A second woman has come forward to accuse Ed Westwick of raping her in 2014

As I wrote yesterday, I thought it was more than possible that additional accusers would come forward about Ed Westwick. An actress named Kristina Cohen posted her story on Facebook earlier this week, accusing Westwick of raping her in his home three years ago. The LAPD have apparently opened up an investigation into the claim, and while Westwick explicitly denied it, we’ve seen just in the past two months that when there is one accuser/victim, there are many more. A second woman has now come forward, and she also posted her story on Facebook (you can read the full post here):

A former actress has come forward accusing Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick of raping her in 2014. The allegation comes just days after actress Kristina Cohen claimed Westwick raped her in February 2014. Westwick denied Cohen’s claims on Tuesday, writing on Twitter, “I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.”

Aurélie Wynn, whose stage name was Aurelie Marie Cao before she gave up acting, wrote on Facebook today that Westwick raped her in July 2014.

“I said no and he pushed me face down and was powerless under his weight,” she wrote in a post shared on Facebook Wednesday. “I was wearing a one piece bathing suit that he ripped, I was in complete shock,” Wynn wrote of the alleged incident at Westwick’s rental home.

Wynn also said she told her then-boyfriend Glee star Mark Salling – who recently plead guilty to child pornography possession – about the alleged incident. However, he blamed her and broke up with her, the actress said in her post. A rep for Salling did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

In addition, Wynn says that when she told her friends, they advised her to not tell anyone as she would be labeled “that girl” or seen as someone “trying to get my 10 seconds of fame.”

Wynn’s account is very similar to Cohen’s and involves allegedly being raped by Westwick after falling asleep in a spare bedroom following a party. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating Cohen’s claims after she filed a police report Tuesday morning.

Said Wynn said in her post: “I am so incredibly thankful all of this is finally coming to light and that there is justice in the world. I believe you Kristina Cohen and thank you for speaking up so eloquently and really encompassing what young female actresses have to go through at the hands of men like Ed Westwick. Without you I would not have had the strength to speak up publicly about my ordeal. #metoo”

When contacted tonight for comment, Westwick’s rep’s office at Affirmative Entertainment hung up the phone when told it was a Deadline reporter. Subsequent calls went directly to voicemail. Wynn did not respond to a request for comment.