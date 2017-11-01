Kim Kardashian also dressed up as Selena Quintanilla for Halloween: ugh or fine?

Here are some last-minute Halloween stragglers that didn’t fit into other Halloween posts! To be fair, I didn’t think Kim Kardashian was going to do another questionable Halloween costume – yesterday, we talked about Kim’s three pre-Halloween costumes: Madonna, Cher and Aaliyah. The Aaliyah costume did not go over well. But Kim still thought it would be cool finish up her “musical legends” theme by dressing up as Selena Quintanilla. From her social media:

My fave Selena!!!! pic.twitter.com/DVKSSRxnxy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 1, 2017

Is this offensive? It doesn’t offend me, but I’m open to arguments as to why it would be offensive to some or many. Again, Kim just wore the costume made famous by an artist. It looks like she got a really good Selena wig too, because her hair looks SO MUCH like Selena’s hair. I’ll say it: Kim is one of those people who can really pull off bangs. It hurts me to say that, but it’s true. Also: Demi Lovato did the exact same “Selena” costume a few days ago – go here to see.

Who else? Let’s go to a Halloween baby, shall we? There are few things that I love more in this world than seeing how extra Serena Williams is now that she’s a mom. Her social media is full of baby stuff nowadays and you can just tell that her life has completely changed and that her baby girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr is the love of her life. As soon as AJ (or “Junior”) was born, they created an Instagram account just for her. AJ has been ‘gramming consistently, and of course Halloween was no different. AJ’s Halloween costume was on point: she IS the hero Gotham needs.

When you realize you’re the hero Gotham needs. A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

And of course there was tons of racism on Halloween, because Halloween is the most racist of all the holidays (minus Columbus Day):

I refuse to believe this kid didn't know that blackface was racist. https://t.co/7vkPw89fdA — Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) November 1, 2017

David Walliams is branded racist after dressing up as Kim Jong-un for Jonathan Ross' Halloween party https://t.co/fBTjH9cK24 — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) November 1, 2017