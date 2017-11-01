Brett Ratner accused of sexual harassment & misconduct by six women

Over the weekend, the trade papers were making a big deal about how Gal Gadot had unexpectedly dropped out of an event where she was supposed to make a speech honoring Brett Ratner. Ratner is a producer and director, and he (like so many others) has a reputation of being a total skeeve. When I read the Gadot stories, I was like “Huh, I wonder if there’s something there,” because everything seemed very ***attention: foreshadowing***. Guess what? Someone must have given Gadot a heads-up. The LA Times just published a lengthy account of Brett Ratner’s history of assault and harassment with named sources like Natasha Henstridge and Olivia Munn. You can read the full piece here.
Natasha Henstridge’s story. She was watching a movie on Brett Ratner’s couch when she fell asleep. She was a 19-year-old fashion model; he was an up-and-coming music video director in his early 20s. They had been hanging out in front of the TV with friends at his New York apartment. But when Henstridge woke up, the others had left. She was alone with Ratner. She got up to leave, Henstridge said, but he blocked the doorway with his body and wouldn’t budge. He began touching himself, she said, then forced her to perform oral sex. “He strong-armed me in a real way. He physically forced himself on me,” she said. “At some point, I gave in and he did his thing.”
The denial: In interviews with the Los Angeles Times, Henstridge and five other women accused Ratner of a range of sexual harassment and misconduct that allegedly took place in private homes, on movie sets or at industry events. As is often the case, none of the women reported the allegations to the police. On Ratner’s behalf, lawyer Marty Singer “categorically” disputed their accounts. “I have represented Mr. Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment,” Singer said in a 10-page letter to The Times. “Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client.”
Olivia Munn’s story: Olivia Munn said that while visiting the set of the 2004 Ratner-directed “After the Sunset” when she was still an aspiring actress, he masturbated in front of her in his trailer when she went to deliver a meal. Munn wrote about the incident in her 2010 collection of essays without naming Ratner. On a television show a year later, Ratner identified himself as the director, and claimed that he had “banged” her, something he later said was not true. The same year her book was published, Munn ran into Ratner at a party thrown by Creative Artists Agency and he boasted of ejaculating on magazine covers featuring her image, she told The Times. She said that persistent false rumors that they had been intimate have infuriated her, prompting her to talk to The Times in support of other women who are “brave enough to speak up.”
Munn’s statement to the LAT: “I’ve made specific, conscientious choices not to work with Brett Ratner,” Munn said. “It feels as if I keep going up against the same bully at school who just won’t quit,” she said. “You just hope that enough people believe the truth and for enough time to pass so that you can’t be connected to him anymore.” Ratner “vehemently disputes” Munn’s allegations, Singer said.
The LA Times also shares an account from actress Jaime Ray Newman, who says Ratner graphically harassed her on a plane in 2005. Actress Katharine Towne also says that in the same year, Ratner harassed her at a party, even following her into a bathroom when she was trying to get away from him. He spent the next six months calling her and asking for dates. There are other interviews too, with former assistants and former coworkers who all swear that Ratner is a good guy and not an abusive bully like Harvey Weinstein. From what I’ve heard, Ratner does treat coworkers pretty well, in general, and he’s not the terrifying power-player that Harvey Weinstein was. But still… harassment is harassment, and Natasha’s story in particular shouldn’t be discounted.
Burn them at the stake, all of them. I’m so exhausted just reading this relentless barrage of horror. I can’t imagine what these women must feel.
ITA, and what is with this thing of masturbating in front of women?! I just don’t get it. I suppose it’s a power-play, getting off on making a woman feel uncomfortable and scared.
emma33 you nailed it. they get off and causing trauma and terror, how evil is that? its sick and it has been allowed to go on for ages, its been supported/silenced you name it. sink the ship with all these rats on board!
The producer of An Open Secret said he believes Disney and Fox studios will be destroyed by litigation.
Shine the light on all of these Cockroaches.
I bet a lot of people are shaking in their boots in Hollywood. We’re taking them down
Is ANYTHING positive gonna happen this year in the US or what? It even hurts looking at this from a distance. My heart is with you guys. Love from the Netherlands.
Yes women are cleaning up the men’s mess by getting justice for those poor victims and also by getting rid of Trump.
I think this IS positive! The stream of allegations may seem disheartening, but it means that women are feeling brave and empowered to come forward and share their stories. If actual consequences come of it, even better.
Exactly! Horrible and sad that these incidents happened in the first place but GREAT its all being brought to light and there is some justice
I agree too. I HATE that all of this has happened, but a tide is turning and so many people are not taking it anymore, not staying silent anymore, and not letting abusers hide behind fame and fortune anymore. We are better for that, even if it’s horrible right now.
I’m hungover on Halloween candy and can’t remember the exact quote, but it’s something about sunlight being the best disinfectant.
I agree, this is good. Shining the spotlight on abuse is the first step to ending it. This isn’t a small problem, this isn’t an isolated problem, this is a massive problem that infects every facet of American life and everyone needs to know that.
Bum, bum, bum….another one bites the dust!!!
Is anyone NOT a sex pest in Hollywood?
The women filmmakers!
But there are a classy male directors too. I never heard anything bad from Spielberg or Scorsese for example. Everybody loves Marty. Guillermo del Toro has the reputation of the sweetest dude out there. Rob Reiner is a nice guy too. So there are decent a lot of people. But there are a lot of rotten apples too.
I hope Michael Bay and Bryan Singer coming up next!
Yes. GTD. As far as I know, a fine person, indeed.
God I hate saying names for fear of jinxing but I agree @TJ. Also ironically even though his female characters are often not great Christopher Nolan is apparently fine and very professional. Also I think JJ Abrams is a weak storyteller but by all reports is a lovely guy.
So there’s some hope…I hope. 😕
A friend of mine met Del Toro at an event and said that he was very nice and personable. So yes to him being a good guy.
Even though he has ties to Swinestein, QT is also known for being nice and polite to actors/fans.
I am extremely worried that stories are going to come out about women power players in Hollywood. If that happens, the false equivalencies, and whataboutisms are going to give cover to abusers.
In terms of the list of non-harassing male directors in H’wood: Judd Apatow is in the clear, I think. Same with Ron Howard. But I’m hoping that all of this attention to the harassers gets Petty Jenkins, Ava Duvernay, and other women directors more jobs!!!
Can’t wait until they are ALL exposed.
“I have represented Mr. Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment”
That doesn’t mean he didn’t didn’t do it, but that the women concerned didn’t complain.
I know the MRA types are going to bitch about women not saying anything, but at the same time it really proves the point that despite a few instances of false allegations, there are thousands of things women never, ever report.
Another pig on the list
Ugh, this gets so ugly. I heard about Olivia Munn riding the casting couch on this site, and the person that said it (can’t remember) wasn’t saying it to be nice, she was being shamed. Now, turns out, Olivia was a victim of sexual assault from Brett Ratner?? Typical. Rumors are dangerous. Poor girl.
Olivia Munn is trouble. victim or not. She’s not a good person. She led the charge of an online bullying against a girl who dared to mildly criticized her on twitter. The girl quit twitter as a result of that. And I heared countless stories from other woman who met with her, that she is not exactly a pleasure to work with…
Okayyyyy. None of that means she is in the wrong here.
There’s no “perfect victim.” Imperfect people can be victims too.
In this case you’re right Venus.
This has been more known. Munn during her time dating him spoke of how he was and even supported his horrible behavior because it served her relationship with him. This is prebook with a chapter of him with the shrimp grease hands.
He says they dated, she actually says they didn’t. I’d be interested to see if there’s any confirmation of them dating as she says that she’s always denied that they dated.
Roger Ailes, Bill O’Reilly, Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, President Bush Sr., Kevin Spacey, Donald Trump, Brett Ratner and counting……. Who will be next? Who is next to be exposed.
Fingers crossed for Michael Bay and Bryan Singer.
and now Dustin Hoffman too
Oh no. Didn’t see that coming.
Yeah, i’m surprised that I was surprised to hear his name come up, if that makes sense. I’ve always heard that he was an a-hole on set, particularly that story about his treatment of Meryl during Kramer v. Kramer. But I guess I thought of him as a regular bully, not a sex bully.
In a bio of her, it was reported he made her cry right after her boyfriend Jon Cazale died to get a “better” performance from her in Kramer vs Kramer. Just seemed cruel.
Yes. Hoffman has been known for decades as genuinely difficult to work with. And now this.
Bring them down, every last one of the scum who think it’s their right to treat women this way.
Olivia Munn is a prime example of someone not being a perfect victim. Supposedly, she was never shy about using her sexuality, but that masturbating story has been around for a long time – she put it in her book years ago (without naming Ratner specifically). She’s undeniably messy, with the Japanese potatoes and the infamous see through top story. But still, are we to believe that she wanted Ratner to randomly masturbate in front of her?
I’m choosing to believe she didn’t want it because she said she didn’t want it.
I mean, I can’t think of a single woman that actually would want that to happen. It’s gross. And again, this is a story that she PUBLISHED IN A BOOK. It’s been out there for a long time. There’s pretty much no question that it happened, but as you can see above, it’s “well she used the casting couch to get ahead” with the second half implying that she must have been okay with this incident. I totally believe that Ratner did this and I totally believe that it was without Munn’s consent.
“The victim have to be perfect” thing must stop. if they are truly the victims. As you can see I have a very bad opinion (based on her actions) about Ms. Munn, but that has no relationts to this case. If she was harrased by the Rat, he must be face the consequences,
Okay, but you yourself above brought up Olivia Munn being “trouble”. Isn’t that a prime example of needing a victim to be perfect?
Yeah, you’re right. Sorry for that comment.
Double post sorry.
Triple post, really sorry.
I do not care if a female (or male frankly) is playing the Holland Tunnel every night as far as their sexual escapades. I do not care if they are an avowed nudist. I do not care if they are a prostitute, I do not care if they have used their sexuality to get ahead. THE VICTIM DOES NOT NEED TO JUSTIFY THEIR VICTIM-HOOD.
She could be a sex worker who had been hired by Rattner to perform any other service, on that day, even that exact sexual service and then she declined, and if he did something she did not agree to, it would be sexual violence.
You’ve been invited to tea, if someone says, no bloody tea, you suck and go away, you should go away. You don’t get to lick the cups clean and force them to watch.
Let’s make note that Ratner’s lawyer is the same Marty Singer who represented “alleged pedo” Bryan Singer in the lawsuits a few years ago. This raises a huge red flag for me. Does Marty Singer make his living defending sexual predators? It seems that way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve experienced a man masturbating in public to me and my friend. A few years ago I walking through Ross and we noticed this man following us and I bent down to look at a pair of shoes on the lower rack and I looked up and there was his penis out and his hand around it.
It was terrifying, I didn’t know what to do. I know they say just scream but I was in shock and scared he could get to us before we could move and I panicked. My friend didn’t know what was happening so I told her quietly what was happening and said “we need to get to the front now!” When we got up closer and told them what had happened, we both burst into tears. The security ran towards the man but he managed to escape.
I think the whole masturbation in front of a person is about power and making people feel uncomfortable and that is what turns these men on.
Thank u brave women for speaking up!!!!! We hear you and we are behind you 100% goodbye creeps of Hollywood. We are coming for u all!
A few years ago, a young guy in the subway kept staring at me, then he started masturbating in front of me and all the other passengers, nobody said a word. I pretended not to notice, I acted like I was reading my book and didn’t look up, but I was able to see how much fun he was having, the guy was smiling!
Fortunately when I arrived at my destination he didn’t follow me, I left really fast, like I had not realized which station it was until the last minute.
It’s sick how some men can get excited by something like that, right?
Bret Ratner is Toback’s one of best friend ( he was his roommate) and Polanski s close friend
Are you sure you have that right, Toback is in his 70′s, Ratner is late 40′s. They were roommates that would be a really weird scenario.
Isn’t he the guy who Kristen Stewart took all heat for? So is all forgiven regarding Miss Stewart?
That was Rupert Sanders.
What is today a sky is blue revelation day? These guys being accused seem more like validation of what people thought. Maybe Hoffman, is a bit of a surprise but his well known verbally abusive persona shouldn’t make sexual harassment and assault out of the realm of possibility either.
Hope this doesn’t get everything cancelled as it seems like a lot. Unlike politics or business these guys seem to be getting some punishment, albeit not criminal yet. I do feel bad for all the people who work on House of Cards and other shows or movies these men worked on. Can’t we just replace these guys maybe with women so the poor people who had to work with them at least get paid.
Wait…so the dude who directed the most bro movie of all time is a douche bro??!
I don’t understand how the mind of these people works, why would he harass somebody to go on a date with him? It sounds like he felt he didn’t deserve to get rejected, but begging for months for a date is not exactly a good way to get an ego boost.
I’m really grateful to the writers of these exposés. They are taking the time to confirm with others that the victims have been sharing these stories for years. It cuts down on people being able to accuse the victims of “making up stories in order to jump on the bandwagon.” It also shows that even though these stories have been shared repeatedly over the years, these victims were still mocked, silenced, intimidated, and/or ignored.
