Donald Trump’s campaign was deeply involved with Russia, Carter Page claims

Embed from Getty Images

Here are some photos of Donald Trump during his Asian tour this week. Everybody knew last week that Trump’s tour was going to be a complete mess IN GENERAL because Trump does not travel well and he is an embarrassment. But we also knew that this trip was going to be awful because Bob Mueller straight up arrested Paul Manafort, Rick Gates and George Papadopoulos, all of whom worked for the Trump campaign and all of whom have significant contacts to Russia, Russian businesses and Putin’s web. Mueller was not going to stop enacting his larger plan – whatever it is – to prosecute all of these motherf–kers. So Trump is having to deal with all of these crazy headlines from America while he’s also f–king up internationally. Here are some of the headlines from the past few days:

Carter Page’s idiocy knows no bounds. Carter Page gave an exclusive interview to Chris Hayes last week and even Hayes was like “dude, you need better lawyers, you should not be giving this interview.” Carter Page is the tale told by an idiot, full of sound of fury, signifying treason. Carter Page testified before a House subcommittee and Page dumped out everything: he confirmed that large chunks of the Steele Dossier were true, he confirmed that many Trump campaign officials were involved with setting up meetings with Russians, and a lot more. Please go here, here and here for more information.

An indictment for Mike Flynn? Mueller has apparently got enough evidence to indict Mike Flynn and his douchebag traitor son. Flynn is as dirty as they come, and I still think Mueller is sitting on this because Flynn is a key piece of the puzzle, and Flynn might be the one to turn on other big names.

Will Trump fire Mueller? Trump will probably try, let’s face it. But right now the spineless jackass known as Speaker Paul Ryan says that he would not support firing Mueller.

Don Trump Jr. is in it up to his neck. Remember Don Jr’s meeting with the “Russian lawyer” at Trump Tower? Paul Manafort was in the meeting. So was Jared Kushner. Well, the Russian lawyer is talking and she says that Don Jr. was all for a quid pro quo: Russia would provide Hillary Clinton’s emails in exchange for Trump reversing Obama-era sanctions on stuff like Russian adoptions.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

51 Responses to “Donald Trump’s campaign was deeply involved with Russia, Carter Page claims”

  1. Astrid says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:04 am

    I’m getting out the popcorn and vodka!

    Reply
  2. IlsaLund says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:05 am

    It would be the happiest of New Year’s if this shit show of anti-American con artists were brought to their knees and given residence in jail cells. Please let it be so….please.

    Reply
  3. Indiana Joanna says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Wonderful news!

    What’s up with Melania in the top photo? She looks like she’s getting all her disguises ready to enter the witness protection program.

    Reply
  4. Alexandria says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Paul Ryan be like ‘I’m not supporting but I’ll bury my head in this sand lalaallalalallalla’. I honestly feel that the Dotard’s antics are keeping the spotlight away from Paul Ryan. He should be badgered online and offline.

    Reply
  5. Nicole says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Apparently Flynn has already started to flip on people because he’s a spineless loser.
    I’ve got my vodka ready to go

    Reply
  6. lightpurple says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Could we please stop calling Paul Ryan spineless? It takes a spine and nerve to be as heartless, unethical, immoral and evil as Paul Ryan is. He is not standing up to Trump because he has absolutely no problem with anything Trump says or does, not because he has no vertebra. He’s fine with it.

    Has Carter Page surrounded himself with security 24/7 and hired food tasters?

    Reply
  7. lucy2 says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Really looking forward to “Lock her up!” Flynn being arrested. I bet Jr. and Jared are sweating right now. Good.
    Read up on the Magnitsky Act, which is what they’re really talking about with “adoptions”. It’s horrifying, and the fact that they would even consider battling it is disgraceful. Also, it needs an act of Congress to change it, so Dump himself can’t do anything about it.

    Reply
  8. Catwoman says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:11 am

    I thought that was Darth Vader at first behind Trump getting off the plane.

    Reply
  9. Beth says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:14 am

    I still personally know Trumpsters who say that this is a money wasting, time wasting, nonsense investigation only being done to make “crooked H” and libt*rds shut up while Republicans run the country perfectly. WTF! Do they not realize there’s been arrests, or is that fact not mentioned on Faux News

    Reply
  10. Luca76 says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:21 am

    One thing to note about the indictment leaks as George Papadopoulos proved Mueller is leaking nothing about indictments. The names we are getting are rumor, panic, leaks from defendants etc. we really have no idea who’s next. Am gleefully awaiting the next shoe to drop.

    Reply
  11. emma33 says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:31 am

    If that quid pro quo part is true (that it was a straight-up deal to swop emails for lifting of sanctions), that is collusion, right? (Just wondering what the actual definition of collusion is).

    Reply
    • Betsy says:
      November 7, 2017 at 9:03 am

      I guess it would be conspiracy. There are several twitterers who are lawyers and are very helpful around this issue – Andrew Laufer, Laurence Tribe, alt Sean spicers mic (but she keeps getting harassed and having to lock her account), Elizabeth de la Vega…. they talk about the law end of things, extensively sometimes (and other times they’re just regular twitter joshing around).

      Reply
  12. ArchieGoodwin says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Again, Seth Abramson has a write up to end all write ups on twitter. He read all 243 pages of Page’s testimony and broke it down into 140 characters or less (talent!). It’s well worth the read.

    https://twitter.com/SethAbramson/status/927710698611896320

    Good luck to day with voting! I hope and fingers crossed Russia cannot interfere and the tides are turning.

    Reply
  13. Eric says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:32 am

    I’ve been saying it for a while now. The dismantling by Mueller is near completion.

    Please ignore the tv MSM because they are not reporting on the massive collection of incriminating evidence against Emperor Zero, his administration, and people from both parties who are in deep deep shit.

    Keep focused on Greece reporting, where the actual back channel between trump and Putin was clearly established and reporters there found the missing links in the chain.

    Keep a side eye on Saudi Arabia/Iran but look at it through the lens of how Jared Kushner fits in the lens. What?

    The conspiracy runs wide and deep. And no, it’s not a grassy knoll type of conspiracy.

    Wilbur Ross, Michael Cohen, Cambridge Analytica, Bannon, Conjob, Hope Hicks, and Papadopolous. What?

    Reply
  14. seraph7 says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:39 am

    I read the Carter Page transcript last night and frankly coming across as untrustworthy is not the phrase. He seemed to have a real problem answering a question even the simplest in a straight fashion. Way to make yourself look even more shady!
    I also didn’t know you could selectively plead the Fifth while under a subpoena? Does anyone know about that? The amount of times he would say to the committee that he would give them the emails and documents they required was staggering. He was TOLD SPECIFICALLY to present all documents for the case before the hearing.
    I don’t think the Trump admin are taking this all seriously enough, frankly and it’s insulting. Maybe Muller should put a boot up their arse to encourage them!

    Reply
  15. hoopjumper says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:41 am

    “Carter Page is the tale told by an idiot, full of sound of fury, signifying treason.” I love the writing on this site. This is hysterical.

    Reply
  16. adastraperaspera says:
    November 7, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Sometimes I think that Carter Page is being paid by Putin to smear Trump and make us think that the Russians were just dupes of a Trump agenda. Also, Page was brought into the campaign by Sessions, wasn’t he? It’s all a stupid, terrifying mess.

    Reply
  17. Belle Epoch says:
    November 7, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Kaiser – “Carter Page is the tale told by an idiot, full of sound of fury, signifying treason“ is brilliant!

    Reply
  18. why? says:
    November 7, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Don’t forget about Jared and what’s going on in Saudi Arabia. Over the weekend, the Saudi Crown Prince(who is a Dotard supporter) had 11 other princes arrested under the pretense that he was cracking down on corruption. One of the princes who he had arrested was very public and vocal about criticizing the Dotard. Another prince as killed in a helicopter accident. Yesterday, it broke that the week before the prince decided to crack down on corruption, the prince had 4 am meetings with Jared. So was it Jared’s idea to have those 11 princes arrested? It wouldn’t be the first time because Jared played a hand in convincing the Dotard to fire Comey. Many people have wondered how many of the princes did Jared owe a debt to, so by having them arrested, his debt would disappear. The Dotard got on twitter and condoned what the prince did.

    Reply
    • why? says:
      November 7, 2017 at 9:48 am

      I forgot about Wilbur Ross. He was very vocal in criticizing the Trump Russian investigation and calling it a waste of time. Then on Sunday, we found out that he has ties to a company that is connected to Putin’s son in law. Wilbur Ross probably isn’t the only one with close ties like this. What about Nunes, Grassely, Graham, Gowdy, Paul Ryan. Betsy Devos’s brother?

      Reply
  19. why? says:
    November 7, 2017 at 9:41 am

    The Russians hacked our 2016 election, used social media to organize anti-muslim and anti-immigrant protests, and assisted in cultural wars by spreading the hashtag standforournanthem, takeaknee, and boycottnfl, so why does the press keep thinking that they are not interfering in the state elections and trolling polls?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment