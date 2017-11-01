Dustin Hoffman is also a flaming bag of garbage too, which we already knew

Dustin Hoffman used to have a terrible reputation in Hollywood. Every film production was especially fraught, every interview a battle, every story about him was a denouncement. That was mostly in the 1970s and 1980s – by the ‘90s, Hoffman did enough to show that he had “softened” I guess, and he was brought back into the Hollywood fold completely. That being said, it should not be underestimated that Hoffman was a complete bastard and a complete pig back in those days. Remember this story about how Hoffman treated Meryl Streep on Kramer v. Kramer? He physically assaulted her and taunted her verbally about the recent death of her great love, John Cazale. So, yeah, Hoffman was a douchebag. Perhaps he still is. Now the Hollywood Reporter has a detailed story on how, in 1985, Hoffman sexually harassed and groped Anna Graham Hunter, a young woman who was only 17 years old. You can read the entire piece here. Here’s the intro:
This is a story I’ve told so often I’m sometimes surprised when someone I know hasn’t heard it. It begins, “Dustin Hoffman sexually harassed me when I was 17.” Then I give the details: When I was a senior in high school in New York City, interning as a production assistant on the set of the Death of a Salesman TV film, he asked me to give him a foot massage my first day on set; I did. He was openly flirtatious, he grabbed my ass, he talked about sex to me and in front of me. One morning I went to his dressing room to take his breakfast order; he looked at me and grinned, taking his time. Then he said, “I’ll have a hard-boiled egg … and a soft-boiled cl—s.” His entourage burst out laughing. I left, speechless. Then I went to the bathroom and cried.
The first several times I told this story, I left out the soft-boiled cl—is. When I finally started including it, my voice sometimes broke. But it got easier. When I spoke to a reporter recently and she told me she would have to track down people from the set to verify my account, I felt queasy. What would they say? I could only imagine them shaking their heads: “She didn’t seem too bothered by it then. She sure laughed a lot.”
There was so much I loved about being on set — taking John Malkovich’s lunch orders and falling more deeply in love every time he spoke to me or said my name; bonding with the crew as we worked 16-hour days; hearing Arthur Miller say my first two names because they sounded like a word game, and that amused him; dancing the polka with Charles Durning, who made every room he entered a happier place. And yes, I loved the attention from Dustin Hoffman. Until I didn’t. During my five weeks on set, I detailed my days and mailed dispatches to my sister in London after making copies for myself. Recently, I reread them for the first time in several years.
The rest of the article consists of Anna Graham Hunter’s “dispatches” to her sister and you can clearly see the shift between the first days when she’s happy with the attention she’s getting from Hoffman and then it quickly turns very gross as he gropes her regularly, constantly talks about sex, asks her questions about her sex life (SHE IS 17!) and humiliates her and embarasses her repeatedly. When she went to a supervisor to complain, Hoffman was told about it and he harassed her even more.
Hoffman issued an apology about this too, saying: “I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am.” I love how all of these serial sexual assailants and serial harassers want you to know upfront that they totally love women and have respect for women. If you really loved and respected women, wouldn’t you have shown that throughout your life?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Yet another pig to cancel and add to the pile…
Always liked Dustin Hoffman until he started doing those stupid movies with Barbra Streisand for the $$. This one is difficult for me, because I was a fan. It’s hard to watch a movie knowing what a douche someone was and is. Of course he’s still a douche. A rich, entitled, abusive douche. Like all the rest of them.
Yep another one I have to cancel. Stop Hollywood men! If I keep canceling everyone I would have no one to watch.
another PIG indeed. reading what the girl had to deal with is nauseating. what a piece of human garbage. she was 17!!! these men are trying to justify their behavior and minimize it. you sexually harassed A CHILD. there is nothing normal or acceptable about that. you are a predator, a creep, a criminal. no getting around that. those are FACTS. ready to watch all these pigs burn.
The only thing I ever knew of Hoffman was his chat show interviews so I naievly assumed he was one of the good ones. This is horrible.
Me too
I had no idea about his reputation. Tootsie was one of my forever movies.
Oh, how I wish this story had taken place before Tootsie. The interview he gave to the AMC Top 100 films, where he got choked up about how much he learned from that role about what women experience every day, had me weeping with him.
He’s so funny in the behind-the-scenes blooper reels from Meet the Fockers. He’s so easily moved to tears talking about Robin Williams or Christopher Reeves. He and his wife seem deeply in love.
But now et tu, Dustin?
I hate this.
I’m so grateful to everyone who is brave enough to speak out and I’m so sorry to everyone who, like me, is mostly battling with their sexual harrassment & assault experiences privately.
But damn it, it’s hard to hear about one of the guys you thought was good at heart. Maybe he did get better. Maybe he is ultimately good at heart. But it doesn’t excuse this story. Nothing does. Damn it, Damn it, Damn it.
*American Film Institute, not AMC.
And thanks to Kitten for posting the clip down thread.
Ah man, I didnt know any o this. After his Tootsie speech I always thought he was a good guy.
Is John Malkovich a decent guy? Or is she sayi he was a creep too?
She said: “There was so much I loved about being on set — taking John Malkovich’s lunch orders and falling more deeply in love every time he spoke to me or said my name.”
I have positive testimony! I interned at Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago while Malkovich was working with some of the sound and set designers on the early days of pre-production on the movie “The Dancer Upstairs” (he’s been involved with the company since the mid-70s and is a major patron), and he was as lovely as you would imagine. He’d bring us costumers coffees late at night when we were working furiously, and while he’s eccentric as all get out, he’s a lovely soul. He was really, REALLY funny. We might not share political views on a lot of things, but deep down he’s a really nice guy.
Why is it that all method actors end up being douchebags?
because it takes a real douchebag to push your artistic process on others, and most method actors use it as an excuse to indulge their worst behaviours in an artistically sanctioned way.
I didn’t know about this. Being an 80′s baby, this all happened before my time.
Very, very disappointed to read this.
I never liked Dustin. He’s incredibly annoying, overrated actor. And another with a bullshit statement.
“not reflective of who I am”? Pray tell us, then, what IS it reflective of? Show yourself out, asswipe.
This is like when racism and cruelty break out in the USA and someone says, “This is not who we are.” Well, then, who is it? SOMEBODY did it.
These statements are bullsh*t. So much bullsh*t, I’m choking on it. You can’t SAY you respect women, you just do it. I have a friend who’s been trying to convince me that this guy friend of hers – who I’ve also known a long time and avoid like the plague – is really a nice guy. Inside. “He can be so sweet! He has a completely different side.” Really? Being able to be nice or sweet does not make you a nice person. You behave like a nice person, you show it, you ARE a nice person. Most of the time. The ability alone means nothing.
Show it or go away. Swine.
I read something recently, it stated
notice how none of these men say – I would never touch a woman without her consent. That gives them no wiggle room, that clearly states how they operate.
No, most of these men say – I never did that one time, that one time, but if I did it was not in the way you said i did.
I’ve never forgotten the story he told on the Tonight Show about losing his virginity-He was sent into a darkened room were the girl was waiting. She was expecting it to be someone else. Yes, it was told for a laugh.
(I saw this when it aired, and it’s been awhile. Don’t know if a clip exists.)
EXACTLY. I’ve noticed this too, with the exception of that Bright Eyes guy who was accused of rape, I have not read or heard of any other account where an accused man has said, I am horrified by rape and sexual, harassment and assault and would never engage in it. To me, their words are an admission of guilt if you parse them. I didn’t want to draw attention to it though, because I don’t want them to be able to start doing this as a strategy of deflection.
Ugh, I mean I’m not a big fan of his, but in the end, will there be no one left who isn’t gross? Please I need faith that there are still good guys.
I could start a running list of men I really hope and pray are not sh*ts, but at the top…all I ask is that there not be any of this type of stuff on Hugh Jackman.
Might as well play Bingo but instead of numbers we have name; “well X did this “.. “I got him too! ” minus the excitement and reward factor.
There’s a thread on Pajiba discussing just such a list. In the end, there will be only Tim Gunn left standing, I’m afraid.
LOVE Hugh. Mark Ruffalo? Please Mark PLEASE never let me down!
@ Kitten, YES! I LOVE Mark Ruffalo too. Please let Ruffalo be the decent guy that he seems.
I feel the same way, I am disappointed in men, in society, on a daily basis now. For me Wentworth miller is the name I don’t want to see associated with this great tragedy, that would just break my heart.
YES, ITA to all comments and suggestions to add to the bingo card that @trollontheloose suggested we try.
Names I would definitely include in my list (randomly popping into my head) Stephen Colbert, Neil Patrick Harris, James McAvoy, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Jack Tapper, Patrick Stewart, Seth Myers, the guys from Pod Saves America, Riz Ahmed
@Alix – thanks for the tip on the Pajiba post. Agree with most on the list as you can see.
Not the worst part of this story, I know, but why did THR blank out “clitoris”? It’s a part of the human body, last time I checked…ooh, look, I have two a-ms and two le-s!
Seriously. I was wracking my br*^n trying to think of a dirty word created from cl_s. Couldn’t do it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, man, The Hollywood Reporter has epic typos and grammatical errors. They’re supposed to be a trade paper. I don’t think they have any copy editors.
Oh my gosh I knew nothing of his earlier reputation, I only know his as the “cuddly grandpa” persona he cultivated from like Meet the Fockers.
I never liked the smug pig. This doesn’t surprise me.
Yeah, in 20 years I won’t be able to say I’ve always been a dedicated health enthusiast and a slave to eating well and exercising.
Supposedly, Dustin is one of those people who has indeed shaped up. However, that’s a b s apology. None of that stuff he said was even questionably bad – it was BAD. He behaved horribly for a couple of decades and had it protected under the umbrella of being an artiste. It’s time to pay the piper.
I’m wondering the reason he didn’t make films for years was due to his reputation as being difficult to work with or this? Unfortunately it’s probably the former.
Remember this? http://www.upworthy.com/dustin-hoffman-breaks-down-crying-explaining-something-that-every-woman-sadly-already-experienced-3
Maybe he was just acting?
Man it’s just one disappointment after another. Sigh.
The biggest fish are still out there, I’m sure. Can we cancel Michael Bay and Alejandro Inarritu yet? Their behavior is disgusting and well known.
Really re: Alejandro? What’s the dirt on him?
yeah what his history? aside from signing that petition to support child rapist roman polanski?
Bully on set .Except the actors and the DP,he fired everyone twice on set during The Revenant
Hoffman has always had a difficult reputation. Mostly attributed to his method acting which made him a pain to be around because he always took it too far as he did with Meryl because they were playing warring, divorcing couple.
Most people quote that famous line by Olivier,’ why don’t you just try acting’ as an amusing anecdote rather than the exasperated frustration of having to work with him. Adding sexual innuendo to his difficult reputation is almost anti-climatic, pun unintended, because of course.
2016 started with the day of David Bowie followed by many other then 45 got elected as the most powerful man in the world despite his hate speech his bigotry sexist comments and such. Then women had to march to keep what the Suffragettes and Co had to fight for and we have a tiny glimpse of what some hope in these days of reckoning. Women bottle up so much and now they gathered their strength and add their drop to this ocean of sexism macho assault/rape culture. None of these actors/directors have the balls to come out and say “Yes she was my victim”. No they go with the now infamous line of “I am so not this person. I respect them. i love them..blehhhhh”. I suspect that many will just take their tie to find courage to speak out. Because I do think though they out one man many actresses/women had to face other abuses by different men. They have/had to fight off men left and right. And I feel for the ones that have branded difficult to work with after being sexually abused and to prevent them to speak up Weinstein and Co might have torpedoed their career by calling other directors and feeding gossips website just like 45 did and maybe still does to discredit anyone that didn’t abide to their will.
Lets not forget what David Bowie did with groupies. He was never a good guy.
So with this can we stop asking “Ugh, why would anyone work with Woody Allen?”.
Do you get it now?
Oh gee, they could have done a movie produced by Oscar winner Harvey Weinstein instead! Or James Toback instead! Or Oliver Stone! Or Bryan Singer! Or co-starred with multiple Oscar Winners Kevin Spacey and Dustin Hoffman! Or. Or. Or. Or starred in a movie co-funded by Brett Ratner’s very successful Ratpac company (which basically every actor you can name has).
People focused on Allen because that was a the one accusation they knew about. But we were sooooo naive. That’s how bad things are in Hollywood, Allen was not the worst option. Not by a long shot. How chilling is that?
Of course I stand to be corrected if more stories emerge, but I doubt it. This entire thing is just mind blowing.
Speaking of Allen, were there any accusations of him harrassing his coworkers on set? ( I have heard about his abuse of family members, dont remind me of those please)
@KLO that’s exactly the thing. Other than the one accusation about his daughter (I get that the Soon-Yin thing is mega creepy but I consider that separate. She wasn’t his daughter and if we are going to talk about them we also really need to talk about Celine Dion and her husband. Anyway…) his sets and workplace have never been an issue from anything I’ve ever heard as far as harassment or abuse. That’s how f**cked up this is! Actresses and maybe some actors would have felt safer on a Woody Allen set! I mean…WTF.
THIS!
It’s obvious, either these people know and are friends with sexual abusers, or they are sexual abusers themselves. Hollywoods disgusting right now.
Agree. To work in Hollywood seems to mean more often than not accepting that the people in power will take advantage of those less powerful because they can with little to no consequence.
I just don’t understand why anyone would stay in this industry. Honestly. I couldn’t work in my profession for a variety of reasons and that hurt. I have a goddamn masters degree and I’m good. But I didn’t have the connections and I wasn’t willing to work for ridiculous salaries or move back with my parents. So I reluctantly decided to find a job elsewhere.
I was once told by an actress that I couldn’t possibly understand the artistic drive, the sheer need to perform. … Right. Maybe I’m a philistine who will never understand what artists go through but who the hell is willing to pay that price? And is Hollywood really the only place to act? I just can’t imagine making these sacrifices for a career. I understand that as a young actor/actress or crew member or writer etc. you don’t grasp the scope of it until you do. I hope there were many who just ran and found fulfillment elsewhere.
good point.
EXACTLY. Also, this is why the whole boycotting movies/television that features one of these predatory dudes is pointless. You might as well just stop watching movies/TV altogether. Oh and don’t forget the Broadway plays.
I found the ‘entourage laughing’ part so telling..no hiding pig behavior, in fact it’s like a sport that bonds them..
Yes! Does anyone remember the scene from Carrie Fisher’s Postcards From the Edge, where she’s working on a movie and the producers cram into her dressing room (which is virtually a closet), and the director says, “If we were any closer, we’d need some lube.” All the male characters laugh and snort. It was very telling, as was the book it had been adapted from.
I’m sorry Carrie isn’t here — she’d be running these men through wood chippers.
Well, if you have to go out publically and tell people how much you respect women, something is very wrong!
Never read anything about him….. I just am so disappointed in men. They are all so toxic. All of them seem to want underage girls. It’s disgusting.
Once again with the statement… anything he MIGHT have done put her in an uncomfortable situation? This is another predator who won’t own up to what he did and who he is. This behavior reflects very well on who he is – priviledged white male who got away with it for the longest time. As a man in his 40s he didn’t see a problem in “flirting” with a 17 year old. He didn’t see a problem in harassing and embarrassing her in front of other people. What a POS!
They don’t think they ARE harassing – that’s the whole thing.
They think they’re flirting, or aggressively flirting, but they seriously don’t get that its unwanted and terrorizing…
Power imbalance – check – Predictably hitting on the youngins & interns – check – Claiming their prey publicly so others know to back off – check …
As a late boomer and child of the 70s im just gonna say this is how it WAS, y’all.
I’m not down with this after-the-fact witchhunt & nit-pickery.
He certainly did sexually harass her and im glad shes saying it out loud… but the word ‘sexual assault’ is getting thrown around WAY too loosely for me these days.
How disappointing. I think Dustin Hoffman is part of a generation of actors who went and acted very much like rock stars did, sexual harassment included, it was all part of the appeal of being Hollywood stars to be able to have disgusting behavior and get away with it. I hope with age, maturity and introspection he left this type of person he was behind in the 80s, which obviously doesn’t mean he gets a pass now, but some douchebags do redeem themselves.
I heard Hoffman was a d(*)( and verbally abusive to a lot of people during the 70′s, 80′s and 90′s, both men and women, but I didn’t think there was a sexual harassment or assault component to it. Supposedly he was just a very intense actor doing things for the art. This part is news to me. I guess though if you are that way about things it’s not really a big surprise either.
he also slapped meryll streep very hard (not in script, not discussed) just to get a “better reaction” out of her during Kramer vs Kramer filming. I’m not a meryll fan (shes a major polanski support aka a total hypocrite who supports that child rapist) but you dont get to slap someone just for “art” that is the biggest pile of BS. no amount of “for the art” argument allows you to hit/hurt anyone. its not that important. my god, the arrogance these scumbags have is insane
Hollywood has been a maze of traps and soul killing for decades. As has Washington, D.C.
Abusers and sexual predators are so clever at manipulation and gas lighting. At the end of their explanation of their actions, they have you feeling bad for them. This crapfest has got to stop. No passes for these pervs. Man up buttercups. Own your deplorable actions. Same goes for the ones who work with them. Step up for the victims.
Isn’t his current wife someone he knew when she was a child? IIRC, she’s the daughter of a family friend or neighbor. Not illegal or super creepy by any means but I always found it a bit odd.
