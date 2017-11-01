Hope Hicks is scheduled to give a day-long interview to the FBI this month

Hope Hicks is the current White House Communications Director. She is, I believe, 28 or 29 years old. Her old work experience is working for Donald Trump, first as his assistant in Trump Tower, then as his catch-all “Girl Friday” on the campaign and in the White House, and now she’s in charge of, like, all White House statements and messaging. To say that this woman is in over her head is a gross understatement. Also gross: the fact that everyone gets mistress vibes from her. Hope Hicks is one of the few (if only) people who can calm Trump’s temper tantrums. She goes everywhere with him, from his few foreign trips to his many golf club trips and more. She’s been by his side more consistently than Melania. And now Hope Hicks will be interviewed by Robert Mueller. Oh, this is gonna be GOOD.
President Donald Trump’s longtime aide and current communications director, Hope Hicks, is scheduled to speak with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team in mid-November, following the president’s trip to Asia, multiple people familiar with the schedule told POLITICO. Mueller’s team is also expected to interview three or four other current White House officials as early as this week, according to an administration official.
Mueller’s team already has interviewed former aides, including Trump’s first chief of staff Reince Priebus and former press secretary Sean Spicer. But the latest round of interviews appears to mark a new phase of the investigation — hauling in current administration officials for daylong depositions.
“Nothing about recent events alters the White House’s commitment to fully cooperate with the office of the special counsel,” White House lawyer Ty Cobb, said Tuesday in an interview. The White House currently expects Mueller to wrap up his interviews by Thanksgiving.
Hicks, 28, one in a small group of aides who has been at Trump’s side and in the room since before he launched his presidential campaign, has long been expected to be called as a witness. Earlier this fall, she retained a personal attorney, Robert Trout. But her scheduled interview comes just as allies of the president, including former chief strategist Steve Bannon, have been pressuring Trump and his lawyers to find ways to undercut Mueller’s investigation — especially after the White House was blindsided by criminal charges filed against three former Trump campaign aides on Monday.
I suspect that if Mueller hasn’t already spoken to Hope Hicks, that means he already has the goods on Hope and he plans on nailing her to the wall throughout her deposition. Keep in mind, when all is said and done, most of these people won’t be going to prison for treason. They’ll be serving time for sh-t like “lying to the FBI” and “making false statements.” Considering Hope Hicks has been by Trump’s side for every meeting and every phone call throughout the campaign and in the White House, what do you wanna bet that Hope Hicks either ends up arrested or becoming a cooperating witness? (Or both.)
Also: there’s another former Trump campaign official who is now known to be “cooperating” with the investigation. The official is Sam Clovis, who was Trump’s choice to be the Department of Agriculture’s chief scientist. Clovis was questioned last week and testified for the grand jury.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid.
Please dear lord, give us the joy of this whole administration going down in flames.
+1
This woman, Hope Hicks, is considered Ivanka 2.0 in Trump’s inner circle. She is a former model and lacrosse player from Connecticut, who has no prior political experience. Trump apparently considers her as a second daughter….yuk. Oh, and she is 29.
29 year old bagged milk
selling out to the devil is aging
@Lisa took the words right outta my mouth
“Trump apparently considers her as a second daughter”
Man how does she stomach that? I mean, if he has a similar relationship with her as he does with Ivanka. Puke.
She’s 35+ if she’s a day.
“Trump considers her as a SECOND daughter”
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
@Lisa my thoughts exactly – complicity with evil tends to age the face. She looks about 48 in that first photo.
“Trump considers her a second daughter.” Hahahaha! That pushes Tiffany down to 3rd. Ouch!
Doesn’t he already have a “second” daughter 😁
Word on the streets that she was CL’s girlfriend. They broke up with a big fight on the street in Manhattan. Now the word on the streets is she is now 45’s GF. I’m betting she is the mistress, take this with a grain of salt, 😉.
I’m praying for the day when I see the #45 crime family marching in line in orange jump suits going to jail. He’s on tv right now playing president, sounds like a fool, moron.
This woman gives off such Stepford wife vibes that I always expect her to levitate five inches from the ground. She had no discernible personality, intellect, or character.
And, yes, she is so out of her depth that baby fists is simply dictating what she does. She will plead the fifth. She will not be honest.
The people in this administration are so arrogant that they won’t plead the Fifth. They think they can lie with a straight face and get away with it. Which is why they are all (hopefully) going to go down. The only one who has been in politics long enough to evade questions and not answer directly (so as to not incriminate himself) is Pence.
They learned from their boss Trump…king of the straight faced liars.
If trump wasn’t the president I suspect she would be his next wife already
We’re at the point where dumping your wife in office would no longer be considered scandalous, so I wouldn’t be terribly surprised if Melania was unceremoniously dumped and the new one was installed. Especially if he thought it was going to reflect well on him. Melania is practically invisible right now, so it isn’t like people would miss her.
I feel like if it doesn’t happen in office, she will be installed as wife #4 shortly after he leaves office and he’ll blame the divorce on the stress of the presidency or some shiz like that.
She does bear a striking resemblance to the young Melania.
I want to see Jared and Ivanka arrested so bad. Oh, the mugshots!
“Communications Director”? Does that make her the boss of lying liar Sarah Huckabee Sanders? Does she post 45’s tweets for him? How many years has she been his intermediary? Apparently calls go to her, and she knows EVERYTHING. That doesn’t mean she is smart.
I agree they will all lie under oath. They’ve all lied already in one way or another (like “forgetting” to report investments or meetings). I hope they all burn.
Yes, she is Sarah’s boss.
Seems like one of her responsibilities was to be part of a kind of tweeting relay team. You know that takes a lot of skill and judgment.
I kinda missed that she had been made CD, that’s hilarious. She has NO qualifications whatsoever, no experience either. It’s appalling and funny at the same time. I think there’s a separate guy for the social media stuff but I’m pretty sure those tweets are ALL the results of DT taking his phone with him during “bathroom” time.
I can’t link now but check Wikipedia on her for the explanation of official tweets.
After the Scaramuchi debacle when they had no one else, they shoehorned her into the job. Of course Trump’s staff is bottom of the barrel—he has no connections, acts like a mafia don, and no serious person wants to risk their reputation or deal with the kegal mess. Mark my words, AML is the key to this— good old fashioned monetary crime, and of course, perjury. This is not the NYC Real Estate arena they are used to—a settlement and an NDA will not make this go away.
I hate Sarah so thinking about her having to go to Hope Hicks as a subordinate makes me happy. And then they can all rot in hell- together in a very small room preferably.
I wonder if that’s why Sarah has seemed more sour since Spicer left. She may have expected to be offered the job of Communications Director herself.
A completely inexperienced, unqualified person being the WH Communications Director explains a LOT.
From what I’ve read Hope first worked at Ivanka’s company and was recommended to Trump. She is from a prominent, socially active family in Connecticut. Trump has met her family and IIRC has spent social time with them at their home.
I agree she is unqualified. Media reported that in her roll as campaign press secretary she seemed annoyed that reporters expected her to respond to emails and questions. She appeared to to define her function as saying what Trump told her to say and the reporters job was to print that. She seemed to rarely answer questions or function as a “traditional” press secretary.
As Communications Director I understood the job was to craft the message and direct the rollout. To manage the messaging. I think she fits Trumps profile. She is pleasing to his eye and causes no ripples in the water. It’s also been reported that she is very loyal. I’ve also heard he sees her as another daughter. The Tiffany he never had. Lol.
She may be out of her depth, but no one else will take the job. Spicer tried desperately to recruit someone to fill the role and there were no takers.
I’d do it. I’d smoke a bowl and arrive for work in my sweatpants.
Just this morning I was thinking (again) how depressing it is that these people have zero qualms with lying constantly about anything and everything. How do we get past this? Will truth ever matter again? I’m just beside myself. So of course I don’t think she’ll be honest about anything. That’s how they roll in Trumplandia.
Trumplandia, yes. An alternative universe of bullies, liars, grifters, and self deluders.
Not trying to be contrarian but how do you know that? This woman is literal blank slate. All we definitively know is she’s the “Trump whisperer” – what exactly that means is pure conjecture. As leaky as that WH is I’m shocked something more definitive hasn’t been divulged about her.
Given that the bar is already so low in the Trump Administration, I’m actually not that perturbed by her. One, it’s hard to have an opinion on her because she does stay out of the spotlight. Two, she’s only 28, so I actually get why she took the position(s) that she has. She is perhaps the only person to be working in the Trump WH who is coming off unscathed due to her strategically backing out of the spotlight. She’s playing her cards right. Furthermore–and in recognition of the low bar–I’d rather have her than Ivanka Trump. Hope Hicks is clearly loyal to Team/Brand Trump and we don’t hear leaks from her. Whereas, Ivanka is trying to be Team Trump, Team Women, Team Liberal all at once through her interviews and strategic leaks. I get annoyed when people try to walk a rope when there isn’t one to walk. I don’t think this administration should be propped up, but if you’re going to do so, then be all in.
This could be the time, as I stated yesterday, for all aides in the WH to be bailing the sinking SS Trumptanic.
Mueller now has AT LEAST two cooperating witnesses (“covfefe boy” George and Prison’s BF Sam Clovis).
I’ve been saying for 3 months it going to be a wonderful Christmas! All those Orange lights! Fresh Covfefe! Dotard presents!
I thought you were being wonderfully optimistic with the Christmas prediction, but it’s looking more likely that a few more names will be on our presents by then.
Wonder if Miss Eye Candy’s attorney fees are being paid by the campaign or maybe those Bigly leftover inauguration funds? I cannot understand why these people don’t understand history and the legal risk they have, just for a temporary title and perks.
George and Clovis are SAD! [to coin a phrase] Did everyone hear the defense that Clovis told young George to head to Russia because “he is a polite Iowa gentleman”? Just because you are clumsy at treason does not mean you did not commit it.
Wait and watch the WH when they find out Flynn has been in Mueller’s back pocket for the entire 7 months Mueller has been leading the investigation.
Btw, Bannon is breaking the law by coordinating decision-making for the WH (he’s supposed to wait one full year upon leaving the WH). Idiot!
Sam Clovis is being represented by Victoria Toensing. She is an expert in white collar crime. Clearly he expects to be indicted.
I didn’t want to believe, but now I can feel a little shift. And I hope it continues until they are all wearing jumpsuits and eating government sized meals from huge cans and drinking tap water.
I read a commentary on this sh*t show and it said this…by announcing Papadopoulos’ “cooperation”, and the rumors that he wore a wire…this is going to drive the already chaotic WH into super paranoia mode. as in, you don’t know if the person sitting next to you is wearing wire, if they’re talking to Mueller, if they’re cooperating and spilling all they know…
it’s going to make the WH THAT MUCH MORE shambolic. awesome.
Oh, I hadn’t read that. It is awesome to imagine these scumbags shaking in their boots, although still unsettling to imagine the distractions they will manufacture for the rest of us to endure.
A wire??? I’m pretty sure that’s huge if true but in the current climate, I can’t even gauge how huge. It’s all so f*cked.
A cornered animal is dangerous. The more pressure Trump feels, the scarier it is for all of us. I am dreading his trip to Asia next week. We don’t need a loose cannon blathering about little rocket man in the DMZ.
It’s huge if it’s true that he wore a wire but we still need to wait to see what that wire captured, if anything.
January 27th was when Trump had that infamous dinner with Comey during which he demanded his loyalty and on that same day Papadopolous was being taken in by Comey’s agents to be interviewed.
No wonder that dinner was so damn awkward.
For some reason, I think she or Ivanka are going to be the true downfall of this administration.
Ivanka cause she is so much like her traitorous father and wants to be around to raise her kids, and this evil looking woman who is either lying about her age or always seems to be in the wrong lighting that ages her like milk in the Gobi desert.
Hope may be working for wolves but that does not mean she is as clever or extremely lucky as some of her bosses. She better start talking to save herself, Dumo would sell her down the river in a heart beat if he thought it would save himself.
Let’s not attack her looks.
Yep, I’m going to do that. She looks 40. She must be really really good at her job and work really really hard to have reached such a senior position at such a young age. It’s obviously taken its toll. Sorry / not sorry.
LOL @ Annetommy
Commenter: “Be nice!!!!”
Annetommy: “NOPE.”
@Handwoven.
Keep It. She looks old and is about to go to jail or is at least about to be publically humiliated. Me pointing out the truth doesn’t change anything.
I am not going to make polite comments about someone who would not afford me the same.
But people attack Trump’s looks all the time. In fact most have no issue attacking men’s looks. Usually I try to be the bigger person when it comes to aging and weight but I have no problem saying a grifter that uses her looks to get by and is working for an administration out to destroy the US , if not the world, looks like a plastic haggard 40 yr old. Same reason I have no issue attacking SHS’s atrocious make up and fashion. It doesn’t help Hicks is playing the “sexy” role and the only reason she got a job she is woefully unqualified for is her “good” looks and being sicko Trump’s “Mel-anka 2.0″.
@Handwoven
Usually, I would back you up. But this chick accepted a job in the Nazi administration, so she is not afforded any decency or correctness. She looks like an exhausted 45-year-old with Norma Desmond make up.
There is something off and fraudulent about her, but I can’t figure it out quite yet. Her backstory and appearance aren’t making much sense. A New Englander choosing to go to SMU in Dallas makes no sense. They like to mention she is from Greenwich, but she acts more like a southern sorority girl, and they call her a teen model, but it is a huge stretch. She emulates Ivanka when no one I have ever known would do that so…hmmm.
Being from Greenwich doesn’t make her a New Englander…Greenwich is just an upscale suburb in the NYC Metro area, filled with corporate fat cats like her dad, who did PR for Exxon and Big Tobacco. SMU is a perfect school for rich debs like her – money and sororities, like you say. She also played lacrosse, maybe they had a good team or they gave her some $ or something. It’s not a local school only, and her family would know it through their Big Oil connections in Texas.
She’s real. She really did some preteen modeling work. She just came from money and corruption and managed to land a job with someone else rich and corrupt, who became a role model. No one YOU know would emulate Ivanka but enough other people fell for her act for many years that the Ballad of Hope Hicks is entirely plausible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she looks bizarrely like Melania in that first photo.
Yes. In the second, I think that’s what Melania might look like if she ever smiled.
She always reminds me a bit of Keri Russell, which then makes me feel bad for Keri Russell because who’d want to be compared to this soulless demon, however tangentially?
She does slightly resemble Keri! There is a college student working at my local garden center who is younger Keri’s doppelgänger (face, hair type and color). She had to look up who Keri was, but agreed there is a resemblance.
I don’t think I will mention HH to her. She might not find it amusing, and I’m already recovering from poison ivy.
I’m just gonna say: Evil Duchess Kate Realness!!!
WTF
@Lucy I was thinking the same thing
Gross. Those pictures – that is the face of a woman who knows she is being groomed for wifey spot #4 and is okay with it.
I agree with Kaiser. Most of the convictions will be for perjury (lying and giving false statements). I’m also hoping that, ala Manafort, some ironclad tax evasion and money laundering convictions happen. But for Trump, NY State should be the one to nail him on the financial crimes so he can’t wiggle out of them. That’s what has Trump scared the most….the uncovering of all his dirty financial dealings.
And yes, this young stepford wife is most likely Trump’s side piece.
IIRC wasn’t it Lewandowski the one she supposedly was having a relationship with?
Ugh… if my options were Lewandowski and DT, I think I’d contemplate suicide… or lesbianism.
Yes, that sounds right. My god, where is her self-respect?
😄 Rapunzel. Or a convent.
45 fired Corey because of it. He has such a drive to appear like a stud that he let him go, but it says a lot that he kept her very close.
Garbage people. Yuck.
OMG that is too disgusting for words! That’s like being the Mistress of Satan. Trump is the most evil and most revolting man in America (other than Bannon!). She’s pretty enough to catch another sugar daddy, but I guess she loves that Trump needs her more than Ivanka or Melania. Imagine when he’s in jail and broke – the best years of her life for a mass of furious blubber.
Furious blubber is an excellent description and should be added to the official Celebitchy glossary of names for the trumpenfurher.
‘the best years of her life for a mass of furious blubber’
I love that phrase more than I love Cheez-Its
“a mass of furious blubber.”
oh, what an image! funny and totally gross at the same time. bravo.
I know, I’m glad I haven’t eaten yet as I peruse these comments. Mad props for “furious blubber.” It might be a good band name if not for the repulsive origin.
It’s like if Ursula from The Little Mermaid became POTUS.
WATP- Ursula is too smart. I’d say furious blubber is,more Jabba the Hut.
Rapunzel. …good point.
Love the “mass of furious blubber”! So evocative and disgusting and hilarious!
Can you imagine the things this woman knows and has heard discussed? The “mass of furious blubber”, Ursula, and Jabba the Hut comments are giving me the giggles. Until I remember this unhinged racist is really the President.
She must know what “two scoops” is actually code for.
EW!
I’m just wondering what privilege she will try to assert to get out of answering questions. She isn’t entitled to attorney-client privilege (like Jeff Sessions), nor spousal privilege (like Melania), and campaign communications aren’t usually classified. I guess she will have to go with 1-2-3-4 FIF!
Can Trump claim executive privilege for her not to interview with Mueller? Just asking as it has been brought up for others that were interviewed.
She was press secretary on his campaign, and part of his inner circle even back then. Executive privilege doesn’t apply to events before he was elected, at least I don’t think they do.
Why would it if he wasn’t the executive?
She might instead become a “proactive cooperator” like George P. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if she went back to the White House with a wire hidden In her bra?
Anyway, she may be realizing that Trump’s days of influence are numbered. If she ever lied to the FBI and they can prove it, she would be facing some prison time and might want to avoid that. She must have had some dealings with them, maybe for a security clearance?
I doubt that she considers Trump a good catch, but Trump might have the delusion that she does. She might be a friend of Ivanka’s or related to/friends with a friend of Ivanka. Didn’t Ivanka do some modeling once? She also may have known Melania.
She worked in PR for Ivanka before Daddy singled her out
Saw somewhere that her father did PR for big oil, tobacco. ..lying for wealthy scumbags is all she knows.
28 or 29? Maybe 10 years ago, honey.
She just turned 29. She is a pure product of wealthy corporate America, raised in Greenwich CT, went to SMU, teen model, got a PR job for Ivanka and became Trump’s hand-picked pretty young thing. The Wikipedia bio is interesting. She only knows money, corruption and life in the upper crust.
Wasn’t she on the plane when trump dictated Donny’s excuse note for the June 2016 meeting?
Yes, she was.
And since we’re bringing up Jr’s excuse note. His Halloween tweet in which he exploited his own kid to demonstrate that he did not understand Halloween, socialism or the difference between “too” and “to” blew up in his stupid face last night and it was glorious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lightpurple, don’t get me started on Junior’s tweet from last night. Just when I thought a Trump couldn’t be more nasty, petty or stupid, he sent the bar down several notches. I was so happy to see him destroyed so soundly.
Can you imagine the offspring of any other POTUS being anywhere near as undignified, idiotic or downright mean and partisan and in such a public way? And use his little toddler to do it?? I was truly floored.
She grew up in CT but went to SMU?
LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLL!!!!!!!!
Echoing the LOL, Anastasia.
THIS: https://twitter.com/HoarseWisperer/status/925500778550386688
Best burn ever.
@Anastasia
She is unquestionably not upper crust, especially in Greenwich. Not only did she go to public school but she didn’t even go to any of the usual suspects as far as college goes. Vassar, Wellesley, Sarrah Lawrence, Smith, Yale, Princeton, Harvard, Holy Cross, Columbia, Barnard, Brown and then all of the excellent state schools in New England and New York. Amherst or Middlebury. I could go on and on.
SMU. The girl is shady. Something is not adding up.
Trump is considered a tacky gangster vulgarian loud mouth with corrupt dealings with B movie Eastern Euro villains. No way is she how they are trying to make her seem.
I read she modeled for Ivanka aka Eva Braun von Trump’s haute couture line that was shown during Staten Island Fashion Week. Along with a few of those Housewives from Jersey and a Mob wife.
If she didn’t get into the NY/NE schools then maybe she was just too stupid? SMU
is not some little podunk school. It would have been known to her dad’s Big Oil connections. And if you’re raised in Greenwich $$$, you can go to public school because it’s likely to be excellent.
Definitely doing her.
Ehhhh….I seriously doubt his d*ck works anymore.
The dude’s a hundred years old and on the verge of dementia.
He’s not Hugh Hefner.
And honestly, how could he find the time between Tweeting, Fox News and golf?
@Kitten: I agree. Trump just wants to look at someone younger, “sexy” and exploit as a possible hot side piece. Trump seems much older than his 71 yrs IMHO. If it was someone else I might say endless scripts of Viagra are involved.
I have to agree Kitten. But then Viagara is a game changer for these horny old goats. I’m sure she has to work him over once in a while. And now I feel ill.
PS: for a 29 y o, she sure does spackle on the make up!
Allegedly she was ‘dating’ Corey Lewandowski (who was and is still married).
I always do a little research on these ghastly people. Her rise to power is ALL about family connections. I am sad [for me,at least] to report that she majored in English, a language the WH has banned.
Someone on twitter responded to Kumail Najiiani’s tweet last night. Kumail had corrected Jr’s incorrect use of “to”. The tweet in response said he [Kumail] was petty. Apparently correct grammar is now a petty issue in this country. A country where white people complain about immigrants not speaking English. *eye roll*
Well, complaining about grammar and spelling in tweets is actually rather petty… And I say that even though my paying work depends on careful proofreading. I am procrastinating from that task right now.
There are many reasons even I can’t be perfect any more online (autocorrect is the devil, small screen, wonky connections making editing difficult or impossible). Although I would expect someone in his position to run everything past an editor simply because he’s going to get such comments if he makes any mistakes. Ditto for The Donald Sr.
Maybe she can explain, as comm director, why Jared keeps going to Saudi Arabia and if we the American taxpayer is paying for this!
He apparently flew commercial for this last trip but that doesn’t mean we aren’t paying for it as the SS entourage that goes with him must be paid and their plane ride paid for. Plus we could have also paid for his seat on the plane.
@swak – Thank you for the update. But you are right, we are probably on the hook for the SS since the Secretary of Everything left the country. Did I read correctly that Precious Ivanka accompanied him on one of those trips?
I feel like yelling – give it up. You are not going to sell 666 Fifth Avenue, for which he personally guaranteed $285,000,000.
It’ll be worth it when Jared brings peace and reconciliation to the Middle East.
We pay his travel, any hotel rooms, and meals. Along with those expenses for any accompanying staff and SS.
It is incredibly shady and suspect that he keeps going in light of their visit when 45 pledged millions for Ivanka Eva Braun von Trump’s Women’s Initiative. Has anyone investigated that?
She looks like Hillary Rhoda if Hillary Rhoda had her soul replaced by an evil imp.
Oh goodie. Well if 29 is too young for a man-child to know not to lie to the FBI I hope 28 isn’t too young for a woman-child to know not to lie to the FBI.
Because it sure would be sweet for her to get arrested for perjury and then have to make that deal.
Forget right or wrong, this right here is why I wouldn’t want to work for Trump. Nothing is worth putting yourself in that position.
That header photo creeps me out for 2 reasons. It looks like there is no life behind those eyes and she is a dead ringer for Melania.
This is very superficial, but is anyone noticing her feet? They are so pale… It’s like she’s wearing self-tanner stockings that end at her ankles. It makes me think her whole look is just a suit she unzips and steps out of at the end of the day.
This is very superficial, but is anyone noticing her feet? They are so pale… It’s like she’s wearing self-tanner stockings that end at her ankles. It makes me think her whole look is just a suit she unzips and steps out of at the end of the day.
This should clear up all the mystery behind Hopeless Hicks…. https://www.salon.com/2017/09/23/who-in-the-hell-is-hope-hicks/
Hope Hicks after all these years has stuck with Trump who has always been an awful bully and so much more that’s despicable. I don’t have much “hope” that she’ll turn on Trump at this stage of the game. She’ll probably claim to know nothing, especially when it comes to Russia.
The gossip is that she’s sleeping with Corey Lewandowski. They broke up during the campaign, but supposedly are back on. He’s “married” to a 9-11 widow, no less.
Meanwhile, anyone who has been anywhere near Trump during his Presidency better get ready to sing to save themselves. It’s treason and obstruction of justice 24/7 in this White House!
Not dressed professionally at all, not flattering to her role.
