Tyrese Gibson: Will & Jada gave me $5 million to stay off social media

If you had a spare $5M lying about, would you use it to shut someone up? Lord help me but I think I might. Well, Will and Jada Smith do have that kind of change and they just threw it at Tyrese Gibson so he would stay off social media. Tyrese has been embroiled in a fight with his ex-wife, Norma Mitchell Gibson, for his 10-year old daughter Shayla. Norma has temporary custody of Shayla and a temporary restraining order against Tyrese based on alleged abuse. You can read highlights of his legal woes here. The only update is the child investigation was dropped on Friday. Last month, Tyrese folded his feud with Dwayne Johnson into his custody case. He claimed his beef was about loyalty to the Fast & Furious “family.” His point was that he was broke but still willing to turn down his own spinoff movie and The Rock should have done the same. Unfortunately, Tyrese screamed about being broke while paying for banners to be flown over his daughter’s school that broke his restraining order. He also flaunts his extravagant lifestyle on Instagram. The whole thing is messy he’s letting the mess spill all over social media. Enter Will and Jada’s hush money:
When we show UP for each-other there’s nothing that can’t be done I️ repeat nothing…… My wife kept the news away from me cause I’ve been on with lawyers all day but our family and our sister Jada-Pinkett Smith and my brother Will Smith just sent us 5 million dollars to help keep us afloat- You’ve guys asked me to get off and stay off the Internet now that my daughters legal fees will be paid ! will listen….. The Smiths’s and their whole family has always shown up for The Gibson’s Uncle Will you’re an uncle for real….. And I’m saying again if you guys are out there in the Atlanta area please vote for @keishabottoms someone my daughter looks up to a LOT!!!! #ShaylaRocks
Since this was posted on Monday, Tyrese has added 10+ new Instagram posts, did a Facebook Live and I don’t have the energy to count how many tweets he’s posted. In this video, Tyrese claimed he’s still broke and that he has not received the wire from the Smith’s yet. However, he does so while smoking a cigar in his recording studio and admitting he’s about to “jump on the jet” to fly to Atlanta to vote for his mayoral candidate. OMG – he doesn’t get it. Any attorney he has on retainer should be telling him to stay off social media as well. That’s not to say they haven’t, I have no idea what’s going on with him. That FB live link is banana-balls – he sounds unhinged. At this point, I don’t really care if Tyrese spirals out of control but I don’t want him to suck Shayla into his vortex. She’s 10 years old, I hope everyone comes to the understanding of what’s best for her.
Just to round out the crazy for today – Tyrese and The Rock ended their spat too. Well, not The Rock per se but his associate. And they didn’t end it but rather sated Tyrese’s ego enough for him to post it to Instagram and appear in the next F & F sequel. Were I a betting woman, I’d wager $5M that his decision to return to a lucrative film franchise and his desperate need for cash might be more than coincidental.
UPDATE: Oops, sorry, this bizarre story wasn’t finished – Will Smith said he and Jada have not given Tyrese any money and this latest episode has them concerned over Tyrese’s well-being. There is no mention whether they offered the money, jokingly or otherwise, but they definitely aren’t handing any over. That might explain Tyrese’s erratic FB Live yesterday.
Photo credit: Instagram and WENN Photos
More like he badgered them for a loan.
With that kind of money flying around it’s almost enough to make me want to join twitter just so i could leave it.
Anyone here have Will and Jada’s number ??????
Does he know something about them or why would you give someone that much money? I mean even if it was your twin brother. Even for someone like the Smiths thats a lot of money.
Exactly, it really does seem like Tyrese knows something about them that they don’t want him to reveal in one of his insane rants. He must have some kind of mental health problem, no sane person would be acting like this, it’s just bizarre.
I’m guessing that they’re friendly enough that when they saw him drowning, they threw him a life line. I mean, he was acting nutty enough to be kicked of F&F franchise (even if he didn’t quit, like he threatened to).
They bought his silence.
I thought about that too!
Well this actually makes me think less of them.
Tyrese is a really vile misogynist who’s very publicly emotionally blackmailing his daughter, a daughter he allegedly beat, and they’ve just given him the money and validation he needs to continue with that.
I don’t believe it. Just another of his chaotic rants.
I am getting Kanye vibes here and I also think he is guilty.
Co-sign, magnoliarose. I’m sensing some serious mental health issues here. They are manifesting in his chaotic rants and juxtapositional behaviour: ie, spending money on stupid stuff while complaining he’s broke.
I’m no mental health professional, but do volunteer for the BC Crisis Centre teaching mental health and suicide prevention workshops in Canada. All my training and insight points to an undiagnosed Bipolar diagnosis. He’s clearly manic and acting irrationally…
He likely needs mess, counselling, and to stay the F off social media if he has any hope of getting his kid back….
Stef
I’m glad this turned out to not be true. It made no sense to me why they’d give $5 million to some jerk who’s still flying on private jets. Especially given the accusations against him.
I’m not a big will and jada fan because of their weird scientology connections, but I’m glad to know they’re not giving this creep money.
What a bizarre story.
Nothing about this story makes any fing sense. NOTHING.
I haven’t read too much about him but he sounds like he might be in the throes of a manic episode.
he’s sounding like Amanda Bynes around the vagina murdering times.
I dont like the dude, but his mental health seems to be suffering rn.
That is what I think. I think she was telling the truth about his mental health.
what an idiot. hopefully they don’t wire him the money since he didn’t uphold his part of the bargain.
Hmmm….. a close friend who is a loose cannon on social media and a high profile wealthy couple who has had rumours about their relationship/ marriage floating around for years. All of a sudden the couple gives money to this friend? Sounds like the plot line for a “Law & Order” episode
I don’t want to throw around the word bi-polar. But he seems to have these periods of bizarre up and down behavior followed by relative normalcy. He really does need to log off and focus of getting himself together, then being a good dad.
Didn’t he punch his ex while she was pregnant with Shayla? Am I remembering that right? I do recall he also had a fistfight with James Franco while filming Annapolis and continued to trash talk Franco years later. Now this beef with The Rock and this custody disaster…the common element is you, dude. Get help.
Also if you need $5mil just to stay “afloat”, yikes. Get on a budget now!
Why would they do that. I get friendship; but when your friend is going off the rails why do this. He needs some kind of mental help first. And do they want him spreading this around. It just makes people wonder and ask why they would do this. And does he know something that they don’t want him spilling?? Just so many WHAT is going on questions.
I agree, this is enabling him to continue on the downward spiral. If they wanted to help him, drive him to a psychiatrist. Pay his legal bill. Buy him a week worth of food and fill up his car. That’s helping.
It sounds like Tyrese has mental problems.
Yes! Maybe they offered him the money for him to get mental help and he translated it to stay off social media?
This guy isn’t very intelligent. Like literally not smart. He seems to lack any type of self awareness. I am very shy about talking about money. I would never throw my money issues out there like that and then brag and flaunt it when someone was beyond generous enough to give my money. As much as I would be grateful I would also be ashamed and wouldn’t want everyone to know I needed financial help.
Obvi the Smiths can use their money how they see fit and it’s probable they were trying to do this low key between friends but him putting it out there like that makes it come off like a poor choice of charity recipient. The guy lacks humility among other things but at least he’ll still be able to “jump on the jet” whenever he likes.
It must be nice to be so rich, that you can pretty much just hand it out like that
Something stinks here. Are we sure they really made the offer? Also $5 million? Legal fees are stee but not that steep. This smells like a payoff…if it’s not all in his imagination.
Oh and if the offer is real, Will and Jada I can a suggest a few places that money could go instead of to this worthless tool: Puerto Rico, Houston, Mexican earthquake reconstruction, Muslim refugees from Myanmar, underfunded public schools.I mean….
I’m really grossed out by this.
So according to the TMZ story it’s fiction. Yikes. Either he’s really losing it or Will and Jada have an…interesting…connection to all this. Either way…yikes. Time for a court ordered psych evaluation.
Tmz reported that Will and Jada didn’t promise to give him money.
I know they’re rich, but Who has that kind of money just waiting around for the day an acquaintance has a mental breakdown?
Perhaps him publicly declaring on social media that they’re giving him the money to stay off social media is part of the reason he hasn’t actually received the money. Or….Will said it in jest and Tyrese took it it as literal. Whatever the case this guy does not seem well.
Actually they just denied they gave him money and are worried about his mental state.
TMZ says that is a lie but the Smiths are concerned of his mental wellness. Who to believe? Maybe they did and they were pissed he bragged about it? I think he is full of it.
I think he’s full of it too. They’re wealthy, but they’re not Jeff Bezos or Bill Gates. Nobody hands out money like that.
The PR optics of it would be horrible too. Loan or gift a broke man living like a millionaire $5 million so he can what? Keep living like a millionaire? Hire attorneys to get him access to his daughter after serious abuse allegations? All while he’s spinning out for the world to see?
It never made sense. I think he dreamt it up in his head. Maybe he told them he just needed $5 mil to get out of whatever hole he was in and didn’t understand when they gently let him down.
He’s been talking for awhile about how he knows millionaires and billionaires but none of them are showing up for him. He seemed to have it in his head that his friends should’ve been giving him money.
Uh..how does any actor in a franchise that’s made over five billion (yeah, with a B) be close to broke??? Even the worst agent on earth is going to get him a huge chunk of change..and let’s face it, it doesn’t matter who they put in those films..that audience would come back
@boredblond
my exact question too. jeeezzz well as my grandmother use to say a fool and money soon part. So true
I am wondering too. I imagine that his lawyer fees are in the hundreds of thousands, but not millions. He should have millions. He’s another “rich” Hollywood person who has no idea how to live within his means and he’s a broke bastid.
My guess the same way Johnny Depp, Mike Tyson and countless others lost their millions. Living far above their means.
Granted, Tyrese isn’t getting top billing in the FF films so i do wonder how much he makes given the large cast but i am certain he makes a pretty penny. Not to mention residuals. He has to be making several million per film. But living large is expensive.
And if he really has mental.health challenges then he needs to get off social media and get help. His family and/ or his management needs to step in if they can.
This. It’s pretty easy to spend wildly right off the bat, and not worry about pesky things like taxes, legal fees, paying accountants, etc etc.
Rumor has it it’s not a loan but a payoff. Silence can be expensive.
Do tell?
There’s certainly more to this story than is being reported just now.
There was a time, long, long ago, that I found him ridiculously handsome, and exceedingly debonair, up to and including circa “Chicago.”
It’s amazing what a little insight will do to a person’s appearance.
For his daughter’s sake, I hope he acknowledges his issues and gets some help, and sooner than later.
He is still a handsome man and has good screen presence. Too bad he’s so unhinged.
Chicago? As in Chicago the movie? Tyrese wasn’t in it.
If you’re referring to Chicago the movie, I think you’re confusing him (how?) with Taye Diggs. SMH
That is what confused me. I thought it was a play or a TV show she was talking about. Taye is much better looking than Tyrese and a better actor. I loved him in The Best Man.
They also don’t look anything alike.
I’d be wary of giving him any money, because he’d probably be back for more. I get the feeling he’s not good at money management.
I thought the flying the banner over his daughter’s school and sending her flowers was a bit much. Especially since he had a no contact order.
This guy should seriously see a therapist and not Twitter. He obviously has a lot to talk about, so why not talk to a professional?
I knew he was lying when he said it.His wife needs to have him evaluated he is mentally ill.
This man has been showing signs of a mental illness for months now. I think this whole situation with his daughter has made him snap honestly. Hardly anything he says makes sense. He really needs to get off social media and focus on his well being.
I knew even before I got to the end of the article that Will & Jada didn’t give him that money. No one had to tell me that. Tyrese and his public display of petty bitchery never ceases to disappoint.
While I’m sure he has mental issues that need to be addressed, he’s a dick who refuses to take responsibility for his actions and thinks the world owes him something. If you have friends that are calling you, asking you to stay off social media (because he’s giving the court all the ammunition it needs all by himself even though he blames his ex for everything) wouldn’t you consider you ways? No-’cause he’s too stupid and self-involved for that. He will destroy his life and blame everyone for it. Petty bitch…
This seems like someone having a mental health breakdown in public and it being written off to celebritiy eccentricity.
This is a cry for help. I hope someone is in a position to heed it.
Here’s the thing tho. According to his ex, he was diagnosed as Bipolar twice during their relationship. He’s had plenty of time to seek help. I know the problem with some forms of mental illness is that they don’t think they need it, but he KNOWS he needs to be treated and refuses to do so. This is not a new issue for him and people are reaching out trying to help him but he’s still acting out. This is his problem. Maybe his wife can get him some help but good luck to her because his ex and all of his friends haven’t been successful.
I remember being in high school n banging to “I like em girls”, I thought R&B dudes were so cool. Twaz the age of Ty, Jaheim, Joe, Usher. R&B was popping. Anyway, ive followed his beef with The Rock (whom I adore) purely for comedic effect. Ive been broke with nowhere to turn to and even then adapting to a broke lifestyle was hard so I feel for him. Inertia is real. You want to keep living where you were. Difference is mine sent me into depression and solitude whereas he is being loud which I appreciate as no one can say we didn’t know he was suffering. What I hate is him using and dragging his daughter into his brokenness. That’s so unfair as she cannot consent to these shenanigans. I bet you she’ll grow up to resent him. She’s probably being locked at school for his behaviour. Anyway, I do agree that The Smiths money is probably a payoff. Maybe they thought if they gave him money, he will keep asking for more to stay silent. Well, I hope he gets help. Interesting how silent Vin D has been through all this. I think he’s the Kim Cattrall of the lot and can’t wait to leave them behind.
Lol. So they say they will give you $5 mil to shut up and instead of doing that you continue posting on social media? Congratulations Tyrese, you played yourself! He won’t see a dime of that money.
I’ve never liked Tyrese with his crap advice to black women about how WE can be better. Never mind how black men can improve. He always struck me as full of s*it. And now we know he’s a child abuser too.
He has a history of seriously misogynistic comments.
Mania.
Will and Jada-I need $5 million to live comfortably (very!) while I start up my legal practice. Thank you!
why does he have jada saved on his phone as “actress jada pinkett smith?” weird.
I thought it would be strange of them to give him “hush” money. I hope someone close to him gets him the help he clearly needs – and I don’t mean monetary.
