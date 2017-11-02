Carlos Correa won the World Series & then proposed to his girlfriend on live TV

A post shared by Daniella Rodriguez (@daniellardzz) on Oct 5, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

I’ve been in the gossip game long enough to remember the year that the New Orleans Saints won the Super Bowl and Reggie Bush was dating Kim Kardashian at the time, and everybody thought that Bush would propose to Kim after the Super Bowl win but he didn’t. That was the beginning of the end of their relationship, by the way. They were over less than two months later, and I always thought that Kim really wanted to marry Reggie and she was bummed when he never proposed. Kim was and is the kind of woman who enjoys that kind of spectacle, the spectacle of a giant proposal that everyone can see and talk about. I am not that kind of woman, and I would absolutely loathe to be “put on the spot” on national television with a proposal. But I’m not Texas beauty queen Daniella Rodriguez, who accepted her boyfriend’s proposal right after he and his team (the Houston Astros) won the World Series last night:

Here’s what I like: that Carlos Correa spent the money on a giant diamond. It really popped on camera, and that was thoughtful. I also like that he had the ring in his pocket, and that he had a plan. I’m assuming if the Astros didn’t win, he still would have proposed, just not on camera right after the game. I also enjoy that Daniella Rodriguez didn’t seem, like. SHOCKED that he proposed. It was clearly something that they had probably discussed before (the idea of settling down, at the very least), but she did seem surprised that he did it at that moment.

But still… is this tacky? Or is that question totally ruining a nice romantic moment? I can’t tell. Like, if this was me, I would be horrified, but then again, that’s my personality and everybody’s different. They’re clearly in love and it IS sweet (and a little bit tacky).

A post shared by Daniella Rodriguez (@daniellardzz) on Oct 9, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT