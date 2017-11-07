Donald Trump’s campaign was deeply involved with Russia, Carter Page claims

Here are some photos of Donald Trump during his Asian tour this week. Everybody knew last week that Trump’s tour was going to be a complete mess IN GENERAL because Trump does not travel well and he is an embarrassment. But we also knew that this trip was going to be awful because Bob Mueller straight up arrested Paul Manafort, Rick Gates and George Papadopoulos, all of whom worked for the Trump campaign and all of whom have significant contacts to Russia, Russian businesses and Putin’s web. Mueller was not going to stop enacting his larger plan – whatever it is – to prosecute all of these motherf–kers. So Trump is having to deal with all of these crazy headlines from America while he’s also f–king up internationally. Here are some of the headlines from the past few days:
Carter Page’s idiocy knows no bounds. Carter Page gave an exclusive interview to Chris Hayes last week and even Hayes was like “dude, you need better lawyers, you should not be giving this interview.” Carter Page is the tale told by an idiot, full of sound of fury, signifying treason. Carter Page testified before a House subcommittee and Page dumped out everything: he confirmed that large chunks of the Steele Dossier were true, he confirmed that many Trump campaign officials were involved with setting up meetings with Russians, and a lot more. Please go here, here and here for more information.
An indictment for Mike Flynn? Mueller has apparently got enough evidence to indict Mike Flynn and his douchebag traitor son. Flynn is as dirty as they come, and I still think Mueller is sitting on this because Flynn is a key piece of the puzzle, and Flynn might be the one to turn on other big names.
Will Trump fire Mueller? Trump will probably try, let’s face it. But right now the spineless jackass known as Speaker Paul Ryan says that he would not support firing Mueller.
Don Trump Jr. is in it up to his neck. Remember Don Jr’s meeting with the “Russian lawyer” at Trump Tower? Paul Manafort was in the meeting. So was Jared Kushner. Well, the Russian lawyer is talking and she says that Don Jr. was all for a quid pro quo: Russia would provide Hillary Clinton’s emails in exchange for Trump reversing Obama-era sanctions on stuff like Russian adoptions.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I’m getting out the popcorn and vodka!
It would be the happiest of New Year’s if this shit show of anti-American con artists were brought to their knees and given residence in jail cells. Please let it be so….please.
Forget New Year’s. I want these turkeys rounded up by Thanksgiving.
Wonderful news!
What’s up with Melania in the top photo? She looks like she’s getting all her disguises ready to enter the witness protection program.
Her stylist is obviously punking her.
She looks so awful in that shot — orange and matronly. And sedated.
Maybe it’s her body double! I actually believe that story based on the raincoat-and-sunglasses photo – and the fact that he forgets where she is!
I’d be sedated too at this point if I were married to that thing
Paul Ryan be like ‘I’m not supporting but I’ll bury my head in this sand lalaallalalallalla’. I honestly feel that the Dotard’s antics are keeping the spotlight away from Paul Ryan. He should be badgered online and offline.
Apparently Flynn has already started to flip on people because he’s a spineless loser.
I’ve got my vodka ready to go
I’ve read that he’ll be offered a deal to turn on Trump to save his son from jail time. It will be interesting to see who he’d pick. Trump or the son.
That should be a no brainer of a choice seeing how Trump would run over his mother if it mean saving his own skin. Flynn will choose his son. Just hope Flynn outs Pence in all this.
Not from jail time – from the gallows.
Sparkling Ice is a great low calorie mixer with vodka! And yummy! And very appropriate for the occasion! Cheers!
Could we please stop calling Paul Ryan spineless? It takes a spine and nerve to be as heartless, unethical, immoral and evil as Paul Ryan is. He is not standing up to Trump because he has absolutely no problem with anything Trump says or does, not because he has no vertebra. He’s fine with it.
Has Carter Page surrounded himself with security 24/7 and hired food tasters?
Agree LP. Ryan needs Trump to help implement his master plan of destroying our country…..no health care, taxes for the rich, environmental destruction, on and on. And Carter Page needs to be in a witness protection program ASAP.
Honestly, I can’t believe Page hasn’t been taken out yet. There have got to be a lot of people who want to shut him up forever.
Ryan has been dreaming of dismantling the social safety net and more since he was a teenager. He will never turn on Trump. Carter Page is the twit that keeps on giving.
Really looking forward to “Lock her up!” Flynn being arrested. I bet Jr. and Jared are sweating right now. Good.
Read up on the Magnitsky Act, which is what they’re really talking about with “adoptions”. It’s horrifying, and the fact that they would even consider battling it is disgraceful. Also, it needs an act of Congress to change it, so Dump himself can’t do anything about it.
Flynn Jr was is big player in “pizza gate.” I hope he and his treasonous father rot in jail.
I thought that was Darth Vader at first behind Trump getting off the plane.
Maybe she is going to an audition for a new Star Wars movie:” Unmasked: The Untold Story of Mrs Darth Vader “
I still personally know Trumpsters who say that this is a money wasting, time wasting, nonsense investigation only being done to make “crooked H” and libt*rds shut up while Republicans run the country perfectly. WTF! Do they not realize there’s been arrests, or is that fact not mentioned on Faux News
There was a study a while back that said Faux viewers were more ignorant of what’s going on than people who never consumed ANY news at all. I think trumpanzees prove that true every day.
I don’t think Faux News hands are clean in this. Wouldn’t surprise me at all if it came out Faux was somehow involved in deals with the Russians.
I have heard the rumor that they are implicated in this. I hope it’s true.
I could have sworn that they caught Rupert Murdoch’s media doing something with the Russians in Australia but I haven’t heard anything else about it.
Betsy, that would be amazing. Fox News is the biggest enabler in the rise of Trump. When he goes away, unless they go away we will still be facing the same divide.
Oh they know, but to prove that there are literally no depths to which they cannot sink to support white supremacy in this country, a sizable majority of this moron’s voters think he should still remain as president even if collusion is proven.
Jaysus. And these are the people who insist they are god fearing “patriots”.
I know! You’re not a patriot if you kneel, but colluding with Russia, committing teason? No biggie
One thing to note about the indictment leaks as George Papadopoulos proved Mueller is leaking nothing about indictments. The names we are getting are rumor, panic, leaks from defendants etc. we really have no idea who’s next. Am gleefully awaiting the next shoe to drop.
If that quid pro quo part is true (that it was a straight-up deal to swop emails for lifting of sanctions), that is collusion, right? (Just wondering what the actual definition of collusion is).
I guess it would be conspiracy. There are several twitterers who are lawyers and are very helpful around this issue – Andrew Laufer, Laurence Tribe, alt Sean spicers mic (but she keeps getting harassed and having to lock her account), Elizabeth de la Vega…. they talk about the law end of things, extensively sometimes (and other times they’re just regular twitter joshing around).
I think the campaign investigation is a smokescreen at this point. I think Mueller will take them all down for money laundering and tax evasion.
I really wish Manafort and Gates were not under house arrest. They belong in jail cells.
Again, Seth Abramson has a write up to end all write ups on twitter. He read all 243 pages of Page’s testimony and broke it down into 140 characters or less (talent!). It’s well worth the read.
https://twitter.com/SethAbramson/status/927710698611896320
Good luck to day with voting! I hope and fingers crossed Russia cannot interfere and the tides are turning.
He didn’t distill it down to a single tweet but he did a masterful job of breaking it down. My question is was Page always this unhinged or has the stress gotten to him?
And yes, let’s hope today’s elections go smoothly.
sorry, bad wording on my part, I didn’t mean it took the entire 243 pages into 1 tweet. I meant that he broke down into tweets so it was faster info, without having to read all 243 pages.
I’ve been glued to his Twitter for the past week, the details behind this investigation are astounding……..as is the lack of media coverage.
Seth is the best follow on Twitter.
I’ve been saying it for a while now. The dismantling by Mueller is near completion.
Please ignore the tv MSM because they are not reporting on the massive collection of incriminating evidence against Emperor Zero, his administration, and people from both parties who are in deep deep shit.
Keep focused on Greece reporting, where the actual back channel between trump and Putin was clearly established and reporters there found the missing links in the chain.
Keep a side eye on Saudi Arabia/Iran but look at it through the lens of how Jared Kushner fits in the lens. What?
The conspiracy runs wide and deep. And no, it’s not a grassy knoll type of conspiracy.
Wilbur Ross, Michael Cohen, Cambridge Analytica, Bannon, Conjob, Hope Hicks, and Papadopolous. What?
Eric thanks for your insightful posts. I find them very helpful and encouraging.
I’ve wondered for sometime now how many politicians were going to be outed and caught up in this mess. Any thoughts as to who falls with Trump?
Yes. There has been excellent reporting on twitter, and it’s all from Greece.
I actually hope MSM doesn’t pick it up, because they will just screw it up.
Don’t forget Dotard Jr who offered a quid pro quo to Russia.
“We will look at the Maginsky Act while you offer us dirt on HRC.”
Um………
“Quid pro quo, Clarice. Quid pro quo”
–from the Silence of the Lambs
I read the Carter Page transcript last night and frankly coming across as untrustworthy is not the phrase. He seemed to have a real problem answering a question even the simplest in a straight fashion. Way to make yourself look even more shady!
I also didn’t know you could selectively plead the Fifth while under a subpoena? Does anyone know about that? The amount of times he would say to the committee that he would give them the emails and documents they required was staggering. He was TOLD SPECIFICALLY to present all documents for the case before the hearing.
I don’t think the Trump admin are taking this all seriously enough, frankly and it’s insulting. Maybe Muller should put a boot up their arse to encourage them!
“Carter Page is the tale told by an idiot, full of sound of fury, signifying treason.” I love the writing on this site. This is hysterical.
Absolutely! there’s nothing like a reference to the “Scottish play” to start the morning.
I know, that was my favorite line of the day!
Sometimes I think that Carter Page is being paid by Putin to smear Trump and make us think that the Russians were just dupes of a Trump agenda. Also, Page was brought into the campaign by Sessions, wasn’t he? It’s all a stupid, terrifying mess.
Kaiser – “Carter Page is the tale told by an idiot, full of sound of fury, signifying treason“ is brilliant!
Don’t forget about Jared and what’s going on in Saudi Arabia. Over the weekend, the Saudi Crown Prince(who is a Dotard supporter) had 11 other princes arrested under the pretense that he was cracking down on corruption. One of the princes who he had arrested was very public and vocal about criticizing the Dotard. Another prince as killed in a helicopter accident. Yesterday, it broke that the week before the prince decided to crack down on corruption, the prince had 4 am meetings with Jared. So was it Jared’s idea to have those 11 princes arrested? It wouldn’t be the first time because Jared played a hand in convincing the Dotard to fire Comey. Many people have wondered how many of the princes did Jared owe a debt to, so by having them arrested, his debt would disappear. The Dotard got on twitter and condoned what the prince did.
I forgot about Wilbur Ross. He was very vocal in criticizing the Trump Russian investigation and calling it a waste of time. Then on Sunday, we found out that he has ties to a company that is connected to Putin’s son in law. Wilbur Ross probably isn’t the only one with close ties like this. What about Nunes, Grassely, Graham, Gowdy, Paul Ryan. Betsy Devos’s brother?
The Russians hacked our 2016 election, used social media to organize anti-muslim and anti-immigrant protests, and assisted in cultural wars by spreading the hashtag standforournanthem, takeaknee, and boycottnfl, so why does the press keep thinking that they are not interfering in the state elections and trolling polls?
