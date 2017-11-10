Tom Hiddleston stepped out with a brunette just before Swifty’s album dropped

"Thor: Ragnarok" Film Premiere

Back in the glory days of the Uncool Bermuda Triangle – involving Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston – it was quite common for Angelina to step out for a convenient photo-op just before one of Aniston’s films was released, just as it was quite common for Aniston stories or photos to crop out right before a big promotional swing from Brad or Angelina. It was a delightful bit of passive-aggression and it went on for years. It’s one of the things I’m going to miss most about the end of Brangelina, honestly. But that kind of passive-aggressive celebrity bullsh-t lives on, and I am here for it.

Taylor Swift’s Reputation dropped today. We’ve been talking about Tay for weeks/months, and we’ll be talking about her for months too. Many were worried that Taylor was going to try to steal some of Tom Hiddleston’s Thor: Ragnarok thunder, but as it turns out, Hiddles was practically a ghost during the promotional swing, so there was no thunder to steal. Except Ol’ Hiddles pulled a fast one on everyone and came out swinging, in a posh passive aggressive way. He stepped out with a gorgeous brunette just hours before Reputation dropped. Bless him!

According to randos on Twitter, Tom has named the puppy Bobby. I assume that the puppy is a boy, although calling a girl puppy “Bobby” would be super-cute too. You can see all of the photos at Tom & Lorenzo – they are spectacular, and I’m so glad that Tom is moving on, and moving on so publicly. I love that Tom is so deliciously petty too. Bobby might save Tom’s reputation while Tay-Tay’s Reputation is still in ruins.

You know what was a bad move though? Shaving the ginger beard. The ginger beard was Tom’s best work in YEARS.

'Thor: Ragnarok' Film Premiere

110 Responses to “Tom Hiddleston stepped out with a brunette just before Swifty’s album dropped”

  1. Miles says:
    November 10, 2017 at 7:27 am

    He has one of the better songs written about him lol

    Reply
  2. lightpurple says:
    November 10, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Breakfast, with special doggy biscuits too, is served on the veranda.

    He was filming Avengers last week so the beard had to go.

    Reply
  3. Zapp Brannigan says:
    November 10, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Ah, look at that puppers little worried face! Puppies are really needed this week, it has been a tough one, I hope the Celebitchy writers are taking care of themselves as it has been non-stop abuse stories for a while now and it must be tough writing up the details.

    Reply
  4. no no says:
    November 10, 2017 at 7:32 am

    He needed to shave because he filmed Avengers 4 and Loki with ginger beard wasn’t in script apparently :) But I think it will be back after he finish A4. And some girl post on Twitter that she met him in vet. So maybe some shot for poor Bobby. This is why he hold him.

    Reply
  5. mikajoe says:
    November 10, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Tom’s new girl is so beautiful! *.*

    Reply
  6. CommentingBunny says:
    November 10, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Ooh that headline fake out! I almost didn’t bother clicking but now I’m so happy that I did. What a doll!

    Reply
  7. Lolo86lf says:
    November 10, 2017 at 7:34 am

    What a cute dog! What breed is it? I swear I don’t know. Although I like Tom’s reddish beard his jaw is almost too narrow for it. Men with a wide jaw usually look best with a beard or goat tee. Anyway Tom does not have a single mean bone in his body to try to steal anybody’s thunder especially his former girlfriend. Tom is really a good human being.

    Reply
  8. Miss Jupitero says:
    November 10, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Puppy! Puuuuuupppppy! The world needs more puppies right now!

    Reply
  9. Sixer says:
    November 10, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Old Dog likes this puppy and is pretty sure we should get one just like it. Young Cat threatens his usual dog-bullying behaviour if we do. The human population of the house is equally split between wanting another cat and another dog.

    What should we do, Celebitches?

    (I see the Tomster has a new dog but no new shoes. I think he is still traumatised about the Aladdin slippers.)

    Reply
    • CommentingBunny says:
      November 10, 2017 at 7:44 am

      Both!

      Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      November 10, 2017 at 7:45 am

      Decisions, decisions.

      Reply
    • ell says:
      November 10, 2017 at 7:47 am

      get another dog! especially if the one you have is old, in my house we always had an older dog and a younger dog and somehow it felt a bit better when the old passed away, if i’m making any sense (i mean it was still heartbreaking, but the house didn’t feel as empty).

      Reply
    • Sixer says:
      November 10, 2017 at 7:52 am

      I think it will be both eventually! Young Cat will be distinctly unimpressed if we have any new additions at all but I think he’ll come around if he manages to hang on to top spot and has more unfortunate creatures to boss about.

      ell – I know what you mean. It’s always been good for the kids, having more than one pet. They grieve when one dies but there is still an animal to lavish affection on.

      Reply
    • Indiana Joanna says:
      November 10, 2017 at 8:02 am

      Sixer, I so envy your dilemma! I brought a puppy into my life after I had adopted a senior dog who I thought needed the companionship. Long story short, my older died six years ago and so glad I still have my “puppers.”

      Whatever you get will be a very lucky pet.

      Reply
    • LadyMTL says:
      November 10, 2017 at 8:14 am

      If you really can’t decide, flip a coin? LOL. Kidding, sorta. They both have their positives and negatives, after all, but I think either one (or both) would be an awesome addition.

      I’ve also been thinking about adopting a cat, or maybe two, but I’m still on the fence. I lost my furball in January 2016 and it was so sudden and traumatic that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to have another pet. Yet at the same time I look at all these lovely kitties just waiting for forever homes and my heart melts.

      Anyway, whatever you choose I’m sure it’ll be great! Furbabies for everyone! :D

      Reply
    • Erinn says:
      November 10, 2017 at 9:02 am

      I’m die-hard cat. I adore my dog – love her to bits. But she was an absolute terror as a puppy (she legit wanted nothing to do with me – she was obsessed with my husband until he brought her to get spayed), and I’m not sure I could ever go puppy again. I think if we get another dog, it’s more likely we’ll adopt a retired racing greyhound. But you never know. There’s something so wonderful about a puppy that I’m sure my arm could be twisted again.

      Cats though – man I love them. Still absolute terrors as babies (and our 4 and 17/18 year old cats are still kind of terrors) but at least they don’t eat couches. Or pre-lit christmas trees. We refer to Juno dog as “The Grinch Who Ate Christmas” after two pre-lit trees got chewed up. But our younger cat comes when called, and does some of the most hilarious, strange things. The elderly cat we just went through the fear of having to say goodbye to because we found out she had an enlarged heart. But because we rescued her and her old owners never gave us vet records, we don’t know how long it’d been that way because it was her first x-ray since we’ve had her. She didn’t have excess fluid on her lungs or anything though, so she’s on ACE inhibitors to assist with circulation. She’s still got a great appetite, still gets around fine for an old girl, and doesn’t have litter issues. Since she’s still able to enjoy life we just couldn’t part with her, so feeding her two pills a day it is. She’s also being treated for hyperthyroidism which could have been the cause of the heart issues, really. Ultimately, the vets are very impressed with her overall health and can’t get over how perky she is for her age and conditions.

      We don’t have kids – but we have baby gates everywhere in the house. Partially to give the cats an escape, but mainly to keep J-dog away from things she shouldn’t be involved with. She’s a good gal (german shorthaired pointer) but she’s a very anxious one which is somewhat typical of the breed. We live life hoping to tire her out every day, really. Great nap buddy, though.

      Reply
    • Cranberry says:
      November 10, 2017 at 11:41 am

      He might not have those ol’ boots for long after Bobby gets a hold of them. lol

      Reply
  10. Mia4s says:
    November 10, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Sigh….Ben Affleck has ruined the puppy pap stroll. Now it feels questionable with possible ulterior motives. Stupid Affleck.

    Cute puppy though. 😁

    Reply
    • cool girl says:
      November 10, 2017 at 7:52 am

      I don’t think it was planed pap stroll. He had this puppy few weeks and wasn’t pap till now. I think Paparazzi were hunting for a photo of TH bc of Swift album. If it was a planed pap stroll it would be a big story in the Sun or Daily Mail. And none of big sides wrote about it.

      Reply
  11. third ginger says:
    November 10, 2017 at 7:39 am

    This may be the only way my beloved daughter likes Hiddleston. She has always loved dogs, and her first word was “puppy”. Picture is adorable.

    Reply
  12. mikajoe says:
    November 10, 2017 at 7:41 am

    I just can’t wait for the puppy to grow up and run with tom

    Reply
  13. no no says:
    November 10, 2017 at 7:44 am

    And one more thing – After reading every day about awful men from Hollywood I like Hiddles even more. There are so many garbage men in HW, who treat woman/man like sh*t and they deserve hate, not Hiddles. Media and Gp gave him more snark and hate that Damon or Affleck bro. I still don’t understand that. About Tay Tay – I heard her new songs and she is a narcissistic psycho.

    Reply
  14. Louise177 says:
    November 10, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Cutest puppy ever!!!

    Reply
  15. Nanny to the Rescue says:
    November 10, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Yeah, I like Tom (and am glad the beard is gone), but Bobby steals the show. Aww, puppies!

    Reply
  16. Beth says:
    November 10, 2017 at 7:47 am

    That’s an adorable brunette he’s stepping out with. I wish Tom would keep that sexy beard and Bobby would chew up those damn grey shoes

    Reply
  17. Nancy says:
    November 10, 2017 at 7:47 am

    The can of worms is opened again. That famous couple of TWENTY years ago, and the new girlfriend trying to distract from the former wife’s projects. You could probably count the number of times Taylor and Tom were together on both hands and feet. I, for one, will not try to make Fetch happen. Tom might be slightly annoyed at the attention she bestowed upon him…I was wth’ing at the I heart TS shirt, but he seems good. Don’t think he’s into games. Bobby is the cutest “bitch” I’ve ever seen him with, and she doesn’t talk!!!

    Reply
  18. Maya says:
    November 10, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Sorry ladies but that brunette is me😂😂😂

    Reply
  19. MI6 says:
    November 10, 2017 at 8:10 am

    This was not a pap walk. The guy is just living his life and getting some much -needed puppy love after being snakebit.
    No sentient being deserves to be treated this way. 🐍 is despicable.

    Reply
  20. Eribra says:
    November 10, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Please go check the pictures at Tom &Lorenzo, then click the link for the greatest post ever. That was the funniest thing I’ve seen in a while.

    Reply
  21. Kiki says:
    November 10, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Aww Tom Hiddleston is back to my good books. I still love you Tom and I never stopped.

    Reply
  22. serena says:
    November 10, 2017 at 8:27 am

    I also like him with a beard (still handsome anyway).. And his new puppy is everything!! To hell with Swifty, his puppy is far more interesting!

    Reply
  23. bread says:
    November 10, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Cute dog but he mustn’t have a lot of work planned if he’s just bought a puppy.

    Reply
    • third ginger says:
      November 10, 2017 at 8:43 am

      My guess is that he is going back on stage. Of course, that’s just a guess.

      Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      November 10, 2017 at 9:54 am

      Or any work he does have is local. Or he’s also added someone else to his life to care for the dog when he’s gone.

      Reply
    • Cranberry says:
      November 10, 2017 at 12:44 pm

      I think these past 3-5 years of always traveling here and there to film or to promote taught Tom a lot. It made sense before to put his personal life on the back burner while he was establishing himself. Now is the time to commit himself more to his relationships and domestic life and learn how to balance them with career. Also Bobby is going to be small to sm-medium sized doggy. Tom may have chose a breed that could easily travel with him.

      Size was the main factor choosing our dog. We had to decline the offer of a cutie-pie Yorkie from friends because we have a fair amount of coyotes around. They have already killed one of our cats and a kitten, and lone small doggies are easy pickings.

      Reply
      • jetlagged says:
        November 10, 2017 at 1:10 pm

        A friend who grew up in the LA hills has told me stories of coyotes and rattlesnakes, although the most tragic tale was when their small family dog was in the backyard taking care of business before bedtime and it got plucked right off the lawn by a very large owl.

  24. TeamPoochie says:
    November 10, 2017 at 8:39 am

    It was not a pap walk.
    (It was a pup walk.)

    Reply
  25. Cranberry says:
    November 10, 2017 at 8:44 am

    The doggy is a cutie. I liked the beard, but I’m still partial to him with a smooth baby face.

    Reply
  26. jammypants says:
    November 10, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Fans have spotted the pup with him for a few weeks. Imo, he was just taking it to the vet. Since it’s album release time, the paps went looking for him. I’m sad the beard is gone, but it left his face so he could return as Loki in the Avengers 4.

    Reply
  27. Prairiegirl says:
    November 10, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Kaiser: Can we have a post dedicated to ‘pets of the Marvel cast’? Between Bobby and Dodger, it could be Celebitchy’s most commented on post ever. Who knows what other cute Avenger-animals are out there??? Given all the garbage news out there, WE NEED THIS.

    Reply
  28. virginfangirl says:
    November 10, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Awww…So cute! And the puppy too.

    Reply
  29. virginfangirl says:
    November 10, 2017 at 10:12 am

    His hair looks more blonde. No product? Some products makes my blonde hair darker. Or dyed?

    Reply
  30. Madly says:
    November 10, 2017 at 10:34 am

    I️ think it was planned and I️ don’t hate it.

    Reply
  31. Rocknrust says:
    November 10, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Why is it always the actors idea. My has always been the opposite. Entertainment journalists and photogs are aware when a movie premieres or a record drops and looks to find something salacious to print. I think they go hunting. Perhaps Tom’s been walking his dog for weeks but the mags and blogs decided to use him to sell their wares.

    Reply
  32. Jayna says:
    November 10, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Aw, a cocker spaniel. It’s been months now and I still pine for my sweet black-and-white parti cocker spaniel mix angel. I lost her at 17 1/2. It’s been brutal.

    I watch rescue videos of cockers and cocker/mixes, but there was no one like her. And I can’t ever see having another dog at this point. All I would do is compare. This is what she looked like as a puppy, almost identical to this photo, except a few more black spots on her legs. Otherwise, the same markings and freckles and sweetest little eyes in the world. The same face. It could be her twin.

    She was spectacular in every way and so smart and pure love.

    https://s3.amazonaws.com/s3.pupcity.com/_old/09010165646508_1.jpg

    Reply
  33. Ousier says:
    November 10, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    I don’t think the pups real name is Bobby. I believe it’s what stans on Tumblr nicknamed him (or her). Either way, adorable and I’m happy for him.

    Reply

