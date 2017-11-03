New Star Wars: The Last Jedi clip shows Luke boarding the Millenium Falcon

Game Seven of the World Series was not a fun night for most folks in Los Angeles. I was reared a San Francisco Giants fan, but living in LA and it being 29 years since the Dodgers won the series, I was trying to be supportive of the hometown team. Oh well. There was, however, one moment of relief for Star Wars fans when a new clip of Star Wars: The Last Jedi aired during the game. There isn’t a whole lot new to it, but there is one kind of critical part that will make us old timers woozy:

Darkness rises… and light to meet it. See Star Wars: #TheLastJedi in theaters December 15th. Get tickets now: https://t.co/6vE5KUSv1f. pic.twitter.com/09EiNzq3mz — Star Wars (@starwars) November 2, 2017

Did you see it? The part where Luke boards the Millennium Falcon? *squee* Of course, I’ve imagined the entire in my head based on that four second blip we’re shown. As I’ve mentioned, my indifference to The Force Awakens has left me apathetic to The Last Jedi. However, I am a long-time Star Wars Universe fan and I eat up these dramatic throwback moments. I’ll likely watch just to see Luke come back, for which we apparently have Harrison Ford to thank. According to Mark Hamill, he only said yes to coming back to The Force Awakens and beyond after Harrison signed on. Mark said he was scared to return because the idea was “so enormous.” And he was pretty sure Harrison wouldn’t come back because “he’s too old and too rich and too cranky,” which might just be the best description of Harrison ever. Once Harrison signed on, Mark knew he had to. “Can you imagine if I was the only one to say no? I’d be the most hated man in nerd-dom.” Well, he’s not wrong.

I’ll admit that my heart sinks when I see these clips. I get bummed because (SPOILER for The Force Awakens) Han’s dead and then I remember that this will be the last time Carrie Fisher will appear as Leia – I need the original Luke AND the original Lando Calrissian to get me through this, man. There’s still time for me to see Billy Dee Williams and his epic cape, though. Kathleen Kennedy has recently said we can plan on at least 10 more years of Star Wars movies.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images