Alec Baldwin ‘didn’t know’ about Weinstein but he ‘heard’ about Rose McGowan’s rape

In September 2016, Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Thomas-Baldwin welcomed their third child in four years. Every person has the right to make their own reproductive choices, of course, and Hilaria and Alec are both grown-ass adults, but the time frame in which they had their succession of babies did make me side-eye a bit. Well, keep the side-eyes coming, because Hilaria is knocked up again. Her fourth pregnancy in five years, you guys. Last year, I even wrote: “When Alec and Hilaria announced this third pregnancy, Alec made some noise about how he’s really hoping this is the last kid. You know what would be great? If he followed through and got a vasectomy for poor Hilaria’s sake, because you know if he doesn’t, she’ll just get knocked up again in a few months.” He didn’t get a vasectomy. She got knocked up again. They also did a “gender reveal” via cake – they’re having a boy. Alec is 59. Hilaria is 33.

Meanwhile, Alec gave some interviews last week about Harvey Weinstein, Rose McGowan and Alec’s own history with women. Some assorted quotes:

Alec on his own actions: “I certainly have treated women in a very sexist way. I’ve bullied women. I’ve overlooked women. I’ve underestimated women. From time to time, I’ve done what a lot of men do, which is … when you don’t treat women the same way you treat men. You don’t. I’m from a generation where you really don’t and I’d like that to change. I really would like that to change….I think it’s important for us to try to make the workplace and beyond not only comfortable and right and fair and appropriate but as productive, as well. I think a lot of what we’re dealing with within this issue is hurting our business. It’s making it less productive.” On Weinstein: “I didn’t know anything. But I know that when you talked about Harvey Weinstein in the business, for example, for decades, you knew that he was highly intrusive in the process of making films. You know, his nickname was Harvey Scissorhands and he was very intrusive in the path of the directors who worked for him. Number two, you knew that he was a very intense guy and very bullying guy, and was shouting and screaming at people and exhorting them when he didn’t get his way. And, last but not least, you heard the rumor that he raped Rose McGowan. You heard that over and over. We have heard that for decades, and nothing was done.” On Rose McGowan: “It was for Rose McGowan to prosecute that case. I don’t think you and I are working at a job, and we vet everybody we work for in terms of, not just sexual crimes, racism. Do I sit there and say to myself, I want to have a forensic psychiatrist come and examine the entire board of Warner Bros., and I will never take another paycheck from Warner Bros. until everybody on that board of directors that runs that company have been vetted that they’re not racist, sexist, homophobic, you name it, I need to have a report on that? Where this thing with Harvey Weinstein and Rose McGowan came along was, I had no idea, until now, that she had settled the case.”

So Baldwin “didn’t know” anything about Harvey Weinstein and yet he heard “over and over” that Rose McGowan was raped by Weinstein. It’s not that I’m questioning that Baldwin heard about it and did nothing – I believe he heard about it and did nothing – it’s that how can he start by saying he didn’t KNOW? But really, everything he says here is a huge problem. He’s blaming the victim, putting the onus on women and victims to regulate and moderate male predatory behavior. He’s blaming victims for accepting settlements too. A lot of people – including Rose and Asia Argento – criticized him online and Baldwin immediately announced that he would be taking a “leave” from Twitter, and he halfway apologized to offended people, and he literally blamed the victims again for taking settlements and “delaying justice.” DOUCHE.