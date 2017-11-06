“No one enjoyed Larry David’s Holocaust jokes during his SNL monologue” links

Larry David’s entire SNL opening monologue was cringe-y, but people thought the Holocaust jokes were especially tasteless. [Dlisted]
Don Trump Jr. is in this up to his weak, simpering chin. [Pajiba]
Mary J. Blige & Jordan Peele want Oscar nominations. Good! [LaineyGossip]
This photo of Andra Day & Common is magnificent. [Go Fug Yourself]
Donald Trump can’t even feed the koi properly. [Jezebel]
Don’t throw kiwis at poor Harry Styles! [The Blemish]
All Real Housewives should stay off Twitter, honestly. [Reality Tea]
Bette Midler isn’t here for the Hocus Pocus remake. [OMG Blog]
A fun game: guess the celebrity engagement ring! [Wonderwall]
I like Curb Your Enthusiasm but Larry David’s stand up really doesn’t do much for me. The monologue was not a good look.
It’s cute that he worked with Pete Davidson a few times though because I think his daughter is dating him.
Trying too hard, not funny.
I’m not gasping or clutching my pearls. I’m not laughing. It was meant to be funny. It wasn’t.
If Peele doesn’t win after all of the acclaim his film received I’m going to call BS on the Oscars.
The Oscars are BS. Always remember that. However the Academy might consider it good from a PR standpoint to vote for him. The zeitgeist if you will. But never confuse that for the Oscars being about “merit”.
Horror isn’t Academy’s favorite genre though. A handful of horror movies ever won an Oscar outside of technical categories. And by outside…, I mean – they also won for acting. The only scary movie that comes to mind is Silence of the Lambs, which won “the important” Oscars like Best Director, but it’s not a horror, so if Peele won, it truly would be groundbreaking.
Rosemary’s Baby.
Silence is only the third film that won all five top awards-Picture, Director, Actor, Actress, Screenplay. Following It Happened One Night and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.
Rosemary’s Baby has only 1 Oscar – for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. It was completely snubbed – it didn’t even get the nomination for its amazing score (Rosemary’s Lullaby is an iconic horror melody). And given my name, how could I not mention Psycho? – it was nominated in some categories, but it didn’t win anything and Anthony Perkins was completely snubbed for the Best Actor nomination as was Bernard Herrmann for the score (who doesn’t know the melody from the shower scene?) Academy just doesn’t like horror movies.
‘Mary J. Blige & Jordan Peele want Oscar nominations. Good!’
Towing the party line great
Instead of making holocaust jokes he should bring awareness and talk about the Palestinian apartheid and genocide going on so history doesn’t repeat itself.
Thank you MM for raising the other side to the debate – we don’t hear it too much in the media.
What a strange comment, no matter how well intentioned. He’s Jewish, not Israeli.
Btw I know about his stance on Israel but that’s neither here nor there in your comment which is entirely without context.
I don’t care if you don’t like my comment. I do care that Palestinians are robbed of their basic human rights, and saying it does not make me anti-semitic. I speak up because the media ignores it. There is a lot of Israelis who are against their zionist governement, manifesting against the appartheid but the news will never show it and if YOU are not ignorant you will know why…
There is no comparison to what Hamas is putting their people through and the holocaust. Please do not spread your ignorant ideas like that.
MM isn’t talking about Hamas…
Years ago, Israeli citizens who were survivors of the Holocaust were horrified at the treatment they saw of Palestinians by Israeli soldiers. They said it really shocked them to see their own soldiers acting like the Nazis.
So they definitely saw a clear and disturbing resemblance, based on their own actual experiences with Nazis.
The situation really is awful and is sucking the soul out of Israel.
Eye roll.
There is neither apartheid or genocide in Palestine.
That is what Fox news and CNN tells you….I suggest you go there and find out….
Better you should go to Israel and find out. The Israeli government gave millions of dollars to the Palestinians to build roads, schools, places of worship, etc.. Yet all they did with the money was build underground tunnels to attack the Israelis. Who OWN the land…which they won in the war in 1967.
Please don’t start a pointless fight here… I speak facts. NOT drama.
MM-I don’t watch Faux News. And like cleveland girls says, the Palestinians spend all the money they are given to build tunnels, hide weapons. Take your BDS propaganda elsewhere.
Maybe he was playing his character in the the show, who is constantly saying the wrong thing….
It really is still “too soon” for Holocaust jokes, especially with the neonazis around.
Kind of hard to make the Palestinian situation funny, glad he didn’t try. He’s just a
comedian. Don’t expect so much of him. There are other ways to deal with such issues. I know expectations may be higher now with God’s Gift to Late Night Comedians in the White House, but Trump jokes pretty much write themselves and are easier to understand without giving a lecture first.
You might suggest such topics to John Oliver, though. He and his writers have a gift for it.
I feel like Larry David humor is not ‘ageing well’ as some say. What I found to be so funny and irreverent a decade ago just isn’t cutting it these days. His show has jumped the shark in my book.
like Seinfeld. Too rich and tone deaf
I still enjoy Seinfeld repeats, and I used to really enjoy Curb, but that seems…off now, and I think maybe it shouldn’t have come back? I don’t know. But his SNL stuff was pretty awful.
I don’t care for Jerry Seinfeld as a person either. Neither is a guy I’d want to hang around with.
That monologue was horrible. Also, I had to laugh my butt off at the baby steps bit where Miley was trying not to pretend that was her whole persona two years ago. Hopefully by doing that bit she realized what an idiot she must have looked like.
I actually thought Miley was the best part of the show, apart from AB’s Tony Bennett.
I agree, her performances weren’t bad, but I did find it amusing that entire bit was exactly how she dressed/behaved as part of that whole phase she went through (I think there are literally several photo shoots of her humping teddy bears and sucking on pacifiers while wearing pigtails and glitter). I don’t think that sketch was meant to be an ironic commentary on the absolute ridiculous persona she adopted for a few years there, which is kind of a wasted opportunity.
I havent watched this yet and since its obviously NSFW ill wait but I must say the most disgusting, vile monologue award still goes to louis CK for child molestation thoughts. he is so abhorrent.
I’ve watched a few episodes of his show this season and have to say I found him unfunny, aggressive and particularly shitty towards women. I won’t watch anymore. What’s wrong with him?
I️ didnt find anything he said offensive or in bad taste. People should lighten up.
The problem wasn’t so much that Larry David’s monologue was offensive or in bad taste–it just wasn’t funny, and that was the real crime.
Israelis giving millions to Palestinians? You must be joking right? OMG you are truly brainwashed….
Oy Vey Ist Mir. Not Oy Vey Schmear. Jesus Christ. Plus, he’s gross.
