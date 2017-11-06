Alec Baldwin ‘didn’t know’ about Weinstein but he ‘heard’ about Rose McGowan’s rape

In September 2016, Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Thomas-Baldwin welcomed their third child in four years. Every person has the right to make their own reproductive choices, of course, and Hilaria and Alec are both grown-ass adults, but the time frame in which they had their succession of babies did make me side-eye a bit. Well, keep the side-eyes coming, because Hilaria is knocked up again. Her fourth pregnancy in five years, you guys. Last year, I even wrote: “When Alec and Hilaria announced this third pregnancy, Alec made some noise about how he’s really hoping this is the last kid. You know what would be great? If he followed through and got a vasectomy for poor Hilaria’s sake, because you know if he doesn’t, she’ll just get knocked up again in a few months.” He didn’t get a vasectomy. She got knocked up again. They also did a “gender reveal” via cake – they’re having a boy. Alec is 59. Hilaria is 33.
Meanwhile, Alec gave some interviews last week about Harvey Weinstein, Rose McGowan and Alec’s own history with women. Some assorted quotes:
Alec on his own actions: “I certainly have treated women in a very sexist way. I’ve bullied women. I’ve overlooked women. I’ve underestimated women. From time to time, I’ve done what a lot of men do, which is … when you don’t treat women the same way you treat men. You don’t. I’m from a generation where you really don’t and I’d like that to change. I really would like that to change….I think it’s important for us to try to make the workplace and beyond not only comfortable and right and fair and appropriate but as productive, as well. I think a lot of what we’re dealing with within this issue is hurting our business. It’s making it less productive.”
On Weinstein: “I didn’t know anything. But I know that when you talked about Harvey Weinstein in the business, for example, for decades, you knew that he was highly intrusive in the process of making films. You know, his nickname was Harvey Scissorhands and he was very intrusive in the path of the directors who worked for him. Number two, you knew that he was a very intense guy and very bullying guy, and was shouting and screaming at people and exhorting them when he didn’t get his way. And, last but not least, you heard the rumor that he raped Rose McGowan. You heard that over and over. We have heard that for decades, and nothing was done.”
On Rose McGowan: “It was for Rose McGowan to prosecute that case. I don’t think you and I are working at a job, and we vet everybody we work for in terms of, not just sexual crimes, racism. Do I sit there and say to myself, I want to have a forensic psychiatrist come and examine the entire board of Warner Bros., and I will never take another paycheck from Warner Bros. until everybody on that board of directors that runs that company have been vetted that they’re not racist, sexist, homophobic, you name it, I need to have a report on that? Where this thing with Harvey Weinstein and Rose McGowan came along was, I had no idea, until now, that she had settled the case.”
So Baldwin “didn’t know” anything about Harvey Weinstein and yet he heard “over and over” that Rose McGowan was raped by Weinstein. It’s not that I’m questioning that Baldwin heard about it and did nothing – I believe he heard about it and did nothing – it’s that how can he start by saying he didn’t KNOW? But really, everything he says here is a huge problem. He’s blaming the victim, putting the onus on women and victims to regulate and moderate male predatory behavior. He’s blaming victims for accepting settlements too. A lot of people – including Rose and Asia Argento – criticized him online and Baldwin immediately announced that he would be taking a “leave” from Twitter, and he halfway apologized to offended people, and he literally blamed the victims again for taking settlements and “delaying justice.” DOUCHE.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
What an asshole.
He sure af is – ITA. I’ve thought this about him for years. I’m talking many, many years.
The new wife is an asshole too so they’re perfect together.
My mum had 5 kids in 6.5 years. I don’t recommend it.
And Alex, well I guess he gets some self-awareness points for examining how he’s been a pig to women in the past, but he’s had a month to come up with his talking points, and blaming Rose is the best he could do?
Speaking of pigs, he called his own daughter one, remember that?
I love his Drumpf impersonation and I adored Jack Donaghy (RIP, 30 Rock), but I have no use for the Bloviator. SIT, boy.
His impression is good cos it takes one to know one. He’s an awful person and i am sure there will be more and more ugly stories about him and his brothers
My first thought was, “How frightening it must be to have to consider becoming part of the solution. It must be almost as bad as being predated by an enormous, emotionally discharged producer with an army of enablers and keys to your hotel room.” Not helpful, Alec. Not helpful
I would give him points…if he hadn’t tweeted journalist Kayla Cobb LAST WEEK, telling her to « stick to divorces and plastic surgery » when she wrote about Toback.
YES! Toback is his very good friend and he’s saying nothing about him. What an A-hole he is.
Emma33, my mom died on my first bday, two weeks before she was due to deliver. I had a brother who was one, and would remain one for another six weeks. For one month my mom would have had three under two. I doubt she was planning any sleep. A ruptured spleen and blood poisoning killed them.
why is it his fault because he didn’t get a vasectomy that she’s pregnant? Sounds like he didn’t want another kid and she possibly did… Otherwise she’d probably be on birth control. and yes maybe she is on birth control, but if I was on my fourth pregnancy in five years and was on BC, I’d be changing my birth control.
Yeah, this. They’re both at fault for this one. Clearly someone wanted a baby – or maybe he’s changed his mind and decided he wanted another. Who knows. But there’s many forms of birth control out there – they’re not 100% effective, but used correctly or in combination, the odds are you’re not going to get pregnant. Hell, I get a depo shot once every three months. Takes less than 5 minutes. I call it a miracle drug, because for me – any side effects I’ve had from it have been minuscule compared to the hell I went through during periods.
Yeah, agreed. He’s problematic and certainly if he didn’t want another child, there are things he can do to prevent it. But Hilaria isn’t the one complaining and IMO it’s pretty obvious she’s the one who wants many children.
It’s one thing to say, “hey, Alec, don’t want more kids? Then do something about it.” It’s another to frame it as if Hilaria is powerless in this situation like she’s some sort of penniless 18th century orphan. If she didn’t want more kids, I am pretty sure she knows what to do to prevent pregnancy.
Thank you!!! It takes two to make a baby, last time I checked
Family reproductive decisions are joint decisions. If Hilaria doesn’t want more children it is as much her responsibility to prevent a pregnancy as it is Baldwin’s to get snipped.
God, he is such an asshole. Aren’t there some boundary/harassment whispers about Stephen?
I suspect they’re on different pages about kids for different reasons. The perils of having a young trophy wife.
I agree. I don’t see “poor Hilaria”. She is grown as hell and knows how to prevent pregnancy if that’s her choice. Also, yes, he’s the worst.
Baldwin is a massive asshole and he’s said a lot of problematic things recently (and y’know, throughout his life), but I do think there is a distinction between hearing about things and actually knowing, and that’s what he’s saying here.
Take someone like Louis CK. We’ve all heard things, it seems likely what we’ve heard is at least somewhat true, but no one’s ever actually come forward and confirmed it in any way, so we don’t actually *know*. We think we probably know, but it’s still just blind items and suspicion.
I’d heard Rose McGowan was raped by a Hollywood exec, and I’d seen a lot of speculation that that exec was Weinstein, and that seemed like it was probably true. But that’s not the same as actually having reliable information. Look at the Gretchen Mol story. That one went around more than any other Weinstein story, and according to Mol it was entirely BS. A lot of people would have said they ‘knew’ about that though.
Good distinction.
Good point about the Gretchen Mol story. I think the one difference is that Rose McGowan publicly confirmed at some point a few years ago that a powerful Hollywood producer had raped her. So if, like Alec Baldwin, you had heard rumors that Weinstein raped McGowan for years, it would be fairly easy to put two and two together after that tweet.
I think it’s very easy to bash all the men as opposed to listen to them and get some insight into the problem. It’s hard because many men are just…clueless and wrong-headed. But that’s where we are.
Yes the ugly truth is people do question victims. He could have censored himself there because we’re not at that stage in this national conversation yet. Right now we’re comforting victims and understanding how deeps the rabbit hole goes. And hopefully there’s legal and voluntary corporate reform.
As for him “doing nothing” about Rose’s rape, that’s as absurd as saying I did nothing. What could he do? Even if he crusaded against Harvey quietly, word would get out and then you potentially put the victim in a very awkward position. If Rose tried to rally her fellow actors and they ignored her, that’s one thing. But it’s inappropriate to suggest he should have co-opted her rape to take down Weinstein.
In other news, when this marriage implodes, Hilaria will walk away with a lot of money. Men are really dumb in this area. You don’t want babies? Get snipped.
Yes, good points. I’ve known men like Alec and understand him. Can’t be around the anger etc but I understand him. Anyway the last paragraph excerpted above is where he lays out the male thought process as it’s always been. That’s rather valuable when we are ready to look at how and why this has happened to women “since time immemorial” as Emma Thompson said so well.
Men, I know some at least and even some with anger issues, have felt powerless in this but nothing has ever been done and so they were not going to be the sacrificial lamb to step up. Men with anger issues suffer emotionally.
Please know I’m not defending any enablers or perps. I’ve had many years of therapy due to being victimized myself and you end up understanding, not condoning, how things happen sometimes.
The fact that Alec said he didn’t want more kids and his wife is pregnant makes me sad. He’s nearly 60. His wife seems well suited to him I guess.
WTF is he going on about? Sure, not every person you work with will be fully vetted, but if everyone tells you one guy is a rapist…maybe avoid that one? And stop blaming the victims! He is so often rage inducing, he should just not speak publicly.
Also, 4 kids under 4 sounds like my worst nightmare.
Some men like to focus on the doubt. Like, remember that one case where that woman lied? And why would this woman accept money and not prosecute? They think like that. Lying is rare in reality. Yes it happens, but it’s rare and like I said before, we’re not at that stage of the national conversation yet. It’s very insensitive of him.
Yeah, he really couldn’t seem to stop talking, could he? So much rationalizing. Like you said, it’s probably better if he just not speak.
I won’t fault anyone for refusing to cut professional ties with Weinstein. Even his victims had to work with him. That ‘s not what the conversation should be about. Baldwin’s other comments are more disturbing.
@ Lucy
A .loooooooooottttt of guys I know seem to be blaming the victims…..i mean, I knew men were from mars and all that, but BOY…….I’ve heard lots of them knocking Rose for taking a settlement and then talking afterwards….she’s apparently making a nuisance of herself and one of them even suggested to me she could go to prison for breaking a confidentiality agreement (not even worth addressing this)…… I’ve had to send out that “Tea consent” video dozens of times throughout this horror show, to men who can solve the most complex mathematical/engineering/architectural problems but can’t seem to grasp that coercion (as far as i’m concerned) is also on the harassment-rape continuum.
As far as i’m concerned, as a VICTIM of rape, Rose can complain about this crime in ANY way she sees fit. I don’t care if she took $500million in hush money and still spoke out. If you don’t want to have to pay hush money, or have people know you’re a monster, then keep that thing ZIPPED. How hard is that?
I’m going to make sure that any daughters I have are fully trained in every self-defense techniques available to ensure that no man can turn them into a victim without significant damage to themselves as well.
Well said!
Tell those who knock down McGowan that they should congratulate her for trying to take down one of Hollywood’s most dangerous serial rapists and harrassers.
Ask then what they have done last time a woman or man was sexually harassed in their close proximity.
Their first instinct is usually to question whether or not she invited or caused it in some way. In Roses’ case, being a “fame whore” seems to be a sufficient reason to conclude that its all about the attention for her.
Forget the attack. Lets just concentrate on her crippling need for attention.
If they want the kids, can afford them, and healthcare, and are healthy — no judgement here, This is between them and their medical team.
But yeah he’s a douche bag. I do side eye her choice in men, He just keeps saying stupid and ugly stuff. Nothing new in that, he’s been doing so for years.
For some one who is always so liberal in his political choices, he still acts and is a sexist and homophobic a-hole.
Yeah. Can you imagine living with him?!?! He looks like he is in a perpetual state of rage.
Likely he isn’t just a liberal but a liberalist. Those who want a minimum state and everybody take care of themselves on their own, women too.
I mean he’s a known misogynist that cursed out his own daughter. Not exactly a paragon of anything good.
Can we as a society agree to stop supporting and promoting this rage-monster? Yes, he does a funny Trump impression. That shouldn’t be enough tomgive him a pass. He’s a jerk. This isn’t news.
Exactly.
I’ve never watched SNL while he’s doing Trump. I’ve thought his Trump was off because he yells and is so angry. It was overdone and not entertaining. Wastching abuse is not entertaining to me anymore, literally can’t bear it. From clips, it looked to me like Alec was doing Alec with Trump words, that’s it.
I remember Alec and Kim Basinger together, even before their child was born. You don’t forget that if you’ve been a victim yourself.
So I think a lot of the things he says here are because he’s an asshole, but at the same time I’m almost “glad” in a weird way to hear a man say “yeah I’ve treated women like shit and I need to do better.” Because you know all these men coming out against Weinstein haven’t always treated all women in their lives with the utmost respect. Maybe some of them, sure, but I’m sure most have made crude sexist jokes and then wondered why the women aren’t laughing, or they’ve asked the women to take the notes during a meeting because “you’re better at that sort of thing,” or they’ve offered a man more money for whatever job than they would have offered a woman.
Just because you (a man) have never raped a woman doesn’t mean you don’t contribute to the problem in other ways. so I’m glad that at least Baldwin acknowledges that.
The vibe I get from him is that he’s “a Harvey” too. He’s certainly verbally abusive and vicious. Hilaria I just get the feeling she’s toxic in her own right as well, i don’t know why but I get that vibe from her too.
Anyone know what went down between AB and Bourdain? The latter posted a tweet from Baldwin to him and Argento that said “keep your mouth shut and stick to eating worms.”
AB is dating Asia Argento, who was raped by gross Harvey. She called Alec out for victim blaming and he was rude to her. AB then called him out for it.
I don’t think that you can necessarily make every decision in your career based on third-hand rumors. However, you have to not turn a blind eye to everything you do see, and you have to create a climate where women are, in fact, allowed to tell their stories and be believed. It seems like he is somewhat aware of his shitty behavior, but is not really tying that into the fact that he is part of the climate that will minimize any story of harassment and assault out there.
I get that he and many more are jerks, what I don’t understand is how are they responsible for Weinstein, they could comfort the victims, but their atiries are theirs to tell. Many of them confided in people they trusted and kept quiet due to many reasons. As someone said upthread, many of them still had to work with him or get some sort of respect agreement to still work. If the victims dis so, how are ithers going to stop working for HW? It is all a big circle of silence, all could do something, but it was hard to do so. I bet even some directors loathed working with him, but still had to do it. I hope people continues speaking now that there is less fear. I wish he stays out of movies and other perverts get their commeaupance
If Hilaria doesn’t want to have another baby, she won’t. I believe she is capable of deciding for herself whether or not she gets pregnant & whether she has another baby.
I think Rose McGowan has probably had this conversation and guilt herself. Ive been victimized in a domestic violence situation and I reached out to his prior ex gf and we compared notes and were both attacked by him. She felt guilt for not reporting him and felt that if she reported him maybe it wouldnt have happened to me 2 years later. I felt the same way, if i let him get away with this i know he will
Beat his next girlfriend..they did it before you, to you and you know they will do it again to the next woman…
But its so tough when you are in the middle Of the storm. Im sure Rose McGowan wishes she could have taken him down in court but he would have dragged her through the mud and victimized her all over again- publicly in court. Alec is speaking from a place of male privlege. It
WHY did this guy get such a pass after he ripped Trump a new one on SNL? I hate that so many people chose to just forget what a complete asshole he is. Alec Baldwin has ALWAYS been a hypocrite with a long history of saying one thing and then doing another.
Alec Baldwin has been canceled for me since he verbally abused his 12-year-old daughter. Remember that? The time he told his 12-year-old that she was a thoughtless little pig, that she was brainless and lacked human decency? He also threatened to hunt her down and “straighten her out” all because she didn’t answer the phone when he called.
Remember when he was only relevant for screaming at people on airplanes and beating up photographers? Remember when he claimed to be pro-gay rights, but repeatedly lashed out at gay photographers calling them faggots?
I don’t want to hear a damn thing about this man’s opinions on anything, let alone women. He is trash and always will be.
Thank you! He really is disgusting, and it’s sad that a good trump impression negates his bad behavior. Way to stick up for women SNL.
You can go away now Alec. Shut your gigantic face up you simple ding dong. He looks like a heart attack waiting to happen. Idiot granpaw.
Very happy to see a few comments here who seem have actually read what he is saying here. I mean the post about Ben Affleck from today takes him to task for NOT admitting that he has treated women badly – and here is Alec doing exactly that. What do we then actually want from these men if both things are supposedly wrong?
I’ll take a man standing up and admitting his faults over one hiding behind his issues any day.
And I really don’t understand why we keep making the people working in the industry responsible for doing something about Weinstein. This is what the police is for. It is not any actors job to investigate rumours and then prosecute a perp. He is not victim blaming but simply stating the fact that he could not do anything based on a rumour he heard. None of us could.
I do think he is an asshole but everything he says here actually makes sense.
That is the perspective I have from his statements: he recognizes and I think owns his flaws – and what in the world could he have done in that case concerning Weinstein? He did not have power over that case or over those in power in his industry. If those in charge won’t do the right thing, then an army of voices is the only thing led by those who have the proof and can truly bring justice to the issue. Where I work I hear about the bloody minded things upper management does to my fellow employees and to the way things are run, but unless the people above them pay attention in any significant manner, nothing is going to change and they ignore what all of us peons are saying all the time.
Can’t believe I’m saying this as Alec Baldwin has long been on my sh-t list but I agree with you. I had to swallow down my natural dislike of him and actually par se what he’s saying and you know what? I appreciate the fact that he’s owning his misogynistic behavior. And he’s right that it’s not up to him or any actor to be responsible for Weinstein’s actions. That fault lies with Weinstein and his enablers like those POS assistants and agents who sent actresses to that predator knowing what would happen.
Where he loses me, is where he proceeds to insinuate that the victim Rose McGowan is somehow at fault for settling her case. So so tired of victim blaming but it seems to be the natural default in a sexist, patriarchal society.
I attended a $250/plate dinner on spinal cord injury research where Alec Baldwin was attending.
I saw a whole other side of this man that made me respect him greatly. Not only was he a friend of Chris Reeve, but his best friend in college was in a traffic accident that paralyzed him. The way he described his friend changed my opinion on him .. and I was a flag touting Alec Baldwin is a misogynist ass woman … no longer.
I’m sorry, but their reproductive choices are theirs alone. There are so many other issues that render them both – together and even individually – problematic and, frankly, toxic.
I still have issues finding Asia Argento a victim. 5 years in a relationship where she got benefits including a payed nanny and film roles and she was forced to do it? I think she chose to keep her High level of life, the privilegies a predator gave her. She could keep working in Europe. Not blaming the victim; Rose McGowan, Annabella Sciorra, Paz de la Huerta and lots of women deserve justice, they are victims.
