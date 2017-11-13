Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip’s historic 70-year marriage covers People Mag

I’ve read a lot of books about the Windsors, so my reaction to some royal stories is often “isn’t this old news?” Like, it was well known that Prince Philip had a wandering eye, and that he fooled around on the Queen in his youth and probably through middle age as well. The Queen and Philip had difficult times in their marriage and he was far from perfect. Actually, many people believe he’s a total racist and really f–king sexist. But because we live in a golden age of “reimagining royalty,” all of that is being sort of massaged away in favor of a “nicer” version of Elizabeth and Philip’s marriage. QEII and Philip will celebrate their 70th anniversary in a few weeks, and so People Magazine made this more sanctified version of their marriage their cover story:

Guests at a small reception held near Windsor Castle earlier this year were treated to a first-hand look at a remarkable partnership: the 70-years-strong marriage of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Effortlessly greeting the assembled group, straight-talking Philip, 96, was “as switched on as ever,” one attendee tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. And as his more reserved wife, 91, chatted to others, it was clear how much she relies on her other half.

“Part of the reason she keeps going so steadily is that she has him there beside her,” says the attendee. “They’re a great team, and that’s still the case.”

The couple’s 70th anniversary on Nov. 20 — which they plan to celebrate privately with family at Windsor Castle — is yet another major milestone for the Queen, who in 2015 surpassed Queen Victoria as the longest-reigning British monarch in history. By her side since their wedding on Nov. 20, 1947 has been Philip, whose confidence and unscripted humor have long balanced Elizabeth’s shy nature.

“He’s someone who can be frank and someone she can have a laugh with,” says royal biographer Robert Hardman, author of Our Queen at Ninety. Elizabeth was just 13 when she first fell for the charming Philip, then an 18-year-old dashing Royal Navy cadet with “piercing blue eyes,” as Elizabeth’s governess later described him.

As in any marriage, there have been tensions and conflicts through the years. Rumors of a wandering eye long dogged Philip, with the couple often spending time apart. “There was his polo and carriage driving for decades, when he would quite regularly be away for the weekend,” says historian Robert Lacey, a consultant for the Netflix hit The Crown. (The series focuses on these tensions in season two, which starts streaming Dec. 8.) Still, notes Lacey, “He was always staying in the home of mutual friends. The Queen’s friends are solid, moral people, and I don’t think there was any suggestion that friends were turning a blind eye to things that the Queen wouldn’t approve.”

And while Philip at times chafed at his second-fiddle public role of the Queen’s consort, at home he was always king of the castle.

“Within the marriage, [Philip] was in charge of virtually everything,” says Lacey.

“He was always staying in the home of mutual friends. The Queen’s friends are solid, moral people, and I don’t think there was any suggestion that friends were turning a blind eye to things that the Queen wouldn’t approve.” O RLY? Or is that the posh British way of saying that the Queen didn’t care if Philip cheated, that he had her implicit blessing as long as he was discreet? The thing is, I always thought Elizabeth married the love of her life. She married for love. But did Philip? Or did Philip do his duty, and do what his surrogate father Lord Mountbatten told him to do? I don’t know. What kills me is that Elizabeth and Philip do have an inspiring story if only people would tell the truth of their marriage.

77 Responses to “Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip’s historic 70-year marriage covers People Mag”

  1. manda says:
    November 13, 2017 at 7:18 am

    Considering his age and his family, no doubt he’s a racist and a sexist. I thought he came across as a real spoiled jerk in the first season of the Crown. He had an incredibly hard time dealing with the fact his wife was queen. Still, for the time, he also did remarkably well in dealing with it. She loved/loves him, for sure. I’m with you–not sure that the love was actually reciprocated, at least at the same level

    Reply
  2. runcmc says:
    November 13, 2017 at 7:22 am

    I did NOT know Philip cheated on her in their youth! I’m not as much of a royal-follower (I love stories of the younger generation but didn’t grow up with the older ones)- so, wow, this is all brand new information. And his reported racism and sexism? What’s the deal with that?

    Reply
  3. Clare says:
    November 13, 2017 at 7:26 am

    I’m always a little confused by the exultation and breathless coverage of these people – especially in American media.

    Philip is a racist, homophobic, misogynist (as expressed by HIM, HIS words, HIS actions), POS. These aren’t rumors, these are actual documented facts. There are accounts and recordings of him doing and saying all sorts of obnoxious racist shit. He has a history of demeaning and othering people as he went about his ‘hard work’ of shaking hands and making small talk.

    He is not someone to look up to and celebrate. Sorry.

    Reply
    • Sixer says:
      November 13, 2017 at 7:43 am

      He’s a colonialist and imperialist, with all the concomitant attitudes. Perhaps those attitudes have dissipated over time, as Britain gradually divested the empire during his lifetime, but um… I doubt it.

      (And as to fidelity – I think he just went swinging with the swinging set but without her because she was doing queening.)

      Reply
      • Clare says:
        November 13, 2017 at 8:01 am

        Frankly, the swinging doesn’t bother me – what goes on in his bedroom is his business….its the demeaning and racist comments while being lauded as the hardest worker that ever did work…ick!

      • Sixer says:
        November 13, 2017 at 8:04 am

        Me either. Aristos roll how aristos roll!

        But it’s pretty hard to make any kind of case for “Oh, he’s not THAT racist, really.” Um… yes. He is.

      • littlemissnaughty says:
        November 13, 2017 at 8:05 am

        I think he’s a lot like some … um, older Germans who grew up during or even before the Third Reich. SO many still think “it wasn’t all bad” etc. But they’ve learned over the decades to use more coded language or just keep it to themselves. “Oh but you can’t say that out loud these days.” Recently the father of a colleague passed away and she told me he was really just an old Nazi who still kinda celebrated Hitler’s birthday. I wasn’t even surprised.

        I think if those are the times you grew up in and your family wasn’t socialist/social democrats or very progressive, and you didn’t make a 180 during adulthood, these things tend to stick to some degree.

      • Sixer says:
        November 13, 2017 at 8:47 am

        Mr Sixer was stationed in north Germany for a long time when he was in the army. Loved it there (and in Denmark, where they spent a lot of free time) and loved the people. Then he went down into the rural south on a grape-picking holiday when he had a leave. Towards the end, they were sat with old guys drinking some dreadful spirit or other that you get from the wine pressings. And the old guys, once drunk and loose-lipped, started saying all sorts of um… stuff and even got out old Nazi memorabilia to show Mr Sixer and his friends. They crapped their pants! Stared at their feet, tried to look neutral, went to bed ASAP (can’t bring disrepute on the army by arguing with host country citizens but can’t really nod and smile at pro-Nazi speech either).

        Philip is the same. Colonialist through and through. I agree that these attitudes stick. Similar thing stateside with the antebellum people, ain’t it?

      • Lorelai says:
        November 13, 2017 at 10:18 am

        @LittleMissNaughty, ITA. The man is 96; G’s age needs to be taken into account here. In no way am I excluding some of the BS he’s said, but times were very different back then and it was completely acceptable to say some of these things (some, not all!). I don’t think we should give him a complete pass, but context matters.

        ETA: @Sixer, yes! The comparison to certain people in the American south is a good one. There are absolutely people there who wish they could go back to the days before the Civil War and romanticize that era. It’s gross.

      • littlemissnaughty says:
        November 13, 2017 at 11:07 am

        Oh no, poor Mr. Sixer. I can picture this 100%. There’s also a weird disconnect sometimes between those attitudes and everyday life. My German grandfather, for example, never really examined whether it was even wrong what they did. They were fighting for their country. Done. My mom used to have screaming matches with him about that. “What the hell did you even want in Africa???” – “Defend my country!” Even after everything had come out and there was no way to still justify any of it, those attitudes wouldn’t die. He hated Willy Brandt because the man emigrated to Norway during Nazi rule. Traitor! I mean … how do you even react to that? He didn’t like my dad either (the foreigner, oy).

        But he loved my sister and me like crazy. Like that didn’t count when it came to us. I wonder how much of what he believed would offend me deeply today. And how much he simply learned to keep to himself.

    • MM says:
      November 13, 2017 at 8:24 am

      Clare I agree with you. If you dig deeper you discover also that Windsor is a fabricated name because they are germans.

      Reply
    • Milla says:
      November 13, 2017 at 8:33 am

      Thank you. We are literally celebrating people who are human garbage because of their heritage. Twisted.

      Reply
    • MoochieLady says:
      November 13, 2017 at 10:26 am

      I’m sorry but for POC we can’t look at context because it was a different time then.
      Maybe you can, but a lot can’t. He said racist things. There’s no need for anyone to say anything more. Rather you phrase it as “not being a pass” or not, it will be viewed as such.
      There are no excuses.

      Reply
  4. Scout says:
    November 13, 2017 at 7:39 am

    While this is most definitely a fascinating topic and milestone, did we really to need to only give a blurb about 26 people being slaughter in a church? I know these covers are planned… but holy shit.

    Reply
  5. anna says:
    November 13, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Fidelity is overrated. It obviously works for them, so congrats!

    Reply
  6. Kitty says:
    November 13, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Sad he cheated on The Queen, but she forgave him and still loves him to this day.

    Reply
  7. Maria says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Phillip was even rumoured to be involved with Penny Romsey of the Mountbatten family and more or less Charles’ age. All very incestuous.
    Whatever moral means…

    Reply
  8. Merritt says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Didn’t the Queen have her own affair with Porchey? An emotional affair if not a physical one.

    Reply
  9. word says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Maggie got all the looks…

    Reply
  10. Bobafelty says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:44 am

    I think he’s racist and sexist due to his pro colonization views. I’m very surprised by the nazi references above though. His mother risked her life by hiding Jews in her home during WWII, and he seems to have admired her. I was hoping he was more like her.

    Reply
  11. Citresse says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:51 am

    I think after HM and Philip die, there will be people willing to give information about their marriage. No marriage is perfect, but I do believe HM’s and Philip’s marriage is a success. However we can’t really compare them to the “normal” couples of the world who also made it to 70 years while raising children, paying off a mortgage etc… I have infinitely more respect for those couples who worked much harder.

    Reply
  12. DiligentDiva says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:54 am

    I’ve never seen real proof Philip cheated other than media speculation, I’ve seen the letters and diary accounts of the people he’s been accused to have cheated with and they wrote at the time how awful the rumors were.
    So IDK why people just assume this rumor to be true. There has never been any real proof of his affairs. I’ve read touching accounts about The Queen and Prince Philip, and yes their marriage hasn’t been easy but really who’s is? Life isn’t a fairy tale.

    Reply
    • Citresse says:
      November 13, 2017 at 9:10 am

      Didn’t the problems start around the mid 50′s? Andrew is known as the reconciliation baby isn’t he? I don’t know if anyone spoke out about it but when Philip left for his world tour, I don’t think things were very good between them.

      Reply
      • notasugarhere says:
        November 13, 2017 at 9:15 am

        HM is the one who sent him on the tour, possibly to make him feel less like a kept man.

        Andrew may be a reconciliation baby but one they tried for for a long time – not born out of a passionate reconciliation oopsie night. Her private secretary outed that years ago in the Sally Bedell Smith book.

        “I am going to have a baby, which I have been trying to do for some time, and that means I won’t be able to go to Ghana as arranged. I want you to go and explain the situation to [President Kwame] Nkrumah and tell him to keep his mouth shut.” – HM to her private secretary

      • LAK says:
        November 13, 2017 at 9:29 am

        Whatever the truth, we know Andrew is Philip’s son because of his resemblance to Edward, and those Mountbatten teeth.

      • DiligentDiva says:
        November 13, 2017 at 9:38 am

        I think sometimes people just want some explanation for Andrew’s bad behavior….

    • notasugarhere says:
      November 13, 2017 at 9:14 am

      Philip has alluded to that in interviews, and that there’s no way to fight the rumors even if they’re wrong. We’ll never know what did or did not happen unless one of them tells the story.

      It was a difficult time to be a man walking two steps behind his wife on the global stage. Of his fellow male consorts? He definitely shines above Henrik of Denmark, who has never accepted being behind his wife. Philip also out-performed Claus of the Netherlands, but much of his life was impacted by serious depression and the feeling that some in the country never completely trusted him. I get the feeling Claus wasn’t able to accomplish the things he could/should have in his role because of that.

      Reply
      • DiligentDiva says:
        November 13, 2017 at 9:36 am

        I agree it was extremely difficult for Philip to go through. Also, keep in mind that Philip probably didn’t expect when marrying Elizabeth that her father would die so young. George VI was an incredibly young man when he died, his older brother lived till the 1970s. How different would Philip and Elizabeth’s lives have been if they came to the throne in the 1970s and not the 1950s?
        Elizabeth and Philip had to cope with the pressures of the monarchy while creating their new family.
        I don’t see any reason to believe that he cheated, other than the media speculation due to him not being a saint before they married. They’ve been married for 70 years and Philip has done a lot of the monarchy and Elizabeth, that’s a hell of a time for it to be all for show. I think there must be some level of affection on both sides.

  13. Kitty says:
    November 13, 2017 at 9:41 am

    I personally think that The Queen is upset that once she is gone the monarchy will probably be at its worst. She worked so hard for the monarchy and gave her life and service onto others and the monarchy. I bet she fears that the monarchy could potentially die when she is gone. It doesn’t look good anyways.

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      November 13, 2017 at 10:09 am

      She would have herself to blame, for the fact that she never acts only *reacts*. Charles and Diana would have ended sooner and much more happily if she’d let them divorce when they wanted to.

      Her heir’s reputation would be much better now if they had. There wouldn’t be so much useless anger directed at Camilla, if C&D divorced after a 5 year marriage and both moved on happily. If she hadn’t over-indulged Andrew (and Sarah) constantly, Beatrice and Eugenie wouldn’t be as despised. Duke and Duchess of Kent have remained miserable, married-but-apart for 30 years now because HM forbade their divorce too.

      Whatever advice Philip gave behind the scenes as head of household that might have tempered things, like leniency and allowing marriages to end regardless of politics? Philip’s anger towards Fergie damaging The Brand? Traces back to his wife-the-monarch’s failure to solve the public/political problem of Fergie spiraling out of control because Andrew is her favorite. She as monarch mixed up family and business too often, without realizing how damaging her failure-to-act was to both family and the family business.

      Reply
      • Maria says:
        November 13, 2017 at 10:19 am

        I agree with you Nota, but the Queen doesn’t have a forceful personality, she only knows how to react. Now if Anne had been queen…

      • notasugarhere says:
        November 13, 2017 at 10:36 am

        HM is stubborn as they come, and with that comes a type of being forceful merely through truculence. Plenty of stories about fights between her and Philip behind the scenes where she showed gumption and force. She has a temper, it just doesn’t get shown in public.

        I don’t see great traits in Anne. Had a 4 year affair with a royal employee before her divorce, then married the man with whom she had the extra-marital affair. Rumors of affairs before then and about who Zara’s father was for awhile.

        If we take Sixer’s route and keep bed-hopping out of the discussion? She does her 500 engagements often with a visibly annoyed look on her face, goes home to her estate fixed up with taxpayer money, makes money off the estate, and lets her adult kids live with her rent-free in a property secured by the taxpayers.

        Anne’s scratchy relationship with the press and the public has been pushed into the shadows with younger and more exciting scandals, but I think Charles will be a much better monarch than she would be.

      • Merritt says:
        November 13, 2017 at 10:48 am

        Seems like the Kents could have divorced a long time ago if they had wanted to do so. Especially after higher profile divorces in the 1990s.

      • Tina says:
        November 13, 2017 at 11:31 am

        I think the combination of the Queen’s disapproval and Katharine’s strict Catholicism were both factors preventing a divorce.

      • perplexed says:
        November 13, 2017 at 11:34 am

        I didn’t get the impression that Charles and Diana really wanted to divorce. I think they wanted to embarrass each other, but it was never really clear to me whether they actually wanted the marriage to end. Or maybe they wanted to divorce, but they wanted the other person to pull the trigger so that they wouldn’t look bad in the eye of the public. When neither would pull the trigger, the Queen had to do it. And then when the Queen did pull the trigger, Diana seemed shocked that someone would force her hand.

        I think the Queen has a difficult job, and I’m not sure if anyone could have done as well for this long in the age of media. Had she ruled in a different age, we probably wouldn’t have known about the extent of her family’s problems except through the town crier.

