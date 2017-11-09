Chuck Norris says his wife’s health problems were caused by MRI contrast dye

Embed from Getty Images

Chuck Norris has some really terrible politics. I’ll get that out of the way first as it’s all I’ve heard about him lately. He endorsed Trump ahead of last year’s elections and wrote an op-ed with some really ridiculous and alarmist claims about a potential Hillary presidency. He wrote that “I truly believe that the people who have a negative view of Trump will be pleasantly surprised when he becomes the leader of our country.” We’re pleasantly surprised that the Democrats swept the elections and that’s about it. We’re not surprised that Trump is an unhinged abusive lunatic who could easily plunge us into nuclear war and take away our meager safety nets as that’s been evident for some time. While I would normally be content to ignore Chuck Norris, I saw this story about his wife’s health issues and wanted to talk about it. Norris has taken a leave from acting to have more time to spend with his ailing wife, Gena, whom he claims was damaged by contrast dye used in an MRI procedure. According to Norris the injection given to his wife caused her current health problems including nerve pain and kidney problems. Here’s what he told Good Health Magazine [via Hello!]:

Chuck Norris has opened up about his wife, Gena Norris’, illness, which they believe was caused by a MRI scan. The 54-year-old has suffered from nerve pain and kidney problems, and the pair have opened up about how they believe she was made ill by an injection she was given before the scan. Speaking about her first reaction after receiving the injection back in 2013, Gena said: “Within hours after the first jab I felt like my whole body was on fire — as if acid had been passed through it. The burning was isolated at first, but it just kept spreading… I just lay in bed on an IV for five months and had to have round-the-clock nursing care. Chuck slept beside me on the couch and never left. I prayed that I would live to raise my children.” Speaking to Good Health about his wife, Chuck revealed that he has given up everything to care for his wife. “I’ve given up my film career to concentrate on Gena, my whole life right now is about keeping her alive,” he explained. “I believe this issue is so important.” According to the couple, they have spent around $2 million on treating her illness. Gena said: “It’s infuriating and heartbreaking — it’s a vicious, ugly secret that has been kept hidden — something Chuck and I are determined to change.” Gena, who shares two daughters with Chuck, is now receiving stem cell therapy, and the pair have filed a lawsuit against the drug companies who were responsible for Gena’s reaction to gadolinium, the metal used in the contrast agent in the injection, purporting that she had been poisoned. According to the Daily Mail, gadolinium contrast agents are thought to be used in a third of MRI scans worldwide.

That just sounds awful. I was ready to question whether Gena’s symptoms could all be due to this, but studies have shown that MRI contrast dyes, also called gadolinium-based contrast agents, can accumulate in the brains of patients long term and can also cause renal problems like Gena is experiencing. In fact the FDA is evaluating them for this reason and is asking health care professionals and patients to report side effects. Plus people can have allergic reactions to these injections. (Note that these are not the same contrast agents used for CT scans, those are iodine-based and are different.) I would be interested to learn more about Gena’s condition prior to this. Whatever happened, it’s good of Norris to care for her and to be an advocate for her. He’s still a total piece of sh-t otherwise but he does love his wife.

