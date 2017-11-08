Tyrese Gibson: Will & Jada gave me $5 million to stay off social media

If you had a spare $5M lying about, would you use it to shut someone up? Lord help me but I think I might. Well, Will and Jada Smith do have that kind of change and they just threw it at Tyrese Gibson so he would stay off social media. Tyrese has been embroiled in a fight with his ex-wife, Norma Mitchell Gibson, for his 10-year old daughter Shayla. Norma has temporary custody of Shayla and a temporary restraining order against Tyrese based on alleged abuse. You can read highlights of his legal woes here. The only update is the child investigation was dropped on Friday. Last month, Tyrese folded his feud with Dwayne Johnson into his custody case. He claimed his beef was about loyalty to the Fast & Furious “family.” His point was that he was broke but still willing to turn down his own spinoff movie and The Rock should have done the same. Unfortunately, Tyrese screamed about being broke while paying for banners to be flown over his daughter’s school that broke his restraining order. He also flaunts his extravagant lifestyle on Instagram. The whole thing is messy he’s letting the mess spill all over social media. Enter Will and Jada’s hush money:

Since this was posted on Monday, Tyrese has added 10+ new Instagram posts, did a Facebook Live and I don’t have the energy to count how many tweets he’s posted. In this video, Tyrese claimed he’s still broke and that he has not received the wire from the Smith’s yet. However, he does so while smoking a cigar in his recording studio and admitting he’s about to “jump on the jet” to fly to Atlanta to vote for his mayoral candidate. OMG – he doesn’t get it. Any attorney he has on retainer should be telling him to stay off social media as well. That’s not to say they haven’t, I have no idea what’s going on with him. That FB live link is banana-balls – he sounds unhinged. At this point, I don’t really care if Tyrese spirals out of control but I don’t want him to suck Shayla into his vortex. She’s 10 years old, I hope everyone comes to the understanding of what’s best for her.

Just to round out the crazy for today – Tyrese and The Rock ended their spat too. Well, not The Rock per se but his associate. And they didn’t end it but rather sated Tyrese’s ego enough for him to post it to Instagram and appear in the next F & F sequel. Were I a betting woman, I’d wager $5M that his decision to return to a lucrative film franchise and his desperate need for cash might be more than coincidental.

UPDATE: Oops, sorry, this bizarre story wasn’t finished – Will Smith said he and Jada have not given Tyrese any money and this latest episode has them concerned over Tyrese’s well-being. There is no mention whether they offered the money, jokingly or otherwise, but they definitely aren’t handing any over. That might explain Tyrese’s erratic FB Live yesterday.