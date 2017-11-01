Hope Hicks is scheduled to give a day-long interview to the FBI this month

Hope Hicks is the current White House Communications Director. She is, I believe, 28 or 29 years old. Her old work experience is working for Donald Trump, first as his assistant in Trump Tower, then as his catch-all “Girl Friday” on the campaign and in the White House, and now she’s in charge of, like, all White House statements and messaging. To say that this woman is in over her head is a gross understatement. Also gross: the fact that everyone gets mistress vibes from her. Hope Hicks is one of the few (if only) people who can calm Trump’s temper tantrums. She goes everywhere with him, from his few foreign trips to his many golf club trips and more. She’s been by his side more consistently than Melania. And now Hope Hicks will be interviewed by Robert Mueller. Oh, this is gonna be GOOD.

President Donald Trump’s longtime aide and current communications director, Hope Hicks, is scheduled to speak with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team in mid-November, following the president’s trip to Asia, multiple people familiar with the schedule told POLITICO. Mueller’s team is also expected to interview three or four other current White House officials as early as this week, according to an administration official.

Mueller’s team already has interviewed former aides, including Trump’s first chief of staff Reince Priebus and former press secretary Sean Spicer. But the latest round of interviews appears to mark a new phase of the investigation — hauling in current administration officials for daylong depositions.

“Nothing about recent events alters the White House’s commitment to fully cooperate with the office of the special counsel,” White House lawyer Ty Cobb, said Tuesday in an interview. The White House currently expects Mueller to wrap up his interviews by Thanksgiving.

Hicks, 28, one in a small group of aides who has been at Trump’s side and in the room since before he launched his presidential campaign, has long been expected to be called as a witness. Earlier this fall, she retained a personal attorney, Robert Trout. But her scheduled interview comes just as allies of the president, including former chief strategist Steve Bannon, have been pressuring Trump and his lawyers to find ways to undercut Mueller’s investigation — especially after the White House was blindsided by criminal charges filed against three former Trump campaign aides on Monday.

I suspect that if Mueller hasn’t already spoken to Hope Hicks, that means he already has the goods on Hope and he plans on nailing her to the wall throughout her deposition. Keep in mind, when all is said and done, most of these people won’t be going to prison for treason. They’ll be serving time for sh-t like “lying to the FBI” and “making false statements.” Considering Hope Hicks has been by Trump’s side for every meeting and every phone call throughout the campaign and in the White House, what do you wanna bet that Hope Hicks either ends up arrested or becoming a cooperating witness? (Or both.)

Also: there’s another former Trump campaign official who is now known to be “cooperating” with the investigation. The official is Sam Clovis, who was Trump’s choice to be the Department of Agriculture’s chief scientist. Clovis was questioned last week and testified for the grand jury.

119 Responses to “Hope Hicks is scheduled to give a day-long interview to the FBI this month”

  1. Lenn says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Please dear lord, give us the joy of this whole administration going down in flames.

    Reply
  2. Indiana Joanna says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:07 am

    This woman gives off such Stepford wife vibes that I always expect her to levitate five inches from the ground. She had no discernible personality, intellect, or character.

    And, yes, she is so out of her depth that baby fists is simply dictating what she does. She will plead the fifth. She will not be honest.

    Reply
    • HadToChangeMyName says:
      November 1, 2017 at 8:13 am

      The people in this administration are so arrogant that they won’t plead the Fifth. They think they can lie with a straight face and get away with it. Which is why they are all (hopefully) going to go down. The only one who has been in politics long enough to evade questions and not answer directly (so as to not incriminate himself) is Pence.

      Reply
    • Nicole says:
      November 1, 2017 at 8:16 am

      If trump wasn’t the president I suspect she would be his next wife already

      Reply
    • Belle Epoch says:
      November 1, 2017 at 8:29 am

      “Communications Director”? Does that make her the boss of lying liar Sarah Huckabee Sanders? Does she post 45’s tweets for him? How many years has she been his intermediary? Apparently calls go to her, and she knows EVERYTHING. That doesn’t mean she is smart.

      I agree they will all lie under oath. They’ve all lied already in one way or another (like “forgetting” to report investments or meetings). I hope they all burn.

      Reply
      • lightpurple says:
        November 1, 2017 at 8:57 am

        Yes, she is Sarah’s boss.

      • Who ARE these people? says:
        November 1, 2017 at 9:02 am

        Seems like one of her responsibilities was to be part of a kind of tweeting relay team. You know that takes a lot of skill and judgment.

      • littlemissnaughty says:
        November 1, 2017 at 9:29 am

        I kinda missed that she had been made CD, that’s hilarious. She has NO qualifications whatsoever, no experience either. It’s appalling and funny at the same time. I think there’s a separate guy for the social media stuff but I’m pretty sure those tweets are ALL the results of DT taking his phone with him during “bathroom” time.

      • Who ARE these people? says:
        November 1, 2017 at 9:34 am

        I can’t link now but check Wikipedia on her for the explanation of official tweets.

      • ELX says:
        November 1, 2017 at 11:17 am

        After the Scaramuchi debacle when they had no one else, they shoehorned her into the job. Of course Trump’s staff is bottom of the barrel—he has no connections, acts like a mafia don, and no serious person wants to risk their reputation or deal with the kegal mess. Mark my words, AML is the key to this— good old fashioned monetary crime, and of course, perjury. This is not the NYC Real Estate arena they are used to—a settlement and an NDA will not make this go away.

      • MC2 says:
        November 1, 2017 at 11:17 am

        I hate Sarah so thinking about her having to go to Hope Hicks as a subordinate makes me happy. And then they can all rot in hell- together in a very small room preferably.

      • jwoolman says:
        November 1, 2017 at 12:17 pm

        I wonder if that’s why Sarah has seemed more sour since Spicer left. She may have expected to be offered the job of Communications Director herself.

      • Another Anne says:
        November 1, 2017 at 12:19 pm

        A completely inexperienced, unqualified person being the WH Communications Director explains a LOT.

      • Cran says:
        November 1, 2017 at 12:37 pm

        From what I’ve read Hope first worked at Ivanka’s company and was recommended to Trump. She is from a prominent, socially active family in Connecticut. Trump has met her family and IIRC has spent social time with them at their home.

        I agree she is unqualified. Media reported that in her roll as campaign press secretary she seemed annoyed that reporters expected her to respond to emails and questions. She appeared to to define her function as saying what Trump told her to say and the reporters job was to print that. She seemed to rarely answer questions or function as a “traditional” press secretary.

        As Communications Director I understood the job was to craft the message and direct the rollout. To manage the messaging. I think she fits Trumps profile. She is pleasing to his eye and causes no ripples in the water. It’s also been reported that she is very loyal. I’ve also heard he sees her as another daughter. The Tiffany he never had. Lol.

    • Megan says:
      November 1, 2017 at 9:17 am

      She may be out of her depth, but no one else will take the job. Spicer tried desperately to recruit someone to fill the role and there were no takers.

      Reply
    • Esmom says:
      November 1, 2017 at 9:21 am

      Just this morning I was thinking (again) how depressing it is that these people have zero qualms with lying constantly about anything and everything. How do we get past this? Will truth ever matter again? I’m just beside myself. So of course I don’t think she’ll be honest about anything. That’s how they roll in Trumplandia.

      Reply
    • Reef says:
      November 1, 2017 at 9:30 am

      Not trying to be contrarian but how do you know that? This woman is literal blank slate. All we definitively know is she’s the “Trump whisperer” – what exactly that means is pure conjecture. As leaky as that WH is I’m shocked something more definitive hasn’t been divulged about her.

      Reply
    • HH says:
      November 1, 2017 at 12:38 pm

      Given that the bar is already so low in the Trump Administration, I’m actually not that perturbed by her. One, it’s hard to have an opinion on her because she does stay out of the spotlight. Two, she’s only 28, so I actually get why she took the position(s) that she has. She is perhaps the only person to be working in the Trump WH who is coming off unscathed due to her strategically backing out of the spotlight. She’s playing her cards right. Furthermore–and in recognition of the low bar–I’d rather have her than Ivanka Trump. Hope Hicks is clearly loyal to Team/Brand Trump and we don’t hear leaks from her. Whereas, Ivanka is trying to be Team Trump, Team Women, Team Liberal all at once through her interviews and strategic leaks. I get annoyed when people try to walk a rope when there isn’t one to walk. I don’t think this administration should be propped up, but if you’re going to do so, then be all in.

      Reply
  3. Eric says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:08 am

    This could be the time, as I stated yesterday, for all aides in the WH to be bailing the sinking SS Trumptanic.

    Mueller now has AT LEAST two cooperating witnesses (“covfefe boy” George and Prison’s BF Sam Clovis).

    I’ve been saying for 3 months it going to be a wonderful Christmas! All those Orange lights! Fresh Covfefe! Dotard presents!

    Reply
    • Christin says:
      November 1, 2017 at 8:34 am

      I thought you were being wonderfully optimistic with the Christmas prediction, but it’s looking more likely that a few more names will be on our presents by then.

      Wonder if Miss Eye Candy’s attorney fees are being paid by the campaign or maybe those Bigly leftover inauguration funds? I cannot understand why these people don’t understand history and the legal risk they have, just for a temporary title and perks.

      Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      November 1, 2017 at 8:52 am

      I read a commentary on this sh*t show and it said this…by announcing Papadopoulos’ “cooperation”, and the rumors that he wore a wire…this is going to drive the already chaotic WH into super paranoia mode. as in, you don’t know if the person sitting next to you is wearing wire, if they’re talking to Mueller, if they’re cooperating and spilling all they know…

      it’s going to make the WH THAT MUCH MORE shambolic. awesome.

      Reply
  4. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:15 am

    For some reason, I think she or Ivanka are going to be the true downfall of this administration.

    Ivanka cause she is so much like her traitorous father and wants to be around to raise her kids, and this evil looking woman who is either lying about her age or always seems to be in the wrong lighting that ages her like milk in the Gobi desert.

    Hope may be working for wolves but that does not mean she is as clever or extremely lucky as some of her bosses. She better start talking to save herself, Dumo would sell her down the river in a heart beat if he thought it would save himself.

    Reply
    • Handwoven says:
      November 1, 2017 at 8:30 am

      Let’s not attack her looks.

      Reply
      • Annetommy says:
        November 1, 2017 at 8:45 am

        Yep, I’m going to do that. She looks 40. She must be really really good at her job and work really really hard to have reached such a senior position at such a young age. It’s obviously taken its toll. Sorry / not sorry.

      • Kitten says:
        November 1, 2017 at 9:15 am

        LOL @ Annetommy

        Commenter: “Be nice!!!!”
        Annetommy: “NOPE.”

      • Aiobhan Targaryen says:
        November 1, 2017 at 9:24 am

        @Handwoven.

        Keep It. She looks old and is about to go to jail or is at least about to be publically humiliated. Me pointing out the truth doesn’t change anything.

        I am not going to make polite comments about someone who would not afford me the same.

      • Angela82 says:
        November 1, 2017 at 10:12 am

        But people attack Trump’s looks all the time. In fact most have no issue attacking men’s looks. Usually I try to be the bigger person when it comes to aging and weight but I have no problem saying a grifter that uses her looks to get by and is working for an administration out to destroy the US , if not the world, looks like a plastic haggard 40 yr old. Same reason I have no issue attacking SHS’s atrocious make up and fashion. It doesn’t help Hicks is playing the “sexy” role and the only reason she got a job she is woefully unqualified for is her “good” looks and being sicko Trump’s “Mel-anka 2.0″.

      • magnoliarose says:
        November 1, 2017 at 11:13 am

        @Handwoven
        Usually, I would back you up. But this chick accepted a job in the Nazi administration, so she is not afforded any decency or correctness. She looks like an exhausted 45-year-old with Norma Desmond make up.

        There is something off and fraudulent about her, but I can’t figure it out quite yet. Her backstory and appearance aren’t making much sense. A New Englander choosing to go to SMU in Dallas makes no sense. They like to mention she is from Greenwich, but she acts more like a southern sorority girl, and they call her a teen model, but it is a huge stretch. She emulates Ivanka when no one I have ever known would do that so…hmmm.

      • Who ARE These People? says:
        November 1, 2017 at 12:28 pm

        Being from Greenwich doesn’t make her a New Englander…Greenwich is just an upscale suburb in the NYC Metro area, filled with corporate fat cats like her dad, who did PR for Exxon and Big Tobacco. SMU is a perfect school for rich debs like her – money and sororities, like you say. She also played lacrosse, maybe they had a good team or they gave her some $ or something. It’s not a local school only, and her family would know it through their Big Oil connections in Texas.

        She’s real. She really did some preteen modeling work. She just came from money and corruption and managed to land a job with someone else rich and corrupt, who became a role model. No one YOU know would emulate Ivanka but enough other people fell for her act for many years that the Ballad of Hope Hicks is entirely plausible.

  5. adastraperaspera says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:15 am

    I strongly suspect that she is too arrogant to realize she can’t win a match with Mueller. That thought makes me very happy!

    Reply
  6. lala says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:15 am

    she looks bizarrely like Melania in that first photo.

    Reply
  7. Lucy says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:20 am

    I’m just gonna say: Evil Duchess Kate Realness!!!

    Reply
  8. grabbyhands says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Gross. Those pictures – that is the face of a woman who knows she is being groomed for wifey spot #4 and is okay with it.

    Reply
  9. IlsaLund says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:23 am

    I agree with Kaiser. Most of the convictions will be for perjury (lying and giving false statements). I’m also hoping that, ala Manafort, some ironclad tax evasion and money laundering convictions happen. But for Trump, NY State should be the one to nail him on the financial crimes so he can’t wiggle out of them. That’s what has Trump scared the most….the uncovering of all his dirty financial dealings.

    And yes, this young stepford wife is most likely Trump’s side piece.

    Reply
  10. Annabelle Bronstein says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:31 am

    I’m just wondering what privilege she will try to assert to get out of answering questions. She isn’t entitled to attorney-client privilege (like Jeff Sessions), nor spousal privilege (like Melania), and campaign communications aren’t usually classified. I guess she will have to go with 1-2-3-4 FIF!

    Reply
  11. Who ARE these people? says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Saw somewhere that her father did PR for big oil, tobacco. ..lying for wealthy scumbags is all she knows.

    Reply
  12. Rapunzel says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:33 am

    28 or 29? Maybe 10 years ago, honey.

    Reply
    • Who ARE these people? says:
      November 1, 2017 at 8:49 am

      She just turned 29. She is a pure product of wealthy corporate America, raised in Greenwich CT, went to SMU, teen model, got a PR job for Ivanka and became Trump’s hand-picked pretty young thing. The Wikipedia bio is interesting. She only knows money, corruption and life in the upper crust.

      Wasn’t she on the plane when trump dictated Donny’s excuse note for the June 2016 meeting?

      Reply
      • lightpurple says:
        November 1, 2017 at 9:02 am

        Yes, she was.

        And since we’re bringing up Jr’s excuse note. His Halloween tweet in which he exploited his own kid to demonstrate that he did not understand Halloween, socialism or the difference between “too” and “to” blew up in his stupid face last night and it was glorious.

      • Esmom says:
        November 1, 2017 at 9:32 am

        lightpurple, don’t get me started on Junior’s tweet from last night. Just when I thought a Trump couldn’t be more nasty, petty or stupid, he sent the bar down several notches. I was so happy to see him destroyed so soundly.

        Can you imagine the offspring of any other POTUS being anywhere near as undignified, idiotic or downright mean and partisan and in such a public way? And use his little toddler to do it?? I was truly floored.

      • Anastasia says:
        November 1, 2017 at 9:55 am

        She grew up in CT but went to SMU?

        LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLL!!!!!!!!

      • third ginger says:
        November 1, 2017 at 10:10 am

        Echoing the LOL, Anastasia.

      • Kitten says:
        November 1, 2017 at 10:17 am

        THIS: https://twitter.com/HoarseWisperer/status/925500778550386688

        Best burn ever.

      • magnoliarose says:
        November 1, 2017 at 11:44 am

        @Anastasia
        I said it up thread. I see others find her background as absurd as I do. L.O.L indeed.
        She is unquestionably not upper crust, especially in Greenwich. Not only did she go to public school but she didn’t even go to any of the usual suspects as far as college goes. Vassar, Wellesley, Sarrah Lawrence, Smith, Yale, Princeton, Harvard, Holy Cross, Columbia, Barnard, Brown and then all of the excellent state schools in New England and New York. Amherst or Middlebury. I could go on and on.
        SMU. The girl is shady. Something is not adding up.
        Trump is considered a tacky gangster vulgarian loud mouth with corrupt dealings with B movie Eastern Euro villains. No way is she how they are trying to make her seem.

        I read she modeled for Ivanka aka Eva Braun von Trump’s haute couture line that was shown during Staten Island Fashion Week. Along with a few of those Housewives from Jersey and a Mob wife.

      • Who ARE These People? says:
        November 1, 2017 at 12:35 pm

        If she didn’t get into the NY/NE schools then maybe she was just too stupid? SMU
        is not some little podunk school. It would have been known to her dad’s Big Oil connections. And if you’re raised in Greenwich $$$, you can go to public school because it’s likely to be excellent.

  13. Big D says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Definitely doing her.

    Reply
  14. third ginger says:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:58 am

    I always do a little research on these ghastly people. Her rise to power is ALL about family connections. I am sad [for me,at least] to report that she majored in English, a language the WH has banned.

    Reply
    • Angela82 says:
      November 1, 2017 at 10:51 am

      Someone on twitter responded to Kumail Najiiani’s tweet last night. Kumail had corrected Jr’s incorrect use of “to”. The tweet in response said he [Kumail] was petty. Apparently correct grammar is now a petty issue in this country. A country where white people complain about immigrants not speaking English. *eye roll*

      Reply
      • jwoolman says:
        November 1, 2017 at 12:37 pm

        Well, complaining about grammar and spelling in tweets is actually rather petty… And I say that even though my paying work depends on careful proofreading. I am procrastinating from that task right now.

        There are many reasons even I can’t be perfect any more online (autocorrect is the devil, small screen, wonky connections making editing difficult or impossible). Although I would expect someone in his position to run everything past an editor simply because he’s going to get such comments if he makes any mistakes. Ditto for The Donald Sr.

  15. TheOtherOne says:
    November 1, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Maybe she can explain, as comm director, why Jared keeps going to Saudi Arabia and if we the American taxpayer is paying for this!

    Reply
  16. Betsy says:
    November 1, 2017 at 9:36 am

    She looks like Hillary Rhoda if Hillary Rhoda had her soul replaced by an evil imp.

    Reply
  17. Jaina says:
    November 1, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Oh goodie. Well if 29 is too young for a man-child to know not to lie to the FBI I hope 28 isn’t too young for a woman-child to know not to lie to the FBI.

    Because it sure would be sweet for her to get arrested for perjury and then have to make that deal.

    Forget right or wrong, this right here is why I wouldn’t want to work for Trump. Nothing is worth putting yourself in that position.

    Reply
  18. Tiffany says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:11 am

    That header photo creeps me out for 2 reasons. It looks like there is no life behind those eyes and she is a dead ringer for Melania.

    Reply
  19. Gen says:
    November 1, 2017 at 11:29 am

    This is very superficial, but is anyone noticing her feet? They are so pale… It’s like she’s wearing self-tanner stockings that end at her ankles. It makes me think her whole look is just a suit she unzips and steps out of at the end of the day.

    Reply
  20. Gen says:
    November 1, 2017 at 11:29 am

    This is very superficial, but is anyone noticing her feet? They are so pale… It’s like she’s wearing self-tanner stockings that end at her ankles. It makes me think her whole look is just a suit she unzips and steps out of at the end of the day.

    Reply
  21. Jaded says:
    November 1, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    This should clear up all the mystery behind Hopeless Hicks…. https://www.salon.com/2017/09/23/who-in-the-hell-is-hope-hicks/

    Reply
  22. robyn says:
    November 1, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    Hope Hicks after all these years has stuck with Trump who has always been an awful bully and so much more that’s despicable. I don’t have much “hope” that she’ll turn on Trump at this stage of the game. She’ll probably claim to know nothing, especially when it comes to Russia.

    Reply
  23. SandyC says:
    November 1, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    The gossip is that she’s sleeping with Corey Lewandowski. They broke up during the campaign, but supposedly are back on. He’s “married” to a 9-11 widow, no less.

    Meanwhile, anyone who has been anywhere near Trump during his Presidency better get ready to sing to save themselves. It’s treason and obstruction of justice 24/7 in this White House!

    Reply
  24. Rachel in August says:
    November 1, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    Not dressed professionally at all, not flattering to her role.

    Reply

