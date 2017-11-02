Millie Bobby Brown: ‘Once I find something I want to do, nobody’s stopping me’



People were talking about how “adult” Millie Bobby Brown, Eleven on Stranger Things, looked at the premiere last week. These are the photos and keep in mind she’s 13. My friends’ teen daughter and her friend knew about Millie’s makeover and brought it up to me. She had on hair extensions, makeup, a leather shirtdress (where can I get one just like that?) and white flats. Compare Millie’s look to the new girl, Sadie Sink, in Chanel below. Millie looks ten years older and yet Sadie is actually 15 to Millie’s 13.

Anyway Millie’s look does match her demeanor. She’s always been so self-possessed and confident in interviews and on the red carpet. Some of that might be attributed to the fact that she’s British and well spoken but there’s just something so adult about her, for lack of a better word. That’s a testament to her acting skill because she’s so believable as Eleven, trying to find the right phrases for words and just being otherworldly yet naive. (I’m three episodes into the second season and it’s just as good if not better than the first. I’m trying not to binge watch it although that may happen this weekend.)

Variety has a new interview with Millie and she speaks so assuredly about her career. I’ve heard rumors for ages that she has a very controlling stage father particularly. She speaks like this is her dream to act though and is exactly what she’s wanted to do for ages. My son is 13 and I can’t imagine him having a career already and talking about it like this. However everyone is different and Millie is clearly driven. The piece also quotes series creators The Duffer Brothers as well as Millie’s coworkers and they all rave about her professionalism and acting ability. Here’s some of what she told Variety, with more at the source:

On her drive to succeed

“I know this sounds crazy, but once I find something I want to do, nobody’s stopping me. If I don’t know how to sew, and I really had that passion to sew, that’s it, I’m going to sew. That’s also with acting. So here I am.“ She almost gave up until she got the job on Stranger Things

“I felt at one point I couldn’t do it [anymore], but then I got this and everything changed.” Now, “acting is like breathing to me.” On playing Eleven with expression

“You can talk with your face. It’s very easy for someone to say, ‘I’m mad. I’m sad. I’m angry.’ I have to just do it with my face.” She’s conscious of being a kid

“To live in the moment and to make mistakes is a big part of being a person. I’m still just a kid. I’m 13, and making mistakes is OK.” She doesn’t want to show too much skin

“I don’t like showing off my skin. If I’m in a photo shoot and they’re like, ‘Can you wear a crop top?’ I’m like, ‘No. No, not yet.’ When that day comes I’m going to be, like, 18.”

[From Variety]

Millie says she’s a perfectionist and that she doesn’t want to see the final results of the new movie she’s working on, a Godzilla movie called King of Monsters, because she’ll be 15 when it finally comes out and will be questioning her 13 year-old self. The article does mention the pitfalls involved in child stardom and how they hope Millie will be able to avoid that. David Harbour, who plays her father figure, Police Chief Jim Hopper, says “Everyone from Tennessee Williams to Sarah Paulson has warned of the perils of early success. There’s a piece of me that’s very protective of her and feels that we should all let her be brave and brilliant and turn our eyes away and not give her so much attention.” It’s hard though, when she’s so mesmerizing on screen. Millie is usually accompanied by her parents and also has a 23 year-old sister who travels with her and looks out for her, which is good to hear. I hope her sister doesn’t feel overshadowed by her success.

Oh and this is what Millie wore to Good Morning America yesterday. This whole look is Gucci, including the shoes. WhoWhatWear has a close up of the shoes and they’re crazy. Compared to her premiere dress this is slightly younger-looking but it’s also weirdly dowdy. Look at her, she’s giving face! I bet she’s been studying to do that, you just get that impression about her.

This is Sadie Sink, also from Stranger Things, at the premiere as mentioned.

