Wendy Williams on why she fainted during her Halloween show: menopause



As you’ve surely seen, Wendy Williams, 53, fainted during a live broadcast of her show on Halloween. She stumbled and looked scared and confused, falling backwards and losing consciousness. The show then cut to an extra long commercial break and when it came back after six minutes, Wendy was staying and holding a podium, explaining that she was overheated in her Statue of Liberty outfit but that she was feeling better and is a champ. She is a champ! Wendy’s people later explained that she had been dehydrated from the lights and her heavy costume and that she was resting at home.

In a follow-up appearance after her scary episode, Wendy said she’s going through menopause, without actually using the word, which makes a lot of sense. I could relate to this. She cried a bit too, it must have been so upsetting to have to go through that, especially on live television.

That was not a joke. I’m a tall woman and it’s a long way down… I was being briefed by one of our producers and I felt it as she was talking to me. All I heard was ba-ba-ba… we were about to do our Halloween costume contest. I’m feeling like a wave like hot and like something is about to happen. Hot and a little dizzy. So we come back from the break. I immediately go to the teleprompter… it was scary [breaks down] People commenting online ‘she had a stroke or a heart attack.’ No I had neither. I’m a 53-year-old middle-aged woman going through what middle-aged women go through. If you know what I mean. The costume got hot. All the sudden right before passing out, I felt like I was in the middle of a campfire.

Wendy said that she planned to go down with her crown intact and that she wanted to look cute while doing it and not pull the plexiglass podium down with her. She was glad she didn’t hurt her head or body from the fall. Backstage she ran into Jerry O’Connell, who was in his underwear for some reason, which was reassuring to her. Paramedics attended to her, giving her fluids and electrolytes. Plus the paparazzi were waiting for her outside and she seemed pretty happy about that.

I’m 44 and this just started happening to me. It feels like you are going crazy when you get a hot flash and now I completely understand why women fan themselves and rip off their sweaters when this happens. The anxiety I feel at the time, and the anxiety I’m getting in general, makes me feel out of control. I’m on birth control for the hormones, I exercise and I am trying to meditate daily too. All of that does help somewhat but overall it’s no picnic. I’ve been talking to other women about menopause now and I guess it’s something you can’t grasp until you go through it. I really wish I had more warning, but if seeing women freak out when they have hot flashes didn’t help me get it I guess nothing would have.

Anyway I’m glad that Wendy is ok and I’m grateful for her for opening up about this. It’s something we don’t often talk about that needs to have more understanding and awareness.

Here’s Wendy discussing her fainting incident and you can watch the video of her fainting here.

