Kim Kardashian also dressed up as Selena Quintanilla for Halloween: ugh or fine?

Here are some last-minute Halloween stragglers that didn’t fit into other Halloween posts! To be fair, I didn’t think Kim Kardashian was going to do another questionable Halloween costume – yesterday, we talked about Kim’s three pre-Halloween costumes: Madonna, Cher and Aaliyah. The Aaliyah costume did not go over well. But Kim still thought it would be cool finish up her “musical legends” theme by dressing up as Selena Quintanilla. From her social media:
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 1, 2017
My fave Selena!!!! pic.twitter.com/DVKSSRxnxy
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 1, 2017
Is this offensive? It doesn’t offend me, but I’m open to arguments as to why it would be offensive to some or many. Again, Kim just wore the costume made famous by an artist. It looks like she got a really good Selena wig too, because her hair looks SO MUCH like Selena’s hair. I’ll say it: Kim is one of those people who can really pull off bangs. It hurts me to say that, but it’s true. Also: Demi Lovato did the exact same “Selena” costume a few days ago – go here to see.
Who else? Let’s go to a Halloween baby, shall we? There are few things that I love more in this world than seeing how extra Serena Williams is now that she’s a mom. Her social media is full of baby stuff nowadays and you can just tell that her life has completely changed and that her baby girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr is the love of her life. As soon as AJ (or “Junior”) was born, they created an Instagram account just for her. AJ has been ‘gramming consistently, and of course Halloween was no different. AJ’s Halloween costume was on point: she IS the hero Gotham needs.
And of course there was tons of racism on Halloween, because Halloween is the most racist of all the holidays (minus Columbus Day):
I refuse to believe this kid didn't know that blackface was racist. https://t.co/7vkPw89fdA
— Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) November 1, 2017
David Walliams is branded racist after dressing up as Kim Jong-un for Jonathan Ross' Halloween party https://t.co/fBTjH9cK24
— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) November 1, 2017
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram, Twitter.
Not offensive to me but a no. Nope. Nope. Nope.
Not offensive. If someone can dress up as any other dead person, then why not Selena?
And she does make a mean Selena.
Complete with photo-shopped thigh-gap, yes
Not offensive. Although Selena didn’t have a build-a-body.
She didn’t alter her skin in any way or so anything that would seem offensive, as far as I’m concerned.
I agree with you. She just wore the clothes and hair, so if people find that offensive, it’s confusing to me.
Oh Kim. Selena perhaps became more famous in death. Since Jennifer Lopez portrayed her in the film Selena, and Kim has always been jealous of Jennifer’s famous butt, I’m wondering if it actually was a Selena tribute or her way of showing us all again she did it better. Too much thought on KK, not worth it, but RIP Selena.
No offense but her butt looks so ridiculously out of proportion with the rest of her body.
Yes and if you look at pix of the real Selena she had thighs that matched her bum. Kim’s diaper ruins it.
Yea not offensive. Just like I said yesterday it’s more because it’s Kim and all the appropriation she HAS done makes people not want her to touch their cultural icons.
This hurts, but… Kim’sfaceandhairlooksgreathere, okay?
With my European background I do not see any problem with Kim’s costume of Selena’s. And I found David’s Kim Jong-un absolutely HILARIOUS!
I think making fun of terrible people should be permitted. If he skipped the eye prosthetics, I’d be down with it.
What bothers me is that she adjusts her spray tan color to match the person shes portraying. See how much lighter she is here
nooooooo dont take selena. i get it now.
Neither the Selena or Aaliyah costumes are inappropriate to me. Its a nice homage to two of our beloved cultural icons. I LOVED both Selena and Aaliyah. Her costume and wigs and makeup were prefect for both and she didn’t alter her skin tone so I have no issue with it. I dislike Kim but she (and her team) killed those two looks!
However, Selena had such a beautiful, natural figure. Kim looked a lot like her until you get to the fake unnaturally rounded hips and ant-like appendage on her lower back and skinny thighs. It just made me miss Selena even more. : (
This was my AHA moment. No no no. Selena is such an icon for a lot of mexican american girls of my generation. Selena was an idol to a lot of us. Am i wrong to feel Demi Lovatos costume was honoring her memory and kims is appropriating? I dont know but Now i understand why my sisters of color feel this way when she appropriates their culture. It just feels wrong and i am not articulate enough to say why but all i can say is, I get it.
Not wrong at all. Demi is from Texas, so I imagine Selena was a big inspiration growing up. It definitely felt more authentic coming from her.
I liked Demi’s costume but it was cut way skimpier (see: lots of exposed boob) than the famous stage outfit Selena wore – Kim’s costume is at least more accurate!
Kim’s hips and pelvis are so odd, especially in this jumpsuit. Plastic surgery still has some way to go, I think. It’s hard for me to imagine someone wanting to go through so many painful procedures to look that way.
I think she looks AWESOME. And I’m Hispanic. People need to get over themselves already.
Kim isn’t offensive to me, but sweet baby jebus in a canoe, can we talk about that kid from SD doing blackface?! You mean to tell me in 2017, with the wealth of information and history available to us all on the interwebs this poor little persecuted boy had “no idea” blackface is eye bleedingly offensive. *flips a table*
I think the SD guy’s sign is even more offensive than his blackface (which, is appalling). Implying that Kaepernick is protesting for a payday?? Just F-off.
No doubt he thinks Trump is great, believes everything he hears on Faux news, and blames his low economic status on affirmative action. Simply put, he is a deplorable. I am so glad twitter came for his sorry ass.
As a Mexican I am not offended, I just want to know do any of the people who claim that Selena was thier fave actually like her music and know her real story. I am not saying you have to in order to dressup like her but don’t go on about how she is your fave. Also Selena was very famous before the movie in the Latin Market especially in the Mexican and Mexican American communities. When she was killed everyone I knew took it hard. My little sister was even named after her. I kind of get upset how everyone acts like Selena only became famous because Jennifer Lopez was in a movie about her.
Serena’s baby is one of the cutest I’ve ever seen! Adorable.
I really like Serena W but am disturbed by the way she’s set up an IG account straight away for her baby. Yes I know the baby will be recognised anyway because of who her mum is but I just dislike it given she has no say in it.
Not offensive but more like Enough already!! Kim’s thirst will never be satisfied and lets not keep giving her what she wants.
Really hard to say because I am not a fan of anything Kardashian, and and I’m going to have to wash my mouth out with soap after.
Kim looks great as Selena .
Let’s talk about the kid from SD in Black face – that’s racist and offensive .
Let’s about Donnie Junior’s elitist tweet with his daughter and her Halloween candy !
Luckily, Twitter let him have it and once again he ended up looking like a douche bag he is.
So are people still desperately clinging to the idea that Kim’s silver hair was a wig? Or can we admit that it was her naturally shoulder length hair dyed silver with extensions added?
You can see the roots growing in in top photo and yes I KNOW they make wigs with roots but that’s not what is happening in that top pic.
As much as they’re still desperately clinging to the idea that she was simply “tan” in her Jackie O photos.
It’s not offensive in the racist way. I think people have a problem with it looking disingenuous. I feel like KK didn’t even know who Selena was and decided to look her up since she’s a legend. Selena was a big deal to Chicanos. It rubs people off the wrong way bc Selena was a big deal to a culture that Kim was not really part of. But the costume is harmless in and of itself.
I think she looks awesome. She actually looked good in all of her costumes this year, but why did she need some many
I just hate how Kim keeps dressing up as legends (such as Selena and Aaliyah) because I don’t think she’s deserving enough to emulate these queens. She does look good. Also, 4 different costumes??? Halloween is 1 day.
What should her costumes be? A clown or a cat? Dressing as a legend is a common thing for Halloween, not something you have to deserve to wear. I’m not a Kardashian fan, but I see no problem with her wearing these costumes
Why should it be offensive? I think it is flattering. Selena is an icon.
I think it’s vaguely discomforting in the sense that she has a history of exploiting minority culture, but outside of that, I don’t think it’s a major problem. It is a REALLY good costume. Her MUA knows their sh*t.
Kim looks great, I’m more upset over the fact that SW made an Instagram for her newborn daughter… To each their own of course, but I would have been furious with my parents if they ever did that to me when I was a child.
I can’t comment on if it’s appropriating because I’m white, but I think she looks great in her costume. I’m not a Kim fan and I do agree that she’s problematic about appropriating at other times, but maybe this is not one of those times.
god I can’t stand any of the kartrashians.
If anything, is what she’s done to her lips that I find offensive.
I’m offended because she obviously does not know the words. Being Latina, Selena is a huge icon and Kim feels like she’s bandwagoning. But appropriation? Not really. Also the camel toe 😖. Also also I was gonna dress up as Selena this year (different outfit though this one is the super obvious go to). I’m glad I didn’t-everyone and their mother was Selena this year.
I did see where her “theme” was ‘icons’ or something like that. I think it’s kind of weird and extra thirsty to have four Halloween costumes, but whatever. It seems like she’s just paying homage, she’s not actually changing her skintone to match the celebrities to whom she’s paying homage, just kind of doing her hair like that and wearing an outfit they’ve worn. Not my thing by a long shot, but I can’t really see it as racially problematic. I have to admit, if there was any chance I could find and afford an iconic Michelle Obama outfit, my white ass would be Michelle Obama for Halloween. ALL that being said, I’m open to argument. In my (not home) town, racism is just … blatant and harsh, and at a local bar a man and woman did total blackface (and didn’t appear to even be any specific black people, just … like, their costume was just … being black) so my bar at this point could be set relatively low. Because I really thought ‘not doing blackface’ was “Not Being Racist 101″ and they won first place. wtf.
Not offensive in a racist or ethnic way, to me a person with Mexican ancestry. Just annoying because everything Kim does is thirsty and talentless. Selena was talented and Kim’s not.
