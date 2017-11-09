Odd moment to announce this, but Ed Westwick will likely get engaged soon

Embed from Getty Images

This week, an actress named Kristina Cohen accused Ed Westwick of raping her in his home three years ago. The LAPD are now investigating Cohen’s accusation, and Westwick made a very simple public statement about Cohen’s story: “I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on a woman. I certainly have never committed rape.” Westwick posted that statement on his social media, and when I was looking around his Instagram, I noticed that he has been posting a lot of photos of his current girlfriend, Jessica Serfaty. Well, given the events of this week, it seems like an odd moment for “sources” to run to Us Weekly to say that despite the current headlines, Ed Westwick is madly in love with Jessica and they’re probably going to get engaged:

Ed Westwick was getting ready to pop the question to his girlfriend, Jessica Serfaty, before his sexual assault scandal broke, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Ed and his girlfriend, Jessica, were looking at engagement rings two weeks ago,” the insider says. The Gossip Girl alum, 30, and the former America’s Next Top Model contestant, 26, went public with their romance in May when she shared an Instagram photo of them kissing. “Well.. it’s official. I’m swoon,” she wrote at the time. The model was previously married to property manager Ididia Serfaty from 2008 to 2013, and they share 9-year-old son Roman. She was later briefly linked to former One Direction singer Niall Horan. The news of Westwick and Serfaty’s looming engagement comes just two days after actress Kristina Cohen accused him of raping her at his apartment three years ago. Serfaty appeared to defend her boyfriend on social media. On Tuesday morning, she tweeted, “I know you, I know the truth. Such sadness in my heart. I love your kind gentle soul. Bless.” The following day, she shared a “Bulls–t” meme on Instagram alongside the caption, “Nah, thanks mate. I ain’t havin any of that.”

[From Us Weekly]

This feels like the premise of a Lifetime movie. I’m not trying to be glib, I swear, but think about it from all directions: you meet someone you think is a charming British actor. He seems fun and delightful and everything is going along smoothly and you’re even looking at diamond rings and maybe he’s hinting at a Christmas proposal. And then bam, your boyfriend is accused of raping someone three years beforehand. What would you do? And what would you do if a second woman came forward with a strikingly similar story? I would bail. This isn’t a Lifetime movie. Jessica needs to get out.

Meanwhile, the British papers say that the BBC is under pressure to fire or suspend Westwick from his current hit comedy White Gold, which is currently filming. He also filmed a Christmas movie for the BBC too. Hm.

Jessica looks SO MUCH like Amber Heard to me.

