“Beyonce will play Nala in the live action Lion King film” links

Beyonce to voice Nala in live action Lion King [Pajiba]
No.no.no.no. Sorry, but no. There were other fine actresses that could do this part. I admire Beyoncé as an entertainer, but an actress she is not. And voice acting is acting.
She doesn’t have a good voice. Maybe that’s why Wendy Williams say she sounds dumb when she talks.
Keke Palmer would have been a better choice.
Beyoncé is cool and all, but do we really need this?
THEY KEPT JAMES EARL JONES AS MUFASA.
AND JOHN OLIVER IS ZAZU.
This is amazing.
But…how will it be live action when none of the characters are human? Unless they plan to do it like the stage show?
voice acting + real animals. I think.
CGI
I wish they had kept Nathan Lane as Timon!!
I think they made more money from the re-release than expected and it’s too soon to release it again so they are doing the next best option:live anima. It’s a money grab.
However you don’t need famous people to sell a beloved story. Lupita has a lovely voice and should have been picked. Singers are not actresses.
Nala’s a country bumpkin in this adaptation.
Now now, that’s quite mean… *giggles*
I can’t get past the heavy Texas drawl when she speaks. She’s a wonderful entertainer, but not for this.
Beautifully executed shade, word.
I was not impressed with live action Beauty and the Beast at all but I did like the Jungle Book. Eh, maybe.
Awesome
Ugh. Couldn’t they just have her do the soundtrack if that’s what they want?
She’s such a godawful actor, mostly because she’s incapable of saying her lines without it sounding like she’s struggling awkwardly to read them off a teleprompter. The fact that this is voice acting only is just going to amplify that problem.
That is how she talks! And it is sooooooooo annoying. It’s not even really her accent, it’s that she’s constantly struggling for the next word. Or sounds like it.
Voice-acting is a lot easier and Beyonce has a lovely voice so she’ll do fine. I’m looking forward to it.
I’m VERY happy about this!
Out of all the amazing actresses out there, they chose her? She is a great entertainer and I get that they want to have big stars for a bigger draw but what about someone who can act?
Lupita would have been amazing in this role and I love her voice.
My top 3 reactions”
-Sooo Nala is going to have a monotone Texas drawl? uhnn huuuh…
-As if anyone else could be Mufasa!
-John Oliver as Zazu is life.
I think it could be a good fit, honestly. The voice of adult Nala is probably the weakest part of the original film – Moira Kelly just completely lacked that feisty, courageous tone that young Nala had (not to mention the really obvious Ebonics coding). The whole point of Nala’s character is that she’s the brave, assertive one; Simba is the protagonist who must face his past, but Nala was the actual heroine of the story. The Broadway seemed to recognize that and significantly expanded her role, so maybe the live version is doing the same.
WHERE’S WHOOPI?!?!?
Great!
I am done with Miley and also Liam by association.
Wrong thread
Huh? It’s one of the topics in the article.
A live action version makes some sense when the characters are humans, but when all the characters are animals…it’s just going to be a reboot with more advanced animation.
Love her big earrings.
No, no, no…there is no butter shortage !
Fake news !!!!!!! LOL
Should’ve been Lupita. #Disappointing.
Should have gone with an African actress.
Michonne for Nala!
No tho’, serious, WHO asked Hollywood for a live version of this film?
I think it’s that Disney calls this Lion King a “live action” movie, when it really is an animated one, just using digital instead of traditional animation.
I am so annoyed. Beyonce has a terrible voice and sounds like a primary school child. This is LION KING! There is really no need to have a famous name with no acting chops. There are so many other talented actresses.
Why voice her if its a live action movie????
