reply
      • Wellsie says:
        November 1, 2017 at 11:09 am

        You think? I know his approval rating is only down slightly, but I voted for him and I am disappointed so little has been accomplished so far (like water and housing for northern communities and voting reform).

        I love dressing up for Hallowe’en but I think the optics of a PM dressing up as Clark Kent/Superman aren’t great. Could just me be!

      • SilverUnicorn says:
        November 1, 2017 at 12:53 pm

        Wellsie, can we swap places? Please?
        You might adore a PM like Theresa May… (fascist, xenophobic, robotic, useless, she’s everyone’s cup of tea, really) 😂😂 UK is going down so fast under her ‘rule’ that we might need a parachute as big as Africa to avoid the whole country violently hits the ground.

        There’s no perfect PM in the world (as they are all politicians), but honestly you’ve one of the best. If a Halloween costume is what you define embarrassing, imagine what you would have said under Berlusconi as a PM (I am originally from Italy; he damaged Italy and its reputation for about 3 decades)

    • Alison says:
      November 1, 2017 at 10:20 am

      Really? I think he’s one of the best PMs we’ve had in a very long time. HARPER WAS EMBARRASSING. But I’m near JTs age and grew up with him in my world. I know a lot of people who work with him and I’m proud of the work they are doing. It’s a ridiculously difficult job. The fact that he can bring some realness to the role is refreshing. Our last PM was horrible person and I suspect a robot.

      Reply
  19. Pedro45 says:
    November 1, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Aww. Ivanka has a new screensaver.

    Reply
  20. Bdot says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Western Canadian here, where he is (largely) openly detested. I wish he would put this much effort into actual progressive work for the entire Country, not just the East. He has had such a negative impact from B.C – Manitoba, it’s actually a generally avoided topic with many as it’s so upsetting.

    …and work on his public speaking. He represents our Country! I could give a sh*t about his appearance. I want Harper back.

    Reply
    • Alison says:
      November 1, 2017 at 10:24 am

      You don’t want Harper back, you want the oil sector and all the wealth that came with it back. He obviously doesn’t sit as well on the west coast because he’s french first. Or do you hate that he is trying to resolve so much devastation with the indigenous/First Nations people? Do you hate that he is a feminist?

      Reply
      • Oh-Dear says:
        November 1, 2017 at 10:44 am

        It’s definitely not because he is French. There are many French communities in the west, especially in Manitoba and Alberta. It is because he is overtly Eastern Canadian oriented in his policies and can’t figure out how to represent the whole country. Look at Quebec Hydro and Bombardier as examples of how Eastern companies receive bailouts and exemptions companies in the west would never receive.

      • Plantpal says:
        November 1, 2017 at 10:50 am

        nope, @Alison, we hate that he is pushing through a pipeline we don’t want, forcing us to have 4 times as many ships in our harbour all carrying poisonous bitumen (which sinks and is impossible to clean up). It’s not the oil sector, or all the wealth that came with it. It’s that we wanted him to protect our veterans (he PROMISED) and hasn’t done anything. He’s not french first, by the way. He’s 100% bilingual, as was his Dad. Harper wasn’t, but made a recognizable effort. We in Western Canada are proud of the efforts towards reconciliation with our First Nations people, also one of the reasons he was elected. I don’t think anyone hates that he is making every effort to be a feminist and overcome his very privileged, very white, very wealthy upbringing. He’s had some crap in his personal life that has helped make him relatable. For BC, here in Western Canada, it’s pretty much the veterans situation and the pipeline that is ruining his rep. As a Toastmaster, I also wish he would learn the benefits of a pause, vs Uh, um fillers. But in truth, I don’t want Mr. Harper back either. A blend of the two might be perfect!

      • Peanut says:
        November 1, 2017 at 11:07 am

        Harper was no great ally to Oil and Gas either, actually.

        And no, people in “the West” have no issues with JT being French, Feminist, or standing up for Indigenous rights and trying to mend past wrongs. Those things are all great, I’m proud to have a PM like JT. People are angry here because he doesn’t care about the West issues and he’s taxing the crap out of us. Haha

      • Wellsie says:
        November 1, 2017 at 11:19 am

        I want to double down that the public speaking thing has nothing do to with being Francophone. It’s the pauses like PlantPal mentioned and a kind of put on gravitas I find he overuses. Basically, nit-picking but I’m a stickler for leaders and public speaking.

        He’s good…. but why not ask for him to do better? It’s okay to say we want more from him… they won’t put Harper back in centreblock just because we’re complaining about JT, I swear.

    • Leskat says:
      November 1, 2017 at 11:12 am

      Fellow Western Canadian here and I have been slightly warming to Trudeau in the last little bit. I can’t say I support him, but he’s raised the profile of Canada mostly because he’s seen as young and vibrant and good looking. I still think he hates Alberta as much as his old dad did, but he keeps it under wraps a little more.

      Reply
  21. Skittlebrau says:
    November 1, 2017 at 11:03 am

    I love that his little guy went as a female cartoon character, dress and all (Skye from Paw Patrol).

    Reply
  22. Mazzie says:
    November 1, 2017 at 11:28 am

    Over this, says this Canadian.

    Reply

