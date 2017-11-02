Duchess Kate is keen to ‘carve out a more serious role for herself’

Ever since Kate Middleton became the Duchess of Cambridge, people have asked what Kate does with her time. The answer, at various moments over the past six years, has been “she’s doing a lot of private meetings.” At some point, these “private meetings” even began to “count” as royal work for Kate for some reason. I understood the need to take those meetings in the first years of duchess-ing, when she should have been building her portfolio of charities and patronages and carving out a space for herself as an activist/advocate. But nothing ever came of those private meetings, so it seemed more like an excuse for Keen Kate being keen on looking like she’s working, vaguely. So is it a surprise that Kate hosted a private “roundtable discussion” at Kensington Palace yesterday?

The Duchess of Cambridge today hosted a roundtable discussion on maternal mental health at Kensington Palace with The Royal Foundation. pic.twitter.com/LFMzAhpvSu — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 1, 2017

The statement issued by KP was this:

The Duchess is keen to develop an understanding of the issues surrounding maternal mental health, and to learn what support is available. At least 20% of women are affected by mental health problems during pregnancy or in the first year following the birth of a child. If left untreated, maternal mental health problems can have significant and long lasting effect on the woman and her family.

You know it’s about Kate because they used the word “keen”!!! In all seriousness, this is an important issue. I suspect it’s an issue near and dear to Catherine Quinn’s heart – Quinn is Kate’s new private secretary, and this kind of “event” seems tailored specifically for Kate. Quinn was a busy bee yesterday, because Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair talked about how this private roundtable discussion signals a Brand New Keen Kate, We Promise This Time It’s For Real. The headline is “The Sign That Kate Middleton Is Looking to Take on a More ‘Serious Role’.” Here’s the best part:

An interesting trivia note for the obsessive Kate-watchers out there (and aren’t we all?). This week’s appearances mark the first time Kate’s new private secretary, Catherine Quinn, has been seen with her at an event since she took over the position this summer. (Kate’s previous “Girl Friday,” Rebecca Priestley, left the post in August after years of being Kate’s right-hand.) Many believe that the pick of Quinn—who had been the chief operating officer at Oxford University’s Saïd Business School and has a great deal of philanthropic experience—indicates that, as the Daily Mail puts it, “the Duchess plans to carve out a more serious role for herself with her patronages and charity campaigning.”

My prediction is that Catherine Quinn will not be Kate’s private secretary at this time next year. Think about it – Quinn will be able to coax Kate into working here and there during Kate’s pregnancy, especially since Kate will be extra-keen to be seen when Meghan and Harry’s engagement is announced. And then like all good plans involving Kate and work, it will all go to hell. Kate will go on an extended maternity leave, she’ll go shopping instead of passing out shamrocks, or she’ll head off for a Mustique vacation for months and suddenly we’ll hear that Kate is “looking for a new private secretary.”