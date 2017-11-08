“Jonathan Cheban is going to legally change his name to Foodgod” links

Jonathan Cheban, best known as Kim Kardashian’s BFF, is possibly changing his name to Foodgod. Like, legally changing his name. [Jezebel]
Here are photos from the CFDA Fashion Fund event. [Go Fug Yourself]
I friggin’ loved this Election Day meme, it was amazing. [Pajiba]
How the Harvey Weinstein scandal will affect Oscar campaigning. [LaineyGossip]
Don’t do it, Kanye West. [Dlisted]
Should Kevin James replace Kevin Spacey? Hm. [The Blemish]
Brandi Glanville isn’t a fan of NeNe Leakes. [Reality Tea]
Fox News had a bad take on the Texas shooting, no surprise. [OMG Blog]
20 Things to Know About Saoirse Ronan. [Wonderwall]
I always thought this guy was Gay but apparently he is a Heterosexual. Changing his name to “Foodgod” just shows how fame thirsty he really is.
There is zero chance this guy is straight.
LOLOLOLOLOLOL
Yea, he’s not straight.
Saoirse is so well dressed! I love all clothes.
I don’t get a hetero vibe from him at all. I think he is deeply closeted. But whatevs, he has a terrible mean personality.
This. I have only seen that show once for a few minutes and he was featured. Awful person and really weird looking.
He is known to No One! Changing his name isn’t going to change the fact that he is NO ONE with NO Talent other then to be a barnacle on the fat plastic butt of fako Kim K.
That’s ridiculous and lame. Looks like he’s doing this to get attention from people who forgot or don’t care that he’s Kim’s bff. I’ve also always thought he was gay or bisexual the very first time I saw him on TV
He was on Millionaire Matchmaker once
Ten bucks says he is aiming for his own reality show. I would not be surprised if PMK is pitching the idea to Ryan Seacrest and E!. He should just change his last name to Kardashian. He is as fame thirsty as the rest of them
Not if I change mine first!
Shouldn’t he change it to Kardashian since he is so deep up their asses and is morphing into them by using the same plastic surgeon?
hahaha omg, was the “foodgod” tattoo not enough for him?
I still can’t believe that Gwyneth Paltrow is long-term dating someone who looks like this guy.
