Duchess Kate is keen to ‘carve out a more serious role for herself’

Ever since Kate Middleton became the Duchess of Cambridge, people have asked what Kate does with her time. The answer, at various moments over the past six years, has been “she’s doing a lot of private meetings.” At some point, these “private meetings” even began to “count” as royal work for Kate for some reason. I understood the need to take those meetings in the first years of duchess-ing, when she should have been building her portfolio of charities and patronages and carving out a space for herself as an activist/advocate. But nothing ever came of those private meetings, so it seemed more like an excuse for Keen Kate being keen on looking like she’s working, vaguely. So is it a surprise that Kate hosted a private “roundtable discussion” at Kensington Palace yesterday?
The Duchess of Cambridge today hosted a roundtable discussion on maternal mental health at Kensington Palace with The Royal Foundation. pic.twitter.com/LFMzAhpvSu
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 1, 2017
The statement issued by KP was this:
The Duchess is keen to develop an understanding of the issues surrounding maternal mental health, and to learn what support is available. At least 20% of women are affected by mental health problems during pregnancy or in the first year following the birth of a child. If left untreated, maternal mental health problems can have significant and long lasting effect on the woman and her family.
[From the Kensington Royal Twitter]
You know it’s about Kate because they used the word “keen”!!! In all seriousness, this is an important issue. I suspect it’s an issue near and dear to Catherine Quinn’s heart – Quinn is Kate’s new private secretary, and this kind of “event” seems tailored specifically for Kate. Quinn was a busy bee yesterday, because Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair talked about how this private roundtable discussion signals a Brand New Keen Kate, We Promise This Time It’s For Real. The headline is “The Sign That Kate Middleton Is Looking to Take on a More ‘Serious Role’.” Here’s the best part:
An interesting trivia note for the obsessive Kate-watchers out there (and aren’t we all?). This week’s appearances mark the first time Kate’s new private secretary, Catherine Quinn, has been seen with her at an event since she took over the position this summer. (Kate’s previous “Girl Friday,” Rebecca Priestley, left the post in August after years of being Kate’s right-hand.) Many believe that the pick of Quinn—who had been the chief operating officer at Oxford University’s Saïd Business School and has a great deal of philanthropic experience—indicates that, as the Daily Mail puts it, “the Duchess plans to carve out a more serious role for herself with her patronages and charity campaigning.”
My prediction is that Catherine Quinn will not be Kate’s private secretary at this time next year. Think about it – Quinn will be able to coax Kate into working here and there during Kate’s pregnancy, especially since Kate will be extra-keen to be seen when Meghan and Harry’s engagement is announced. And then like all good plans involving Kate and work, it will all go to hell. Kate will go on an extended maternity leave, she’ll go shopping instead of passing out shamrocks, or she’ll head off for a Mustique vacation for months and suddenly we’ll hear that Kate is “looking for a new private secretary.”
Quinn and Keen look almost the same age.
That’s a bit over the top and I think you know it.
Catherine Quinn is a very attractive woman who dresses well, looks professional, and hopefully will push Kate to be more involved. But she does not look 35 and Kate doesn’t look 55.
Nah, it’s never too over the top when it’s about someone hated! You apparently can say anything about some celebs. The rules don’t apply, I’ve learned.
I just find it wack and close-minded that people always go to looks. Like you can’t think of anything more clever to say then, “She looks old..ha..ha..ha” it’s childish and adds nothing to the conversation.
Internalized misogyny is a helluva drug.
I assume we’ll be seeing this headline—or something like it—in perpetuity.
Also, Kate is very clearly doing her “listening face.”
LOL this never gets old, does it? She’s feeling the Markle heat.
Seems like that to me, too. Keen probably won’t be keen for very long, though.
Keen looks pretty good at that tennis event.
Kate is the girl who cried keen. Do they have no one to tell them to stop putting out the same line year after year when even their supporters know it’s not true? The fastest way to losing support is to appear sly and insincere. And at this point, everyone knows there’s no “there” there, so why keep calling attention to it?
Kate is expensively kept fluff and she likes it that way. She’s not a role model or a serious person so I genuinely don’t get it -why keep calling attention to it by pretending she has hidden depths and is going to do more? I do get that they’re saying this right before she disappears for a year because of her third child. Built-in excuse, but it’s a dumb move because it’s so obviously insincere.
Sorry that pic of her at the round table BEAMING whilst everyone else looks normal is making me laugh big time. The caption should read: “look everyone! I’m at a meeting! At a round table! Like a real business woman! Teeeeeeee heeeeeeeee!”
Lol, I though the same thing. Hi guys! I’m here to do a business. *5 minutes go by* Well, that’s enough of that. Off to go shopping. Bye, everyone!
With bows on her jacket and everything. Like Office Barbie.
+1 I don’t usually comment on her wide grins but she does look So Keen! In that picture.
This actually makes me think of something that I’ve always noticed- she’s more familiar with playing than actually working. Even when she’s “working” she seems like she’s still in that fake it till you make it phase. She’s never really had to do anything where it mattered if she showed up (as opposed to “insert well dressed woman with sufficient celebrity status to get a camera crew here”) and she doesn’t seem to have found a field that she’s deeply passionate about. She seems like she’s playing adult dress up in most settings (except if her kids or sports are involved).
I hope her new social secretary can help her grow up some because she manages to often still have the vibe of a little girl who joined mommy at Take Your Daughter to Work Day.
i’d be fascinated to know what Carole thinks of Ms Quinn. Either she’s fuming about losing her grip on the apron strings, or she’s relieved to finally share the burden of the needy, clinging albatross that is Kate.
Needy, clinging albatross? This says more about you than it does about her. We should focus on her lack of a work ethic, imo.
Carole is most likely upset. She was the one who engineered this marriage and she plays a major role in their day-to-day relationship so she may feel she’s being coopted. She coddles Bill to the point of negating her own family and takes constant care of KM who reminds everyone that she needs looking after above all else.
Catherine Quinn could be a great mentor and influence on someone eager to learn and work. But KM has shown over the last 16 years she is not that person.
Hmmm, appears Kattie Do Little and her work shy husband are a tad worried about the actual work Harry and MM will undertake that will illustrate their laziness. Can’t have the peons paying them expect too much, can they?
Lol at her goofy grin on the meeting pic. Oh Kate never change! I feel like she’s going to totally implode with Megan…
KEEN! /takes a drink/
HOW MANY TIMES HAVE WE HEARD THIS?
Good Lord! I think she’s given keen a new meaning.
We’ve heard Kate wants to be serious about her charity work since the engagement seven years ago. Still no evidence of it. And why is maternal mental health only something shes interested in now. Its her third pregnancy. Mental health’s been “her thing” since at least Charlotte if not George, but only now does she care.
Kate’s only post-graduate accomplishment is giving birth. Her children are all she really has to talk about. She was likely encouraged to say something about her experiences with mental health issues when she got going on the HeadsTogether initiative and so said that becoming a mother changed her sense of self (I think. I don’t actually remember). Now her new private secretary is working with what she’s got. Her boss has publicly committed herself to mental health issues and has alluded to her own feelings about becoming a mother. Voila! A serious new role is born.
Kate was in her late 20′s when she married. She never showed any interest in anyone or anything other than herself, her future husband, or her family until then. As little as she does now, it’s likely in response to work pressure, not personal conviction. Not that it matters, though, if she’s able to effect genuine, positive change.
Deeds speak louder than words. If she wants to do something she should just do it, and stop the pronouncements.
I could see Quinn be a great part of Team Harry/Meghan. Maybe she’ll land there. And it is truly a Keen joke at this point. The photo with the misplaced smile really sealed it.
She wants to carve out a more serious role because she knows Meghan is going to immediately hit the ground running. She already works with charitable organizations around the world, so it will be an easy transition.
Also, the media training and public speaking already put her head and shoulders above any other normal royal bride.
Positioning herself to look good before all of the Harry and Meghan hoopla. The press will pit both ladies against each other regardless. Her image has taken several hits. Wonder what she will do to outshine Meghan. The kids will givs her some good will but really, nobody cares that much longterm. It would be good of her to establish something now and work through her pregnancu as long as she is able and resume those causes after. Put her head down and grind through it.
What would be lovely of both ladies take control of the narrative and become friends and work together on stuff etc. Not tear each other down. Help each other out. They have strengths that they can leverage and help the other get stronger in those areas. Just saying. Shrug.
Sigh. That’s what Kate and the other ‘young Royals’ don’t understand. They ALREADY have a serious role.
What the heck is the Queen doing all day, waterskiing?!
And Charles, working on his DJ-ing skills?!
No and No.
She is married to the future fricking head of state of one the most powerful nations on Earth. There are more than enough serious things for her to do. The ‘grey men’ have files centuries thick with ‘serious’ things for her to do.
Instead she holds another meeting. For her to ‘learn’. Learn what?! Is she is in training to be a mental health practitioner?!
Or is her job to simply turn up, cut a ribbon, be pleasant and do it all again the next day. Yes and Yes.
Consistency.
And (Royal) work.
They don’t understand Royalty, Kate, Wills and to a certain extent Harry. They’re obsessed with being ‘authentic’ and ‘real’ to the point where they neglect the very real good they can do. They are not, and never will be, Doctors, physical therapists, aid workers, psychologists.
Those are the ‘real’ workers, the ‘authentic’ heroes.
I think this is narcissism actually. Wanting to ‘be’ the thing, rather than simply point out the good things others are doing. Case in point, Kate saying ‘My work’ when speaking to a group of actual mental health professionals. And saying it with a straight face.
Recipe for Royal Deliciousness as designed by HRH Queenie:
-Turn up.
-To the big things (London Marathon Heads together) as well as the small things (National Gathering of Cheesemongers in Somerset).
-Do it a lot.
-For about 50 years.
Voila! You got yourself one Beloved Queen.
Works every time
