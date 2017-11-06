Oh, good: Mick Jagger is 51 years older than his new 23-year-old girlfriend

Mick Jagger is 74 years old. If and when I get to that age, I hope that I’m happily surrounded by cats or dogs (or both) at the nursing home. Even now, at my current age (on the later end of 30-something), I don’t want to hang out with young people. Young people are exhausting. The thought of hanging out with someone significantly younger than me isn’t appealing whatsoever. But Mick Jagger is perhaps the OG Saggy Vampire (thanks to the commenter who said that about Leonardo DiCaprio). There’s nothing wrong with being saggy, mind you. But wouldn’t you rather be saggy with other saggy people? Or do you have to hang around nubile young people to make you feel less droopy? In Jagger’s case, I guess so. His skin feels firmer when he’s banging someone under the age of 25. Us Weekly reports that his new girlfriend is 23 years old.
Mick Jagger is dating Noor Alfallah — a film producer who is 51 years younger than him. A source has confirmed to Us Weekly that the couple are dating and have been seeing each other for a little over a month. The pair were spotted together out and about in Paris, France, last week, while Jagger, 74, was in the city for the Rolling Stones shows at the U Arena from October 19 to 25.
Alfallah, 23, was in attendance at one of the nights and the duo began hanging out after the group finished their 14-date No Filter tour on Wednesday.
The source tells Us that the UCLA grad school graduate is friends with a lot of celebrities including one of Jagger’s friends, Brett Ratner.
As previously reported, the Rolling Stones frontman became a dad for the eighth time at age 73 when his ballerina girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, gave birth to their first child, 10-month-old Deveraux, in December 2016. The couple had been dating for two years at the time. Prior to his romance with the dancer, the rocker was in a long-term relationship with fashion designer L’Wren Scott from 2001 to 2014. She died by suicide in March 2014 and it was reported that she left her entire $9 million estate to Jagger.
It’s still sort of tragically hilarious to me that Mick Jagger and Melania Hamrick’s relationship was completely over as soon as the pregnancy test came back. He literally dumped her as soon as she got pregnant. To be fair, he also bought her some going-away paternity presents, like a townhouse and (I suspect) a discreet seven-figure check. But still, he’s a bad dude. I guess that’s the point of all this: most women beyond the age of 25 know that Mick Jagger is a terrible old fool. The young ones think he’s sort of cool…?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Ick
In that bottom picture is that Metamucil in his pocket or is he just glad to see us? Just to add to the ick.
I bet his grandchildren are older than this new girlfriend. It’s the $ame old $tory: I doubt $he’s in it becau$e he’s $o phy$ically attractive.
Also: Brett Ratner??!?!?!?!?
You are probably right. Didn’t Jade have kids when she was very young? Her oldest is probably mid to late 20s by now.
Eww.
And Jade’s daughter has a child too-so he’s a GREAT grandfather. Shudder.
As a surprise to absolutely no one…
Even under the covers, in pitch black darkness it’s still a nah for me.
I honestly don’t know how these women do it. He’s my dad’s age *shivers*. I guess the money/access/etc makes it worth it to them but I’ll take my broke-ass sexy young boyfriend over a rich old man any day of the damn week.
Will she get knocked up like the last twenty-something girlfriend? Mick likes to spread his DNA around, it seems.
That’s probably the game plan. Ensures at least eighteen years of luxury.
UG. I wouldn’t host his old-ass sperm for any amount of money.
He’s OLDER than my dad, and I’m 47!!!
“The young ones think he’s sort of cool…?”
Wouldn’t a 23 year old simply think he was old?
I’m 39 and think a guy his age is too old to be my boyfriend. Someone her age probably sees him as a rich and famous guy and she’s not thinking about the future
I’m 51 and I wouldn’t date someone that old!
…and in 10yrs, when he’s a still spry wiry little 84 (those body types live forever), his gf will be 33 and he will have moved on to someone much younger than her.
That’s his game. It’s about his preference. As long as he has money in the bank, he’ll treat women like cartons of milk in the grocery store, always reaching for the back.
No, alternate universe Mick Jagger, the retired butcher who lives in his grown daughter’s basement w/a pet Chihuahua would not be able to ‘get it.’
Well he’d maybe get someone 25 years younger, he is still alternate universe ‘Mick Jagger.’
You really think he’s going to be with this one for ten years?
Definitely says a lot about Jagger and his maturity and intellect that he’s going for these 20-somethings. I’m 35 and when I talk to people in their early 20s….there’s just such a huge difference in life experience. Even a very mature and insightful 23-year-old just hasn’t seen that much yet. I do enjoy hanging out with younger people and I think it’s a great idea to have friends of all different ages…but I also love being with my husband who is my own age.
Wait, what???? I keep thinking of that scene from SATC where Samantha tries the sugar daddy route only to nearly vomit when she sees his naked wrinkly butt. I simply do not get this.
DM says they were “introduced through their mutual friend, Brett Ratner…” sounds like true love to me. Perhaps this will result in baby number 11 or 12? Just thinking about all the places a 75 year old rocker’s peen has been through the years is enough to make it a nope for me. Even aside from looking like a 75 year old.
Ugh! Did she even know who the Rolling Stones were before she met him? Maybe she’s heard her great grandparents mention them over the years
He’s not cool but he is a dirty old man.
She should be ashamed of herself. That is just nasty
You mean HE should be ashamed, right?
Yes he should, there is a troubling power imbalance in that situation, the power, money, social status is all on his side.
I have to admit, I saw the Rolling Stones in concert a few months ago and Mick was absolutely killing it on stage – I was surprised he was so good. Sang fantastically, had a lot of energy, looked really good. FROM AFAR LOL! I saw the close ups after the show and.. eh… let’s just say he’s still sexy at a distance and he’s still got moves and charisma. I guess he’ll always be a player but doesn’t he realise dating someone as young as this makes him look absolutely ancient? 23 man that’s just too bloody young for me, ick and ick again!!
Well, if you’re going to start training for a new job as a carer, you might as well be young.
i don’t believe it’s him they think of cool. it’s probably his wallet and the things he can buy with it. that’s literally the only explanation i can find for a 25 yo dating her grandad.
Aaaaaand another baby announcement by the spring. Gag.
I’m 47, my grown child is 23, and even I wouldn’t date anyone in their 20s! Too much of a difference in maturity, attitude, culture, etc.
why do you think anyone should be in a nursing home at 74? there are many active people in their 70′s, and 80′s that lead full, active, lives.
