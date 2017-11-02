Tom Brady’s so well-hydrated that ‘with exposure to the sun, I won’t get sunburned’

Tom Brady has a large cover feature in the new issue of ESPN Magazine. Brady is currently promoting his questionable TB12 Method, which is a book/diet/fitness program and lifestyle. On one side, Brady deserves some respect for still being “on top” as a football player at his age (40), especially in a sport where few players make it past 30 without massive, career-ending injuries. But Tom ascribes his longevity to a series of… well, fake science…? I don’t know how to describe it, really. Some of what Tom says about his “Method” is fine – he eats good food, he takes care of his body, he does a lot of what I would consider to be “yoga” or yoga-adjacent, all so he can play until he’s 45 (no joke, that’s his goal). That’s all fine. But he also believes that he can, like, diet and exercise his way out of concussions. That’s not the way any of this works, Tom. Anyway, you can read the full ESPN feature here. There’s one part which is getting a lot of attention, which is where Tom discusses hydration. Some highlights:
Brady’s mission: Brady declares that he is “on a mission” and wants to “inspire a movement.” That his movement is about something he calls “pliability” — muscles trained to become “long, soft and primed” instead of “short, dense and stiff” — is less telling than the moral case he makes for it. “Pliability is not just for elite athletes,” he writes. “It’s for anyone who wants to live a vital life for as long as possible.” The Method is not of the locker room. Instead, it reflects the values of a global elite for which human longevity is human destiny, and of which Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, are members in good standing.
Why he created TB12: When asked Brady why he created TB12, he answers that he has been motivated by watching his idols fall. “Joe Montana had to retire because his body didn’t hold up,” he says. “Steve Young had to retire because he kept getting head injuries.” Brady seems to imply that he can somehow avoid their fates by rigorous practice of the TB12 Method. And now in his book, he states outright that the responsibility for injury rests in part with the injured. “When athletes get injured, they shouldn’t blame their sport — or their age,” he writes. “Injuries happen when our bodies are unable to absorb or disperse the amount of force placed on them.”
Concussions: When his wife mentioned his concussions, she did so once and never again, and Brady has batted away questions about long-term neurological effects as “none of your business.” The word “concussion” never appears in The TB12 Method. The phrase “brain injuries” does, but only when Brady is talking about techniques to “get ahead and stay ahead” of them, “especially in the off season.” He answers questions about concussions by saying that his body is none of your business even as he begins to build a business around his body.
Hydration: But The TB12 Method offers a portrait of a ferociously limited human being, albeit the world’s “most hydrated” one. Every day, he wakes up at 6 in the morning and immediately drinks 20 ounces of purified water, augmented with TB12 electrolytes, which, as he tells us, contain the “72 trace minerals” generally lost in perspiration. As a result, he says, he is so well-hydrated that “even with adequate exposure to the sun, I won’t get sunburned,” and he presumes that the muscles under his skin look like “beautiful tenderloins” instead of “shriveled jerky.”
More about the TB12 Method: He trains about four hours a day, and on most days, he “does pliability” with Guerrero, who, with hands capable of generating “50 newtons of force in a single finger” — about 11 pounds — applies “targeted pressure” to Brady’s muscles. “On the rare occasions when I don’t have the benefit of working with Alex,” he either does “partner-pliability” or goes solo with a jar of coconut oil he applies himself and a TB12 “vibrating sphere.” He eats abstemiously, with few portion sizes bigger than the palm of his hand, but also with a purpose, to maintain the “alkalinity” of his body. And he sleeps in the same determinedly therapeutic fashion, repairing to bed at 9 each night in a room uncontaminated by either technology or pet dander. He keeps a glass of water by his bedside and sleeps, famously, in TB12 “bioceramic recovery wear,” which is also for sale from TB12 and which Brady also considers part of a “movement” — the “tech-enabled apparel and sleepwear” movement.
I think I’ve said this before, but good God, Tom Brady is like the Gwyneth Paltrow of athletes. I cannot believe how Goopy and fake-science-y this is. Part of thinks that much like Gwyneth’s Goop lifestyle brand, it’s all just bulls–t that Tom is using to make a profit, selling elite snake oil to gullible rich people. Just like Gwyneth, though, I do wonder if Tom has been drinking his own snake oil. Can you really hydrate yourself out of sunburns? Can you really pliability-train yourself out of concussions? Can you really buy enough TB12-branded merch to keep yourself forever-young? I have the answers to all of those questions and more, all you have to do is spend $5000 per day on The Kaiser Method.
Cover courtesy of ESPN Magazine, additional photo courtesy of Getty.
What a dope!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God, you could weep from the stupid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
hahahaha…dude is a great player, and knows a TON about football, and…
…that’s it. other than that, I suspect he’s a dumb as the day is long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He scored 33/50 on the Wonderlic test. A score of 20 is supposed to be average 100 IQ. But, yeah, his hydration theory is not so great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s not how this works.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s not how any of this works. But apparently people can believe anything they want now and just say it’s true. Anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The “pliability” thing is just flexibility, so I wouldn’t characterize that as wrong in terms of working to help keep your body injury free. It won’t stop you from getting concussed if your bell is rung, of course.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kaiser, lol. The hydration thing, o.m.g. This post-truth world we are living in has really got me despairing. And that cover image scared the beejeezus out of me. I’m glad I was was warned, though, so I can be mental prepared when my son’s issue arrives in the mail.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s The Truthiness Method, isn’t it? Facts just aren’t important. Science is humbug. If only we could hydrate enough to withstand the stupidity.
That cover is horrifying. That’s a face in dire need of hydration and a good moisturizer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
GAWD…any time I hear someone who is anti-science say “well, I’m not a scientist, but…” I want to say “STOP RIGHT THERE. that’s all you need to say. you’re not a scientist but you know more than one who’s studied the subject for 20 years because you saw a couple of internet videos…RIIIIIIIIGHT….”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What in the everlasting coconuts did I just read?
Staying hydrated means he won’t get sunburned?
Who said this originally, how do they assume this works? What is the biological mechanism where excess H20 blocks or reverses UV damage? Especially when the epidermis is the organ affected, and it doesn’t hydrate with a morning glass of ph adjusted water.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the key phrase is “adequate exposure”. He just thinks it’s the water, but really it’s just that he limits unprotected time in the sun. His helmet and uniform protect him during games and practice. The beard might help also. If he tends to wear protective hats in the sun, that will also help.
Hydration does help with muscle recovery, which is apparently why it’s common to have water retention after unusual muscle activity (more exercise than usual). So he probably feels better by being diligent about drinking water (especially instead of other common beverages).
Also not pigging out probably helps his digestion and that would make him feel better also. It sounds as though he looks for high-nutrition foods rather than the low-nutrition foods many of us are drawn to. (Hey, battered green beans and Dang onion chips and ketchup are vegetables!) I’m sure he is getting enough calories as well as the essential nutrients.
But no, UV radiation doesn’t really work the way he thinks it does. I suppose better hydration might give it a longer path maybe through more water molecules (not sure if that would matter, considering you can get burned under water). But someone else said a dermatologist suggested hydration would help sun sensitive cancer-prone skin, so maybe it helps more than I think. I just wouldn’t personally rely on it. I wonder if it’s just the cushioning inside the tissues when well hydrated that helps? But not sure how that would significantly help prevent surface damage.
About body alkalinity – the blood pH is kept pretty constant by buffer compounds. But if you have any mouth or bladder issues, keeping urine alkaline really helps. Alkaline mouth is inhospitable for the microbeasties causing cavities and gum disease (hence a gram or two of xylitol after eating helps bring back the mouth to neutrality or alkalinity). Alkaline urine puts the fire out in your bladder and urethra if you’re having various painful problems.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
beautiful tenderloins.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
that’s all I got.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Imagine someone saying this to you. Imagine trying to keep a straight face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a little American Psycho. Or Tom Brady is “a phony. But a real phony.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha – I thought of Hannibal Lecter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL. He is indeed the Gwyneth of the sports world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He really is. 😂😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a Patriots fan, I will once again implore: Tom Brady, please stop talking!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is one of those health myths that has circulated amongst natural foodies for years. The iteration I’ve heard is that eating all plant based and no meat allows your body to process the sun better.. I’ve never heard it to be only about water.
An aside: Tom and Gisele’s conversations must be insufferable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I imagine it’s mind-numbing. Two dumb and apparently extremely gullible folks who have been catered to their entire lives, due to their beauty and talent. Anything they hear or imagine, they assume they invented. But I’m willing bet rather heavily that the reality is they’re both just empty vessels that, when you scratch the surface, you see there’s no there, there. It’s JUST surface.
I’ve interviewed so many athletes who are just like this: Vacant. You have to prop your eyelids open to talk to them. Not ideal, since it was my job to get a usable, vaguely interesting sound bite out of them. A sense of panic sets in, as you realize they’ve been talking for 9 minutes, you’re gonna lose them in 1, and yet they’ve said absolutely nothing, not even anything kinda’ weird. (Which, sidebar, is why I think many journalists at least like Trump in the sense that, there’s always a quote. It’s probably terrifying and almost certainly psychotic, but there’s for sure a goddamn quote!)
I imagine the person doing this interview was nodding off and then all of a sudden was all, ‘He said what about drinking water preventing sunburn?’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really??? Oh my god, these people. I recently saw something on Twitter or IG where a guy posted something like “I was applying sunscreen and this dude made fun of me for being weak. Imagine thinking you’re stronger than the sun!” I laughed for a few minutes. That’s the men in my family. “Creams are for women.” Yeah, sure. You have skin cancer but at least you’re ALL MAN!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think this is the first time I’ve seen someone look worse on a magazine cover than they do in real life. Oh and he’s a moron.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! He looks so much older on this cover!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s super unflattering. But I think intentionally, the point is that 40 in the NFL is like being 80 in real life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They fake-aged him to how he might appear in 2022.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it supposed to be him in 2022? If not, dear God. If so….still bad!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right. My husband is 55 and looks much healthier than this one, no gray at all. Ans still knows how to shave properly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His expression says, “Oops I just sharted.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The picture on the bottom was taken Sunday. The cover photo is fake
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He sleeps in a recovery suit? Sexy. Also, he sleeps 9 hours a night! That’s alot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is clearly suffering the affects of repeated brain injuries.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Given how dumb all this sounds, one has to wonder. Or maybe he was always this dumb. Mostly it sounds like he’s cranking up for his post-football lifestyle business, just the way Goop cranked up for her post-acting business.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love it when this guy gets sacked..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, dude is not bright.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is what happens when someone has their head so far up their own arse they start to see sunshine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. Lack of oxygen. The altitude, you know…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This made me think of my all-time favorite athlete line, which I actually laughed out loud when they said, and then had to hide it in a cough.
A Colorado-based athlete on why they played poorly in Texas: “I think I’m still getting used to the altitude.”
Oh my god, we played that on a loop in the truck. Like, dude, WTF, do you think your body is getting TOO MUCH oxygen?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Goops behaviour stems from narcissism and Brady just fell on his head a few times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Obviously, being hydrated doesn’t keep you from getting sunburnt. And doing yoga won’t keep you from being concussed. But the one thing he has correct is that muscles do tighten significantly with age, drastically reducing range of motion and definitely increasing your chance of injury. That very likely is contributing to his continued success at an age well beyond the time that his peers have retired in a pile of bandages and pipe cleaners.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. And it’s the old “why didn’t he just SAY so?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because he’s selling the Tom Brady Method.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So. Dumb.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
God, what a walnut.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he obviously believes what he does works. But if I had to give my 2 cents, I’d have to say that any lack of concussions or head injuries lies more on his teammates making sure he doesn’t get sacked, not on himself, but whatever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tom Brady’s brain is clearly waterlogged.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Montana and Young played when you could still hit the quarterback without a new rule being made up every time they’re hurt like Brady.
Stretching isn’t necessarily revolutionary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes it is. Tom Brady invented it! I mean, like, yoga is for girls, but he’s so brave, and smart, and revolutionary, and secure he just went out there and did it anyway. Isn’t that admirable? C’mon, admire him, dang it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, but in football you still see a lot of players who consider it frivolous. The Seahawks started doing it as a team when Pete Carrol came on, and people made fun of it. Football training and nutrition is really changing over just a handful of years. It’s definitely not just Brady (Drew Brees has been quietly training his heart out) but it’s still not necessarily the norm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Young was my favorite quarterback ever, and I can still picture that last hit he took, it was brutal and knocked him out cold. He still seems to be doing very well, but I have to think long term, there will be issues from all the concussions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OK, doctor here. Yes, my specialty is psychiatry, but I did got to med school and do a full rotation. You cannot avoid a sunburn by drinking water. Being hydrated in no way protects your skin from the sun. People are going to believe this twatwaffle and end up with severe sunburns. And just looking at his skin in the cover photo you can see the sun damage. That is not the face of a well hydrated person, either. I hate pseudoscience. It’s dangerous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen. By which I mean, keep your thoughts and prayers, I’ll rely on science.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The cover photo is not real. They “aged” him in the picture to what they think he might look like when he finishes playing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you, because I seriously could not figure out why he looked so much worse on the cover!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, I am flabbergasted that you would need medical school to know this. This is literally the most of basic ass sh*t you learn in a chemistry or biology class.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@paranormalgirl, Lol. Are you serious? Do you think he gets his hair dyed brown and puts on makeup to smooth his skin before every game or public appearance? Like @lightpurple said, this isn’t a real picture. Kind of like the way celebrities are airbrushed and photoshopped on every magazine.
After I had skin cancer, my dermatologist told me to always stay hydrated while outside, because just using sunscreen and staying in the shade wasn’t enough to protect m my skin
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sunscreen can only protect your skin for a limited time frame, that’s why. Even the highest SPF factors can only extend your natural resistance by a good 50-60 minutes. After that, UV will start breaking through. That’s why people with fair skin tones can’t handle intense sunlight even with SPF50+ slathered on for a long period of time. (And why skin tones get progressively darker as you get closer to the equator.) Shade will provide less intense sun exposure, but you’re still subject to UV radiation.
The water drinking has more to do with skin appearance and elasticity. Dehydration can make skin more turgid and sensitive. Not to mention that you sweat constantly throughout the day, losing water. It’s just more obvious when you exercise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very amusing. I do think some of the stuff he’s doing is really good: like getting 8 hrs of sleep, hydrating, exercising and eating proportionate meals. I would love to have that much sleep but I arrive home at 9pm and leave for work before 6, which leaves me less than 8 hours to do housework, cook dinner and breakfast, catch up with family, watch tv, exercise, prepare for next day. I am effing tired.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he does take good care of himself, and has to for his job. But oof, that sunburn comment is one of the dumber things I’ve heard recently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m very confused and put off by the whole “it’s none of your business” response to concussion questions. Is he responding that way because it’s such a hot button issue that the NFL is dealing with right now and he doesn’t want to get dragged in? Btw, I think all the players should be speaking out about it.. it’s your brain people! You only get one! Fight to protect it more!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He could get his team in huge trouble if they’re not properly following concussion protocols, and if he’s hiding serious brain damage it could end his career early. He wants to continue playing no matter what.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I definitely think that’s a possibility. Maybe they aren’t following the protocol and he doesn’t want to bring attention to it. In that case, yikes. I like watching football but the NFL is problematic for a lot of reasons and I can definitely see this happening and a big effort to keep it hush hush.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In fairness, his medical data is private by law. It’s not really our business to begin with, even if it is linked to a broader issue within the NFL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dude,
You’re embarrassing us. STFU.
~ New England
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gwyneth got started because he father was involved in show business, Tom Brady was a 6th round draft pick who no team was looking for. Brady must be doing something right to be able to stay healthy and strong longer than any other QB in the NFL, so of course there’s people out there who want to know how he’s staying this way
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Boston sunlight maybe
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is so dumb.
I’m a Pats fan, and I love he way he plays and hope he does play till 45. But the only thing he knows is football. On anything else he is an idiot. But he’s a good looking straight white man so he thinks any idea that comes out of his addled mind is good.
He’s so dumb.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People forget, more than Gisele, Tom Brady is the part of that couple that envisions becoming a “lifestyle” guru when his playing days are done. Some of the stuff is quackery (but about what you’d expect out of people that are trying to get that last 1% of performance out of his body) and some of it is just really thorough strength and flexibility training. I’m actually really interested to see how this ends up going, though I do really hope that people choose to drive water AND wear sunscreen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
dumb asses thinking they are smart are a pox on this country. i understand he might be one of the greatest players who ever lived but everyone, EVERYONE, who has tried to outsmart aging ends up dead. that’s life. i don’t know anything about football or care about him one way or the other – but i sincerely hope his stupidity doesn’t get him killed on the field.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Truly shocking this genius is a Trump supporter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, now that you mention it, S, it does kind of make sense.
Stupid is as stupid does (Forrest Gump)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s a skit by comedian Lewis Black, yeah? And he talks about the long-term neurological consequences of overhearing or reading something so stupid you can’t make any sense of it. It literally disables your cognitive faculties. In his case, it was a woman who, if it wasn’t for her horse, wouldn’t have spent that year in college. For me, it’s going to be this interview. I’ll be on my death bed, suffering the last throes of a traumatic aneurysm, and I will reach out to my loving children surrounding me, tears of love and grief on their faces, and clasp the hand of my nearest daughter and whisper, “even with adequate exposure to the sun, I won’t get sunburned.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So he’s protected from sunburn but not major sun damage as evidenced by all those fine lines. Tom Brady YA BURNT
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d say the people who buy into his nonsense are the Trumpers, but going by Facebook, most of them hate the NFL these days.
Fake health facts, Tom! 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He wants to inspire a movement huh? Movement from some dope’s bank account into his.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is over the top, but the attitude behind it is so common. I know so many people who are convinced that if they eat the perfect diet and do all the right exercises and drink enough water and green tea and superfood shakes that they can stave off aging and disease. But none of us can control our fates that much. Yes, eat well and exercise. Obviously. But it’s not a magic talisman that will protect you from the hard parts of life. And his unwillingness to even discuss concussions screams of covering the NFL’s ass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s all about buying more time. Nobody wants to face the specter of their mortality passively.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually I believe there’s some truth to the sunburn thing. Not just “being hydrated” but being healthy in general and avoiding all the things our modern world passes off as food but really isn’t food at all. I don’t know WHY, but there is something there. I haven’t sunburned since I changed my diet to include as much whole food as possible. Neither has my father, and we’re outside all day most days in the summer. He looks 10 years younger than he is, and doesn’t have any questionable skin lesions. He doesn’t wear sunscreen, just a hat. So…… I don’t know. Just my personal experience.
As for outrunning concussions, yeah, I seriously doubt that. He seems more like he’s benefiting from recent rule changes but if he wants to believe that there’s no telling him otherwise.
For the other stuff? Getting technology out of your bedroom to promote good sleep is actually well supported by actual science. Blue light produced by electronics suppresses melatonin and screws with your body’s circadian rhythm, and the 24/7 om call nature of our cell phones doesn’t promote a relaxing atmosphere. And if he wants to sleep in weird pj’s, eh, let him. Sleep is good for you, I’m not going to knock anything that helps someone sleep if it’s not hurting anyone else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is nothing scientific to support the idea that water prevents sunburn. Proper hydration increases skin elasticity and appearance, but it has no UV blocking qualities. Your skin has natural protection against UV, but it varies on how much melanin your skin produces. I drink water and tea almost exclusively and carry a bottle around, and it’s never stopped me from burning any more or less. Fair skin is fair skin no matter the amount of water I’ve chugged. For the record, a sun tan is still a sign UV damage, just not to the extent of the burn. Genetics play a huge factor in how sensitive your aging process is to UV exposure, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
2022? So… according to that photo 5 years from now Brady will look like he’s a 70 year old dehydrated prune?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In an athletic field, dominated by Black men, in regards to the sun…this is BEYOND laughable on SOOO many levels. LOL. Let’s be honest, white people get skin/aging jokes for a reason. He’s such an airhead.
Report this comment as spam or abuse