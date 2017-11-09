“The trailer for ‘The Post’ seems somewhat overwrought” links
  • November 09, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Is it just me or does The Post seem a bit too overwrought & self-conscious? Like, I’ll still see it but there seems to be a tone problem. [Buzzfeed]
Baby Porgs is the new Ewok, I think. [Looper]
How much do the 90 Day Fiance cast members get paid? [Starcasm]
Of all the candidates for People’s Sexiest Man Alive, I think Alex Rodriguez is probably the most likely. [LaineyGossip]
Kate Hudson says she never dated Brad Pitt, okay? [Dlisted]
Check out Hope Hicks looking like vintage Melania Trump. [Moe Jackson]
What IS Padma Lakshmi wearing?? [GoFugYourself]
Call me crazy, but I love Katy Perry’s coat in these pics. [JustJared]
Ron Howard will make another cameo on Arrested Development. [Seriously OMG WTF]

9 Responses to ““The trailer for ‘The Post’ seems somewhat overwrought” links”

  1. adastraperaspera says:
    November 9, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Agree about The Post trailer. Better use of time would be reading Katharine Graham’s autobiography, “Personal History.” Excellent book.

    Reply
  2. Myhairisfullofsecrets says:
    November 9, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Where did the post about Oprah go? I went to comment on it and I don’t see it anymore.

    *Nevermind! I see it now.

    Reply
  3. Alix says:
    November 9, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    A-Rod??? I’m sure HE thinks he’s the sexiest man alive, but good grief, there must be dozens of better qualified contenders. And I don’t even care what they look like!

    Would love to see an older guy get the nod, just for being older and cooler (*cough* d’onofrio *cough*).

    Reply
  4. KiddVicious says:
    November 9, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Last year I bought a white coat like Katy Perry’s. I loved it. Then I put it on and looked in the mirror. I looked like a Yeti. I returned it.

    Reply
  5. Kyra Wegman says:
    November 9, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    Actually, this doesn’t seem to me to be overwrought at all, but appropriately dramatic given what is happening today between the white house and the press. A free press is one of the pillars of what characterizes america, and it is under threat now just as it was under threat during Nixon’s administration. The roots of our current national disaster began well before the events in this movie but we would do well to take a lesson. Perhaps using drama and music is a bit manipulative but we as a country are having a little trouble understanding what’s at stake. So I don’t mind.

    Reply

