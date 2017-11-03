Jared Kushner ‘turned over documents’ to Robert Mueller’s investigation

Here are just SOME of the things that we know about Jared Kushner: he’s terrible at filling out forms or any kind of paperwork; he kept at least two private email accounts while he was working in the White House; he explicitly denied colluding with any foreign government, even though there is a mountain of evidence to the contrary; Jared was in the meeting in Trump Tower with Don Jr, Paul Manafort and the Russian operatives; Jared was very nervous about then FBI Director James Comey possibly looking into anything he was involved in, Jared’s private finances or Russia. We know a lot more, but those are just the broad strokes, a primer for Precious Jared’s Magical Treason Tour. Well guess what? Jared Kushner has “turned over” documents to Robert Mueller’s investigation. Wait ‘til you get a load of this:

Jared Kushner has turned over documents in recent weeks to special counsel Robert Mueller as investigators have begun asking in witness interviews about Kushner’s role in the firing of FBI Director James Comey, CNN has learned. Mueller’s investigators have expressed interest in Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and a White House senior adviser, as part of its probe into Russian meddling, including potential obstruction of justice in Comey’s firing, sources familiar with the matter said. Their questions about Kushner signal that Mueller’s investigators are reaching the President’s inner circle and have extended beyond the 2016 campaign to actions taken at the White House by high-level officials. It is not clear how Kushner’s advice to the President might relate to the overall Russia investigation or potential obstruction of justice. Sources close to the White House say that based on their knowledge, Kushner is not a target of the investigation. Kushner voluntarily turned over documents he had from the campaign and the transition, and these related to any contacts with Russia, according to a source familiar with the matter. The documents are similar to the ones Kushner gave to congressional investigators. Two separate sources told CNN that investigators have asked other witnesses about Kushner’s role in firing Comey. Investigators have also asked about how a statement was issued in the name of Donald Trump Jr. regarding a Trump Tower meeting and about the circumstances surrounding the departures of other White House aides, according to one source. A White House official said the Mueller team’s questions about Kushner are not a surprise, and that Kushner would be among a list of people who investigators would be asking about.

[From CNN]

It’s difficult to choose my favorite sentence here. I think my absolute favorite is “Sources close to the White House say that based on their knowledge, Kushner is not a target of the investigation.” Sources close to the White House insist that Donald Trump is not a target of the investigation either but those sources are absolutely mistaken. Oh, my other favorite sentence is just this: “Kushner voluntarily turned over documents he had from the campaign and the transition…” Considering how terrible Kushner is about filling out forms, reading or taking notes, I would imagine that those documents mostly consist of doodles on classified briefing materials.

Oh, and Kushner was the one in the room pushing Trump to fire Comey. That was one of Kushner’s big decisions in the early months: he hated Comey and Jared is such a naive child, he thought firing Comey would mean that the FBI would stop investigating the campaign. Truly. Anyway, the walls are closing in. Fingers crossed that they come for Jared next.