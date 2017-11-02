The full trailer for ‘I, Tonya’ is absolutely magnificent, but is it Oscar-baity?

Usually, November brings the full-throttle Oscar season. In years past, we’ve already had some major film contenders come out of the summer film festival season, and we’re usually being inundated with interviews and events and premieres and all of that. This Oscar season feels different already, mostly because it’s happening in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, and because of Weinstein, male executives all around Hollywood are being especially “don’t look at me, I’m not trying to make news!”

So, for old time’s sake, let’s talk about a film which will be an Oscar contender (in my humble opinion): I, Tonya. I, Tonya debuted at some film festivals in the late summer, and critics adored it. It’s supposed to be trashy and tragic and funny and delightful and full of incredible performances. Even if you’re not sold on Margot Robbie or her weird take on Tonya Harding’s accent, you should stay for Allison Janney playing Tonya Harding’s mother. We already talked about the first teaser trailer, and now the full-length trailer has been released, and OMG.

When this first premiered at TIFF and the reviews came out, I said that Margot was “probably going to win an Oscar for playing Tonya Harding.” I still believe Margot is a legit contender, although – to be clear – it’s just early November. The person who seems like the biggest contender in November is rarely the one to beat in February. But maybe. Allison Janney though… like, for-sure, she’s going to win an Oscar, right? Right. As for Margot’s long-standing chances to win an Oscar for playing someone so trashy… again, this film is about classism and the elitism that Tonya fought against. It would be some kind of justice to see Margot win for a role where she played such a trashy person.