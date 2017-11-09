Senator Rand Paul wasn’t violently assaulted over landscaping & pumpkins after all

With each passing day, I grow more and more obsessed with the story of Senator Rand Paul and his neighbor, Rene Boucher. Last weekend, Kentucky’s junior senator was getting ready to mow his lawn in his affluent Bowling Green neighborhood when his neighbor Rene Boucher apparently tackled him and attacked him so violently that Senator Paul has six broken ribs and cannot even travel now. Senator Paul tweeted this yesterday:

That is one violent attack, right? While Rand Paul isn’t some big, strong dude in the peak of health and fitness, I imagine he’s in pretty decent shape for a man his age and it would take a lot of violence to leave these kinds of injuries. We heard previously that the cause of the attack was NOT because of politics – Boucher is apparently quite liberal/progressive – but because of petty neighbor stuff, like landscaping. Sources previously claimed that Rand Paul had a small pumpkin patch and that violated his homeowners’ association rules or something, so maybe pumpkins were the root of everything. But Senator Paul retweeted this Washington Examiner article disputing the idea that the root of the attack was over lawncare.

The Bowling Green, Ky. neighbor who allegedly sucker attack Sen. Rand Paul last weekend, causing six broken ribs, was aggressively anti-Trump and anti-GOP in his social media, calling for the impeachment of the president and urging Russia investigator Robert Mueller to “fry Trump’s gonads.” Rene Boucher’s lawyer said that politics played no part and it has been suggested that the two verbally tussled over lawn clippings, leaving the impression that the Republican Kentucky senator was a negligent landscaper.

But seven neighbors in the Rivergreen gated community told Secrets Wednesday that the Pauls are friendly homeowners who kept their property tidy.

“The Paul’s landscaping looks just like everyone’s place in Rivergreen. Wish I could get him to cut my lawn,” said neighbor Robert Warner. “As a friend, neighbor and senator, Rand has been first class in every way. What I find amazing is the fact that he cuts his own grass. Our neighborhood is fortunate that the Paul’s live here,” he added.

All seven neighbors expressed shock at the “scary” attack on Paul as he was doing yard work last Saturday and they dismissed reports that it was the result of poor landscaping. However, they are puzzled about why Boucher, 59, allegedly tackled Paul, 54, who was wearing ear plugs at the time. Boucher has been charged with assault.

“The stories of a ‘landscaping dispute’ or a dispute of any sort between Rand Paul and Rene Boucher are erroneous and unfounded. The reason for Mr. Boucher’s bizarre attack is known only to him. Statements to the contrary are irresponsible and unnecessary,” said neighbor Travis Creed. He added, “Speculation regarding Boucher’s motive has led to an unfair characterization of the Pauls and their home. The Pauls are and always have been great neighbors and friends. They take pride in their property and maintain it accordingly. Rand has enjoyed working on and maintaining his lawn for as long as I have known him.”

[From The Washington Examiner]

The rest of the article includes quotes from additional neighbors, all of whom swear up and down that Rand Paul kept a tidy yard and that no one had an issue with his landscaping. I felt like I was going crazy the other day because I didn’t really believe the “landscaping dispute” story, so it’s nice to feel like my instincts were right. Wealthy people can fight over petty, picayune things, obviously, but this assault definitely felt different. I’m still not sure if I buy that it was over politics though. It just feels so personal, doesn’t it?

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

91 Responses to “Senator Rand Paul wasn’t violently assaulted over landscaping & pumpkins after all”

  1. Wren33 says:
    November 9, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Well, just because other neighbors think his yard looks great, doesn’t mean his crazy neighbor doesn’t hate looking at his pumpkins….

    Reply
    • Radley says:
      November 9, 2017 at 11:23 am

      It’s worth noting that the Washington Examiner is a conservative paper. So this glowing piece about Rand Paul that he took time to retweet makes me think he has something to hide. Also, Rene Boucher may be hiding something too because that’s a lot of rage allegedly over pumpkins and lawn clippings. I won’t speculate further but I have a few of guesses. They all involve sex, though.🤔 😉

      ETA: Ok I do have a non-sex theory. Rand Paul also has a slick mouth. So possibly he sassed the wrong person. It may have been a lawn thing, then Paul said something nasty. 🤔

      I want the truth!

      Reply
      • Handwoven says:
        November 9, 2017 at 12:14 pm

        1. No way is Rand Paul interesting enough to have a sex scandal
        2. The Washington Examiner is basically toilet paper, with a right wing slant.
        3. The very fact he linked to an article in that paper, probably bought and paid for by the GOP, shows me that he definitely WANTS us to think this is political. Which somehow extra implies, to me, that it isn’t political at all.

  2. Megan says:
    November 9, 2017 at 9:44 am

    I’m definitely sticking with “stay away from my wife/daughter.”

    Reply
  3. Nicegirl says:
    November 9, 2017 at 9:45 am

    The landscaping story smelled off to me.

    Reply
  4. HelloSunshine says:
    November 9, 2017 at 9:45 am

    I definitely thought it was possible that it was actually over the lawn lol where I grew up (Southern California) that was definitely something that would’ve happened and I have seen people get into each other’s faces for stuff that is that trivial and stupid lol
    My guess is it was frustration over politics though

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      November 9, 2017 at 10:02 am

      My grandmother is the kind of person who’s always been OBSESSIVE about her lawn. I have an uncle on the other side of the family who is also incredibly particular about the exact way that his lawn is mowed. These are Canadian’s too – and not in any kind of gated community. I recall hearing my grandmother complaining about neighbors (who she genuinely liked a lot) because their leaves kept blowing onto her property in the fall because they wouldn’t go rake them very often. So I can only imagine this kind of attitude is more prevalent in richer, gated communities where everyone has their property looking *perfect*.

      I think the thing that surprises me the most though, is that these people are mowing their own lawn. My grandmother was mowing hers right into her mid-eighties and only stopped because she had an emergency hip replacement. She went through a few companies before finding one who does it up to her expectations – and she’s had the money that she could have always hired someone – but not senator money. I personally have bad allergies, so I hate yard work. If I had the funds, I’d have people taking care of ALL of it. I just can’t imagine a guy with that kind of a job and income WANTING to mow his own lawn.

      Reply
      • HelloSunshine says:
        November 9, 2017 at 10:10 am

        The fact that they take care of their own lawns surprised me too! I didn’t grow up in the gated RHOC neighborhood (I lived out side of it) but I’m pretty sure they all had people doing their yard work rather than doing it themselves.
        Now that I think about it, I’m 99% sure I saw neighbors beef with each other once because one of them didn’t cut their lemon tree back enough and *gasp!* a lemon fell into the neighbor’s yard 🙄

      • Esmom says:
        November 9, 2017 at 10:39 am

        Ha, my next door neighbor (in Chicago here) is the same way. He mows his lawn literally every other day because he wants it perfectly manicured (don’t get me started on the fossil fuels he needlessly expends along with the poison he sprays on his weeds instead of pulling them) and he gets irritated when my any stray leaves drop onto his property.

        I admit I take a bit of passive aggressive pleasure in not raking until pretty much all the leaves have fallen so I don’t have to do it more than once!

      • Erinn says:
        November 9, 2017 at 10:40 am

        But – free lemons!

        I feel like I’d be a terrible snooty rich person, haha. I’d probably have some passive aggressive topiary trees created if someone got on me about trimming my plants back.

        Honestly, it’s 3C (37F) today, and I was supposed to cut back our giant quince bush thing a couple of weeks ago (the previous home owner was part of a garden club so I have a ton of beautiful plants that I don’t know how to properly care for) and I’ve been saying I need to trim it for the last two years. It’s now at least 7 or 8 feet tall, and I’d need a giant ladder to deal with it. And I’m only 5’2″ which a very limited arm span – so it’s not a great scenario, but totally my fault. I really need to make an effort to prune the stuff that’s supposed to be pruned in fall this weekend – or it’ll be too late if I want things to flower in the spring. I feel bad for my neighbors, honestly. But we live out in the municipality, not in town, or remotely close to a city, so at least I have that. And my neighbors are nice, and have varying levels of patience for their own gardens, so it’s not a huge deal.

      • Lyla says:
        November 9, 2017 at 1:28 pm

        I grew up in gated communities in LA & Orange County and no one mowed their own lawns or did their own yard work.

    • aang says:
      November 9, 2017 at 10:06 am

      I once had a “friend” threaten to gouge out my eyes with a spoon because I put a rut in his lawn. When I was a kid an old man in the neighborhood grabbed our football that went on his grass and pulled out a giant knife and stabbed the ball. People can be crazy when it comes to their lawn.

      Reply
  5. Stacye310 says:
    November 9, 2017 at 9:48 am

    This just keeps getting more and more bizarre. Whatever his and my politics are, as a fellow human being, I wish him a healthy recovery. And his assailant needs to be thrown in jail.

    Reply
  6. JA says:
    November 9, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Is rand paul married? Perhaps someone coveted thy neighbors wife and the neighbor didn’t appreciate it?? I have no idea…neighbors are petty but over a lawn? Nah. Something smells off

    Reply
  7. HK9 says:
    November 9, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Being from the school of Judge Judy, something missing here. You don’t attack someone for no reason…..there’s more to this story. I also know that many neighbours live in the land of petty and they will jump you over grass & pumpkins sooooo it could go either way.

    Reply
    • Bazoo says:
      November 9, 2017 at 9:54 am

      I agree. Something provoked an attack that severe and I don’t believe it was pumpkins. To provoke that kind of anger had to be something personal.

      Reply
    • Kelsey says:
      November 9, 2017 at 9:56 am

      Agreed. These two have been neighbors for several years now. This guy either snapped or else something had been brewing for a long time between them that no one is willing to talk about.

      Court shows (Judge Judy, People’s Court, etc) are my guilty pleasure and they have crazy neighbor disputes all the time. There are people suing their neighbor over fences, leaves, etc. As the judges get deeper into their questions there is always something that comes out where small things have built up into gigantic issues and the pettiness has been going on for years until one of the neighbors goes over the edge.

      This attack was deeply personal. Since he had been living next to the Senator for years if it had been about politics he would have gone after him years ago.

      Reply
    • MC2 says:
      November 9, 2017 at 10:11 am

      Yep- don’t pee on my leg & tell me it’s raining! The school of Judge Judy is all you need.

      Reply
    • smcollins says:
      November 9, 2017 at 10:17 am

      A neighbor of one of my friend’s parents, a retired cop, shot and killed another neighbor over their dog always going into his yard. Apparently they had words about it and he went into his house, got his gun, came back out, went over into the neighbors yard (he went back to doing his yard work) and shot him. He died on the way to the hospital. He had a wife and college-aged son. All because of his dog going into the neighbors yard.

      Reply
      • FHMom says:
        November 9, 2017 at 12:17 pm

        Wow. And that is a perfect example of why nobody needs a gun in their house.

        People definitely go berserk over yard issues, so it could be just that. It could also be that Paul fell in a weird way because a piece of yard equipment was involved and got way more injured than he should have.

  8. Wren says:
    November 9, 2017 at 9:50 am

    They’ve probably had a private beef over who knows what for years. These things build up and nobody else really knows about them until they erupt. Attacking someone over “politics” is extremely vague, and most people don’t get that worked up over broad ideas. It’s usually something specific. One event, one particular policy, one insult, not a general and ill defined disagreement. Wonder what it really is.

    Though I think it’s kind of funny that the neighborhood tripped all over themselves to declare the Paul’s landscaping immaculate and how delighted they all were to live near them.

    Reply
  9. Melody says:
    November 9, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Atlas Shrubbed

    Reply
  10. Veronica says:
    November 9, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Dude, please. My job involves contact with people from the upper classes all the time. These people are petty AF. They are precisely the kind of people bored enough with their wealth to fight over lawn care.

    Reply
    • The Other Katherine says:
      November 9, 2017 at 12:21 pm

      Co-sign, Veronica. I find the argument being over yard maintenance 100% believable. Something that should be clarified: Paul and his assailant have adjoining properties, and these are not small properties. There is plenty of room for Paul to have had something like an offending compost pile that wasn’t visible to the other neighbors who are now lining up to praise Paul’s lawn. Also, the assailant was unmarried and, I think, lives alone, so I’m not buying this “Paul was sleeping with / harassing Neighbor’s female relative” angle.

      Washington Examiner is a far-right rag, and it’s no surprise they’re looking to blame this on demonic liberal rage. But can you take see Kentucky cops writing a liberal socialist up for only 4th-degree misdemeanor assault (which is their way of saying, “we barely even consider this a crime”) after injuring a sitting US senator like this, if they thought it was a politically motivated attack? Clearly the cops thought it was a neighbor beef that got out of hand (frankly, I think they were wrong not to initially arrest on a more serious charge).

      Tl;dr: this is totally the sort of thing bored rich white people go nuts over, particularly if they’re not super-rich enough to have a household manager and lawyer on retainer to handle this stuff for them.

      Reply
  11. Squiggisbig says:
    November 9, 2017 at 9:51 am

    If it were over politics, why now? It sounds like they lived next door to each other for over 10 years. During that time Paul has done a lot of things that would upset someone with progressive leanings.

    Don’t buy it.

    Reply
  12. ELX says:
    November 9, 2017 at 9:51 am

    For whatever reason, it seems that Dr Boucher loathes Sen. Paul. They’ve lived next door for some years, no? That’s a lot of time and opportunity for hatred to fester. Sometimes as well people have crises and lose their minds —it may be that Dr. Boucher is not on an even keel. I’m sure we’ll find out eventually.

    Reply
  13. Elkie says:
    November 9, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Still think this was more about someone boinking someone they shouldn’t, given the level of violence and that it was premeditated rather than taking place during an argument (as you would expect if it had been about politics).

    Or maybe I’ve watched too many procedural dramas….

    Reply
  14. Tiffany says:
    November 9, 2017 at 9:53 am

    If it was lawn care, then the proper channels through the HOA would have occurred and if that was not satisfactory, then court.

    I just cannot imagine a doctor putting his career on the line for pumpkins. I just cannot wrap my head around.

    Something else went down. Big.

    Reply
  15. Starryfish says:
    November 9, 2017 at 9:53 am

    This reeks of someone sleeping with someone they shouldn’t have, no way you suddenly beat the stuffing out of someone because you disagree with what they are doing in the senate, Paul’s politics and senate record have been odious from the start. I can’t wait for the other shoe to finally drop on this one.

    Reply
    • Div says:
      November 9, 2017 at 9:58 am

      The local rumor (at least according to twitter, so big grain of salt) is that Paul’s son who is in his mid 20s is involved with the neighbors barely legal daughter. Rand’s son has also been charged with assault and DUIs. Granted, I’m not sure why the father would beat Rand instead of Rand’s son but it would make sense for this type of personal attack.

      *Although people with HOA can be petty and crazy when it comes to lawn disputes.

      Reply
    • Mermaid says:
      November 9, 2017 at 10:19 am

      @div
      Ah, this makes sense. I think we will find out more.

      Reply
    • Giddy says:
      November 9, 2017 at 11:12 am

      Considering this past year, I guess I’m surprised that more Republican Senators haven’t been attacked.😁

      Reply
      • megan says:
        November 9, 2017 at 12:19 pm

        Do you remember the Senator who was shot on the baseball field? Is that funny?

        People are getting way too worked up about politics. If you read biographies of past presidents, there has always been conflict between the parties. The difference is we didnt’ have twitter/facebook/internet fanning the flames and people being absolutely obsessed. Best thing to do when you are feeling that way is to turn off the computer and go outside and be among people. We can all find ways to get along if we try.

  16. Div says:
    November 9, 2017 at 9:55 am

    The Washington Examiner is now a notoriously right wing paper. The fact that Paul’s spokesperson kept downplaying this at first is fishy & now tweeting this out, in contrast to the original downplayed statements, is weird. I actually somewhat buy the lawn dispute more, as crazy as that sounds, since the Post’s sources say this has been an ongoing issue for years and it’s not the first time I’ve heard of such craziness from folks with a HOA. I also think that the jokes about an affair with “Flora” might be on to something.

    *Take it with a huge grain of salt, but apparently locals on twitter have been tweeting that the local rumor is that Paul’s son, who is in his mid 20s and has had some issues with DUIs and being charged with assault, is apparently involved with the neighbors barely legal daughter.

    Reply
  17. Neelyo says:
    November 9, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Hmmm. In the NY Times profile from a few years back, cited by several sources, Paul was composting and didn’t care about HOA rules. Something still smells off.

    Reply
  18. Who ARE These People? says:
    November 9, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Who knows what actually happened. People fight over politics and they also fight over lawns and pumpkin and maybe the assailant is a violent man who went off. What we do know is that the Washington Examiner is a conservative-leaning newspaper. The neighbours sound either like Stepford people or like truly appreciative (and well-to-do) neighbours. Rand didn’t deserve that assault. No one who has been assaulted or killed for reasons of politics or pumpkins this year has deserved it. The US is going through a wave of political violence, both random and organized, and it’s disturbing.

    Reply
  19. Esmom says:
    November 9, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Sound like some kind of personal dispute that may or may not have involved politics. I guess Paul should be grateful Boucher didn’t set out to settle it with a gun.

    Reply
  20. lucy2 says:
    November 9, 2017 at 9:59 am

    I love that saying they had a landscape issue or an illegal pumpkin patch was referred to as “unfair characterization of the Pauls and their home”. Talk about a snowflake!
    But seriously, the neighbor should not have attacked him, no excuse for that. Hope RP is recovering well, and thankful for all his government supplied heath insurance.

    Reply
  21. lunchcoma says:
    November 9, 2017 at 10:00 am

    I actually still think that it’s something petty related to to their yards or property. Paul lives in a gated community and was mowing the lawn when he was attacked. Was the assumption ever that it was specifically about him not taking care of his property? There are a hundred other things to fight over, from fences to where people put their lawn clippings to tree management.

    Reply
  22. DiligentDiva says:
    November 9, 2017 at 10:00 am

    I’m not saying he slept with his wife, but he totally slept with his wife. Nothing else makes sense.

    Reply
  23. Mia4s says:
    November 9, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Even with only my measly 4 college credits in Forensic Psychology I’m comfortable telling you this is clearly a very personal and intimate situation. And the way everyone is tiptoeing around? Well I see two possibilities; involvement with a wife or daughter…or involvement having nothing to do with a wife or daughter. *Ahem* We will see.

    Reply
  24. isabelle says:
    November 9, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Gated wealthy people behaving badly.

    Reply
  25. happyoften says:
    November 9, 2017 at 10:39 am

    I don’t know. Trump and his sheer awfulness can sometimes put me into a HULK SMASH! headspace, ya know?

    Was this cat a former football player? Cause he apparently can take down hard.

    Reply
  26. Amelie says:
    November 9, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Rand Paul has to at least have some inkling of why his neighbor attacked him so aggressively. Nobody just randomly attacks someone like that without longstanding beef or deep personal issues (unless his neighbor has a history of psychiatric problems and has a history of randomly attacking neighbors and this really doesn’t seem to be the case).

    Reply
  27. The Original G says:
    November 9, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Yeah, sex. It’s about some sex somewhere. Paul keeping his response so low key means he knows something he wants to keep under cover.

    Reply
  28. diamondRottweiler says:
    November 9, 2017 at 10:56 am

    I’m going with closeted gay lovers’ fight until someone proves otherwise! Please let this be my Christmas present, Santa.

    Reply
  29. Molly says:
    November 9, 2017 at 10:57 am

    I stand by my previous statement that this was WAY more than a relatively healthy guy tackling another relatively healthy guy from behind. Six broken ribs??
    Unless they tumbled over a giant retaining wall into a stone statue of a gargoyle, there had to have been a bat or some sustained, rage-beating with steel-toed boots involved here.

    Reply
    • C-Shell says:
      November 9, 2017 at 1:03 pm

      This was extremely violent to cause that kind of damage. Several weeks ago, I was hit in the ribs by the fender of my running away farm tractor and was, miraculously, knocked down and not run over. I had ONE broken rib. I’m with you. Having a hard time believing Boucher was able to do this much harm with just fists or a hard tackle.

      Reply
  30. Electric Tuba says:
    November 9, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Six ribs doesn’t really imply extreme violence, it can also mean a very strategically aimed hit. Not the point but just saying. I also agree this is probably related to a “ you touch my wife/daughter/me/son and I touch you back.” Kind of situation. They went right to politics as an explanation and that’s just pandering to the mouth breathers.

    Reply
  31. DEValiantly Varnished says:
    November 9, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Yeah, this was personal. Probably involving one of their wives. And the fact that Rand Paul isn’t saying what it was about makes me think my instincts are correct.

    Reply
  32. Becks says:
    November 9, 2017 at 11:49 am

    This definitely wasn’t over politics alone. Maybe that played a part for why they didn’t get along generally, but Rand Paul has always been conservative/crazy/libertarian etc. There wasn’t a big vote last week that would have caused a major conflict or anything.

    I’m going with the sex theory.

    Reply
  33. Coconut says:
    November 9, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Lawn clippings or no, check out The Daily Show’s take on it. Be sure to watch to the end! lol

    http://www.cc.com/video-clips/1dlrnb/the-daily-show-with-trevor-noah-rand-paul-s-backyard-brawl

    Reply
  34. Lindy says:
    November 9, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    Completely agree that this feels like the kind of violence that has its origins in personal, intimate, intense anger. About something. I mean… could politics affect someone this much? Living as neighbors with someone like Rand Paul and knowing day in and day out that he is systematically undermining our society, voting for laws that strip people of benefits and social support networks they need? Working as a physician and maybe seeing the impact of that on patients first-hand? I think it probably could lead to that kind of personal anger. Then again, I don’t know. This just seems…. weird to me. Like there is something else going on.

    Reply
  35. Pix says:
    November 9, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Thank you for this article! I’ve been trying to figure out the real story for days. And, yes, this attach seems personal and not related to landscaping.

    Reply
  36. Lyla says:
    November 9, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    So the neighborhoods say that it’s definitely not about landscaping, but they have no clue what it’s about. Mmmmhmmm. Lol.

    Reply

