“Jonathan Cheban is going to legally change his name to Foodgod” links
  • November 08, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Who wants to share with me??? Lil snack @joesstonecrab miami!!

A post shared by Jonathan Cheban (@foodgod) on

Jonathan Cheban, best known as Kim Kardashian’s BFF, is possibly changing his name to Foodgod. Like, legally changing his name. [Jezebel]
Fried chicken 🐔 anyone??? @eatblueribbon at my new secret hideout hotel @theplymouthmiami

A post shared by Jonathan Cheban (@foodgod) on

 

14 Responses to ““Jonathan Cheban is going to legally change his name to Foodgod” links”

  1. Ericka says:
    November 8, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    I always thought this guy was Gay but apparently he is a Heterosexual. Changing his name to “Foodgod” just shows how fame thirsty he really is.

    Reply
  2. Jennifer Leader says:
    November 8, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Saoirse is so well dressed! I love all clothes.

    Reply
  3. Livethelifeaquatic says:
    November 8, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    I don’t get a hetero vibe from him at all. I think he is deeply closeted. But whatevs, he has a terrible mean personality.

    Reply
  4. Nikki says:
    November 8, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    He is known to No One! Changing his name isn’t going to change the fact that he is NO ONE with NO Talent other then to be a barnacle on the fat plastic butt of fako Kim K.

    Reply
  5. Beth says:
    November 8, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    That’s ridiculous and lame. Looks like he’s doing this to get attention from people who forgot or don’t care that he’s Kim’s bff. I’ve also always thought he was gay or bisexual the very first time I saw him on TV

    Reply
  6. Charlotte says:
    November 8, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    He was on Millionaire Matchmaker once

    Reply
  7. RBC says:
    November 8, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    Ten bucks says he is aiming for his own reality show. I would not be surprised if PMK is pitching the idea to Ryan Seacrest and E!. He should just change his last name to Kardashian. He is as fame thirsty as the rest of them

    Reply
  8. browniecakes says:
    November 8, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Not if I change mine first!

    Reply
  9. SM says:
    November 8, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Shouldn’t he change it to Kardashian since he is so deep up their asses and is morphing into them by using the same plastic surgeon?

    Reply
  10. phatypopo says:
    November 8, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    hahaha omg, was the “foodgod” tattoo not enough for him?

    Reply
  11. unmade_bed says:
    November 8, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    I still can’t believe that Gwyneth Paltrow is long-term dating someone who looks like this guy.

    Reply

