Kim Kardashian also dressed up as Selena Quintanilla for Halloween: ugh or fine?

Kim Kardashian celebrates her 37th birthday with family at Carousel Restaurant

Here are some last-minute Halloween stragglers that didn’t fit into other Halloween posts! To be fair, I didn’t think Kim Kardashian was going to do another questionable Halloween costume – yesterday, we talked about Kim’s three pre-Halloween costumes: Madonna, Cher and Aaliyah. The Aaliyah costume did not go over well. But Kim still thought it would be cool finish up her “musical legends” theme by dressing up as Selena Quintanilla. From her social media:

Is this offensive? It doesn’t offend me, but I’m open to arguments as to why it would be offensive to some or many. Again, Kim just wore the costume made famous by an artist. It looks like she got a really good Selena wig too, because her hair looks SO MUCH like Selena’s hair. I’ll say it: Kim is one of those people who can really pull off bangs. It hurts me to say that, but it’s true. Also: Demi Lovato did the exact same “Selena” costume a few days ago – go here to see.

Who else? Let’s go to a Halloween baby, shall we? There are few things that I love more in this world than seeing how extra Serena Williams is now that she’s a mom. Her social media is full of baby stuff nowadays and you can just tell that her life has completely changed and that her baby girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr is the love of her life. As soon as AJ (or “Junior”) was born, they created an Instagram account just for her. AJ has been ‘gramming consistently, and of course Halloween was no different. AJ’s Halloween costume was on point: she IS the hero Gotham needs.

When you realize you’re the hero Gotham needs.

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

And of course there was tons of racism on Halloween, because Halloween is the most racist of all the holidays (minus Columbus Day):

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram, Twitter.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

44 Responses to “Kim Kardashian also dressed up as Selena Quintanilla for Halloween: ugh or fine?”

  1. Jillian says:
    November 1, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Not offensive to me but a no. Nope. Nope. Nope.

    Reply
  2. Patricia says:
    November 1, 2017 at 9:26 am

    She didn’t alter her skin in any way or so anything that would seem offensive, as far as I’m concerned.

    Reply
  3. Nancy says:
    November 1, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Oh Kim. Selena perhaps became more famous in death. Since Jennifer Lopez portrayed her in the film Selena, and Kim has always been jealous of Jennifer’s famous butt, I’m wondering if it actually was a Selena tribute or her way of showing us all again she did it better. Too much thought on KK, not worth it, but RIP Selena.

    Reply
  4. tifzlan says:
    November 1, 2017 at 9:29 am

    No offense but her butt looks so ridiculously out of proportion with the rest of her body.

    Reply
  5. Nicole says:
    November 1, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Yea not offensive. Just like I said yesterday it’s more because it’s Kim and all the appropriation she HAS done makes people not want her to touch their cultural icons.

    Reply
  6. Ankhel says:
    November 1, 2017 at 9:39 am

    This hurts, but… Kim’sfaceandhairlooksgreathere, okay?

    Reply
  7. SoulSPA says:
    November 1, 2017 at 9:39 am

    With my European background I do not see any problem with Kim’s costume of Selena’s. And I found David’s Kim Jong-un absolutely HILARIOUS!

    Reply
  8. Snowflake says:
    November 1, 2017 at 9:46 am

    What bothers me is that she adjusts her spray tan color to match the person shes portraying. See how much lighter she is here

    Reply
  9. mary says:
    November 1, 2017 at 9:52 am

    nooooooo dont take selena. i get it now.

    Reply
  10. JeanGray says:
    November 1, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Neither the Selena or Aaliyah costumes are inappropriate to me. Its a nice homage to two of our beloved cultural icons. I LOVED both Selena and Aaliyah. Her costume and wigs and makeup were prefect for both and she didn’t alter her skin tone so I have no issue with it. I dislike Kim but she (and her team) killed those two looks!
    However, Selena had such a beautiful, natural figure. Kim looked a lot like her until you get to the fake unnaturally rounded hips and ant-like appendage on her lower back and skinny thighs. It just made me miss Selena even more. : (

    Reply
  11. Stace says:
    November 1, 2017 at 9:55 am

    This was my AHA moment. No no no. Selena is such an icon for a lot of mexican american girls of my generation. Selena was an idol to a lot of us. Am i wrong to feel Demi Lovatos costume was honoring her memory and kims is appropriating? I dont know but Now i understand why my sisters of color feel this way when she appropriates their culture. It just feels wrong and i am not articulate enough to say why but all i can say is, I get it.

    Reply
  12. Wellsie says:
    November 1, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Kim’s hips and pelvis are so odd, especially in this jumpsuit. Plastic surgery still has some way to go, I think. It’s hard for me to imagine someone wanting to go through so many painful procedures to look that way.

    Reply
  13. Susan says:
    November 1, 2017 at 9:56 am

    I think she looks AWESOME. And I’m Hispanic. People need to get over themselves already.

    Reply
  14. Leskat says:
    November 1, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Kim isn’t offensive to me, but sweet baby jebus in a canoe, can we talk about that kid from SD doing blackface?! You mean to tell me in 2017, with the wealth of information and history available to us all on the interwebs this poor little persecuted boy had “no idea” blackface is eye bleedingly offensive. *flips a table*

    Reply
  15. Chingona says:
    November 1, 2017 at 9:59 am

    As a Mexican I am not offended, I just want to know do any of the people who claim that Selena was thier fave actually like her music and know her real story. I am not saying you have to in order to dressup like her but don’t go on about how she is your fave. Also Selena was very famous before the movie in the Latin Market especially in the Mexican and Mexican American communities. When she was killed everyone I knew took it hard. My little sister was even named after her. I kind of get upset how everyone acts like Selena only became famous because Jennifer Lopez was in a movie about her.

    Reply
  16. DiamondGirl says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Serena’s baby is one of the cutest I’ve ever seen! Adorable.

    Reply
  17. Laur says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:08 am

    I really like Serena W but am disturbed by the way she’s set up an IG account straight away for her baby. Yes I know the baby will be recognised anyway because of who her mum is but I just dislike it given she has no say in it.

    Reply
  18. JA says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Not offensive but more like Enough already!! Kim’s thirst will never be satisfied and lets not keep giving her what she wants.

    Reply
  19. Kells-bells says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Really hard to say because I am not a fan of anything Kardashian, and and I’m going to have to wash my mouth out with soap after.
    Kim looks great as Selena .
    Let’s talk about the kid from SD in Black face – that’s racist and offensive .
    Let’s about Donnie Junior’s elitist tweet with his daughter and her Halloween candy !
    Luckily, Twitter let him have it and once again he ended up looking like a douche bag he is.

    Reply
  20. Kitten says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:32 am

    So are people still desperately clinging to the idea that Kim’s silver hair was a wig? Or can we admit that it was her naturally shoulder length hair dyed silver with extensions added?

    You can see the roots growing in in top photo and yes I KNOW they make wigs with roots but that’s not what is happening in that top pic.

    Reply
  21. Poop says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:33 am

    It’s not offensive in the racist way. I think people have a problem with it looking disingenuous. I feel like KK didn’t even know who Selena was and decided to look her up since she’s a legend. Selena was a big deal to Chicanos. It rubs people off the wrong way bc Selena was a big deal to a culture that Kim was not really part of. But the costume is harmless in and of itself.

    Reply
  22. Beth says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:34 am

    I think she looks awesome. She actually looked good in all of her costumes this year, but why did she need some many

    Reply
  23. nikzilla says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:37 am

    I just hate how Kim keeps dressing up as legends (such as Selena and Aaliyah) because I don’t think she’s deserving enough to emulate these queens. She does look good. Also, 4 different costumes??? Halloween is 1 day.

    Reply
  24. Cristina says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Why should it be offensive? I think it is flattering. Selena is an icon.

    Reply
  25. Veronica says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:47 am

    I think it’s vaguely discomforting in the sense that she has a history of exploiting minority culture, but outside of that, I don’t think it’s a major problem. It is a REALLY good costume. Her MUA knows their sh*t.

    Reply
  26. Anna says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:58 am

    Kim looks great, I’m more upset over the fact that SW made an Instagram for her newborn daughter… To each their own of course, but I would have been furious with my parents if they ever did that to me when I was a child.

    Reply
  27. Abby says:
    November 1, 2017 at 11:09 am

    I can’t comment on if it’s appropriating because I’m white, but I think she looks great in her costume. I’m not a Kim fan and I do agree that she’s problematic about appropriating at other times, but maybe this is not one of those times.

    Reply
  28. Leonz says:
    November 1, 2017 at 11:27 am

    god I can’t stand any of the kartrashians.

    Reply
  29. TPOE says:
    November 1, 2017 at 11:34 am

    If anything, is what she’s done to her lips that I find offensive.

    Reply
  30. Chloeee says:
    November 1, 2017 at 11:48 am

    I’m offended because she obviously does not know the words. Being Latina, Selena is a huge icon and Kim feels like she’s bandwagoning. But appropriation? Not really. Also the camel toe 😖. Also also I was gonna dress up as Selena this year (different outfit though this one is the super obvious go to). I’m glad I didn’t-everyone and their mother was Selena this year.

    Reply
  31. Shannon says:
    November 1, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    I did see where her “theme” was ‘icons’ or something like that. I think it’s kind of weird and extra thirsty to have four Halloween costumes, but whatever. It seems like she’s just paying homage, she’s not actually changing her skintone to match the celebrities to whom she’s paying homage, just kind of doing her hair like that and wearing an outfit they’ve worn. Not my thing by a long shot, but I can’t really see it as racially problematic. I have to admit, if there was any chance I could find and afford an iconic Michelle Obama outfit, my white ass would be Michelle Obama for Halloween. ALL that being said, I’m open to argument. In my (not home) town, racism is just … blatant and harsh, and at a local bar a man and woman did total blackface (and didn’t appear to even be any specific black people, just … like, their costume was just … being black) so my bar at this point could be set relatively low. Because I really thought ‘not doing blackface’ was “Not Being Racist 101″ and they won first place. wtf.

    Reply
  32. Littlestar says:
    November 1, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Not offensive in a racist or ethnic way, to me a person with Mexican ancestry. Just annoying because everything Kim does is thirsty and talentless. Selena was talented and Kim’s not.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment