Revisiting Sherri Papini’s disappearance one year later: what happened?

As much as a true crime buff as I am, I am surprised the story of the disappearance of Sherri Papini slid under my radar.
On November 2 of last year, the 35-year-old mother of two mysteriously vanished while she was jogging in her neighborhood of Redding, California. The case received international attention, and a $50,000 reward was offered for information on the disappearance.
However, 22 days after she went missing, Sherri reappeared 150 miles from her home, emaciated, bruised and branded, with her long blonde hair chopped off. In a news conference in November of 2016, Sheriff Tom Bosenko described the woman’s alleged captors – two armed Hispanic women, a younger one with dark, curly hair, pierced ears and thin eyebrows; and an older one with thick eyebrows and straight black and gray hair. Sherri told police that the women abducted her in a dark-colored SUV.
In the year since the alleged abduction, no suspects have ever been found, despite police receiving over 600 tips. The case remains a mystery, keeping law enforcement officials baffled. Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Brian Jackson, speaking with PEOPLE, asked, “What was the purpose? Why was she released? It is hard to keep somebody in captivity for 22 days. Why would somebody go to that length? Those are all types of questions we all have.”
Last week, sketches of the alleged captors were released and a $10,000 reward was announced for any information leading to arrests in the case. According to Joe Giacalone, a retired NYPD sergeant and professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, “The police have a very tough job on this case. There might never be any closure. The police are stuck with a case right now that looks unsolvable.”
And, while police are baffled, Sherri’s family is also still looking for answers. Sherri’s husband, Keith Papini, released a statement on Wednesday, which said, in part:
”We want to express our immense gratitude to all of the many people who have publicly and privately supported us over the last year. Your well-wishes have helped beyond measure. We are hopeful that the release of additional information by law enforcement will expedite the capture of Sherri’s abductors. This has been an extraordinarily difficult time for our entire family. We ask that the media please respect our need for privacy as Sherri continues to heal and we work towards putting our lives back together.”
Amateur detectives (a/k/a people like me who watch shows like Making a Murderer) have been on the case, theorizing that Sherri pulled a “Gone Girl” and that the disappearance was a hoax. Back in March, some incident reports were uncovered, which may have lent a little bit more fuel to the hoax fire. One of these reports was called in from Sherri’s mother, Loretta Graeff, in December of 2003. She reported that her daughter was “harming herself and blaming the injuries on [her].” At the time, Sheriff Bosenko said that law enforcement had no reason “not to believe” Sherri’s abduction story and said the reports cases didn’t “have anything to do” with the investigation surrounding the disappearance.
To add to the intrigue, Keith Papini passed a lie detector test and is not a person of interest in the disappearance. A “male acquaintance from Michigan” that Sherri was supposed to meet up with before her disappearance was also ruled out as a potential suspect.
This is indeed a curious case. It sounds a bit sketchy, but I don’t know all of the facts. However, I would sure love to know what really happened. Might I request that someone make a documentary series of this? I would definitely tune in.
Photos: WENN.com
One report says she was texting a male in the days prior to her disappearance and that there was male DNA somewhere on her when she was found. Another article I read said she’d fabricated some tall tale about disappearing years ago. I find the two Hispanic women story to be a massive crock of crap. She ran away from suburbia, possibly for a hookup that went awry. I think it’s a hoax.
She planned her run away but the guy she was meant to get with chickened out so she returned Gone Girl style to rejoin her family…. perhaps!
I thought the same thing… She was not abducted. What was the purpose?!
No money was requested… didshehave signs of aggression in her body? If yes, how did she escape?
Well, I’ve gotta ask what happened to the $49,000 allegedly donated to their GoFundMe account while she was missing. Anyone know?
Gone Girl and her hubby got it.
Yes, all very suspicious. A previous report of trying to harm herself and blame it on someone else should absolutely be taken into account, that’s not exactly a “normal” thing to do. We “joke” about Gone Girl, but there absolutely are disorders where people go to extreme lengths to feign illness/harm for various purposes…Munchausen Syndrome (Factitious disorder) is probably the most well known. There have been documented cases of people doing unbelievable things – truly unspeakable things – to continue or initiate the role of “patient” or someone who needs care. Add in other possible disorders such as Borderline Personality Disorder and a case like this is absolutely plausible. Branding would be painful, but so are the behaviors of people who engage in self-harm. Appearing emaciated sounds like a sure reason to believe this story, but she looks to be a very thin woman – loosing even a bit of weight I’m sure would alter her appearance.
However, maybe she’s telling the truth. People have mentioned her questionable husband…I think it should be noted lie detectors are not exactly super reliable instruments. (https://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/the-human-beast/201303/do-lie-detectors-work)
Regardless of whether it happened or not, this is a woman who is suffering. I really hope she and her family get help.
Also, I wish all individuals who disappeared gained this kind of media attention. A woman I work with was missing for over a month, was held in an abandoned house and raped repeatedly. She was found wandering in a town about 15 miles away without pants, completely delirious and covered in wounds. However, because she is also a sex worker and heroin user police refused to do anything about it and her family just assumed she was dead. Apparently, she wasn’t “credible”. Also, this happens all. the. time.
I vaguely remeber this story. I remember the police saying they had no reason not to believe her story, but in basically every case like this, the person who was abducted is found out to be lying. I think she just got lucky they can’t prove that. & why always blame another race? It’s always a Hispanic or black person that does this to them. Count me skeptical.
Not buying it for one second.
#girlbye
Totally remember this one and thought that it was a hoax. Something didn’t gel here
She looks vacant.
I hope someone did a mental health assessment.
People take a test to drive a car but any two idiots can procreate.
Why not sterilize everyone at birth and when you pass the test and background check when you “decide to have kids” you have the procedure reversed.
I don’t care enough about these people to watch a documentary. It would just be giving her the attention she craves.
Are you seriously proposing mass sterilization as a response to this story?
Yeah that’s going a little far
Yes, I am SERIOUSLY 😒 proposing we sterilize everyone at birth.
*insert sincere sarcasm*
My BS radar detector is going off when hearing this story. Apparently she also posted at least one racist and anti-Latino comment on a now defunct white supremacy website.
I’m wary of branding someone a liar without concrete evidence. Especially after the police prematurely called Denise Huskins a liar and then a similar crime was attempted on another person then it turned out the bizarre story was true and Denise was a victim of both the kidnapper and of the police dismissing her. She and her boyfriend received a lot of online harassment and death threats.
Totally agree, after all the Weinstein stuff i believe victims until there is real evidence to suggest they are lying.
The police just released sketches of the two Hispanic women that supposed abducted her, I saw them on another site. One of the sketches looks just like Shari. Apparently that is a common thing people unconsciously do when lying and asked to describe a suspect who doesn’t exist, or so people were saying.
I remember this case too. She had lost a ton of weight, and she had been branded. I have a hard time believing someone would do that to themselves outside of fiction. And the detail that she was texting a male…about getting coffee for old times sake? Or about selling something on Craigslist? Or hooking up in a motel room? We don’t know. That vague detail makes something sound sketchy that may not be.
This story has always been whacked out…also, I never realized it until now, but she and her husband look like siblings! He’s also been weirdly cryptic.
It seemed sketchy from the start for sure. But then I remember a couple years ago there was that young woman, in California maybe, who was actually kidnapped and reappeared and the police thought it was a hoax and her boyfriend was involved because the story was so crazy, and then it turned out to be true.
I love the Unresolved Mysteries reddit board.
https://www.reddit.com/r/UnresolvedMysteries/comments/78pn8c/sherri_papini_said_women_abducted_her_but_male/
Unresolved Mysteries is my Reddit rabbit hole. I get lost in that subreddit.
Seems like a hoax but when she was found she was emaciated, chained and branded. So it’s not like she spent 22 days on a relaxing vacation. Why brand yourself unnecessarily. Wish they would release what the brand says. Also No ransom demands were made so it wasn’t for money. If you’re going to make an elaborate kidnapping scheme in order to disappear, why not stay gone? The details are def sketchy and I would love love love to know what really happened.
Does anyone else think that these two look like brother and sister. Literally, I’ve never seen a married couple looking more alike. This whole thing gives me a weird feeling. Sorry, but I think this is a hoax. She has “crazy eyes”.
Margo S., I watched a news program on these two (maybe it was Dateline?) and they do resemble each other. What really stood out to me was how many professionally-taken photos these two had of themselves. I get it – some were engagement, some were wedding, a photographer takes multiple shots, etc. (plus, I’m Gen-X and admittedly not as into taking photos of myself as younger generations, so I may be reading into it). However, this program rarely repeated a photo. Most photos were variations of her looking straight at the camera while he was doting on her/not facing the camera, and there were SO MANY taken in such a short span of time. Really, how many photos of herself and her husband does she need? The sheer magnitude of professional shots struck me as attention-seeking.
I understand that the branding makes it seem more legit, but there have been plenty of cases where people have actually shot themselves to make it look like they were the victims (example: shooting & killing their spouse or hiring someone to do it for them, then shooting them as well to make it look like they were also attacked). I watch way too much Dateline & Snapped to just believe her. The Denise Huskies case mentioned above is crazy though & at least makes me stop & think; however I still highly suspect she is lying. That’s what true crime TV does- makes me a skeptic of everyone!
i find the story very strange and the Hispanic women rang a bell. It reminded me of the lady who drowned her boys and blamed a black guy carjacking her.
So i am not always into blindly believing the victim….
I can hear Keith Morrison narrating this story in a future Dateline episode. “But there’s a twist…”
In this current climate of finally believing the victim, I hate to assume she’s lying. However, she does have a history of questionable behavior: breaking into her family members’ homes and stealing, self harm and blaming her mother. Also there was a classmate in high school who was kidnapped while jogging who was never found.
Yeah, this seemed like an abduction at first but everything that happened afterwards is fishy.
IF she had been picked up by sex traffickers she sure as hell wouldn’t have been dropped off with no harm but a brand and a new hair cut. It pisses me off that they’re using a very real, horrible crime to pull this hoax or grift or whatever tf it is.
If it does turn out to be fraudulent she needs mental health care and jail time.
This is such a fishy story. I believe she could have staged the whole thing but…There’s no doubt in my mind that detectives have spent just as much time trying to DISPROVE her story as trying to solve it. That they have released nothing to that affect needs to be taking into account too. No hideaway or branding equipment or secret boyfriend or family ratting her out in a whole year.
