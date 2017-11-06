‘Gorgeous’ Joe Alwyn is the face of Prada’s Spring ’18 campaign: yikes or meh?

DWTS’ Karina Smirnoff’s new cosmetic line launch event with LASplash Cosmetics!

Once The Great Tiddlebanging of 2016 really got going, there were two extra-special photoshoots involving Tom Hiddleston. One was the now-infamous “paper knickers” W Magazine shoot (which is still one of the funniest things in history) and the other was Tom’s very tragic Gucci print ad campaign. The Gucci photos were pretty bad, but since the W Magazine photos also exist, most people forgot about the Gucci campaign. My point about this trip down Tiddle-memory lane is that Taylor’s boyfriends have an unfortunate habit of being talked into doing terrible photoshoots for money. Joe Alwyn is no different. Gorgeous Joe stars in the spring 2018 campaign for Prada, and it is terrible.

Prada has tapped Joe Alwyn as the face of its “Ascension” spring 2018 men’s advertising campaign. The emerging British actor, who is also the boyfriend of American singer Taylor Swift, was lensed by photographer Willy Vanderperre on the roof of Osservatorio [Observatory], Prada’s exhibition space dedicated to contemporary photography and visual arts located inside Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II shopping arcade. The rigorous, stark aesthetic of the backdrop is balanced by the dynamic poses of Alwyn, who is portrayed as a contemporary hero of graphic novels, which influenced the latest Prada spring show.

In other pictures, Alwyn poses on a white background wearing iconic looks of the brand’s collection, including a black garage mechanic suit layered over a striped shirt and cinched at the waist with a functional backpack.

[From WWD]

I enjoy that WWD is really trying to sell us on this idea that some bad black-and-white photos of Joe looking like a pouty 13-year-old are somehow high fashion. To be clear – I don’t know Joe and I haven’t formed an opinion of him whatsoever. Maybe he’s the nicest guy in the world. Maybe he’s The One for Tay-Tay. Maybe he’s more gorgeous in real life. But it really seems like she’s dating someone who A) looks a hell of a lot younger than her and B) looks like he’s about to throw a tantrum because his mom stole his Halloween candy as a prank.

Also: what connections does Taylor have with these major fashion houses? I acknowledge that Taylor is a big deal, in general, but mostly in music. I never think of her as a big deal in fashion, and she’s never seemed like she has the kind of influence where she could “get” her latest boyfriend an ad campaign. But it keeps happening and it’s strange.

DWTS’ Karina Smirnoff’s new cosmetic line launch event with LASplash Cosmetics!

DWTS’ Karina Smirnoff’s new cosmetic line launch event with LASplash Cosmetics!

Print ads courtesy of Gucci & Willy Vanderperre/Prada.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

107 Responses to “‘Gorgeous’ Joe Alwyn is the face of Prada’s Spring ’18 campaign: yikes or meh?”

  1. Myhairisfullofsecrets says:
    November 6, 2017 at 8:42 am

    These pictures don’t do anything for me but I’m sure the people at Prada love them.

    Reply
  2. CharlotteCharlotte says:
    November 6, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Serial killer Zach Morris vibes.
    Also, it looks like they’ve made his eyes bigger, yet they still are small and squinty.

    Reply
  3. HH says:
    November 6, 2017 at 8:43 am

    He looks like a little boy playing dress up? I’m not a dude, but I can’t see this appealing to men. Like, any man.

    Reply
  4. kate says:
    November 6, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Yawn….. Another white guy.

    Reply
  5. Div says:
    November 6, 2017 at 8:46 am

    I doubt Taylor “got” him the campaign, although the extra visibility had to help. A lot of the fashion houses like the posh white boy types which is why Redmayne used to model for Burberry, Nicholas Hoult for Tom Ford, etc. I’m guessing Prada is banking on him becoming a bigger star as he’s booked some interesting looking roles, although they all seem to be supporting.

    *He’s a good actor, but he also has one of those forgettable faces and not a lot of charisma. He’d probably make a good character actor, but blonde plus kind of pretty plus TSwift means they are going to try and make him the next big thing imo.

    Reply
  6. Julianna says:
    November 6, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Not gorgeous.

    Reply
  7. Mel says:
    November 6, 2017 at 8:48 am

    I…don’t get the gorgeous but beauty is in the eye of the beholder so…
    Whatever…

    Reply
  8. Brunswickstoval says:
    November 6, 2017 at 8:49 am

    I reckon he has a face that looks better in every day life than as a model. His features don’t photograph interestingly

    Reply
  9. Bishg says:
    November 6, 2017 at 8:49 am

    He’s far from gorgeous.
    But he has the androgynous look that can work well in fashion, I guess..
    (I personally find him very unattractive. He also IS the male Karlie Kloss).

    Reply
  10. Nancy says:
    November 6, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Looks like a spoiled rich kid who has dyed his hair a color not in my box of Crayolas. However, he looks perfect for the role of the next ex Mr. Swift.

    Reply
  11. Toot says:
    November 6, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Taylor likes the blandest guys you could find. I guess just like her. This one actually looks like he could be her brother.

    Reply
  12. ell says:
    November 6, 2017 at 8:49 am

    i think he’s the least pretty bf taylor ever had. that said, he photographs fine as a model, and could have easily been a model rather than an actor.

    Reply
    • Alleycat says:
      November 6, 2017 at 8:57 am

      Yeah, I agree. It’s weird because this is the one she is being most vocal about and I’m just not seeing the attraction (and I love baby faces).

      Reply
      • Handwoven says:
        November 6, 2017 at 11:17 am

        Alleycat, I think she knows that there aren’t any real name actors who would risk ruining their reputation dating her at this point.
        Jake Gyllenhaal escaped pretty unscathed, other than those embarrassing Sponsored by Starbucks photos, but she wasn’t quite as famous then. As she’s gone on, it’s been less and less worthwhile to have a PR romance with her; sure, you’ll get a song or two, but she’ll make you look like a c*** and her fans will hate you and you’ll look like an idiot. Tiddles was the ultimate in this; he thought he’d jump from Internet Famous to Real World Famous and probably get to be Bond, she thought she’d get a refined Acccccc-tor and end up in a future Oscar speech (with perhaps a Bond song of her own). Obviously it ended in humiliation for him, but gave her her new little goth phase.

        So if she can’t date truly famous men anymore, and her boyfriends need to be famous for her fans to make little videos and obsess over, she has to pretend that Joe is the most amazing thing ever.

  13. D says:
    November 6, 2017 at 8:49 am

    That photo makes him look like a rich kid who goes to private school and calls people “peasants” and says things like “You can’t arrest me my dad’s a lawyer!”. Probably also tortured small animals as a child.

    Reply
  14. Mia4s says:
    November 6, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Yikes! 13 is being generous.

    Regardless of if he got the campaign totally on his own merit….Uh huh….😏 …,it’s very telling that every single story is “Taylor Swift’s boyfriend..” is in this campaign/movie/whatever. That’s…never a good start. I mean some have overcome it (usually actresses, or Leo’s model flavour of the month) but it’s not easy!

    Reply
  15. Enough Already says:
    November 6, 2017 at 8:53 am

    That WWII pilot haircut though.

    Reply
  16. Adele Dazeem says:
    November 6, 2017 at 8:53 am

    He looks like her in that top photo.

    Reply
  17. ORIGINAL T.C. says:
    November 6, 2017 at 8:53 am

    He looks 15 years old max in the first two pictures with the fannypack. I guess that picture would appeal to Kevin Spacey but not to any other grown men gay or straight. He does look like Tom Hiddles in the pic with the red suit though….

    Reply
  18. bread says:
    November 6, 2017 at 8:53 am

    That picture on the main page gave me quite a shock – very unsettling; I don’t want to look at it any longer than necessary.

    Reply
  19. SM says:
    November 6, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Looking at the expresion on the gorgeous one’s face the subtext is that Tay Tay sucked the life out of him. Just like Tommy’s photo shoot suggest kind of the same thing.

    Reply
  20. Al says:
    November 6, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Listen, I know I sound crazy but I honestly believe that Taylor has these PR relationship and this is what the men get out of it. Calvin, Tom, and now Joe all received contracts with designers while dating Taylor. Harry Styles got crazy American exposure as well. No one will convince me otherwise that Taylor isn’t closeted. Look up Diana Agron and Karlie Kloss.

    Reply
    • Turtle says:
      November 6, 2017 at 10:21 am

      That’s exactly what’s happening. Straight out of the PR playbook. Now I’m inclined to think that he’s gay in real life, too, but Taylor may have moved on from bearding. Look for Joe (about whom I have no opinion) to land a big and/or splashy movie role shortly. Maybe a big limited series.

      Side note: Men in “high fashion” photos are always scowling or staring blankly into the middle distance or groaning with existential pain. It’s like photographers and fashion editors got stuck on a narrow range and have stayed there ever since.

      Reply
  21. lower-case deb says:
    November 6, 2017 at 8:56 am

    he looks like that guy who plays draco malfoy

    Reply
  22. detritus says:
    November 6, 2017 at 8:56 am

    Children of the Corn goes couture. I’ll take the paper knickers over this.

    Reply
  23. QueenB says:
    November 6, 2017 at 8:56 am

    He looks like a 50 year old baby. Seriously how does he look super young and super old at the same time?

    He is most certainly not good looking. Are they all mocking him with the song and now the model contract?

    Reply
  24. Wow says:
    November 6, 2017 at 8:58 am

    I had to take another look at the bottom pic, as first it looked like hiddles lol

    Reply
  25. DiligentDiva says:
    November 6, 2017 at 9:01 am

    He looks so much like her it’s scary.

    Reply
  26. Beth says:
    November 6, 2017 at 9:01 am

    This kid looks like he’s in the 6th grade. Taylor had handsome Hiddleston and is now with juvenile Joe. I don’t think Joe is gorgeous, but maybe it’s because I don’t check out guys that look like they’re young enough to be in elementary school. Definitely NOT gorgeous

    Reply
  27. mt says:
    November 6, 2017 at 9:03 am

    It’s like Matt Damon and Meth Damon had a baby.

    Edit: no offense to Jesse Plemmons.

    Reply
  28. Lizzie says:
    November 6, 2017 at 9:04 am

    he’s managed to make hiddles seem sexy by comparison – which is a feat.

    Reply
  29. browniecakes says:
    November 6, 2017 at 9:05 am

    http://2.bp.blogspot.com/-o2BFxKama_Q/T0kMdqs90pI/AAAAAAAAIoU/LUfYsqvs4R0/s1600/timthumb.php.jpg
    Karlie looks like Joe. Same eyes and nose.

    Reply
  30. Madly says:
    November 6, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Except for the bags under his eyes, he looks like a kid playing dress up. Not sexy. Not cute. Potatoes head.

    Reply
  31. Jenna says:
    November 6, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Two Hiddle posts in one day? SWOON

    Reply
  32. Wren33 says:
    November 6, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Is that a Prada fanny pack??

    Reply
  33. Shannon says:
    November 6, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Not really my thing, but high fashion in general isn’t, so … idk. I think there’s a decent chance he got it on his own merits, maybe a higher profile assisted by a relationship with TS. It doesn’t seem like she’d have the pull to single-handedly “make” it happen. He’s tall and does have sort of a model-y look imo. *shrug*

    Reply
  34. HelloSunshine says:
    November 6, 2017 at 9:15 am

    He looks like he wants to wear my skin so that’s a hard pass for me lol

    Reply
  35. ArchieGoodwin says:
    November 6, 2017 at 9:15 am

    IMO, Miles McMillan should just model everything.

    This guy is like Cary Elwes (circa TPB), only the budget version.

    Reply
  36. Yael says:
    November 6, 2017 at 9:20 am

    He looks like Lea Seydoux.

    Reply
  37. Penfold says:
    November 6, 2017 at 9:22 am

    He reminds me of the kid who played young Tom Riddle in one of the last Harry Potters (the one where Dumbledore visited him in the orphanage, not the Frank Dillane older version, but the younger kid). He has the same sort of morose, dead-eyed look.

    Reply
  38. Yandy45 says:
    November 6, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Now let’s talk about how ugly this dude is who never did anything to anyone, beyond dating Taylor Swift.
    Nope. I’m not going to do this when it’s a woman and not going to do it when it’s an man.
    Or maybe it’s my past speaking, because I was bullied for how I looked.
    Idk.

    Reply
  39. CharlieBouquet says:
    November 6, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Looks like a child that kills kittens and nannies.

    Reply
  40. Radley says:
    November 6, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Not feeling it. But I had no plans to buy anything Prada anytime soon anyway. So the good news is that’s no loss to Prada. I’m the person who sees a bag at TJ Maxx for $149.99 and thinks that’s pricey. I still have poor person sensibilities.

    Reply
  41. kodakay says:
    November 6, 2017 at 9:33 am

    I, personally don’t find him attractive but to each his/her own.

    Reply
  42. Justme says:
    November 6, 2017 at 9:34 am

    I don’t know if Taylor’s contacts could have got Joe the Prada contract. However the Gucci contract for Tom was in the works before he appeared on the rocks in RI. And the W shoot was done in April, before he and Taylor even danced together. Is Joe “gorgeous”? I guess he is to Taylor. He seems a decent actor and I hope this won’t damage his career -being known first to the world as “Taylor Swift’s boyfriend”

    Reply
  43. WMGDtoo says:
    November 6, 2017 at 9:34 am

    He looks like a very young boy.. and it gives me the creeps.

    Reply
  44. Alissa says:
    November 6, 2017 at 9:45 am

    I think this is hilarious. He does look extremely young. I don’t understand why she thinks he’s all that attractive? Maybe he’s just got a great personality and it overshadows the fact that he’s meh looking. Maybe it’s because she’s meh looking. Calvin Harris was her hottest boyfriend, followed by Jake Gyllenhaal, and no one can convince me otherwise.

    Reply
  45. Deed says:
    November 6, 2017 at 10:10 am

    He looks like a grown-up Prince George. Also like he could be Taylor’s twin brother.

    Reply
  46. Bijou says:
    November 6, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Tom wins this one. The other guy is like a poster boy for the Alt Right Aryan Fan Club.

    Reply
  47. Grey says:
    November 6, 2017 at 10:34 am

    I will never be mad about Calvin Harris in Armani underwear though. He may be petty, but damn.

    Reply
  48. Wendy says:
    November 6, 2017 at 10:38 am

    He looks like he’s part of a Little Lord Fauntleroy playset.

    Reply
  49. jammypants says:
    November 6, 2017 at 10:39 am

    Hm Yimmy boy did the paper knickers photo shoot for The Night Manager Emmys campaign, before he met her. The timing of the photo release was unfortunate lol

    Reply
  50. Electric Tuba says:
    November 6, 2017 at 10:55 am

    It’s like someone doodled a face on a white piece of paper and the took a photo of in in a coat and said “pRADAaaaa!”

    Reply
  51. Darla says:
    November 6, 2017 at 11:06 am

    This guy is like the opposite of gorgeous. Major downgrade from Hiddleston. I mean, it’s so bad I kinda want to ask if this is a joke?

    Reply
  52. KLO says:
    November 6, 2017 at 11:09 am

    In those pics he looks like a psychopathic toddler who just cried his eyes out because he don’t wanna take a nap.

    He looks better on every other occasion.

    Edit: most of the comments are really mean and it made me laugh so hard. Joe is a good-looking guy, does he really deserve all the vitriol? (can’t stop laughing though, sorry. The photographer and editor did a horrible job)

    Reply
  53. Scout says:
    November 6, 2017 at 11:13 am

    I love that everyone of the internet (outside of the Swiftie Army) has had the same reactions to these photos. Son, buckle up, I don’t think you’re ready for this bumpy ride.

    Reply
  54. Lyla says:
    November 6, 2017 at 11:15 am

    He looks like Zack Morris

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment