Tom Hiddleston stepped out with a brunette just before Swifty’s album dropped

Back in the glory days of the Uncool Bermuda Triangle – involving Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston – it was quite common for Angelina to step out for a convenient photo-op just before one of Aniston’s films was released, just as it was quite common for Aniston stories or photos to crop out right before a big promotional swing from Brad or Angelina. It was a delightful bit of passive-aggression and it went on for years. It’s one of the things I’m going to miss most about the end of Brangelina, honestly. But that kind of passive-aggressive celebrity bullsh-t lives on, and I am here for it.
Taylor Swift’s Reputation dropped today. We’ve been talking about Tay for weeks/months, and we’ll be talking about her for months too. Many were worried that Taylor was going to try to steal some of Tom Hiddleston’s Thor: Ragnarok thunder, but as it turns out, Hiddles was practically a ghost during the promotional swing, so there was no thunder to steal. Except Ol’ Hiddles pulled a fast one on everyone and came out swinging, in a posh passive aggressive way. He stepped out with a gorgeous brunette just hours before Reputation dropped. Bless him!
Tom Hiddleston parades his new puppy through the streets of London, for all to see:https://t.co/idGXI8oJsw pic.twitter.com/yhlqw3ak1h
— Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) November 9, 2017
According to randos on Twitter, Tom has named the puppy Bobby. I assume that the puppy is a boy, although calling a girl puppy “Bobby” would be super-cute too. You can see all of the photos at Tom & Lorenzo – they are spectacular, and I’m so glad that Tom is moving on, and moving on so publicly. I love that Tom is so deliciously petty too. Bobby might save Tom’s reputation while Tay-Tay’s Reputation is still in ruins.
You know what was a bad move though? Shaving the ginger beard. The ginger beard was Tom’s best work in YEARS.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
He has one of the better songs written about him lol
Do you know which song it was? I was so annoyed with her narrative after the breakup that HE was the one using her for all of the photo ops and fame.
It’s “Getaway Car” it’s all about how she used him to get rid of Calvin and how he should have realized she would have dumped him cause he got with her while she was with Calvin.
@diligentdiva: what a strong and independent woman! Such a great role model cheating on two boyfriends in a role.
👀
Ps: I still believe the song “Gorgeous” is about a woman. Either is about Karlie or Dianna Agron or one of our squad newest members…
Correction:in a row*
@DiligentD
And then to put this unsavory tale of herself in a song. Is she bragging about it, or is she trying to bring Tom down in the gutter with her? Regardless of Tom’s part, to put it all in a song is immature. For one, anything “claimed” in a song is not an absolute truth nor the whole story.
@DiligentDiva thanks! Wow. Taylor is a horrible human.
Breakfast, with special doggy biscuits too, is served on the veranda.
He was filming Avengers last week so the beard had to go.
was for avengers 3 or 4? I heard it was for 4.I am not sure though.
Avengers 4 or reshoots for 3.
It’s 4. 3 finished a while back and they just started filming 4. Hence why the Thor cast did that play in Atl
Well yeah exactly, he was shooting Loki so he had to shave the beard. Otherwise it would look like Corden’ Thor 4G
Hopefully he’ll grow it back.
4D thor was hilarious. The hair suing
*swing lol
For those who have not seen Thor Ragnarok 4D
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8atgsWFfDOg
I loved that, thanks for the link lp.
One of my favorite parts is when Tom tries to define 4d, and then says, “Oh, that’s a movie.”
Ah, look at that puppers little worried face! Puppies are really needed this week, it has been a tough one, I hope the Celebitchy writers are taking care of themselves as it has been non-stop abuse stories for a while now and it must be tough writing up the details.
I know, right? Might never have imagined having to cover such revolting stories.
It’s a male puppy…you can tell So Bobby is a good name! They make such a cute pair!
He needed to shave because he filmed Avengers 4 and Loki with ginger beard wasn’t in script apparently But I think it will be back after he finish A4. And some girl post on Twitter that she met him in vet. So maybe some shot for poor Bobby. This is why he hold him.
So Loki IS confirmed for A4. Thank goodness. I hope they don’t kill off his character.
Tom’s new girl is so beautiful! *.*
Ooh that headline fake out! I almost didn’t bother clicking but now I’m so happy that I did. What a doll!
Lol. I got a little worried about looking. I glad it ended up a cute dog, not a new girlfriend
Yes!!! I hope more people didn’t pass up the article because of the headline! Everyone needs to see a picture of this cute pupper!!
What a cute dog! What breed is it? I swear I don’t know. Although I like Tom’s reddish beard his jaw is almost too narrow for it. Men with a wide jaw usually look best with a beard or goat tee. Anyway Tom does not have a single mean bone in his body to try to steal anybody’s thunder especially his former girlfriend. Tom is really a good human being.
Is a cocker spaniel.
I don’t think these pics were planned either, just that the photog managed to get pics with the dog (he lives in an area with lots of celebs).
Agreed. And we’ve heard rumors about his puppy before. Some user on Twitter said she and her daughter met him on her birthday where they met his puppy too.
Yeah – someone saw him at the vet yesterday, so Bobby was probably getting his shots. The paps were on the lookout for Tom (and he is easy to find – a man of regular habits) since everyone knew there would be something about him on TS’s new album. But he’s had the puppy for at least 2 weeks.
And a working cocker spaniel by the look of him so he’ll be taking him out for a walk, and the out for another walk. They’re a high energy breed, totally munchably gorgeous but lots of Tigger type energy. Perfect match for each other.
As I write this my high energy lurcher is impatiently waiting to be taken to the park.
almost looks like a boykin spaniel
Puppy! Puuuuuupppppy! The world needs more puppies right now!
Lots and lots of puppies! And kitties too.
Anything small, furry and innocent is a palate cleanser right now isn’t it?
At your service!
Where have you been! Been missing seeing you on these boards, good to see you back 😃
Old Dog likes this puppy and is pretty sure we should get one just like it. Young Cat threatens his usual dog-bullying behaviour if we do. The human population of the house is equally split between wanting another cat and another dog.
What should we do, Celebitches?
(I see the Tomster has a new dog but no new shoes. I think he is still traumatised about the Aladdin slippers.)
Both!
Seconding both!
One lil kitty and one lil pupper and they’ll grow up together and love each other and be bestest friends.
Obvs both, and a Maine Coon cat, they are the size of a rather small Tiger and bloody gorgeous, friendly, intelligent and are known as the dogs of the cat world. I have a friend with one I’m always jokingly trying to steal!
I second the Maine Coon suggestion! I had two of them growing up and they are truly the best. My Fred was around 20 pounds (not overweight, just a huge cat) and he had the biggest, coolest personality.
I like breeds an’ all, but I’d likely just go to a rescue centre and get moggies/mongrels.
Oh absolutely. I did actually get Fred from a rescue when he was just a tiny kitten. He was an ‘accident’ between two MCs and his parents’ owners didn’t want kittens. All the better for me. I adopted him and his brother.
Cat protection league, you may be able to find one, people underestimate how big they are.
I have a Maine Coon, from a shelter, a small one. A cousin has three of the monster sized ones. And yes, they are extremely dog-like. Mine is NEVER silent. Constant chatter, loud purring, and she snores.
… that said, I’ve just been told that a local farm has a kitty litter and wants homes for a couple of them. YAY!
Give me an orange tabby any day.
Though I pretty much love all cats of any breed/mix. I’d take ‘em all –says the future cat lady.
Decisions, decisions.
get another dog! especially if the one you have is old, in my house we always had an older dog and a younger dog and somehow it felt a bit better when the old passed away, if i’m making any sense (i mean it was still heartbreaking, but the house didn’t feel as empty).
I think it will be both eventually! Young Cat will be distinctly unimpressed if we have any new additions at all but I think he’ll come around if he manages to hang on to top spot and has more unfortunate creatures to boss about.
ell – I know what you mean. It’s always been good for the kids, having more than one pet. They grieve when one dies but there is still an animal to lavish affection on.
Sixer, I so envy your dilemma! I brought a puppy into my life after I had adopted a senior dog who I thought needed the companionship. Long story short, my older died six years ago and so glad I still have my “puppers.”
Whatever you get will be a very lucky pet.
My uncle has a rescue dog who loves to sleep in his work van (uncle is a builder). We all wonder what in the dog’s previous life would have led to that being an emotional security prop for him, but this dog honestly picks up his blankie and barks at the door to be allowed to go for a nap in the van!
@Sixer. Dogs are amazing, aren’t they? And I also wondered about my senior dog’s former life because of all his special quirks.
They are. The dogs tend to be the soothing characters in our house. The cats are generally the stroppy ones!
I much prefer the comfort of a dog to the cold shoulder of a cat any day. That being said, I’ve told my kids that there will be no pets until they’re responsible enough to take care of them and pay for their medical bills. So, I’m off the hook!
I like both the obnoxiousness of cats and the affection of dogs. I will say for the Sixlets – they’re always up for walking the dog. I think they see it as a get-out from dishwasher-emptying!
If you really can’t decide, flip a coin? LOL. Kidding, sorta. They both have their positives and negatives, after all, but I think either one (or both) would be an awesome addition.
I’ve also been thinking about adopting a cat, or maybe two, but I’m still on the fence. I lost my furball in January 2016 and it was so sudden and traumatic that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to have another pet. Yet at the same time I look at all these lovely kitties just waiting for forever homes and my heart melts.
Anyway, whatever you choose I’m sure it’ll be great! Furbabies for everyone!
I’m die-hard cat. I adore my dog – love her to bits. But she was an absolute terror as a puppy (she legit wanted nothing to do with me – she was obsessed with my husband until he brought her to get spayed), and I’m not sure I could ever go puppy again. I think if we get another dog, it’s more likely we’ll adopt a retired racing greyhound. But you never know. There’s something so wonderful about a puppy that I’m sure my arm could be twisted again.
We don’t have kids – but we have baby gates everywhere in the house. Partially to give the cats an escape, but mainly to keep J-dog away from things she shouldn’t be involved with. She’s a good gal (german shorthaired pointer) but she’s a very anxious one which is somewhat typical of the breed. We live life hoping to tire her out every day, really. Great nap buddy, though.
The parents of a friend of mine when I was younger used to take in ex-racing greyhounds. They can be tricky vis a vis house training and getting them to stop chasing little dogs in the park, but if you can get past that, they’re lovely dogs.
He might not have those ol’ boots for long after Bobby gets a hold of them. lol
Sigh….Ben Affleck has ruined the puppy pap stroll. Now it feels questionable with possible ulterior motives. Stupid Affleck.
Cute puppy though. 😁
I don’t think it was planed pap stroll. He had this puppy few weeks and wasn’t pap till now. I think Paparazzi were hunting for a photo of TH bc of Swift album. If it was a planed pap stroll it would be a big story in the Sun or Daily Mail. And none of big sides wrote about it.
This may be the only way my beloved daughter likes Hiddleston. She has always loved dogs, and her first word was “puppy”. Picture is adorable.
Her first word was puppy? Adorable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And one more thing – After reading every day about awful men from Hollywood I like Hiddles even more. There are so many garbage men in HW, who treat woman/man like sh*t and they deserve hate, not Hiddles. Media and Gp gave him more snark and hate that Damon or Affleck bro. I still don’t understand that. About Tay Tay – I heard her new songs and she is a narcissistic psycho.
IKR? People are so weird. Afflek and Damon should have gotten more backlash. They deserve it
Because between the two they control a lot of media. Hence how Casey was able to skate to an oscar with barely a mention of his assaults and Nate Parker had his campaign halted before it began.
I will forever love Brie Larson for the cold reactions she gave Casey Affleck that entire awards season. Not to mention she wasn’t shy about publicly speaking out against him. I can’t imagine how furious she was inside.
Cutest puppy ever!!!
Yeah, I like Tom (and am glad the beard is gone), but Bobby steals the show. Aww, puppies!
That’s an adorable brunette he’s stepping out with. I wish Tom would keep that sexy beard and Bobby would chew up those damn grey shoes
The can of worms is opened again. That famous couple of TWENTY years ago, and the new girlfriend trying to distract from the former wife’s projects. You could probably count the number of times Taylor and Tom were together on both hands and feet. I, for one, will not try to make Fetch happen. Tom might be slightly annoyed at the attention she bestowed upon him…I was wth’ing at the I heart TS shirt, but he seems good. Don’t think he’s into games. Bobby is the cutest “bitch” I’ve ever seen him with, and she doesn’t talk!!!
Sorry ladies but that brunette is me😂😂😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You b*tch
This was not a pap walk. The guy is just living his life and getting some much -needed puppy love after being snakebit.
No sentient being deserves to be treated this way. 🐍 is despicable.
MI6 will never lose faith in the authentic of TommyAnnE!!
That dog is super cute. I like his new sidekick.
There you are, my friend! 😘
My faith in Hiddles is steadfast. And sadly, these recent 🐍 revelations have borne that out.
The puppy is darling, and I too miss the beard.
Bobby. Most likely after DeNiro.
I never lost faith in the authentic TommyAnnE either MI6. Although he did make some mistakes. They were authentic mistakes!:)
Hi Bonzo,
Sidekick, Ahahh
Could be a good pet name.
Please go check the pictures at Tom &Lorenzo, then click the link for the greatest post ever. That was the funniest thing I’ve seen in a while.
My favorite T&L post, for sure.
Aww Tom Hiddleston is back to my good books. I still love you Tom and I never stopped.
I also like him with a beard (still handsome anyway).. And his new puppy is everything!! To hell with Swifty, his puppy is far more interesting!
Cute dog but he mustn’t have a lot of work planned if he’s just bought a puppy.
My guess is that he is going back on stage. Of course, that’s just a guess.
Tom could just do theatre work and Indie films and still be popular as ever. He doesn’t need Hollywood, especially in its current state.
Or any work he does have is local. Or he’s also added someone else to his life to care for the dog when he’s gone.
I think these past 3-5 years of always traveling here and there to film or to promote taught Tom a lot. It made sense before to put his personal life on the back burner while he was establishing himself. Now is the time to commit himself more to his relationships and domestic life and learn how to balance them with career. Also Bobby is going to be small to sm-medium sized doggy. Tom may have chose a breed that could easily travel with him.
Size was the main factor choosing our dog. We had to decline the offer of a cutie-pie Yorkie from friends because we have a fair amount of coyotes around. They have already killed one of our cats and a kitten, and lone small doggies are easy pickings.
A friend who grew up in the LA hills has told me stories of coyotes and rattlesnakes, although the most tragic tale was when their small family dog was in the backyard taking care of business before bedtime and it got plucked right off the lawn by a very large owl.
It was not a pap walk.
(It was a pup walk.)
pup walk it is. (y)
The doggy is a cutie. I liked the beard, but I’m still partial to him with a smooth baby face.
Fans have spotted the pup with him for a few weeks. Imo, he was just taking it to the vet. Since it’s album release time, the paps went looking for him. I’m sad the beard is gone, but it left his face so he could return as Loki in the Avengers 4.
Kaiser: Can we have a post dedicated to ‘pets of the Marvel cast’? Between Bobby and Dodger, it could be Celebitchy’s most commented on post ever. Who knows what other cute Avenger-animals are out there??? Given all the garbage news out there, WE NEED THIS.
What a wonderful idea!
Awww…So cute! And the puppy too.
ahah!
His hair looks more blonde. No product? Some products makes my blonde hair darker. Or dyed?
I️ think it was planned and I️ don’t hate it.
Apple is doing this weird thing where using the pronoun “I” turns into I️
Why is it always the actors idea. My has always been the opposite. Entertainment journalists and photogs are aware when a movie premieres or a record drops and looks to find something salacious to print. I think they go hunting. Perhaps Tom’s been walking his dog for weeks but the mags and blogs decided to use him to sell their wares.
As was mentioned above, he was seen taking his puppy to the vet by someone on twitter. https://twitter.com/SamPanther6/status/928753483687387137 Pups need shots at certain times. He’s had the dog for over 2 weeks – it’s about 11 or 12 weeks old. The paps know where to find Tom; they literally know where he lives. And lets face it, everyone knew he’d figure on Taylor’s album, so the pap might be able to sell the pictures taken.
They do hunt sometimes but this is pretty obviously a planned pap walk.
However, there is nothing wrong with celebs doing them so IDK why people get upset. This is pretty much the best way they have to insert control into a narrative.
Aw, a cocker spaniel. It’s been months now and I still pine for my sweet black-and-white parti cocker spaniel mix angel. I lost her at 17 1/2. It’s been brutal.
I watch rescue videos of cockers and cocker/mixes, but there was no one like her. And I can’t ever see having another dog at this point. All I would do is compare. This is what she looked like as a puppy, almost identical to this photo, except a few more black spots on her legs. Otherwise, the same markings and freckles and sweetest little eyes in the world. The same face. It could be her twin.
She was spectacular in every way and so smart and pure love.
https://s3.amazonaws.com/s3.pupcity.com/_old/09010165646508_1.jpg
I don’t think the pups real name is Bobby. I believe it’s what stans on Tumblr nicknamed him (or her). Either way, adorable and I’m happy for him.
