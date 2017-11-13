Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip’s historic 70-year marriage covers People Mag

I’ve read a lot of books about the Windsors, so my reaction to some royal stories is often “isn’t this old news?” Like, it was well known that Prince Philip had a wandering eye, and that he fooled around on the Queen in his youth and probably through middle age as well. The Queen and Philip had difficult times in their marriage and he was far from perfect. Actually, many people believe he’s a total racist and really f–king sexist. But because we live in a golden age of “reimagining royalty,” all of that is being sort of massaged away in favor of a “nicer” version of Elizabeth and Philip’s marriage. QEII and Philip will celebrate their 70th anniversary in a few weeks, and so People Magazine made this more sanctified version of their marriage their cover story:

Guests at a small reception held near Windsor Castle earlier this year were treated to a first-hand look at a remarkable partnership: the 70-years-strong marriage of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Effortlessly greeting the assembled group, straight-talking Philip, 96, was “as switched on as ever,” one attendee tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. And as his more reserved wife, 91, chatted to others, it was clear how much she relies on her other half. “Part of the reason she keeps going so steadily is that she has him there beside her,” says the attendee. “They’re a great team, and that’s still the case.” The couple’s 70th anniversary on Nov. 20 — which they plan to celebrate privately with family at Windsor Castle — is yet another major milestone for the Queen, who in 2015 surpassed Queen Victoria as the longest-reigning British monarch in history. By her side since their wedding on Nov. 20, 1947 has been Philip, whose confidence and unscripted humor have long balanced Elizabeth’s shy nature. “He’s someone who can be frank and someone she can have a laugh with,” says royal biographer Robert Hardman, author of Our Queen at Ninety. Elizabeth was just 13 when she first fell for the charming Philip, then an 18-year-old dashing Royal Navy cadet with “piercing blue eyes,” as Elizabeth’s governess later described him. As in any marriage, there have been tensions and conflicts through the years. Rumors of a wandering eye long dogged Philip, with the couple often spending time apart. “There was his polo and carriage driving for decades, when he would quite regularly be away for the weekend,” says historian Robert Lacey, a consultant for the Netflix hit The Crown. (The series focuses on these tensions in season two, which starts streaming Dec. 8.) Still, notes Lacey, “He was always staying in the home of mutual friends. The Queen’s friends are solid, moral people, and I don’t think there was any suggestion that friends were turning a blind eye to things that the Queen wouldn’t approve.” And while Philip at times chafed at his second-fiddle public role of the Queen’s consort, at home he was always king of the castle. “Within the marriage, [Philip] was in charge of virtually everything,” says Lacey.

[From People]

“He was always staying in the home of mutual friends. The Queen’s friends are solid, moral people, and I don’t think there was any suggestion that friends were turning a blind eye to things that the Queen wouldn’t approve.” O RLY? Or is that the posh British way of saying that the Queen didn’t care if Philip cheated, that he had her implicit blessing as long as he was discreet? The thing is, I always thought Elizabeth married the love of her life. She married for love. But did Philip? Or did Philip do his duty, and do what his surrogate father Lord Mountbatten told him to do? I don’t know. What kills me is that Elizabeth and Philip do have an inspiring story if only people would tell the truth of their marriage.

