Senator Rand Paul wasn’t violently assaulted over landscaping & pumpkins after all

With each passing day, I grow more and more obsessed with the story of Senator Rand Paul and his neighbor, Rene Boucher. Last weekend, Kentucky’s junior senator was getting ready to mow his lawn in his affluent Bowling Green neighborhood when his neighbor Rene Boucher apparently tackled him and attacked him so violently that Senator Paul has six broken ribs and cannot even travel now. Senator Paul tweeted this yesterday:

I appreciate all of the support from everyone. A medical update: final report indicates six broken ribs & new X-ray shows a pleural effusion — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 8, 2017

That is one violent attack, right? While Rand Paul isn’t some big, strong dude in the peak of health and fitness, I imagine he’s in pretty decent shape for a man his age and it would take a lot of violence to leave these kinds of injuries. We heard previously that the cause of the attack was NOT because of politics – Boucher is apparently quite liberal/progressive – but because of petty neighbor stuff, like landscaping. Sources previously claimed that Rand Paul had a small pumpkin patch and that violated his homeowners’ association rules or something, so maybe pumpkins were the root of everything. But Senator Paul retweeted this Washington Examiner article disputing the idea that the root of the attack was over lawncare.

The Bowling Green, Ky. neighbor who allegedly sucker attack Sen. Rand Paul last weekend, causing six broken ribs, was aggressively anti-Trump and anti-GOP in his social media, calling for the impeachment of the president and urging Russia investigator Robert Mueller to “fry Trump’s gonads.” Rene Boucher’s lawyer said that politics played no part and it has been suggested that the two verbally tussled over lawn clippings, leaving the impression that the Republican Kentucky senator was a negligent landscaper. But seven neighbors in the Rivergreen gated community told Secrets Wednesday that the Pauls are friendly homeowners who kept their property tidy. “The Paul’s landscaping looks just like everyone’s place in Rivergreen. Wish I could get him to cut my lawn,” said neighbor Robert Warner. “As a friend, neighbor and senator, Rand has been first class in every way. What I find amazing is the fact that he cuts his own grass. Our neighborhood is fortunate that the Paul’s live here,” he added. All seven neighbors expressed shock at the “scary” attack on Paul as he was doing yard work last Saturday and they dismissed reports that it was the result of poor landscaping. However, they are puzzled about why Boucher, 59, allegedly tackled Paul, 54, who was wearing ear plugs at the time. Boucher has been charged with assault. “The stories of a ‘landscaping dispute’ or a dispute of any sort between Rand Paul and Rene Boucher are erroneous and unfounded. The reason for Mr. Boucher’s bizarre attack is known only to him. Statements to the contrary are irresponsible and unnecessary,” said neighbor Travis Creed. He added, “Speculation regarding Boucher’s motive has led to an unfair characterization of the Pauls and their home. The Pauls are and always have been great neighbors and friends. They take pride in their property and maintain it accordingly. Rand has enjoyed working on and maintaining his lawn for as long as I have known him.”

[From The Washington Examiner]

The rest of the article includes quotes from additional neighbors, all of whom swear up and down that Rand Paul kept a tidy yard and that no one had an issue with his landscaping. I felt like I was going crazy the other day because I didn’t really believe the “landscaping dispute” story, so it’s nice to feel like my instincts were right. Wealthy people can fight over petty, picayune things, obviously, but this assault definitely felt different. I’m still not sure if I buy that it was over politics though. It just feels so personal, doesn’t it?

