“Diplo made a factual statement about Taylor Swift’s musical appeal” links

Diplo says that kids would rather stream “Bodak Yellow” than “Look What You Made Me Do.” Taylor Swift’s snake army has gone on the attack. [Dlisted]
The Fifty Shades Freed trailer is out & I haven’t even watched it. [Buzzfeed]
Kylie Jenner claims her baby-bump photos are Photoshopped. [Starcasm]
Harvey Weinstein & the complicity of the tabloid-gossip media. [LaineyGossip]
Any theories for why Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez are dating again? [Moe Jackson]
I like Ellen Pompeo’s black jumpsuit. [GoFugYourself]
Channing Tatum’s new documentary will make me cry. [JustJared]
Russell Crowe is doing another western movie. Eyeroll. [Looper]
Corey Feldman did file a report with the LAPD & nothing happened. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Diplo talking about the music industry today: "Streaming is literally what kids want…They don’t want… like, 'Look What You Made Me Do.'” pic.twitter.com/YWTIuKJFYA
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 4, 2017
But the booty comment is ok? I found it disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah, not sure why we are supposed to care about what this guy has to say after some of his comments.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course Corey did file a report and no one cared. And people still see him as a freak. Eff you Hollywood.
And i have no idea who’s diplo, but dude, wrong time… really. Don’t throw women under the buss now. Give us time to breathe
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How is he throwing women under the bus? He’s just saying people are losing interest in uber manufactured pop acts like Swift, and he references Cardi B as a counter-example.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hard to tell if the police weren’t taking such accusations as Corey was making seriously at the time in general (the cultural bias is especially against reports by boys), if they were unwilling to open that can of worms, or if they saw problems with Corey himself and weren’t sure if he could be believed or if his testimony would hold up in court.
It also doesn’t help that Corey has been so coy about naming names all these years. Just making one report under the circumstances he described (he was being questioned about something else, I wonder if he actually went through the requirements for a separate police report) is not enough. Unless the situation has changed, so far he has named only people who have already been successfully convicted of child molestation. And his holding the names hostage until he gets $10 million is bound to raise doubts, rightly or wrongly.
I can understand his fears about his career and in general, but his career has never really taken off anyway (probably very hard for him to admit, however). If Haim were still alive, it might be easier to sort out. In any case, Corey needed to consult with people who actually had a clue about how to proceed and there is no clear evidence that he did that. Not dissing him for it, he doesn’t seem to have good support and may simply have not known what to do, but it does raise questions that wouldn’t be asked otherwise.
Corey Feldman was abused and neglected within his own family also, and I don’t think he’s recovered from that. He does come across as freaky, and the fact that he’s not so great an actor doesn’t help. He’s an undereducated former child actor who has had the very common problem of finding something else he can do when he’s not good enough for grownup roles. That has to mess them up majorly.
The earlier molestation for both Cories seems the most clearcut to me because of their ages. Haim’s mother seems to know about that but cannot corroborate other things Feldman says about her son’s experiences. But I’ve seen Corey’s descriptions of later situations and he seems to indicate they were sort of consensual – that is, he and Haim were seeking sexual contact (he says Haim was bisexual) for various reasons but they were still rather young (possibly within the age of consent at the time, however) and more importantly they were high as a kite on drugs and alcohol. The consent was only involved in their deliberately getting into the situation for that specific purpose, I don’t think anybody can really consent once they are high. And large age differences are problematic but very common. They both were very sad cases and nobody was even trying to protect them during their childhood and teens.
Elijah Wood has said that he was aware of such risks but his mother protected him – she did not let him attend the adult parties, for example. Corey Feldman and Corey Haim were sent off alone and unprotected, which is dereliction of duty by their alleged parents.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is Benedict Cumberbatch wearing a white wig?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why are we eye rolling Russell Crowe doing another Western? I loved the 3:10 To Yuma remake and I loved him in it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fabulous movie!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was really good in that remake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Selena/Justin thing is so puzzling. Seem kind of fishy, considering how there is this media blackout about Justin and a certain…person. Justin goes hiking with random instagram model is front page news but him practically making out and canoodling with another person is not? Weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The younger stars have some of the most engineered, pre-fabricated press of all celebs. Many of them, even the very successful ones, are little more than puppets on a string.
Politicians learned everything they know about manufactured images and alternative facts from Hollywood. They perfected that a long time ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What person? I’m out of the loop, help!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Any tips what to google to find these pics?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There was a bunch of pictures and a video in a pool that came last month or so. And everybody on Instagram and Twitter was losing their ish. But none of the big outlets picked the story up. It’s like it was scrub from the internet. Google image Justin Bieber and pastor. The pics/video speak for themselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sounds interesting!??!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m worried she’s being hooked into his jesus cult. that pastor is SKETCH
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yup.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t mind Crowe in westerns’. Cos Travis Fimmel is attached to this project!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ORLY? I was zero interested in that movie, but now may actually watch it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It makes me sad that two horrible songs like Look What You Made Me Do and Bodak Yellow are fighting for most streams, but Diplo should just shut up. Last I heard of him was when he produced that awful song with Skrillex and Bieber, which was worse than anything Swifty ever spawned.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I listen to both those songs (not rockstar) in my work outs. He may be right about kids I have no idea. I know that my kids like listening to TS songs on YouTube and my daughter (7) makes dances to her stuff (so it’s really repeated) and that I never play bodak yellow in front of them. There is definitely an age limit to bodak yellow for most parents. I can see why less manufactured dirtier stuff is always cooler to older kids. But TS has made a lot of money off kids already, I doubt cardi b will top what TS did with kids money, and I’m disturbed /concerned for the future if so many kids listen to cardi even though I also do. And even though I listened to songs with swear words from grade 7 on. Seems like it was not quite as “bad” though as it is now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When he says kids I don’t think he’s talking about elementary school aged kids, more like teenagers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I only know the guy bc I stumbled upon the great TV show : What Would Diplo Do ?
Funny as hell!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t even know what Bodack Yellow is! Hence, the comment was about what kids want.
Taylor Swift is my guilty pleasure. She annoys me to no end as a person but I’ve listened to her since almost Day 1 and I am not afraid to admit it. Otherwise, I listen to virtually zero Top 40 so I dunno what kids want. My niece who is 14 loves Harry Styles latest album and I admit it’s actually pretty good. Otherwise, I’m clueless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Went to check out Bodak Yellow. It’s no bigy, just raunchy rap. I guess city and wanna-be street, suburban “kids” (teens) would be into it.
I like his glasses though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I admit I like Tay Tay’s music even though I don’t like her as a person, at least not the person she seems to be to me. But I do listen to it on the radio. I don’t like it so much, I’d buy it. But It’s catchy and has good beats. Now, my son (age 14) and his friends only stream and it’s not anything pop. It’s rap and hip hop. But not necessarily artists or songs that get played much on the radio. Rap and Hip Hop seems like an odd preference for a bunch of white teens in a small Midwest town but it’s because of sports. Most of their sports heroes are African American. Most of the music played during games, be it football or basketball, is rap or hip hop. They’re also at that age where they’re trying to find themselves and understanding things about life and people that they were too young to see before. They relate to music about emotional confusion and fear. Their hero right now is Logic and I have to say, this 48 year old woman is a fan! Logic has given a name to something a lot of teens feel but never knew what it was, thought it wrong, and that they were the only ones – anxiety. Now they know most everybody has some anxiety and feels alone sometimes especially at their age. Please No, do not think I compare what a normal teen goes through to Logic’s plight. His music is far-reaching and anybody could relate to it at some point in their life.
Diplo is right. All the teens I know stream. They don’t buy music and they don’t even listen to the radio in the car. They use an aux cord and stream.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did Lainey ever apologize for her “not so blind” item on Gretchen Mol? Why are we showing links to her website? Her wording on that, insinuating that the actress enjoyed the encounter, was really disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
100% right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why do my comments never make it? I’m not breaking any of the rules.
Report this comment as spam or abuse