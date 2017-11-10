Meryl Streep covers Vogue, does a Devil-Wears-Prada video with Anna Wintour

Meryl Streep covers the December issue of Vogue to promote The Post, the Steven Spielberg film where she plays Katharine Graham. The late Katharine Graham was the legendary publisher of the Washington Post and one of the most powerful people in Washington (and beyond) for decades. The film follows Graham and Tom Hanks’ Ben Bradlee (another legend of journalism) as they fight to publish the Pentagon Papers in the early 1970s. Bradlee was memorably played by Jason Robards in All the President’s Men, and I honestly always associate Bradlee with Robards, so it’s a shock to see Hanks play this man. As I said in yesterday’s links, I find the trailer rather overwrought, and I’m worried there’s a big tone problem in this film:
I think my problem with it is that the trailer makes this seem almost like a thriller, like we don’t know what to expect next. The actual story of the publication of the Pentagon Papers is rich and dramatic enough without turning it into a Jason Bourne movie, you know? Then again, I’m sure many people don’t know anything about the Pentagon Papers or Daniel Ellsberg or any of that.
As for Meryl and this Vogue cover… well, the cover story isn’t even about Meryl, which is an interesting way to go, I suppose. You can read the cover story here – it’s all about Katharine Graham and how she became such a legendary force in Washington society. Vogue did something fun though – they invited Meryl down to the Conde Nast office and they made a Devil Wears Prada-esque video of Meryl and Anna together. This is actually adorable.
I like what both women say here – I like the conversation about investigative journalism and how certain people (Trump) are agents of diversion. The question of what do you talk about with your kids, and Meryl says “Harvey Weinstein” and admits the push-pull of wanting her daughters to be proud and fierce and unabashedly “female” but also wanting them to be aware of the inherent danger of the male gaze, and that there will always be predators lurking. Wintour tells Meryl that she should run for office and Meryl is like “no, you should!” Meryl says she thinks that she’ll see a woman president in her lifetime, which… I don’t know. I think I may see a woman president in MY lifetime, but in Meryl’s lifetime? In my mom’s lifetime? I don’t know.
Cover courtesy of Annie Leibovitz for Vogue, additional photo courtesy of Getty.
Btw Kaiser have you seen the Allison Mack story?
Never would seen that one coming.
Crazy stuff
Meryl Streep gave Roman Polanski a standing ovation, I just can’t look past that. Actually most of Hollywood gave him a standing ovation…
Yeah, I would like to see his supporters who are now scrambling with statements about recent events, to address their support of him.
Anyone who said, I didn’t know, but still signed for Polanski.
I doubt anyone will say anything, they don’t want to admit hypocrisy. I mean Meryl said that she’s “very sorry that he’s in jail”…very sorry that a pedophile rapist is in jail. It’s absolutely sickening, what is wrong with these people?
I love Meryl as an actress, in that aspect she’s amazing. But I’m so disappointed in her as a person because of her support of Polanski.
And Harrison Ford presented the award; if you call out Meryl then there’s loads of others you need to call out.
I did say” most of Hollywood”, they should all be called out for their support of Polanski. I only mentioned Meryl here because this article was about her.
This. Plus the fact that I don’t believe her at all when she said she never heard anything about Weinstein. She’s done to me.
Maybe it’s just my screen but the lighting looks terrible on that cover! Her face looks too pink and nearly embalmed. Hair looks greenish, frazzled and brassy.
Same here. Terrible!
Yes! It looks like a 5-year-old put on her makeup (in a cupboard). I was wondering if it was my screen too!
The most unflattering picture I’ve ever seen of Meryl! Who hates her there??
Same here, and on a phone, tablet and laptop so think it’s Vogue, not us.
I am dissapointed a bit, in the beggining it looked like they were making a video of possible meeting between anna Wintour and Miranda Priesly. It would be such an awesome thing to see Meryl in character talking to actual person her character was based on.
On a complitely different note. Could have Anna bothered to memorise those couple of questions because when she speaks she keeps looking at the papers and it sort of bothered me because it sort of demonstrates lack of respect, I guess. She is not conducting an investigative interview or having a lecture, that should not hae been so difficult.
By today’s standards, Brad Bradleee would be branded a traitor / enemy of the state and go on the run to countries without extradition treaties or jailed.
The pentagon papers would be characterised as stolen documents, empasis on the stolen part and not the content.
Katherine Graham and other media wouldn’t publish them, and if they mentioned them, it would be coached in terms meant to belittle the contents yet spotlight the ‘stolen’ part.
The color tones on the Vogue cover makes Meryl Streep look like she has green hair.
Am I being really stupid or isn’t it strange that Wintour was outed as manipulative moral abuser and still has all the power and her job role was never affected? How can Meryl be friends with her knowing she was such a b*tch? Here we are in a place where it’s final out in the open that there are sexual predators and, still, certain situations are still “normal”. I don’t get it. And Wintour dresses horribly, not a great representative of great fashion.
Meryl S seems perfectly ok with creeps such as Polanski and this horrid woman as long as they are not being roasted by the press. I’m gald they gave her snotty hair.
The Spotlight trailer also made it seem like that movie was more of a thriller than it was. I don’t think you necessarily need to worry that the film is too thriller-like.
Yes her hair is green, why? Streep is a fine actor doing consistent good work but I know she’s acting. I hated the final scene in Devil/Prada when she’s in the cab, spots Hathaway and does a sparkly smile then pulls back her icy exterior. Hated! It felt so wrong, like she couldn’t bear to have the audience dislike her character or a kind of watch-me-guys-while-I-pull-this-trick-out-of-my-hat-see-how-I-can-suddenly-switch-characters.
We shouldn’t normalize Anna and her behavior with her employees it is just as problematic as stories of male bosses being pricks.
Thank you! Phew, finally! I don’t get it, she’s a moral abuser and should have been fired years ago. She must have dirt on someone.
The powerful support the powerful. They all keep each other in place as much as possible. Keep your enemies close thing in part. It’s society and success at top levels. Everyone does it. Like living on your street in a neighbourhood, everyone wants peace kept. Same thing.
