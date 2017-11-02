Millie Bobby Brown: ‘Once I find something I want to do, nobody’s stopping me’

People were talking about how “adult” Millie Bobby Brown, Eleven on Stranger Things, looked at the premiere last week. These are the photos and keep in mind she’s 13. My friends’ teen daughter and her friend knew about Millie’s makeover and brought it up to me. She had on hair extensions, makeup, a leather shirtdress (where can I get one just like that?) and white flats. Compare Millie’s look to the new girl, Sadie Sink, in Chanel below. Millie looks ten years older and yet Sadie is actually 15 to Millie’s 13.
Anyway Millie’s look does match her demeanor. She’s always been so self-possessed and confident in interviews and on the red carpet. Some of that might be attributed to the fact that she’s British and well spoken but there’s just something so adult about her, for lack of a better word. That’s a testament to her acting skill because she’s so believable as Eleven, trying to find the right phrases for words and just being otherworldly yet naive. (I’m three episodes into the second season and it’s just as good if not better than the first. I’m trying not to binge watch it although that may happen this weekend.)
Variety has a new interview with Millie and she speaks so assuredly about her career. I’ve heard rumors for ages that she has a very controlling stage father particularly. She speaks like this is her dream to act though and is exactly what she’s wanted to do for ages. My son is 13 and I can’t imagine him having a career already and talking about it like this. However everyone is different and Millie is clearly driven. The piece also quotes series creators The Duffer Brothers as well as Millie’s coworkers and they all rave about her professionalism and acting ability. Here’s some of what she told Variety, with more at the source:
On her drive to succeed
“I know this sounds crazy, but once I find something I want to do, nobody’s stopping me. If I don’t know how to sew, and I really had that passion to sew, that’s it, I’m going to sew. That’s also with acting. So here I am.“
She almost gave up until she got the job on Stranger Things
“I felt at one point I couldn’t do it [anymore], but then I got this and everything changed.” Now, “acting is like breathing to me.”
On playing Eleven with expression
“You can talk with your face. It’s very easy for someone to say, ‘I’m mad. I’m sad. I’m angry.’ I have to just do it with my face.”
She’s conscious of being a kid
“To live in the moment and to make mistakes is a big part of being a person. I’m still just a kid. I’m 13, and making mistakes is OK.”
She doesn’t want to show too much skin
“I don’t like showing off my skin. If I’m in a photo shoot and they’re like, ‘Can you wear a crop top?’ I’m like, ‘No. No, not yet.’ When that day comes I’m going to be, like, 18.”
Millie says she’s a perfectionist and that she doesn’t want to see the final results of the new movie she’s working on, a Godzilla movie called King of Monsters, because she’ll be 15 when it finally comes out and will be questioning her 13 year-old self. The article does mention the pitfalls involved in child stardom and how they hope Millie will be able to avoid that. David Harbour, who plays her father figure, Police Chief Jim Hopper, says “Everyone from Tennessee Williams to Sarah Paulson has warned of the perils of early success. There’s a piece of me that’s very protective of her and feels that we should all let her be brave and brilliant and turn our eyes away and not give her so much attention.” It’s hard though, when she’s so mesmerizing on screen. Millie is usually accompanied by her parents and also has a 23 year-old sister who travels with her and looks out for her, which is good to hear. I hope her sister doesn’t feel overshadowed by her success.
Oh and this is what Millie wore to Good Morning America yesterday. This whole look is Gucci, including the shoes. WhoWhatWear has a close up of the shoes and they’re crazy. Compared to her premiere dress this is slightly younger-looking but it’s also weirdly dowdy. Look at her, she’s giving face! I bet she’s been studying to do that, you just get that impression about her.
This is Sadie Sink, also from Stranger Things, at the premiere as mentioned.
Photos credit: WENN.com
Please god I hope there is someone watching over this child, very very closely.
This makes me uncomfortable. Her whole look makes me uncomfortable. Its like putting an adult filter on a childs photos.
I know, it’s unsettling. She’s so much more childlike in the show, and I like her short curls much better than this longer style.
I know too. I want to pretend it is ok because I like MBB so much but she worries me. She has so much talent and is a gift, but her parents treat her like slave labor. Millie looks exhausted all the time like she needs a nap and a vacation.
Isn’t it scary, with everything we’ve learned in the past few weeks? I’m glad she’s so self-possessed though.
She looks like Kate beckinsale in the pic with the leather dress. Anybody else think that
Thought so to.
Mini-Kate Beckinsale was my first thought after seeing the top photo. She’s giving the exact open-mouthed, sexy, breathless look that Beckinsale has perfected.
I don’t know how to feel about her. There are always children who seem almost preternaturally mature and I feel Millie falls into that category. I don’t think it’s pushed onto her by producers or stage-parents. But most aren’t thrown into a world that will exploit that maturity into something dark for profit. I suppose my best hope for her is that she is as savvy as she is mature, that may be all that protects her from a “True Hollywood Story” episode.
I thought exactly the same. Sooo uncomfortable.
Mmm… side-eye to her parents/management team for styling her like this.
Her expression is worrysome, she poses like a veteran entertainment girl trying to “seduce” the camera. She seems to have lost her playfulness and to be taking herself way too seriously.
Also, she looks much older and not in a positive way.
I read an interview where she said what she wears goes first to her mom for approval, then the rest of her team and finally her dad who gets the final decision on if she wears it.
It looks like they are trying to avoid the adolescent slump that some child actors experience. But I’m pretty sure that turning a 13 year old into a world weary vamp isn’t the way to go. Her parents have been pretty blatant about trying to cash in on their child. It’s terrible.
In my opinion, she has a mature face, so regardless of how she dressed up I think she’d always look…older then she is. She’s beautiful and has a very striking face. When I was fourteen I had big hips and a big butt and I got harassed a lot by older men..sometimes women. I pray that someone is looking out for her.
I don’t think she can help..her face…though. Even without makeup, she looks..older than 14.
I agree. All I can think when I see her is these pics is NOPE…NO..NOPE.
Why are they styling her and hair-makeup to look like she’s in her mid 30s? My heart hurts for this child.
Esp. compared to Sadie her co-star!
Also kudos for Sadie’s stylist for getting Chanel!
Well done stylist.
Celebitchy, would you happen to know who the stylist was, is that info included with the photos?
She seems in good hands on Stranger Things. They dress, shoot, and treat her character like the child she is. The character’s little puppy love romance is not overdone and her closest relationship is with her super-protective “adoptive” father. All good.
So if this is her most famous character, who the HELL at a photoshoot is asking her to wear a crop top?!? Once again the rush to “show skin” and sexualize a child. Gross. Gross. Gross.
I does seem crazy-but I can speak to crop tips being a huuuuuge trend where I live. Our students have been wearing them so much we have changed our District’s dress code! Not defending that they asked her to wear a crop top, just sharing that it is not an uncommon “look” for kids her age(as insane as that sounds).
Oh it’s definitely not an uncommon look! But the context here where she talks about not wanting to show too much skin. The fact that it’s already something she has to think about …well…we all know that the photographer (and likely others) was looking for. Particularly after the past few weeks Hollywood gets ZERO benefit of the doubt!
So true, so yuck
I don’t think the producers of Stranger Things are the problem here. I think it’s her parents who rely on her for their family income and it’s all the stuff she has to do in between breaks for the tv show that are the issue. When you watch the Beyond Stranger Things episodes she is in, the vibe between her and the other kids is off. You are not an adult at 13 no matter how hard you try and it always comes back in the end.
She is being set up by her parents to be another Lohan. And it’s sad to watch.
I agree. I heard she gets no breaks for herself. What does she do during her breaks?
Lohan’s parents pimped her out as a tween so I hope and pray you don’t mean that. These underage kids worry me.
We’ve only had time to watch the first episode of season 2. It was so good. Hopefully we can bring watch this weekend.
That’s how far I am into it, too. It’s such a delight. Having been a teen in the 80s, I now better understand my mom’s nostalgia when the Grease movie came out. She was loving the throwback to the 50s just like I’m reveling in the 80s nostalgia.
This kid will burn out quickly. So full of herself and heady with “instant fame.”
agreed. this is sad. they push these kids into an adult lifestyle surrounded by money, fame and people. they dress them up as adults and they lose all sense of normalcy. you can always act as an adult but you never get a lost childhood back. you couldn’t pay me to give up a normal childhood for this . its sad
The only thing that worries me about her is her parents. Especially her dad. She’s already worked herself to exhaustion. So I’m weary of them.
Otherwise I think she is very mature but also still a kid. Also her rap on Jimmy Fallon was hilarious.
She’s quite a talent and I truly wish her well. I also wish I did not know about 5 decades worth of child star horror stories. Let us hope that times have changed.
I read her family sold up and moved to LA to support her acting career and Millie is the family breadwinner, that is not going to end well at all. I hope someone who does not have a monetary stake in her career is looking out for her, not her career, just her as a kid.
she’ll turn into the next justin beiber- shes paying the mortgage so the family will let her do whatever she wants the word NO will become extinct in that family. typical stage parents selling out their kid for $$$ and to live vicariously through them. i dont believe in kids acting at this level.
This is so sad, she looks dead in the eyes. And like a child playing dress- up in mommy’s clothes.
So it seems to me as well. Everybody knows what usually happens with child stars, and yet, nobody seems to learn – parents, agents, no-one.
aw girl be natural or at least not cake the makeup on. u r only young with young skin that needs nothing once in life.
no need to pretend to be old or sophisticated because it is just that, pretend, and we all know it. you will be those things soon enough.
what’s the rush? enjoy your fabulous life
She has to be driven. She’s supporting her whole family and has been for years. And unlike some child stars who only realise later that they’re the source of the family’s money (which is its own issue), she’s very, very aware of it and has said many things that show she fully feels that pressure. It’s really sad, especially as she seems to think it’s totally normal for her to be the family breadwinner at 13.
Oh, and her parents were trying to make her a star for ages before she booked Stranger Things. She was just a little kid when she started. She might think this is her dream now, but she was too young to make those choices on her own when she started acting.
I really like her and all of the kids. May they all be able to live happy, healthy lives doing what they love, whether that’s acting or anything else.
Too much shoe for a 13 year old.
This little lady is my latest obsession. She’s brilliant!
No, no, no, please. She was so smart and funny and like a kid just a year ago.
I don’t get this girl’s appeal. The boys stood out more for me. But I didn’t understand the popularity of the show either. I mean, it was ok and had a nice nostalgic feel to it, but it was not as special as I thought it would be based on all the hype around it.
I love the little patriotic dress (Without the awful zipper) and the shoes are cute(sy)
It looks very vintage mod secretary.
Suited more towards a Zoey Dashinell than a 15 year old child.
She’s giving off ScarJo and Natalie Portman vibes.
There is nothing childlike about her, nothing that says 13. I don’t find that appealing at all. Have we learned nothing from the Bynes’ and Lohans and whoever else crashed and burned? I’m so over “child stars”, this sh*t should be illegal. Period.
The only way child stars should be handled is by having a regulated professional whose sole job is to look out for the welfare of the child. They should be appointed by the union and licensed by the state with oversight. Children in the entertainment industry should be monitored for their emotional and mental welfare and have an onset advocate to make sure child labor laws are enforced; the child doesn’t work if they are sick and they are provided with private space and food.
The Professional should make sure by law a large percentage of a child’s earnings should automatically go to a trust fund with a board of trustees. It can’t be touched until the child is 18 and then funds should be released in increments.
It can’t be anyone who benefits monetarily from how much she makes per year. The studios and other guilds should have to pay for it.
Parents are covered for necessary living expenses, but if a home is bought, it is legally the child’s property and held in trust. If a parent is a manager of some sort, then they get a fair percentage as a salary. Any abuse or neglect by the parents should be reported to CPS.
Otherwise, it is risky, and not all parents have scruples.
These looks are a little mature for 13, she looks dead on Kate Beckinsale in a few of those pictures. She’s a gorgeous child though, and very talented! We were watching season 2 last night and I told my husband I think she’ll have a long career because she has hella talent for 13, but I worry about her parents, especially her father. There’s no reason for her to be financially supporting 3 adults, one parent can accompany her to sets/auditions and get manager fees or whatever, but the rest need to go to work, period.
Watching her interviews, she gave me Emma Watson vibes, which isn’t a bad thing. I think she’s alright. I just worry the adults around her exploiting her.
My comment got eaten
I read another article from Variety, and frankly, the whole MBB situation is worrying. Kid’s done 25 ComicCons, wants to work for UNICEF (“Working with UNICEF is a really big dream of mine. And hopefully I get to do that in the space of my relaxation. My time off should be dedicated to other people who need help.”), do Broadway (“They told me their schedule, and I was like, whoa, that’s crazy,” she says. “But that’s why I would like to. I think Broadway’s such a tough kind of routine.”) and apparently she “argues” with Duffer brothers a lot (“It’s quite ridiculous,” she says. “We argue all the time and we make up the next day. But I wouldn’t want anything else.”). She’s 13, but she sounds like a 30-y.o. theatre company executive. This is sad and I’m afraid it’s going to get sadder
“Nobody ‘s stopping me ”
Well, until you meet the casting director who doesn’t chose you and pick the next flavor of the moment. Lots of teen stars probably thought of themselves as unstoppable and were tipped to be the next big thing.
A quick glance at any “They’re the future of Hollywood” edition of some industry mag of past years will have you utter a big “Who?”.
So, fingers crossed for you, kid, but yeah, some thought their ship was unsinkable …
anyone seeing Bella Haddid in her look ??
I’m not really concerned about her appearance in these photos. Yes, she is styled in a mature manner but she’s not dressed in an overly sexualized way. If she were showing up in bra/crop tops and shorts/skirts that didn’t cover anything then I would be worried in a styling aspect but these outfits look quite nice to me.
I’m more concerned with her being the breadwinner of her family and her parents working her to the point of exhaustion. I remember she posted a very emotional video on Instagram several months ago about how she was completely exhausted and had to cancel some appearances. Seems like way too much responsibility for someone her age.
She’s her parents work horse and bread winner… they are going to milk every penny out of her! Never understand parents who push this type of work on their children. Yes, kids do love acting but be a parent and consider what success at that age can do to your child! She probably has been seen and been spoken to as an adult and dealing with things she shouldn’t have to. She is not enjoying life as a child and being pushed to the world as a woman. Horrible disgusting parents…. When your child is now responsible for financially supporting the family it NEVER ends well. The power dynamics change and never will be the same. Shame on them and God help this little girl… it will not end well.
