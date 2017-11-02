Tom Brady’s so well-hydrated that ‘with exposure to the sun, I won’t get sunburned’

Tom Brady has a large cover feature in the new issue of ESPN Magazine. Brady is currently promoting his questionable TB12 Method, which is a book/diet/fitness program and lifestyle. On one side, Brady deserves some respect for still being “on top” as a football player at his age (40), especially in a sport where few players make it past 30 without massive, career-ending injuries. But Tom ascribes his longevity to a series of… well, fake science…? I don’t know how to describe it, really. Some of what Tom says about his “Method” is fine – he eats good food, he takes care of his body, he does a lot of what I would consider to be “yoga” or yoga-adjacent, all so he can play until he’s 45 (no joke, that’s his goal). That’s all fine. But he also believes that he can, like, diet and exercise his way out of concussions. That’s not the way any of this works, Tom. Anyway, you can read the full ESPN feature here. There’s one part which is getting a lot of attention, which is where Tom discusses hydration. Some highlights:

Brady’s mission: Brady declares that he is “on a mission” and wants to “inspire a movement.” That his movement is about something he calls “pliability” — muscles trained to become “long, soft and primed” instead of “short, dense and stiff” — is less telling than the moral case he makes for it. “Pliability is not just for elite athletes,” he writes. “It’s for anyone who wants to live a vital life for as long as possible.” The Method is not of the locker room. Instead, it reflects the values of a global elite for which human longevity is human destiny, and of which Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, are members in good standing.

Why he created TB12: When asked Brady why he created TB12, he answers that he has been motivated by watching his idols fall. “Joe Montana had to retire because his body didn’t hold up,” he says. “Steve Young had to retire because he kept getting head injuries.” Brady seems to imply that he can somehow avoid their fates by rigorous practice of the TB12 Method. And now in his book, he states outright that the responsibility for injury rests in part with the injured. “When athletes get injured, they shouldn’t blame their sport — or their age,” he writes. “Injuries happen when our bodies are unable to absorb or disperse the amount of force placed on them.”

Concussions: When his wife mentioned his concussions, she did so once and never again, and Brady has batted away questions about long-term neurological effects as “none of your business.” The word “concussion” never appears in The TB12 Method. The phrase “brain injuries” does, but only when Brady is talking about techniques to “get ahead and stay ahead” of them, “especially in the off season.” He answers questions about concussions by saying that his body is none of your business even as he begins to build a business around his body.

Hydration: But The TB12 Method offers a portrait of a ferociously limited human being, albeit the world’s “most hydrated” one. Every day, he wakes up at 6 in the morning and immediately drinks 20 ounces of purified water, augmented with TB12 electrolytes, which, as he tells us, contain the “72 trace minerals” generally lost in perspiration. As a result, he says, he is so well-hydrated that “even with adequate exposure to the sun, I won’t get sunburned,” and he presumes that the muscles under his skin look like “beautiful tenderloins” instead of “shriveled jerky.”

More about the TB12 Method: He trains about four hours a day, and on most days, he “does pliability” with Guerrero, who, with hands capable of generating “50 newtons of force in a single finger” — about 11 pounds — applies “targeted pressure” to Brady’s muscles. “On the rare occasions when I don’t have the benefit of working with Alex,” he either does “partner-pliability” or goes solo with a jar of coconut oil he applies himself and a TB12 “vibrating sphere.” He eats abstemiously, with few portion sizes bigger than the palm of his hand, but also with a purpose, to maintain the “alkalinity” of his body. And he sleeps in the same determinedly therapeutic fashion, repairing to bed at 9 each night in a room uncontaminated by either technology or pet dander. He keeps a glass of water by his bedside and sleeps, famously, in TB12 “bioceramic recovery wear,” which is also for sale from TB12 and which Brady also considers part of a “movement” — the “tech-enabled apparel and sleepwear” movement.