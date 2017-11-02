“Beyonce will play Nala in the live action Lion King film” links
  November 02, 2017

  By Celebitchy
  Links

Beyonce to voice Nala in live action Lion King [Pajiba]
The Weinstein company might file for bankruptcy [Dlisted]
Are Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth already married? [Lainey Gossip]
Weinstein also verbally and emotionally abused employees [Jezebel]
Teen Mom OG: Amber Portwood is pregnant, Farrah Abraham got fired [Reality Tea]
Jennifer Morrison in a dress that looks like it’s made of wrapping paper [Go Fug Yourself]
Does Nicole Curtis from Rehab Addict really do her own work? [Starcasm]
There’s a butter shortage in France [The Blemish]
Delicious things to make for Dia de los Muertos [Buzzfeed]

#TheLionKing. 2019. 🦁👑

A post shared by Disney (@disney) on

36 Responses to ““Beyonce will play Nala in the live action Lion King film” links”

  1. IlsaLund says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    No.no.no.no. Sorry, but no. There were other fine actresses that could do this part. I admire Beyoncé as an entertainer, but an actress she is not. And voice acting is acting.

    Reply
  2. ichsi says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Beyoncé is cool and all, but do we really need this?

    Reply
  3. Amy says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    THEY KEPT JAMES EARL JONES AS MUFASA.

    AND JOHN OLIVER IS ZAZU.

    This is amazing.

    But…how will it be live action when none of the characters are human? Unless they plan to do it like the stage show?

    Reply
  4. word says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Nala’s a country bumpkin in this adaptation.

    Reply
  5. Mia4s says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    I was not impressed with live action Beauty and the Beast at all but I did like the Jungle Book. Eh, maybe.

    Reply
  6. Spunk says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Awesome

    Reply
  7. Julianna says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    Ugh. Couldn’t they just have her do the soundtrack if that’s what they want?

    She’s such a godawful actor, mostly because she’s incapable of saying her lines without it sounding like she’s struggling awkwardly to read them off a teleprompter. The fact that this is voice acting only is just going to amplify that problem.

    Reply
  8. Jessica says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Voice-acting is a lot easier and Beyonce has a lovely voice so she’ll do fine. I’m looking forward to it.

    Reply
  9. Susie says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    I’m VERY happy about this!

    Reply
  10. Zzzfit says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Out of all the amazing actresses out there, they chose her? She is a great entertainer and I get that they want to have big stars for a bigger draw but what about someone who can act?

    Lupita would have been amazing in this role and I love her voice.

    Reply
  11. Reece says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    My top 3 reactions”
    -Sooo Nala is going to have a monotone Texas drawl? uhnn huuuh…
    -As if anyone else could be Mufasa!
    -John Oliver as Zazu is life.

    Reply
  12. Veronica says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    I think it could be a good fit, honestly. The voice of adult Nala is probably the weakest part of the original film – Moira Kelly just completely lacked that feisty, courageous tone that young Nala had (not to mention the really obvious Ebonics coding). The whole point of Nala’s character is that she’s the brave, assertive one; Simba is the protagonist who must face his past, but Nala was the actual heroine of the story. The Broadway seemed to recognize that and significantly expanded her role, so maybe the live version is doing the same.

    Reply
  13. Chelsey says:
    November 2, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    WHERE’S WHOOPI?!?!?

    Reply
  14. Babs says:
    November 2, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    Great!

    Reply
  15. Tiffany says:
    November 2, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    I am done with Miley and also Liam by association.

    Reply
  16. lucy2 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    A live action version makes some sense when the characters are humans, but when all the characters are animals…it’s just going to be a reboot with more advanced animation.

    Reply
  17. minx says:
    November 2, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Love her big earrings.

    Reply
  18. Val says:
    November 2, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    No, no, no…there is no butter shortage !
    Fake news !!!!!!! LOL

    Reply
  19. Bxhal says:
    November 2, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Should’ve been Lupita. #Disappointing.

    Reply
  20. Ella says:
    November 2, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    Should have gone with an African actress.

    Reply
  21. wolfie88 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Michonne for Nala! :)

    No tho’, serious, WHO asked Hollywood for a live version of this film?

    Reply
  22. Mina says:
    November 2, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    I think it’s that Disney calls this Lion King a “live action” movie, when it really is an animated one, just using digital instead of traditional animation.

    Reply
  23. Shelley says:
    November 2, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    I am so annoyed. Beyonce has a terrible voice and sounds like a primary school child. This is LION KING! There is really no need to have a famous name with no acting chops. There are so many other talented actresses.

    Reply
  24. Pina says:
    November 2, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Why voice her if its a live action movie????

    Reply

