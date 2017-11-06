“No one enjoyed Larry David’s Holocaust jokes during his SNL monologue” links
  • November 06, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Larry David’s entire SNL opening monologue was cringe-y, but people thought the Holocaust jokes were especially tasteless. [Dlisted]
Don Trump Jr. is in this up to his weak, simpering chin. [Pajiba]
Mary J. Blige & Jordan Peele want Oscar nominations. Good! [LaineyGossip]
This photo of Andra Day & Common is magnificent. [Go Fug Yourself]
Donald Trump can’t even feed the koi properly. [Jezebel]
Don’t throw kiwis at poor Harry Styles! [The Blemish]
All Real Housewives should stay off Twitter, honestly. [Reality Tea]
Bette Midler isn’t here for the Hocus Pocus remake. [OMG Blog]
A fun game: guess the celebrity engagement ring! [Wonderwall]

Larry David with musical guest Miley Cyrus hosts the 43nd season episode 4 NBC's 'Saturday Night Live'

 

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

34 Responses to ““No one enjoyed Larry David’s Holocaust jokes during his SNL monologue” links”

  1. Verity Michaels says:
    November 6, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    I like Curb Your Enthusiasm but Larry David’s stand up really doesn’t do much for me. The monologue was not a good look.

    It’s cute that he worked with Pete Davidson a few times though because I think his daughter is dating him.

    Reply
  2. Handwoven says:
    November 6, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Trying too hard, not funny.
    I’m not gasping or clutching my pearls. I’m not laughing. It was meant to be funny. It wasn’t.

    Reply
  3. Lua says:
    November 6, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    If Peele doesn’t win after all of the acclaim his film received I’m going to call BS on the Oscars.

    Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      November 6, 2017 at 12:49 pm

      The Oscars are BS. Always remember that. However the Academy might consider it good from a PR standpoint to vote for him. The zeitgeist if you will. But never confuse that for the Oscars being about “merit”.

      Reply
    • Norman Bates' Mother says:
      November 6, 2017 at 1:22 pm

      Horror isn’t Academy’s favorite genre though. A handful of horror movies ever won an Oscar outside of technical categories. And by outside…, I mean – they also won for acting. The only scary movie that comes to mind is Silence of the Lambs, which won “the important” Oscars like Best Director, but it’s not a horror, so if Peele won, it truly would be groundbreaking.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        November 6, 2017 at 1:39 pm

        Rosemary’s Baby.

      • Jerusha says:
        November 6, 2017 at 2:07 pm

        Silence is only the third film that won all five top awards-Picture, Director, Actor, Actress, Screenplay. Following It Happened One Night and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

      • Norman Bates' Mother says:
        November 6, 2017 at 3:48 pm

        Rosemary’s Baby has only 1 Oscar – for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. It was completely snubbed – it didn’t even get the nomination for its amazing score (Rosemary’s Lullaby is an iconic horror melody). And given my name, how could I not mention Psycho? – it was nominated in some categories, but it didn’t win anything and Anthony Perkins was completely snubbed for the Best Actor nomination as was Bernard Herrmann for the score (who doesn’t know the melody from the shower scene?) Academy just doesn’t like horror movies.

  4. Suzanne says:
    November 6, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    ‘Mary J. Blige & Jordan Peele want Oscar nominations. Good!’

    Towing the party line great

    Reply
  5. MM says:
    November 6, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    Instead of making holocaust jokes he should bring awareness and talk about the Palestinian apartheid and genocide going on so history doesn’t repeat itself.

    Reply
  6. Adele Dazeem says:
    November 6, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    I feel like Larry David humor is not ‘ageing well’ as some say. What I found to be so funny and irreverent a decade ago just isn’t cutting it these days. His show has jumped the shark in my book.

    Reply
  7. sunnydaze says:
    November 6, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    That monologue was horrible. Also, I had to laugh my butt off at the baby steps bit where Miley was trying not to pretend that was her whole persona two years ago. Hopefully by doing that bit she realized what an idiot she must have looked like.

    Reply
    • Jerusha says:
      November 6, 2017 at 2:09 pm

      I actually thought Miley was the best part of the show, apart from AB’s Tony Bennett.

      Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        November 6, 2017 at 4:02 pm

        I agree, her performances weren’t bad, but I did find it amusing that entire bit was exactly how she dressed/behaved as part of that whole phase she went through (I think there are literally several photo shoots of her humping teddy bears and sucking on pacifiers while wearing pigtails and glitter). I don’t think that sketch was meant to be an ironic commentary on the absolute ridiculous persona she adopted for a few years there, which is kind of a wasted opportunity.

    • courtney says:
      November 6, 2017 at 2:24 pm

      I havent watched this yet and since its obviously NSFW ill wait but I must say the most disgusting, vile monologue award still goes to louis CK for child molestation thoughts. he is so abhorrent.

      Reply
  8. jferber says:
    November 6, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    I’ve watched a few episodes of his show this season and have to say I found him unfunny, aggressive and particularly shitty towards women. I won’t watch anymore. What’s wrong with him?

    Reply
  9. Joannie says:
    November 6, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    I️ didnt find anything he said offensive or in bad taste. People should lighten up.

    Reply
  10. Calla Lily says:
    November 6, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    The problem wasn’t so much that Larry David’s monologue was offensive or in bad taste–it just wasn’t funny, and that was the real crime.

    Reply
  11. MM says:
    November 6, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Israelis giving millions to Palestinians? You must be joking right? OMG you are truly brainwashed….

    Reply
  12. Shiny Halo says:
    November 6, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Oy Vey Ist Mir. Not Oy Vey Schmear. Jesus Christ. Plus, he’s gross.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment