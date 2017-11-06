Please try to choose the worst Gucci gown from the LACMA Art + Film Gala

The 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala was held over the weekend, and unlike years past, we’re not going to do exhaustive fashion coverage of the event, because most of these poor women were treated horribly by the sponsor designer, Gucci. Gucci is the long-time sponsor of these LACMA galas and Gucci dresses most of the most famous women in attendance. The results, year after year, are pretty bad. This year the gowns were especially awful and cheap-looking, and if I could ignore it completely, I totally would. This year’s gala honored Mark Bradford and George Lucas. Let’s start with Dakota Johnson and her date, her mother Melanie Griffith. Dakota is a longtime face of Gucci, and they’ve done her dirty on so many red carpets. Honestly though, Dakota got one of the better Gucci gowns for this event. I like the star appliques! The hair is tragic though.
Zoe Saldana. This made me laugh. She’s wearing an actual structure on her shoulders, which makes her shoulders look broad for no reason. The roses on the shoulders… my God.
Kerry Washington: beautiful girl, trainwreck Gucci gown. This is just SO BAD.
Amy Adams wore what appeared to be a cheap satin negligee from the 1980s. It’s Gucci.
Salma Hayek’s entire look, from head to toe, was offensively bad.
LOOK AT ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY’S BOWS, Y’ALL.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Ugh.
Dakota’s could have been good on someone a bit more statuesque, and Salma’s could have been kind of fun on someone with the personality to pull off a disco ball/mermaid dress like that.
The rest are just hideous. Still, I’d rather see this than a bunch of LBD’s and bedazzled nude gowns.
A bit more statuesque and less bland yes. The sleeves are still bad though. I’m gonna be in the minority here, but I actually love Zoe’s dress. It’s cray, but in a good fashion way and if you look at pics of her from the side you can actually see how well structured it is and how well it fits her.
A good coffin is well structured and made to fit. It is still a coffin. RIP, Zoe.
Agreed. I’m happy I’m not seeing any granny panties or sheer panels (with the small exception of Kerry’s “bodice”). I’m so over the see-through trend.
This is hard because they are all bad in a way but I am going to have to hand the biggest L to Kerry. There is nothing redeeming about that over designed monstronsity.
Salma and Nepotism’s dresses are somewhat decent. I think I like Salma’s more because it reminds me of something Vanna White would have worn. Vanna White is great.
The other dresses either don’t fit, the women have bad postures, or a combination of both.
Vintage Vanna is never a waste.
Zoe has the worst look imo, but I’m digging her jewelry.
Yeah, Zoe’s choice in jewelry is usually A+. Somehow the stacked rings don’t look gaudy at all.
Selma’s nepotism dresses are the worst!! Gucci is fucking up with the boss wife.
I’ll take Kerry in a spaghetti western brothel curtain for 1000 Alex.
Ha! I love it.
All horrid.
And I am obviously qualified to comment, what with currently being attired in Mr Sixer’s jogging bottoms. They fall down when I stand up. Note to self: check clean washing pile for something belonging to me.
Dakota’s dress might have been okay sans giant sparkly epaulets.
Sometimes the cost of a free dress is looking awful, I guess…
@Sixer: my leggings keep sliding off and they’re mine, so I have no excuse!
I think it might have been okay in a deep/midnight blue. At least the star-ish appliqués would have made a bit of sense. Worst, though, is that venous blood dark lip with *that* color gown. Ugh.
Yeah, listen, I’m no fashionista myself (largely due to a limited budget and big butt/boobs) but I recognize a bad dress when I see one. Are designers on strike? Are they sad because of the state of … everything? I don’t understand. None of them look good, just like in the Angelina Jolie post. However, Dakota’s lipstick is fabulous.
Salma’s makeup is so 2002, I’m having flashbacks.
If I, person of no dress sense whatsoever, can see these are awful dresses, they ARE awful dresses!
I sometimes suspect I wouldn’t own jeans if I worked from home. It’s a scary thought. ‘Cause I’d still be into makeup. Styled on top, slob at the bottom.
Obviously. Loose sweat pants would make you tres chic among these women. Comment on, fashion maven.
Salma at least looks like a shiny Xmas present so some kids would like her. My vote to get off the island goes to Kerry. Auf wiedersehen.
The whole lineup after Dakota looks like all of them were horrified by the designs and had to quickly choose the least ugliest to avoid the ugliest. Rosie was like: ok at least I just have ugly bows but mah face is preddy.
I’m seriously starting to believe the Gucci guy hates women.
Amy Adams looks like Lily Cole in that picture!
Amy Adams looks like she’s thinking “Yeah, I can’t believe we’re doing this either.”
Brace yourselves, for this is where it’s all going. The pendulum is a swingin’.
For a beautiful woman with a beautiful figure, Dakota Johnson sure knows how to pick clothes/hairstyles/makeup that don’t work for her.
Ugh. All I see is Dakota channelling Dynasty / Joan Collins here. The rest is even (much) worse.
I see Art Deco, and I don’t hate it.
Yes, it’s the embellishments at the shoulder. Very classically art deco shape and repetition of shape.
It’s Dynasty, but pure Linda Evans..it’s every gown she wore
I love what Kerry Washington is wearing. That colour looks gorgeous on her. Mint?
I hope they got paid A LOT!!!
All these brands of expensive designer clothes are getting worse and worse. A dress from Walmart would probably be more stylish and pretty
I like Dakota’s but it’s too old for her.
I like Zoe’s – it seems like fun couture.
Hate the rest.
Ok don’t kill me but I actually think Amy Adams looks pretty great. Yeah yeah it looks like a vintage nightie but playful period sexy is kind of a great look for her and the color is gorgeous against her hair. ::runs and ducks::
I agree. I actually love her whole look.
That style looks good on her.
Also agree – love the sexy/playful balance and the color’s great on her.
The colors on Kerry’s dress are so gorgeous with her complexion. If it didn’t have the feathery fringes it could be something so great.
I really like Dakota’s dress, but agree it doesn’t suit her, nor was it styled well.
The one with the curtain rod over her shoulders reminds me of the the dress Scarlett O’Hara wore after she lost all her money and was forced to make a dress out of the drapes
Wasn’t Rosie pregnant? Did we ever get any baby news?
They had a boy. I think there was a photo on Instagram? It got some very minor coverage and that was that.
He’s 5 months old, and they named him Jack. (just read that yesterday)
If only Zoe’s capelet dress top was in red then she could pass as an undercover matedor as it looks like she should be able to instantly transform that top into a capote de brega.
I do not like Zoe’s dress, but it would look better on someone 6 feet tall.
zoe saldana’s dress is the worst of all. but i sort of like selma hayek’s.
Are the 1980s back? And if they are…ummm, can they go away again?
Kerry and Zoe for the tie in most cringe-worthy gowns. I’m laughing at the look on Salma’s face. It’s a cross between anger and WTF.
Imo Salma Hayek’s red carpet game has gotten worse since she married the gazillionaire with fashion connections.
Yup. Gucci always stuffs her into overly complicated designs, which is a bad idea on such a short and curvy woman. She should lay off the frills, tassels, bows, and ruffles. They wear her.
I just can’t with these dresses, fugly to the max. The fabrics hurt my eyes. I think Kerry’s Westworld look takes the prize for worst.
Dakota is wearing what appears to be her great aunt’s favorite nightgown; Zoe somehow ended up with Deonne’s hat from Clueless as a dress; Kerry was given a Wild West hooker’s dress re-imagined as a ball gown; Selma could totally have pulled that off with more pizzazz and personality, as it is she looks like a dead fish; Rosie would have looked nice with one less bow; and Amy’s dress is a bit too shiny but otherwise not too terrible. Who designs this stuff??
Who is Gucci head designer these days?
My god those are bad. Even Dakota…. it’s a strange hideous Dynasty knock off.
Clearly I’m in the minority-but I actually like almost all of them, and the styling.
Dakota’s dress reminds of something Linda Evans or Joan Collins from Dynasty would wear.
Man the more I scrolled down the worst it became.
I’m leading towards Zoe tho’.
I don’t mind Amy’s dress and love the color of Kerry’s … Dakota looks like a Krystal Carrington wannabe. Rosie’s is a bad bridesmaid nightmare. Salma’s is terrible. Poor Zoe looks like a Day of the Dead homage. Wow, these are pretty terrible. Melonie for the win?
Zoe looks like a lamp in a bordello.
Zoe’s dress from the waist up is a mixture of the 1830s and 1890s signature design elements. Inspiration is one thing, but Gucci highlighted the more absurd details from those decades.
Everything looks cheap and poorly tailored.
KW is another league though. She looks like someone raided Miss Kitty’s wardrobe from Gunsmoke and claimed it was Gucci. What the freaks is that thing?
