Hope Hicks is scheduled to give a day-long interview to the FBI this month

Hope Hicks is the current White House Communications Director. She is, I believe, 28 or 29 years old. Her old work experience is working for Donald Trump, first as his assistant in Trump Tower, then as his catch-all “Girl Friday” on the campaign and in the White House, and now she’s in charge of, like, all White House statements and messaging. To say that this woman is in over her head is a gross understatement. Also gross: the fact that everyone gets mistress vibes from her. Hope Hicks is one of the few (if only) people who can calm Trump’s temper tantrums. She goes everywhere with him, from his few foreign trips to his many golf club trips and more. She’s been by his side more consistently than Melania. And now Hope Hicks will be interviewed by Robert Mueller. Oh, this is gonna be GOOD.

President Donald Trump’s longtime aide and current communications director, Hope Hicks, is scheduled to speak with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team in mid-November, following the president’s trip to Asia, multiple people familiar with the schedule told POLITICO. Mueller’s team is also expected to interview three or four other current White House officials as early as this week, according to an administration official. Mueller’s team already has interviewed former aides, including Trump’s first chief of staff Reince Priebus and former press secretary Sean Spicer. But the latest round of interviews appears to mark a new phase of the investigation — hauling in current administration officials for daylong depositions. “Nothing about recent events alters the White House’s commitment to fully cooperate with the office of the special counsel,” White House lawyer Ty Cobb, said Tuesday in an interview. The White House currently expects Mueller to wrap up his interviews by Thanksgiving. Hicks, 28, one in a small group of aides who has been at Trump’s side and in the room since before he launched his presidential campaign, has long been expected to be called as a witness. Earlier this fall, she retained a personal attorney, Robert Trout. But her scheduled interview comes just as allies of the president, including former chief strategist Steve Bannon, have been pressuring Trump and his lawyers to find ways to undercut Mueller’s investigation — especially after the White House was blindsided by criminal charges filed against three former Trump campaign aides on Monday.

[From Politico]

I suspect that if Mueller hasn’t already spoken to Hope Hicks, that means he already has the goods on Hope and he plans on nailing her to the wall throughout her deposition. Keep in mind, when all is said and done, most of these people won’t be going to prison for treason. They’ll be serving time for sh-t like “lying to the FBI” and “making false statements.” Considering Hope Hicks has been by Trump’s side for every meeting and every phone call throughout the campaign and in the White House, what do you wanna bet that Hope Hicks either ends up arrested or becoming a cooperating witness? (Or both.)

Also: there’s another former Trump campaign official who is now known to be “cooperating” with the investigation. The official is Sam Clovis, who was Trump’s choice to be the Department of Agriculture’s chief scientist. Clovis was questioned last week and testified for the grand jury.

