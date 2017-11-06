Please try to choose the worst Gucci gown from the LACMA Art + Film Gala

The 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala was held over the weekend, and unlike years past, we’re not going to do exhaustive fashion coverage of the event, because most of these poor women were treated horribly by the sponsor designer, Gucci. Gucci is the long-time sponsor of these LACMA galas and Gucci dresses most of the most famous women in attendance. The results, year after year, are pretty bad. This year the gowns were especially awful and cheap-looking, and if I could ignore it completely, I totally would. This year’s gala honored Mark Bradford and George Lucas. Let’s start with Dakota Johnson and her date, her mother Melanie Griffith. Dakota is a longtime face of Gucci, and they’ve done her dirty on so many red carpets. Honestly though, Dakota got one of the better Gucci gowns for this event. I like the star appliques! The hair is tragic though.

Zoe Saldana. This made me laugh. She’s wearing an actual structure on her shoulders, which makes her shoulders look broad for no reason. The roses on the shoulders… my God.

Kerry Washington: beautiful girl, trainwreck Gucci gown. This is just SO BAD.

Amy Adams wore what appeared to be a cheap satin negligee from the 1980s. It’s Gucci.

Salma Hayek’s entire look, from head to toe, was offensively bad.

LOOK AT ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY’S BOWS, Y’ALL.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

56 Responses to “Please try to choose the worst Gucci gown from the LACMA Art + Film Gala”

  1. Julianna says:
    November 6, 2017 at 7:11 am

    Ugh.

    Dakota’s could have been good on someone a bit more statuesque, and Salma’s could have been kind of fun on someone with the personality to pull off a disco ball/mermaid dress like that.

    The rest are just hideous. Still, I’d rather see this than a bunch of LBD’s and bedazzled nude gowns.

    Reply
  2. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    November 6, 2017 at 7:12 am

    This is hard because they are all bad in a way but I am going to have to hand the biggest L to Kerry. There is nothing redeeming about that over designed monstronsity.

    Salma and Nepotism’s dresses are somewhat decent. I think I like Salma’s more because it reminds me of something Vanna White would have worn. Vanna White is great.

    The other dresses either don’t fit, the women have bad postures, or a combination of both.

    Reply
  3. anna222 says:
    November 6, 2017 at 7:17 am

    I’ll take Kerry in a spaghetti western brothel curtain for 1000 Alex.

    Reply
  4. Sixer says:
    November 6, 2017 at 7:18 am

    All horrid.

    And I am obviously qualified to comment, what with currently being attired in Mr Sixer’s jogging bottoms. They fall down when I stand up. Note to self: check clean washing pile for something belonging to me.

    Reply
  5. Alexandria says:
    November 6, 2017 at 7:21 am

    Salma at least looks like a shiny Xmas present so some kids would like her. My vote to get off the island goes to Kerry. Auf wiedersehen.

    The whole lineup after Dakota looks like all of them were horrified by the designs and had to quickly choose the least ugliest to avoid the ugliest. Rosie was like: ok at least I just have ugly bows but mah face is preddy.

    Reply
  6. Lucy says:
    November 6, 2017 at 7:27 am

    I’m seriously starting to believe the Gucci guy hates women.

    Reply
  7. Ashley says:
    November 6, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Amy Adams looks like Lily Cole in that picture!

    Reply
  8. frankly says:
    November 6, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Brace yourselves, for this is where it’s all going. The pendulum is a swingin’.

    Reply
  9. Clare says:
    November 6, 2017 at 7:28 am

    For a beautiful woman with a beautiful figure, Dakota Johnson sure knows how to pick clothes/hairstyles/makeup that don’t work for her.

    Reply
  10. Midigo says:
    November 6, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Ugh. All I see is Dakota channelling Dynasty / Joan Collins here. The rest is even (much) worse.

    Reply
  11. Jenna says:
    November 6, 2017 at 7:33 am

    I love what Kerry Washington is wearing. That colour looks gorgeous on her. Mint?

    Reply
  12. Midigo says:
    November 6, 2017 at 7:37 am

    I hope they got paid A LOT!!!

    Reply
  13. Beth says:
    November 6, 2017 at 7:38 am

    All these brands of expensive designer clothes are getting worse and worse. A dress from Walmart would probably be more stylish and pretty

    Reply
  14. DiamondGirl says:
    November 6, 2017 at 7:42 am

    I like Dakota’s but it’s too old for her.

    I like Zoe’s – it seems like fun couture.

    Hate the rest.

    Reply
  15. Kathleen says:
    November 6, 2017 at 7:43 am

    Ok don’t kill me but I actually think Amy Adams looks pretty great. Yeah yeah it looks like a vintage nightie but playful period sexy is kind of a great look for her and the color is gorgeous against her hair. ::runs and ducks::

    Reply
  16. G-g-gina says:
    November 6, 2017 at 7:44 am

    The colors on Kerry’s dress are so gorgeous with her complexion. If it didn’t have the feathery fringes it could be something so great.

    Reply
  17. Feedmechips says:
    November 6, 2017 at 7:46 am

    I really like Dakota’s dress, but agree it doesn’t suit her, nor was it styled well.

    Reply
  18. cleveland girl says:
    November 6, 2017 at 8:01 am

    The one with the curtain rod over her shoulders reminds me of the the dress Scarlett O’Hara wore after she lost all her money and was forced to make a dress out of the drapes

    Reply
  19. AmandaPanda says:
    November 6, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Wasn’t Rosie pregnant? Did we ever get any baby news?

    Reply
  20. Maggie says:
    November 6, 2017 at 8:09 am

    If only Zoe’s capelet dress top was in red then she could pass as an undercover matedor as it looks like she should be able to instantly transform that top into a capote de brega.

    Reply
  21. ell says:
    November 6, 2017 at 8:29 am

    zoe saldana’s dress is the worst of all. but i sort of like selma hayek’s.

    Reply
  22. Mia4s says:
    November 6, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Are the 1980s back? And if they are…ummm, can they go away again?

    Reply
  23. Anare says:
    November 6, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Kerry and Zoe for the tie in most cringe-worthy gowns. I’m laughing at the look on Salma’s face. It’s a cross between anger and WTF.

    Reply
  24. tracking says:
    November 6, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Imo Salma Hayek’s red carpet game has gotten worse since she married the gazillionaire with fashion connections.

    Reply
  25. Abbess Tansy says:
    November 6, 2017 at 9:15 am

    I just can’t with these dresses, fugly to the max. The fabrics hurt my eyes. I think Kerry’s Westworld look takes the prize for worst.

    Reply
  26. Wren says:
    November 6, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Dakota is wearing what appears to be her great aunt’s favorite nightgown; Zoe somehow ended up with Deonne’s hat from Clueless as a dress; Kerry was given a Wild West hooker’s dress re-imagined as a ball gown; Selma could totally have pulled that off with more pizzazz and personality, as it is she looks like a dead fish; Rosie would have looked nice with one less bow; and Amy’s dress is a bit too shiny but otherwise not too terrible. Who designs this stuff??

    Reply
  27. Vovacia says:
    November 6, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Who is Gucci head designer these days?
    My god those are bad. Even Dakota…. it’s a strange hideous Dynasty knock off.

    Reply
  28. CynicalAnn says:
    November 6, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Clearly I’m in the minority-but I actually like almost all of them, and the styling.

    Reply
  29. Madpoe says:
    November 6, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Dakota’s dress reminds of something Linda Evans or Joan Collins from Dynasty would wear.
    Man the more I scrolled down the worst it became.
    I’m leading towards Zoe tho’.

    Reply
  30. Pandy says:
    November 6, 2017 at 10:15 am

    I don’t mind Amy’s dress and love the color of Kerry’s … Dakota looks like a Krystal Carrington wannabe. Rosie’s is a bad bridesmaid nightmare. Salma’s is terrible. Poor Zoe looks like a Day of the Dead homage. Wow, these are pretty terrible. Melonie for the win?

    Reply
  31. Catwoman says:
    November 6, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Zoe looks like a lamp in a bordello.

    Reply
  32. magnoliarose says:
    November 6, 2017 at 11:35 am

    Zoe’s dress from the waist up is a mixture of the 1830s and 1890s signature design elements. Inspiration is one thing, but Gucci highlighted the more absurd details from those decades.

    Everything looks cheap and poorly tailored.
    KW is another league though. She looks like someone raided Miss Kitty’s wardrobe from Gunsmoke and claimed it was Gucci. What the freaks is that thing?

    Reply

