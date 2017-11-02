Carlos Correa won the World Series & then proposed to his girlfriend on live TV

I’ve been in the gossip game long enough to remember the year that the New Orleans Saints won the Super Bowl and Reggie Bush was dating Kim Kardashian at the time, and everybody thought that Bush would propose to Kim after the Super Bowl win but he didn’t. That was the beginning of the end of their relationship, by the way. They were over less than two months later, and I always thought that Kim really wanted to marry Reggie and she was bummed when he never proposed. Kim was and is the kind of woman who enjoys that kind of spectacle, the spectacle of a giant proposal that everyone can see and talk about. I am not that kind of woman, and I would absolutely loathe to be “put on the spot” on national television with a proposal. But I’m not Texas beauty queen Daniella Rodriguez, who accepted her boyfriend’s proposal right after he and his team (the Houston Astros) won the World Series last night:
Here’s what I like: that Carlos Correa spent the money on a giant diamond. It really popped on camera, and that was thoughtful. I also like that he had the ring in his pocket, and that he had a plan. I’m assuming if the Astros didn’t win, he still would have proposed, just not on camera right after the game. I also enjoy that Daniella Rodriguez didn’t seem, like. SHOCKED that he proposed. It was clearly something that they had probably discussed before (the idea of settling down, at the very least), but she did seem surprised that he did it at that moment.
But still… is this tacky? Or is that question totally ruining a nice romantic moment? I can’t tell. Like, if this was me, I would be horrified, but then again, that’s my personality and everybody’s different. They’re clearly in love and it IS sweet (and a little bit tacky).
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
Go Astros!! My husband was so happy and proud, he wore his Correa jersey to work this morning lol
Idk if anyone watched the whole series, but the last game was pleasantly boring compared to the rollercoaster of the first 6. Definitely the best post season I’ve seen!
Meh, I don’t care if it’s tacky, I think it’s sweet he proposed and they look happy so I’m here for it
Not my jam, but it was really cute. To each their own, good for them! And I will always cheer on a rock that huge. Daaaaayum.
I always feel like cynic when I say that I don’t like public proposals and maybe I am…I just feel like it’s not just tacky but there’s also something a bit manipulative about it, it puts so much pressure on her to say yes. What if she’s not into it, she doesn’t want to get married and she says no, people would probably boo her and say some not so nice things.
I think he knows his gf enough to know what she’d be okay with. I wouldn’ be cool with it but..hey it’s not me and she’s not pissed so who am I to bitch about it?
House full of sad Dodgers fans here. I thought it was cute and very “them.” I would have hated anything like that. I didn’t even like everyone looking at me when we got married.
