Brett Ratner accused of sexual harassment & misconduct by six women

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter

Over the weekend, the trade papers were making a big deal about how Gal Gadot had unexpectedly dropped out of an event where she was supposed to make a speech honoring Brett Ratner. Ratner is a producer and director, and he (like so many others) has a reputation of being a total skeeve. When I read the Gadot stories, I was like “Huh, I wonder if there’s something there,” because everything seemed very ***attention: foreshadowing***. Guess what? Someone must have given Gadot a heads-up. The LA Times just published a lengthy account of Brett Ratner’s history of assault and harassment with named sources like Natasha Henstridge and Olivia Munn. You can read the full piece here.

Natasha Henstridge’s story. She was watching a movie on Brett Ratner’s couch when she fell asleep. She was a 19-year-old fashion model; he was an up-and-coming music video director in his early 20s. They had been hanging out in front of the TV with friends at his New York apartment. But when Henstridge woke up, the others had left. She was alone with Ratner. She got up to leave, Henstridge said, but he blocked the doorway with his body and wouldn’t budge. He began touching himself, she said, then forced her to perform oral sex. “He strong-armed me in a real way. He physically forced himself on me,” she said. “At some point, I gave in and he did his thing.”

The denial: In interviews with the Los Angeles Times, Henstridge and five other women accused Ratner of a range of sexual harassment and misconduct that allegedly took place in private homes, on movie sets or at industry events. As is often the case, none of the women reported the allegations to the police. On Ratner’s behalf, lawyer Marty Singer “categorically” disputed their accounts. “I have represented Mr. Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment,” Singer said in a 10-page letter to The Times. “Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client.”

Olivia Munn’s story: Olivia Munn said that while visiting the set of the 2004 Ratner-directed “After the Sunset” when she was still an aspiring actress, he masturbated in front of her in his trailer when she went to deliver a meal. Munn wrote about the incident in her 2010 collection of essays without naming Ratner. On a television show a year later, Ratner identified himself as the director, and claimed that he had “banged” her, something he later said was not true. The same year her book was published, Munn ran into Ratner at a party thrown by Creative Artists Agency and he boasted of ejaculating on magazine covers featuring her image, she told The Times. She said that persistent false rumors that they had been intimate have infuriated her, prompting her to talk to The Times in support of other women who are “brave enough to speak up.”

Munn’s statement to the LAT: “I’ve made specific, conscientious choices not to work with Brett Ratner,” Munn said. “It feels as if I keep going up against the same bully at school who just won’t quit,” she said. “You just hope that enough people believe the truth and for enough time to pass so that you can’t be connected to him anymore.” Ratner “vehemently disputes” Munn’s allegations, Singer said.

[From The LA Times]

The LA Times also shares an account from actress Jaime Ray Newman, who says Ratner graphically harassed her on a plane in 2005. Actress Katharine Towne also says that in the same year, Ratner harassed her at a party, even following her into a bathroom when she was trying to get away from him. He spent the next six months calling her and asking for dates. There are other interviews too, with former assistants and former coworkers who all swear that Ratner is a good guy and not an abusive bully like Harvey Weinstein. From what I’ve heard, Ratner does treat coworkers pretty well, in general, and he’s not the terrifying power-player that Harvey Weinstein was. But still… harassment is harassment, and Natasha’s story in particular shouldn’t be discounted.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Opening - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

60 Responses to “Brett Ratner accused of sexual harassment & misconduct by six women”

  1. littlemissnaughty says:
    November 1, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Burn them at the stake, all of them. I’m so exhausted just reading this relentless barrage of horror. I can’t imagine what these women must feel.

    Reply
  2. HeidiM says:
    November 1, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Shine the light on all of these Cockroaches.

    Reply
  3. Lauren says:
    November 1, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Is ANYTHING positive gonna happen this year in the US or what? It even hurts looking at this from a distance. My heart is with you guys. Love from the Netherlands.

    Reply
  4. Wren33 says:
    November 1, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Bum, bum, bum….another one bites the dust!!!

    Reply
  5. Hazel says:
    November 1, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Is anyone NOT a sex pest in Hollywood?

    Reply
  6. Harryg says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Can’t wait until they are ALL exposed.

    Reply
  7. Josie says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:00 am

    “I have represented Mr. Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment”

    That doesn’t mean he didn’t didn’t do it, but that the women concerned didn’t complain.

    Reply
  8. Beth says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Another pig on the list

    Reply
  9. Originaltessa says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Ugh, this gets so ugly. I heard about Olivia Munn riding the casting couch on this site, and the person that said it (can’t remember) wasn’t saying it to be nice, she was being shamed. Now, turns out, Olivia was a victim of sexual assault from Brett Ratner?? Typical. Rumors are dangerous. Poor girl.

    Reply
  10. FLORC says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:18 am

    This has been more known. Munn during her time dating him spoke of how he was and even supported his horrible behavior because it served her relationship with him. This is prebook with a chapter of him with the shrimp grease hands.

    Reply
  11. Lolo86lf says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Roger Ailes, Bill O’Reilly, Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, President Bush Sr., Kevin Spacey, Donald Trump, Brett Ratner and counting……. Who will be next? Who is next to be exposed.

    Reply
  12. trollontheloose says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:28 am

    and now Dustin Hoffman too

    Reply
  13. teacakes says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Bring them down, every last one of the scum who think it’s their right to treat women this way.

    Reply
  14. Bridget says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:39 am

    Olivia Munn is a prime example of someone not being a perfect victim. Supposedly, she was never shy about using her sexuality, but that masturbating story has been around for a long time – she put it in her book years ago (without naming Ratner specifically). She’s undeniably messy, with the Japanese potatoes and the infamous see through top story. But still, are we to believe that she wanted Ratner to randomly masturbate in front of her?

    Reply
  15. a reader says:
    November 1, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Let’s make note that Ratner’s lawyer is the same Marty Singer who represented “alleged pedo” Bryan Singer in the lawsuits a few years ago. This raises a huge red flag for me. Does Marty Singer make his living defending sexual predators? It seems that way.

    Reply
  16. AGirlAbroad says:
    November 1, 2017 at 11:52 am

    I’ve experienced a man masturbating in public to me and my friend. A few years ago I walking through Ross and we noticed this man following us and I bent down to look at a pair of shoes on the lower rack and I looked up and there was his penis out and his hand around it.

    It was terrifying, I didn’t know what to do. I know they say just scream but I was in shock and scared he could get to us before we could move and I panicked. My friend didn’t know what was happening so I told her quietly what was happening and said “we need to get to the front now!” When we got up closer and told them what had happened, we both burst into tears. The security ran towards the man but he managed to escape.

    I think the whole masturbation in front of a person is about power and making people feel uncomfortable and that is what turns these men on.

    Thank u brave women for speaking up!!!!! We hear you and we are behind you 100% goodbye creeps of Hollywood. We are coming for u all!

    Reply
    • Aren says:
      November 1, 2017 at 12:28 pm

      A few years ago, a young guy in the subway kept staring at me, then he started masturbating in front of me and all the other passengers, nobody said a word. I pretended not to notice, I acted like I was reading my book and didn’t look up, but I was able to see how much fun he was having, the guy was smiling!
      Fortunately when I arrived at my destination he didn’t follow me, I left really fast, like I had not realized which station it was until the last minute.
      It’s sick how some men can get excited by something like that, right?

      Reply
  17. Don't kill me I am French says:
    November 1, 2017 at 11:56 am

    Bret Ratner is Toback’s one of best friend ( he was his roommate) and Polanski s close friend

    Reply
  18. Neil says:
    November 1, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Isn’t he the guy who Kristen Stewart took all heat for? So is all forgiven regarding Miss Stewart?

    Reply
  19. noway says:
    November 1, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    What is today a sky is blue revelation day? These guys being accused seem more like validation of what people thought. Maybe Hoffman, is a bit of a surprise but his well known verbally abusive persona shouldn’t make sexual harassment and assault out of the realm of possibility either.

    Hope this doesn’t get everything cancelled as it seems like a lot. Unlike politics or business these guys seem to be getting some punishment, albeit not criminal yet. I do feel bad for all the people who work on House of Cards and other shows or movies these men worked on. Can’t we just replace these guys maybe with women so the poor people who had to work with them at least get paid.

    Reply
  20. HoustonGrl says:
    November 1, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Wait…so the dude who directed the most bro movie of all time is a douche bro??!

    Reply
  21. Aren says:
    November 1, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    I don’t understand how the mind of these people works, why would he harass somebody to go on a date with him? It sounds like he felt he didn’t deserve to get rejected, but begging for months for a date is not exactly a good way to get an ego boost.

    Reply
  22. Boxy Lady says:
    November 1, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    I’m really grateful to the writers of these exposés. They are taking the time to confirm with others that the victims have been sharing these stories for years. It cuts down on people being able to accuse the victims of “making up stories in order to jump on the bandwagon.” It also shows that even though these stories have been shared repeatedly over the years, these victims were still mocked, silenced, intimidated, and/or ignored.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment