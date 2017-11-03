Jared Kushner ‘turned over documents’ to Robert Mueller’s investigation

Here are just SOME of the things that we know about Jared Kushner: he’s terrible at filling out forms or any kind of paperwork; he kept at least two private email accounts while he was working in the White House; he explicitly denied colluding with any foreign government, even though there is a mountain of evidence to the contrary; Jared was in the meeting in Trump Tower with Don Jr, Paul Manafort and the Russian operatives; Jared was very nervous about then FBI Director James Comey possibly looking into anything he was involved in, Jared’s private finances or Russia. We know a lot more, but those are just the broad strokes, a primer for Precious Jared’s Magical Treason Tour. Well guess what? Jared Kushner has “turned over” documents to Robert Mueller’s investigation. Wait ‘til you get a load of this:
Jared Kushner has turned over documents in recent weeks to special counsel Robert Mueller as investigators have begun asking in witness interviews about Kushner’s role in the firing of FBI Director James Comey, CNN has learned. Mueller’s investigators have expressed interest in Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and a White House senior adviser, as part of its probe into Russian meddling, including potential obstruction of justice in Comey’s firing, sources familiar with the matter said.
Their questions about Kushner signal that Mueller’s investigators are reaching the President’s inner circle and have extended beyond the 2016 campaign to actions taken at the White House by high-level officials. It is not clear how Kushner’s advice to the President might relate to the overall Russia investigation or potential obstruction of justice. Sources close to the White House say that based on their knowledge, Kushner is not a target of the investigation.
Kushner voluntarily turned over documents he had from the campaign and the transition, and these related to any contacts with Russia, according to a source familiar with the matter. The documents are similar to the ones Kushner gave to congressional investigators. Two separate sources told CNN that investigators have asked other witnesses about Kushner’s role in firing Comey. Investigators have also asked about how a statement was issued in the name of Donald Trump Jr. regarding a Trump Tower meeting and about the circumstances surrounding the departures of other White House aides, according to one source.
A White House official said the Mueller team’s questions about Kushner are not a surprise, and that Kushner would be among a list of people who investigators would be asking about.
It’s difficult to choose my favorite sentence here. I think my absolute favorite is “Sources close to the White House say that based on their knowledge, Kushner is not a target of the investigation.” Sources close to the White House insist that Donald Trump is not a target of the investigation either but those sources are absolutely mistaken. Oh, my other favorite sentence is just this: “Kushner voluntarily turned over documents he had from the campaign and the transition…” Considering how terrible Kushner is about filling out forms, reading or taking notes, I would imagine that those documents mostly consist of doodles on classified briefing materials.
Oh, and Kushner was the one in the room pushing Trump to fire Comey. That was one of Kushner’s big decisions in the early months: he hated Comey and Jared is such a naive child, he thought firing Comey would mean that the FBI would stop investigating the campaign. Truly. Anyway, the walls are closing in. Fingers crossed that they come for Jared next.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
The fact that he still has security clearance pisses me off so much
You can hand over the crayons you wrote those documents with too you little brat.
*clap clap clap*
You’re fired, kiddo! Time for prison, Jared. I hope they don’t give him toys and juice boxes while serving his life sentence
He’s looking for a plea bargain. But history does repeat itself…he might wind up in fed like his father!
Ty Cobb has wisely advised them to cooperate with Mueller so they don’t add to their own charges with further obstruction. I suspect Trump, Don Jr, Eric, Ivanka and Kushner will ultimately be charged with money laundering, They have been doing Russia’s dirty work for years.
And of course DT’s on Twitter ranting about Hillary to deflect. Thanks a lot Donna B and Liz W. You gave him the perfect material.
It’s mind boggling to me, as a democrat, that you seem to think Donna Brazile is the problem.
Going after HRC when Trump is literally treasonous is definitely the problem.
Brazile’s been a problem for years though. She is no progressive, never has been. So, because she wants book sales she is trying replay and rewrite the primaries? Nope, not buying it.
@Rapunzel, to me these are 2 separate issues, and addressing one doesn’t mean the other gets brushed under the carpet. Brazile has the receipts, in the form of a written agreement, and goes directly to why Hillary lost. Have you read the Politico piece?
Brazile doesn’t really have the receipts:
Donna Brazile’s op-ed in Politico is the equivalent of taking the smoldering embers of the 2016 primary and throwing some gasoline on them. Just about everything she says in the piece will inflame Sanders’s passionate supporters who were already suspicious of the Democratic establishment and already had reason to believe — based on leaked DNC emails — that the committee wasn’t as neutral in the primary as it was supposed to be.
But the op-ed doesn’t break too much new provable, factual ground, relying more upon Brazile’s own perception of the situation and hearsay…
None of this is truly shocking. In fact, Brazile is largely writing about things we already knew about. The joint fundraising agreement between the Clinton campaign and the DNC was already known about and the subject of derision among Sanders’s supporters. But it’s worth noting that Sanders was given a similar opportunity and passed on using it, as Brazile notes.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2017/11/02/ex-dnc-chair-goes-at-the-clintons-alleging-hillarys-campaign-hijacked-dnc-during-primary-with-bernie-sanders/?utm_term=.7f73c4d2c996
The story here is that Obama and Wasserman Schultz left the party in shambles. Hillary bailed it out, but did so in exchange for total control. It’s not illegal, there is nothing for the FBI to investigate, but I am mad as hell that the $5,400 we donated to Hillary may have been funneled to the sh*tshow at the DNC.
Also, I will never forgive Donna Brazille for the terrible advice she gave Al Gore during his campaign. I seriously don’t know she could still get work after that.
The DNC did not have to allow Bernie Sanders in its primary to begin with. He is not a Democrat. But they did allow him to compete in the primaries and he did not get the votes.
I KNOW. My head was spinning last night trying to make sense of the DNC stuff because the trolls on the right just immediately seized on it.
What Donna Brazile revealed should give everyone pause.
LAK- Bulllshit. I ain’t pausing over anything HRC did when Trump is President. Priorities please. Now is not the time. And I ain’t letting Trump distract me.
She didn’t reveal anything new. That the DNC is fucked isn’t new. That it favored Clinton isn’t new. And Hillary won the primaries by some 4 million votes. That wasn’t because the DNC was favoring Hillary.
Rapunzel: Trump being a deplorable doesn’t negate the DNC issues. Pretending that didn’t happen is a sure way of making sure it happens again at the next election.
Cr: She didn’t reveal anything new, on that we can agree. Donna remove the benefit of doubt that it happened at all. That immediately deligitimises any wins Hilary received because from *August 2015, the election was fixed no matter what any other candidates in the race said or did.
*August 2015 being the date of the agreement and the moment her campaign took over the DNC.
@Rapunzel if the DNC doesn’t get their sh*t together you are going to be stuck with 8 years of Trump and god knows what creep will come after him.
Yes, Brazille has something new here. She revealed that Obama and Wasserman Schultz ran the DNC into the ground and it hasn’t yet recovered. She revealed that Hillary and the DNC bleed the states dry and caused further losses at the state and local levels. She revealed that the Democratic Party is so weak we are in big trouble.
LAK- nope. Just nope. Nothing about tho delegitimizes anything. Iirc, You aren’t American, so perhaps you don’t understand, but nothing about this agreement had anything to do with votes. Bernie had a totally fair chance to win the primaries and didn’t.
And sure, Clinton’s dirty laundry doesn’t take away from Trump. Only it does. See his Twitter. Brazille gave him a perfect whataboutism to distract. I won’t condone, accept or forgive this. The focus should be on taking down Trump. Splitting that focus with taking down HRC is just playing into his,tiny hands.
I don’t see DB as a problem for saying what was going on with the DNC, but couldn’t she wait for next year. I know she’s trying to sell her book, but she knows that the dotard would take this and run like he’s on fire with it, to cover the dirty deeds of his family, cabinet and friends Btw, Bernie is not a democrat, he was using the party, Hillary, IMO should have known better because it always comes out in the wash. Also, Donna was also playing dirty too by giving Hillary a question when we all know that she did not need the help.
It’s curious why Donna is suddenly anti-HRC when she was fired for helping HRC and has been cheerleading for HRC for months.
I wonder what changed.
“I wonder what changed”. She is selling, husteling her book for the holidays. I really give a side eye to her for coming out now instead of later, but money talk and bs walks.
My theory is they are throwing HC under the bus, so they can rebrand for 2020. No matter who runs (Warren?) they will still be dealing with “crooked hillary”, so to save the Democrats, they had to oust her completely.
JMO, of course.
I don’t know why they are doing it, but i agree with you that they are throwing HRC under the bus.
So much of her dirty laundry is suddenly being aired and it can only serve to cut her off completely.
I don’t know anyone is surprised that Donna did this. After all, politics is politics is politics, and they are all in for their own benefit.
Some platforms are better, overall, but that doesn’t mean they are any less cut throat.
They all have something to lose- money, prestige, power, benefits.
So yeah, they throw HC away because having her associated in any way with Democrats is bad for business. trump didn’t let it go, he’s targeted HC for life now, and the party (warren) has to step around it.
#KamalaHarris2020
ETA: Albatross! That’s the word I was searching for. That’s what HC is to the Democrats now.
All I see when I look at Kushner is the evil doll from that movie The Boy.
The resemblance is uncanny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my god! Yes!!
So creepy!
Yes, Yes! OMG! That’s it.
Jared and Ivanka will be Trump’s and Republicans downfall and it couldn’t have happened to a better person.
I can’t wait for the 45 crime family to all go down. They have been living of poor people all their lives like getting work done for their businesses and not paying the workers when the work was done. They have been using China worked for cheap wages and selling their wears here instead of using Americans they are a disgrace to this country.
I’m so happy people are seeing them for who they really are, a bunch of lowlife criminals. 58% of the people are happy with Mueller doing a great job and not listening to the dotard telling them that this is fake news, and he has nothing to do with Russia.
I also was wondering how Kushner could think firing Comey would be the end of any investigations. Not the brightest bulb in the box, is he? And yeah, I’m sure he’s been completely above board with all the documents he turned over. i wonder if he’s been fully honest about anything, ever. He seems like his default mode is to just lie if the truth is hard.
Yes, when Comey was fired I really thought that this was the beginning of the end for drump. Jared just doesn’t have a clue about anything.
all the drumps and adjacent drumps seem to have a tremendous and unreal sense of entitlement that laws and rules are for other people, not for them. That they deserve money because they are doing Satan’s work.
Don Jr’s Halloween tweet also showed how none of them are bright but they are very bitter that people think them stupid degenerates.
Yeah, Don Jr’s tweet really took me aback. I knew he was a tool but seeing the cute photo of the little girl juxtaposed with such a nasty message really hit home just how utterly awful he is. It’s just amazing to me how the idea of decorum just isn’t in their universe.
Esmom, thanks for pointing that out. I also was taken aback how he used a photo of a sweet child to make such an embittered (with a whiff of self pity), self serving remark about the Russa investigation and everything else they’ve brought on themselves. But their self delusion is very, very deep. The drumps are hideous.
Crooked Jared is as dishonest and greedy as Manafort, but about 1/10th as smart. And Donald Jr. is even dumber.
Crooked jared is as dishonest as his convicted criminal father and soon to be convicted father-in-law, he learned from the best. They are a bunch of lying, racist, criminals. I will be singing “happy days are here again”, hopefully soon.
Admittedly, I have been extremely frustrated with the pace of this investigation and have withheld getting too excited about the outcome, but I am holding out hope that part of the reason it took so long to get to this point is because Robert Mueller was smart enough to understand all the ways 45 and his poisonous little minions would try to derail every step of the investigation and has created layer upon layer of evidence and back up to close all the loopholes they (and the GOP) would use to slime away from being prosecuted in any way.
I’m still pretty certain that some big fish are going to slip through the net, I hope the damage is bad enough that the ones still swimming free will have had their capital broken enough that they never recover to the degree they were operating at before.
i was listening to preet bharara’s podcast this week where they discuss this topic and he and his guest both remarked on how FAST this is all happening….which seems really remarkable b/c it feels like AN ETERNITY!
i recommend the pod. there is a lot of legalese and it is a tad dry but his voice is *very* pleasant and the opinions are interesting.
Orange Voldy just called Senator Warren “Pocahontas” on twitter. I reported him for the racist remark and I encourage others to do so.
done.
he is such a miserable person.
If charged, he’ll be pardoned before it even gets to trial.
Bill Clinton pardon Marc Rich while he was on the lam, and it barely caused a ripple. I know this is slightly different, but Trump and Pence will protect him.
He can be pardoned for federal crimes, not state ones. He is not out of the woods.
Exactly. I don’t see Cuomo giving him a pardon for anything he did in NY.
Yes, but anyone who accepts a pardon loses their right to the Fifth Amendment. Anyone 45 pardons is compelled to answer all questions put forth. 45 will most certainly be made aware of this by counsel.
🎼. It can only be Jaaaared!
Boy this is getting great! It’s a Flynn Friday and Jared is going down. The isolation game has begun; keep picking off WH/campaign perps until it’s just Emperor Zero!
Merry F$%#king Christmas!
Thanks for the ear worm, Eric. Lol. Your glee is enjoyable to behold.
Eric I just want to say how much I appreciate the optimism you have displayed throughout this waking nightmare. I, and others here, have expressed dismay and have felt completely jaded at times, but you have always brought the cheer and hope. Thank you, CB friend.
Esmom and Juls
Cheers!
We are going to get through this. Those tiny-mouthed trumps are going to regret stealing the WH.
Oh what a beautiful morning
Oh what a beautiful day
I’ve got a beautiful feeling
EZ-D’s going away
Have fun in prison Tom Riddle!
Remember Kushner’s attempt to set up a secret back channel to the Kremlin IIRC.
And his desperate search for funds for his Manhattan building project.
He’s the one who listens to his lawyers so we’ll have to wait and see.
As for the Donna Brazile info it’s not what she tries to make it seem on the surface. No rules broken and as someone above ppinter out, Sanders had the same agreement but didn’t use it.. More smearing of an effective fundraiser who unlike Sanders helped down ballot Democrats. But the knives are always out, aren’t they.
Does anyone know more about Sanders chair Tad Devine and Ukraine work re: Manafort? Keep seeing hints.
