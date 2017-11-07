Donald Trump’s campaign was deeply involved with Russia, Carter Page claims

Embed from Getty Images

Here are some photos of Donald Trump during his Asian tour this week. Everybody knew last week that Trump’s tour was going to be a complete mess IN GENERAL because Trump does not travel well and he is an embarrassment. But we also knew that this trip was going to be awful because Bob Mueller straight up arrested Paul Manafort, Rick Gates and George Papadopoulos, all of whom worked for the Trump campaign and all of whom have significant contacts to Russia, Russian businesses and Putin’s web. Mueller was not going to stop enacting his larger plan – whatever it is – to prosecute all of these motherf–kers. So Trump is having to deal with all of these crazy headlines from America while he’s also f–king up internationally. Here are some of the headlines from the past few days:

Carter Page’s idiocy knows no bounds. Carter Page gave an exclusive interview to Chris Hayes last week and even Hayes was like “dude, you need better lawyers, you should not be giving this interview.” Carter Page is the tale told by an idiot, full of sound of fury, signifying treason. Carter Page testified before a House subcommittee and Page dumped out everything: he confirmed that large chunks of the Steele Dossier were true, he confirmed that many Trump campaign officials were involved with setting up meetings with Russians, and a lot more. Please go here, here and here for more information.

An indictment for Mike Flynn? Mueller has apparently got enough evidence to indict Mike Flynn and his douchebag traitor son. Flynn is as dirty as they come, and I still think Mueller is sitting on this because Flynn is a key piece of the puzzle, and Flynn might be the one to turn on other big names.

Will Trump fire Mueller? Trump will probably try, let’s face it. But right now the spineless jackass known as Speaker Paul Ryan says that he would not support firing Mueller.

Don Trump Jr. is in it up to his neck. Remember Don Jr’s meeting with the “Russian lawyer” at Trump Tower? Paul Manafort was in the meeting. So was Jared Kushner. Well, the Russian lawyer is talking and she says that Don Jr. was all for a quid pro quo: Russia would provide Hillary Clinton’s emails in exchange for Trump reversing Obama-era sanctions on stuff like Russian adoptions.

