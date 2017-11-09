“The trailer for ‘The Post’ seems somewhat overwrought” links

Is it just me or does The Post seem a bit too overwrought & self-conscious? Like, I’ll still see it but there seems to be a tone problem. [Buzzfeed]

Baby Porgs is the new Ewok, I think. [Looper]

How much do the 90 Day Fiance cast members get paid? [Starcasm]

Of all the candidates for People’s Sexiest Man Alive, I think Alex Rodriguez is probably the most likely. [LaineyGossip]

Kate Hudson says she never dated Brad Pitt, okay? [Dlisted]

Check out Hope Hicks looking like vintage Melania Trump. [Moe Jackson]

What IS Padma Lakshmi wearing?? [GoFugYourself]

Call me crazy, but I love Katy Perry’s coat in these pics. [JustJared]

Ron Howard will make another cameo on Arrested Development. [Seriously OMG WTF]

Embed from Getty Images